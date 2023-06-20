Faraday Future Intelligent Electric : Additional Q&A regarding Reverse Stock Split, Updated Timing of Phase 2 Deliveries, and Form S-3 for Shelf Financing - Form 8-K

Additional Q&A regarding Reverse Stock Split, Updated Timing of Phase 2 Deliveries, and Form S-3 for Shelf Financing

In the past few days, the Company's management has received numerous questions from investors through various channels regarding the Company's plan for a reverse stock split, our shelf registration statement, and the updated timing of phase 2 deliveries for the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance, which were announced last Friday.

The Company is truly grateful for everyone's continued interest in FF's development. Without your support, FF would not have come this far. To help clarify some of concerns raised, we would like to share this Q&A in the hope of addressing some of these stakeholder concerns.

We will continue to improve our products with the utmost responsibility towards our users and engage in deep collaboration with our initial users. Subsequently, we intend to deliver high-quality products with excellent performance to users worldwide.

As a Company, we understand building a disruptive company is difficult, and supporting such a company requires great courage and determination. We hope this communication will not only answer the questions raised but also allow investors to further understand FF's model and future plans, so that we can go further and better on the path together.

➤ Q1: Why are you seeking stockholder approval for a reverse stock split at this time. The stock price was performing well and investors had clearly said in the prior survey they did not want a reverse stock split.

As we engage in close communication with more institutional investors, we understand that they typically have specific requirements for investment targets. Companies listed with stock prices below a certain amount, such as $5, cannot become their investment or recommended targets. Additionally, the Company needs additional authorized shares to support its future financing plans. As strategic investors are hard to come by, we must be prepared in advance. Therefore, the Company made the decision to address these technical barriers first, so we can be better positioned for institutional investors, strategic investors, and future financing. The reverse stock split is also intended to increase the market price of the Class A Common Stock in order to mitigate the risk of the Class A Common Stock being delisted from The Nasdaq Capital Market. Nasdaq has several continued listing criteria that companies must satisfy in order to remain listed on the exchange.

➤ Q2: Have you reached an agreement with some investment institutions, but is dependent on this reverse stock split?

We are not commenting on conversations with any potential investors currently.

➤ Q3: Do you need a 1:90 reverse stock split? Why are you asking for 1:90

The Company is asking for a broad range of reverse split ratio, so we might have more optionality. Ultimately, if the stockholders approve the reverse stock split proposal, the ratio of the reverse stock split and the date it will be effective will be determined by the Company's Board of Directors.

➤ Q4: Who will invest the $300 million and how will it be implemented?

The S-3 is a common equity and warrant filing. When declared effective by the SEC, the Company may from time-to-time issue Class A Common Stock and/or warrants, up to an aggregate amount of $300 million in one or more offerings. This standard shelf registration creates the needed availability for the Company to raise additional capital through Class A Common Stock and/or warrant issuances to both institutional and retail investors as it looks to raise additional financing to support production ramp. The Company does not expect to use the shelf financing until a later date and will carefully consider all market impacts when considering the shelf draw down.

➤ Q5: Does the issue with a supplier and the test you mentioned impact the delivery of the first three vehicles? Is it necessary to delay all the cars in the first phase, including these three cars, until August before they can be truly handed over to the owner?

In the continued spirit of FF's co-creation and co-sharing vision, we recently outlined a three-phase delivery plan aimed at delivering the best experience to all our users. In the first phase FF will give our industry expert Futurist Product Officers ("FPOs"), the first look and allow these users the first chance to pay in full to reserve and experience the innovative FF 91. These industry expert FPOs will take possession of the reserved FF 91 vehicle at the beginning of the second phase. This initial phase launched at the end of May 2023, marking the start of our phase one delivery plan for the vehicle.

In phase two, targeted to start in August, assuming receipt of parts on our required timeframes and completion of requisite tests, all FPOs will be invited to start purchasing the vehicle to experience the FF 91 2.0 vehicle. Users will take full possession of the car and receive comprehensive training to make the most of the vehicle's many features. This will mark the turning point where Faraday Future will become a revenue generating company going forward.

The third and final phase, our Full Co-Creation Delivery, is geared towards all users. In this phase, the Company will deliver FF 91 2.0 vehicles to all users that pay in full.

➤ Q6: Why haven't we been able to see your budget and plan? Can you start disclosing monthly production and delivery starting July?

At this point we have not provided this type of detailed information. The Company is evaluating what metrics it should publish in the future.

➤ Q7: As a luxury car, the craftmanship of the FF 91 2.0 vehicle needs to be improved, what's your plan on it?

We are continually working to improve the car. Thank you for your feedback. We hope to show the market our improved craftmanship soon.

➤ Q8: After the RSS, the short-term stock price will drop sharply. What measures will the company take to increase the stock price?

We continue to view the Company's fundamentals as the main driving force behind its stock price. As such, we remain focused on the production and delivery of the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance vehicles as the first step of our realization of fundamental value.

➤ Q9: RSS will not reduce the total number of authorized ordinary shares that the company is authorized to issue, meaning that after the split, an additional around 1.7 billion shares can still be issued?

Your understanding of the authorized share calculation is correct. However, the Company will approach all financing only after careful consideration. Issuances of more than 20% of outstanding shares will still need shareholder approval as required by applicable Nasdaq rules. The Company will continue to be judicious about raising money in the most efficient manner and in a way that best enhances stakeholder stockholder value.

➤ Q10: Regarding the interests of all shareholders and the future development of the company, we kindly request Mr. Jia and Mr. Chen to communicate with and listen to the voices of minority shareholders.

We highly value the voices of all shareholders and users. Our global CEO, XF Chen, and our Founder and Chief Product and User Ecosystem Officer, YT Jia, will communicate with all the shareholders as soon as possible at an appropriate time.

