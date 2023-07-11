Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. announced the appointment of Jonathan Maroko as Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective July 24, 2023, replacing Yun Han, who will continue in her role as the Companyâ€™s Chief Accounting Officer (CAO), effective July 5, 2023. Prior to joining Faraday Future, Mr. Maroko has served as external CFO at several companies during their growth phase including Gladstein Neandross & Associates, Willow, Lifeforce A-Frame Brands, Kwell Labs and Arcadia Earth. Reporting to Mr. Xuefeng Chen, Global CEO of FF, Mr. Maroko brings over 17 years of investment and finance experience to the role of CFO, previously serving as Discretionary Global Macro Portfolio Manager at Mulholland Vista Capital Advisors, LLC, as an Investment Analyst at Vanadium Capital Management, and beginning his career as investment Banking Analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Mr. Maroko earned a Bachelor of Science in Business (Accounting and Finance) from Indiana University, Kelley School of Business. With the appointment, FF has formed a finance and capital markets team consisting of Interim CFO Jonathan Maroko, CAO Yun Han, and recently joined Head of Finance Operations Edward (Ed) Darwick. This team will contribute to improving FFâ€™s investment and financing management, internal controls, while enhancing financial operations.