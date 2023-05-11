Faraday Future Intelligent Electric : Shareholder Letter Q1 2023

We hit the ground running in 2023 and started the production of our flagship FF 91 vehicle in March as planned. Though we faced some challenges during early ramp up, our team is overcoming these obstacles. We continue to target our first phase delivery of the FF 91 at the end of May as previously announced. To reach this important milestone, we have made considerable progress and accomplished numerous key operational and strategic objectives in recent months. On April 14, 2023, our first production FF 91 rolled off the line at our FF ieFactory California in a video streamed event watched by millions of FF fans globally. It has been a long path for Faraday Future, but we believe this is the year we make history.

Homologation for the FF 91 is progressing as planned. Most of the FMVSS tests have been successfully completed. We have performed the highest severity crash tests and have passed all these tests successfully, including front, side and rear crash.

On the systems and software side, we've also made some amazing progress. Two weeks ago, we showcased the FF 91 vehicle's ability to integrate generative AI to enable an

intuitive and interactive experience for users within the vehicle. We believe this truly epitomizes what Faraday Future has communicated to its users and investors all along, that FF 91 is a pioneer of emerging technology.

Lastly, we reiterate our goal to create a profitable business with operating cashflow breakeven in 2025 and express our gratitude to our users, suppliers, partners, communities and stockholders for their unwavering support of our vision.