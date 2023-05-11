Faraday Future Intelligent Electric : Shareholder Letter Q1 2023

Advanced search
05/11/2023
Faraday Future

Shareholder Letter

Q1 2023

We hit the ground running in 2023 and started the production of our flagship FF 91 vehicle in March as planned. Though we faced some challenges during early ramp up, our team is overcoming these obstacles. We continue to target our first phase delivery of the FF 91 at the end of May as previously announced. To reach this important milestone, we have made considerable progress and accomplished numerous key operational and strategic objectives in recent months. On April 14, 2023, our first production FF 91 rolled off the line at our FF ieFactory California in a video streamed event watched by millions of FF fans globally. It has been a long path for Faraday Future, but we believe this is the year we make history.

Homologation for the FF 91 is progressing as planned. Most of the FMVSS tests have been successfully completed. We have performed the highest severity crash tests and have passed all these tests successfully, including front, side and rear crash.

On the systems and software side, we've also made some amazing progress. Two weeks ago, we showcased the FF 91 vehicle's ability to integrate generative AI to enable an

intuitive and interactive experience for users within the vehicle. We believe this truly epitomizes what Faraday Future has communicated to its users and investors all along, that FF 91 is a pioneer of emerging technology.

Lastly, we reiterate our goal to create a profitable business with operating cashflow breakeven in 2025 and express our gratitude to our users, suppliers, partners, communities and stockholders for their unwavering support of our vision.

Introducing the FF 91

Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury products

  • In a world of luxury cars FF stands out as a true luxury EV
  • FF is pioneering ultra spire market segment with a class-defining product
  • FF redefine luxury in both the physical, comfort and digital connected realms

Emotive design

  • Redefines the traditional vehicle, creating a new concept that addresses how vehicle use is changing. The FF 91 is not a sports car, an SUV or a sedan, but something timeless that embodies our brand values and commitment to innovation
  • FF's iconic design language sparks the imagination and redefines the luxury vehicle space. The FF 91's interior and exterior design express intelligence and functionality, enabling a best-in-class experience, and birthing a radically functional proportion

Unique Artificial Intelligence (AI) Experience

  • Natural Language and voice-first interface designed to adapt to users needs
  • Multiple user interface displays for every seated occupant.
  • Triple modem 5G connectivity to allow uninterrupted, high-speed internet access
  • FF's Generative AI product stack will offer the first ever generative AI capability in the automotive sector for in-vehicle usage

Leading performance

  • 381 miles of EPA rated driving range
  • 0-60mphin 2.27 seconds
  • Top-endhyper car drive and handling
  • Industry leading computer hardware and software to drive the ultimate AI experience

We believe our flagship product, the FF 91 vehicle sets a new standard for user experience and performance in the automotive industry. It features a custom electric drive unit with a fully integrated design, active oil cooling, and independent rear axle drive. Its 1050hp propulsion system is powered by proprietary software and control algorithms, optimizing performance, stability, and safety. With an EPA-certified range of 381 miles, the FF 91 offers 50-70 miles more range than its direct competitors and accelerates from zero to 60 mph in a remarkable 2.27 seconds.

Mobile connectivity is another key aspect of the car, with a unique rear intelligent Internet and a user experience designed to establish a mobile, connected, intelligent, and luxurious third internet living space and user mobility ecosystem platform.

A Leader in Automotive AI

On May 2nd, we announced our Generative AI Product Stack to the public. The product stack combines FF's foundational capabilities such as our computing platform, advanced operating system, ultra-fast internet connectivity, AI and natural language processing abilities, multiple displays, with generative AI capability to give extraordinary abilities to users. We demonstrated integration of FF's foundational AI capabilities with advanced large language models - which we believe is a major step towards transformation of the transportation industry with intelligent electric vehicles. With this

Generative AI Product Stack, we believe the Company has the potential to scale to additional advanced generative AI models, giving extraordinary abilities to users.​

We have been investing in software, AI, and human machine interaction for a long time and we believe that places us in a unique position to utilize these advances in AI. To use generative AI in a car, you need a powerful computing platform, robust operating system, internet connectivity, and suitable displays. The FF 91 vehicle has this unique combination of industry-leading computing platform, advanced operating system, ultra- high-speed internet connectivity, AI and natural language processing ability, with over 100 inches of displays, and a Generative AI Product Stack designed to empower users to gradually utilize advanced generative models for a range of personalized applications in the vehicle - from complex text and voice queries, to image and video generation, stock analysis, live translations, search, entertainment, education, ecommerce, and more. The possibilities are limitless. The third intelligent internet space applies natural language communication ability to various usage scenarios in the vehicle, and FF's AI provides users with an immersive experience of artificial intelligence interaction and communication. ​

As intelligent electric vehicles become super robots, the driving experience and digital cockpit will be fully intelligent. We believe AI will become the core competitiveness of the future mobility ecology and redefine the usage scenarios of future mobility

products.​

As one of the world's first intelligent electric vehicle manufacturers, FF has been committed to the research and development of AI technology platforms, applied to autonomous driving platforms and the third intelligent internet space.

Disclaimer

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 21:49:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
