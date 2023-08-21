Faraday Future Shareholder Letter Q2 2023

The second quarter was full of excitement. After the first vehicle rolled off the line in April, we kicked off the start of Phase 1 delivery of the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance on May 31st. On August 12th, we officially handed over our first vehicle to our first Developer Co- Creation user and started Phase 2 Co-Creation delivery. This marked a culmination of nine years of research and development, and with the support of millions of fans, the long-awaited FF 91 vehicles are now officially on the streets. The Company has now entered into its revenue generation stage. This achievement has brought us a step closer to fulfilling our vision of bringing innovative, technologically advanced luxury vehicles to users worldwide. The technological innovations we have incorporated into our vehicles continue to distinguish us in the ever-evolving EV market. In May, we launched our innovative Generative AI Product Stack, a foray into the field of GPT AI technology that redefines the integration of advanced AI capabilities in automotive operations. In June we announced the successful completion of the Company's first FF Developer Co-Creation Mission event, which took place at Willow Springs International Raceway. Here the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance set a remarkable new record in its class of ultimate luxury production EVs weighing over 6,000 pounds. With no additional special track-specific modifications for this specific test at Willow Springs Raceway, the car achieved a lap time of 1 minute and 35 seconds. On the operations side, we continue to strengthen our team. Over the past quarter, we have welcomed several industry experts to our team. Rich Schmidt joined us as the new Vice President of Manufacturing, while Edward Darwick took on the role of Head of Finance Operations. Recently we welcomed Jonathan Maroko, who has extensive experience in capital markets as interim CFO. With their extensive industry knowledge and expertise, we are confident that they will further strengthen our commitment to operational excellence and financial prudence.

Phase 2 Co-Creation Delivery Now in Phase 2 delivery for the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance

Has successfully completed all compliance testing

First user and Developer Co-Creator has now received their FF 2.0 Futurist Alliance

Co-Creator has now received their FF 2.0 Futurist Alliance Launched the selection and signing process for the second batch of users

The Company also announced its Developer Co-Creation program. FF Co-Creation is an open platform where users collaborate with the Company. It is based on an open economy and user- centric philosophy and strives to jointly improve product power and technology transformation by thoroughly involving users in the whole FF business process. The Developer Co-Creation project includes: FPO (Futurist Product Officer): FPO helps identify user experience bugs in apps, offers improvement recommendations, provides valuable insights for better product experience, and contributes to the product power upgrade. This in-depth product definition process is aimed to jointly create products that best embody Ultimate AI Techluxury.

FTO (Futurist Technology Officer): FTO participates in the development of in-vehicle software, AI algorithms, applications and services through FF's SDK, open technology platform and application release platform. FTO can also work with FF engineers through the open-source community to provide valuable R&D support to FF and jointly drive technology transformations in the automotive industry.

FMO (Futurist Marketing Officer): Serves as a platform that connects the FF brand with its users. By partnering with FF, these Developer Co-Creators not only boost FF's brand reputation and product awareness but also contribute to spreading the mission and values of the Futurist community. Each Co-Creator will be rewarded based on their respective contributions.

FSC (Futurist Spire Club): Mainly composed of celebrities, entrepreneurs, industry celebrities, and racers with a focus on building word of mouth and niche marketing for FF products among spire users.

FSO (Futurist Service Officer): FSO consists of two categories, those who serve and are in the inner circle of the elites (the spire group), and those who are after-sales service experts within the industry. They contribute to provide the ultimate pre-sale sand after- sales service quality by offering FF their personal platforms and connections.

after-sales service experts within the industry. They contribute to provide the ultimate pre-sale sand after- sales service quality by offering FF their personal platforms and connections. FOO (Futurist Operation Officer): Co-Creators who can help provide valuable advice and feedback on the FF's operations. Since launching our Co-Creation campaign, we have collaborated with several industry elites, providing valuable feedback to the Company. These initial Developer Co-Creators have also assisted the Company in aspects such as brand marketing and user acquisition, among others. A Leader in Automotive AI Since announcing our Generative AI Product Stack to the public in May, the team has been hard at work building out additional functions. We have developed a "Watch and Chat" product prototype, targeting specific scenarios such as movies, TV shows, and short videos. It utilizes a large language model to offer proactive AI services, providing relevant information on an ultra-wide passenger screen, enabling users to access real-time information while enjoying multimedia content. The system deeply integrates the large language model, complementing expert system based on traditional nature language understanding to build a more flexible and intelligent AI service system. Different AI models are used to cater to users' diverse intents, and the prototype has completed specific core functional domains. We also released our Autonomous driving system, named FF aiDriving, during the launch event. Our aiDriving system builds on innovative technologies, ensures ultimate safety, frees up driver's time and attention, and provides a personalized experience to each of our users. FF aiDriving system provides the functions of automatic emergency braking (AEB), adaptive cruise control (ACC), lane centering control (LCC), smart parking, smart summoning, and many other useful features. With the help of these features, we recently took the vehicle on a road trip and drove from Silicon Valley to Downtown LA on a single battery charge.