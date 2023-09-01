Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it would like to invite retail and institutional investors to come experience the excitement of the "Ultimate AI TechLuxury" FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance delivery. This is an opportunity to participate in FF’s Co-Creation sessions with users and FF Developer Co-creation Officers. Stockholders will also be given the opportunity to visit FF headquarters in Los Angeles and speak with FF management in person.

The Delivery Co-Creation program is a series of unique customized delivery events for each of the Developer Co-Creation Officers starting in September. In addition to celebrating the deliveries through these unique events, Co-Creation will revolve around topics such as how to build an “Ultimate AI TechLuxury” EV brand. These events are designed to highlight the key features and functions of FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance, luxury lifestyles and the transformation of the EV and mobility business. The content and training will reflect the core technical foundation of the “6x4 aiHyper Technology 2.0 Architecture” that includes six technical platforms and four user facing technical systems of the “Magic All-In-One”, “Hyper Multi-Vectoring”, “FF aiDriving”, and the “3rd aiSpace.” Most importantly, the “FF Delivery Co-Creation Day” will focus on how to create and add value impact for spire users and FF Co-Creation Officers.

The Company believes this unique “Delivery Co-Creation Day” program will contribute significantly to positioning the FF brand in a manner that enhances its “Ultimate AI TechLuxury” brand. This series of “Delivery Co-Creation Day” events marks the Company's formal entry into the regular operation phase for sales, delivery, service, and user operations. Importantly, the Company believes it is now positioned to pursue additional funding opportunities to enable the ramp of its production capacity to support the delivery of more vehicles.

Event dates:

FF “Delivery Co-Creation Day” series will start in September. The Company intends to hold additional events through the remainder of 2023.

Registration:

Registration is now open. Please click the link to register. Link: http://app-us.ff.com/ff-v3/forms/10ABCC?lang=en-US

Space is limited.

Users can preorder an FF 91 vehicle via the FF Intelligent App or through our website

(English): https://www.ff.com/us/preorder/

or (Chinese): https://www.ff.com/cn/preorder/

Download the new FF Intelligent App: http://appdownload.ff.com

