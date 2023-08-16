Inaugural FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance delivery ceremony video posted. Online registration for FF Developer Co-Creation Officers is now available on the FF App and FF.com. Company to host activities at Monterey Car Week as part of Developer Co-Creation Festival this week.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIE) ("Faraday Future", “FF” or "Company"), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today broadcasted the Company’s first delivery ceremony for its flagship FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance EV. The Company also launched the online platform on the FF APP and FF.com for Developer Co-Creation Officer recruitment.

The user who comes from Private Collection Motors (PCM), a major player in the luxury car market in Southern California, was the first owner to take possession of the vehicle. "I’m excited to share that FF has just officially delivered the very first “All-Ability aiHypercar” FF 91 2.0 to its first spire user. This marks FF’s entry into its revenue generation stage and the formation of a complete operational closed loop,” said Xuefeng (“XF”) Chen, Global Chief Executive Officer of FF.

The first car owner has also been invited to join the FF Developer Co-Creation mission and serve as an FF Developer Co-Creation Officer. With its industry expertise, the user will add value while benefiting from FF’s innovative offerings. This alignment of interests embodies FF's core philosophy and business model of value co-creation and value co-sharing.

Through collaborative partnerships with external Developer Co-Creation Officers, the Company believes that it will gain substantial value across various aspects of its business. This will include product development, quality enhancement, brand marketing, elite group engagement, celebrity and influencers engagement, technological development and advancement, and after-sales services.

“Kicking-off our Developer Co-Creation Officer Recruitment is a significant milestone for the Company. Let's work with all Futurists to co-create value and co-share benefits and turn FF into the pioneer of the Ultimate AI TechLuxury spire market and a disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization,” said YT Jia, Founder and Chief Product and User Ecosystem Officer of FF.

Concurrent with the first vehicle delivery milestone, the Developer Co-Creation Festival series of events was officially launched. FF will attend the “FuelRun” event on August 16th and 17th and “Motorlux” on August 16th, during the Monterey Car Week. The Company will invite Developer Co-Creation Officers, including the Developer Co-Creation candidates, to attend the Developer Co-Creation Officer signing ceremony on August 17th.

The First FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance Delivery video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/PDVDDTB5C1o

The Developer Co-Creation Officer recruitment platform is live: http://app-us.ff.com/ff-v3/news/551?lang=en-US

Users can preorder an FF 91 vehicle via the FF Intelligent App or through our website (English): https://www.ff.com/us/preorder/ or (Chinese): https://www.ff.com/cn/preorder/

Download the new FF Intelligent App: https://www.ff.com/us/mobile-app/.

