Faraday Future Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) ("FF”, “Faraday Future”, or “the Company"), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021. Results were delayed as a result of the previously disclosed Special Committee review.

“We made significant progress during the fourth quarter with several important milestones reached at our Hanford manufacturing plant and new Tier 1 supplier and partner agreements. In a challenging logistics and supply chain environment, we are working closely with our partners and remain on track for launch in Q3 2022,” said Carsten Breitfeld, Global CEO of Faraday Future.

Dr. Breitfeld continued, “After 2021 year-end we signed an agreement with Myoung Shin for FF 81 production in South Korea, securing our path to high volume production and cash flow breakeven. We also received our dealer license from the State of California, allowing us to sell our cars online nationally. We remain confident that we will launch the FF 91 in the third quarter of 2022, and when we do, we expect Faraday Future to redefine the state-of-the-art in intelligent, electrified mobility.”

COMMENT ON SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEW

Dr. Breitfeld added, “The Special Committee, made up of independent Board members, completed its previously announced review of past disclosures and allegations and submitted its findings and recommendations to the full Board. The Board accepted the findings, and implementation of remediation actions is well underway. On behalf of the entire management team, I want to thank the Special Committee, our financial and legal advisors, and my fellow Board members for their hard work and for their commitment to holding the Company to the highest standards of ethics and conduct. I also want to thank all of my fellow employees, our suppliers, and our investors for their support and confidence. I believe that this review and the changes we are making will help make us a better, stronger company.”

KEY COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS DURING FOURTH QUARTER 2021

Faraday Future continues to make progress toward launch of the FF 91 in third quarter 2022 and toward its long-term business plan, making the following announcements during the fourth quarter:

Subsequent to December 31, 2021, FF accomplished several major milestones and made a number of organizational changes:

Announced that Myoung Shin Co., Ltd., an automotive manufacturer headquartered in South Korea, has been contracted to manufacture Faraday Future’s second vehicle, the FF 81, with start of production scheduled for 2024.

Unveiled the first production-intent FF 91. This marks Faraday Future’s manufacturing Milestone #4, pre-production builds for final engineering validation and certification, now referred to as production-intent vehicles.

Received dealer and distributor license from the State of California, allowing national online sales.

Signed the lease for FF’s flagship store in Beverly Hills, California, and confirmed the design firm for the store. The initial term of the lease is 126 months, with two five-year tenant extension options. Further, FF announced the active search for a second flagship store in the U.S.

Appointed Susan Swenson as Executive Chairperson and Jordan Vogel as Lead Independent Director of the Board of Directors. FF’s Board of Directors consists of nine directors, five of whom are independent under applicable rules.

Announced that Mathias Hofmann became the new Head of Global Supply Chain after the retirement of Benedikt Hartmann effective February 25, 2022. Mathias comes to FF after a nearly 30-year career with BMW, where he served as a Vice President with global responsibilities in purchasing and plant management. He has worked on four continents, including China, and was most recently Plant Director in Brazil. He has extensive experience in both plant operations and direct and indirect purchasing.

Appointed Becky Roof as Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and engaged an affiliate of AlixPartners to accelerate the implementation of Special Committee recommendations including, but not limited to, financial controls and material weakness remediation. Ms. Roof is a seasoned financial executive who has served in an interim CFO capacity at numerous public and private companies.

Completed additional investigation work of the Special Committee and implemented additional remediation actions as recommended by the Special Committee. The findings and remediation actions are summarized in our Form 10-K filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and available on our website.

Announced 401 preorders as of March 31, 2022. Preorders are fully refundable, non-binding, paid deposits for the FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition and/or the FF 91 Futurist vehicles available initially for sale to customers in the US and China. FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition preorders require a $5,000 deposit for customers in the US and an RMB 50,000 deposit for customers in China. FF 91 Futurist preorders require a $1,500 deposit for customers in the US and an RMB 20,000 deposit for customers in China.

Marked Production Milestone #5 at its Hanford, California manufacturing facility, with the start of installation of all mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems to support equipment installation.

RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2021 AND FULL YEAR 2021

Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021, were $354 million compared to $65 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase is primarily due to an increase in engineering, design, and testing (“ED&T”) services as the Company re-engaged suppliers and made significant purchases for ED&T services to progress the manufacturing of the FF 91; a significant increase in headcount and employee related expenses; a sublicensable license to use a platform from Geely Holding; an increase in professional services and legal expense; and a loss related to the abandonment of certain construction in progress FF 91 program assets, primarily vendor tooling, machinery, and equipment, due to the redesign of the related FF 91 components and implementation of FF’s cost reduction program.

Net loss was $517 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to net loss of $147 million in the prior-year period. The change in net loss is attributable to the significant increase in operating expenses as well as to the change in fair value measurements from conversion premiums included in notes payable and related party notes payable and changes related to the carve-out of original issue discounts and the fair value of warrants issued on select borrowings; and to an increase in loss at settlement of related party notes payable, notes payable, and vendor payables in trust, net due to the settlement of certain related party notes payable, notes payable, and vendor payables in trust with the commitment to issue shares of Class A Common Stock at the July 2021 closing of the merger with Property Solutions Acquisitions Corp. at a price below the fair value on the date of settlement.

Cash was $505 million as of December 31, 2021. The cash balance as of March 31, 2022, was $276 million. The decrease in cash from December 31, 2021, to March 31, 2022, was due in part to a scheduled $97 million note and accrued interest payment.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

The Company plans to host a conference call open to investors after it files its Q1 2022 results in mid-May.

Customers can preorder an FF 91 now at: https://www.ff.com/us/preorder/

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a class-defining luxury electric vehicle company. The Company has pioneered numerous innovations relating to its products, technology, business model, and user ecosystem since its inception in 2014. Faraday Future aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet, and new usership models. Faraday Future’s first flagship product is the FF 91 Futurist

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets – (Unaudited) December 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2021 2020 Assets Current assets Cash $ 505,091 $ 1,124 Restricted cash 25,386 703 Deposits 63,370 6,412 Other current assets 13,410 6,200 Total current assets 607,257 14,439 Property and equipment, net 293,135 293,933 Other non-current assets 7,040 8,010 Total assets $ 907,432 $ 316,382 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 37,773 $ 86,601 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 90,512 52,382 Related party accrued interest 11,231 82,260 Accrued interest 8,263 36,030 Related party notes payable 13,655 332,355 Notes payable, current portion 132,372 149,199 Vendor payables in trust — 110,224 Total current liabilities 293,806 849,051 Capital leases, less current portion 7,570 36,501 Other liabilities, less current portion 3,720 1,000 Notes payable, less current portion 34,682 9,168 Total liabilities 339,778 895,720 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity (deficit) Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 750,000,000 shares authorized; 168,693,323 and 93,099,596 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 17 9 Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and 2020; no shares and 64,000,588 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively — 6 Additional paid-in capital 3,482,226 1,817,760 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,945 ) (5,974 ) Accumulated deficit (2,907,644 ) (2,391,139 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 567,654 (579,338 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 907,432 $ 316,382

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations– (Unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2021 2020 Operating expenses Research and development $ 174,935 $ 20,186 Sales and marketing 17,118 3,672 General and administrative 97,905 41,071 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 64,191 10 Total operating expenses 354,149 64,939 Loss from operations (354,149 ) (64,939 ) Change in fair value measurements (22,700 ) (5,076 ) Interest expense (30,181 ) (32,173 ) Related party interest expense (16,663 ) (41,546 ) Other expense, net (5,668 ) (5,455 ) (Loss) gain at settlement of related party notes payable, notes payable, and vendor payables in trust, net (86,904 ) 2,107 Loss before income taxes (516,265 ) (147,082 ) Income tax provision (240 ) (3 ) Net loss $ (516,505 ) $ (147,085 ) Per share information: Net loss per Common Stock – Class A and Class B – basic and diluted $ (2.21 ) $ (0.94 ) Weighted average Common Stock outstanding – Class A and Class B – basic and diluted 233,390,675 157,063,103 Total comprehensive loss Net loss $ (516,505 ) $ (147,085 ) Change in foreign currency translation adjustment (971 ) (2,690 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (517,476 ) $ (149,775 )

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows – (Unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (516,505 ) $ (147,085 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization expense 8,158 3,517 Stock-based compensation 11,345 9,505 Vesting of restricted stock awards for employee bonus 18,617 — Loss on disposal of property and equipment 64,191 10 Change in fair value measurements 22,700 5,076 Loss upon cancellation of a lease — 206 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange (845 ) 4,108 Gain on forgiveness of accounts payable and loss on write-off of vendor deposits, net (7,005 ) — Non-cash interest expense 41,014 66,020 Loss (gain) at settlement of related party notes payable, notes payable, and vendor payables in trust, net 86,904 (2,107 ) Gain on forgiveness of vendor payables in trust (1,731 ) — Reserve for unrecoverable value added taxes 6,404 — Other 842 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities Deposits (48,503 ) — Other current and non-current assets (21,717 ) (3,347 ) Accounts payable (36,625 ) 11,500 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 31,824 11,606 Transfers between vendor payables in trust and accounts payable 1,167 (174 ) Net cash used in operating activities (339,765 ) (41,165 ) Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property and equipment (95,681 ) (607 ) Proceeds from payments on notes receivable — 3,600 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (95,681 ) 2,993 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of Class A Common Stock in the Business Combination 229,583 — Proceeds from issuance of Class A Common Stock pursuant to the PIPE Financing 761,400 — Transaction costs paid in connection with the Business Combination (23,148 ) — Transaction costs paid in connection with the PIPE Financing (61,130 ) — Proceeds from related party notes payable 200 10,556 Proceeds from notes payable, net of original issuance discount 172,031 40,595 Payments of related party notes payable (38,217 ) (3,589 ) Payments of notes payable, including liquidation premiums (48,210 ) (32 ) Payments of notes payable issuance costs (3,355 ) (4,562 ) Payment of payables in vendor payables in trust (27,722 ) (4,500 ) Transfers between vendor payables in trust and accounts payable (1,167 ) 174 Payments of capital lease obligations (3,212 ) (1,926 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 10,587 115 Payments of stock issuance costs (1,071 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 966,569 36,831 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash (2,473 ) (186 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash 528,650 (1,527 ) Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,827 3,354 Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 530,477 $ 1,827

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows — (Unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands) The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and restricted cash reported within the Consolidated Balance Sheets that aggregate to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows: 2021 2020 Cash $ 1,124 $ 2,221 Restricted cash 703 1,133 Total cash and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 1,827 $ 3,354 Cash $ 505,091 $ 1,124 Restricted cash 25,386 703 Total cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 530,477 $ 1,827 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities Conversion of related party notes payable and related party accrued interest to Class A Common Stock $ 294,796 $ — Conversion of notes payable and accrued interest to Class A Common Stock 98,375 — Issuance of warrants 17,596 490 Conversion of assumed convertible and promissory notes payable to Class A Common Stock and Private Warrants 1,080 — Conversion of The9 Conditional Obligation to Class A Common Stock 2,863 — Additions of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses 863 3,817 Conversion of related party customer deposit to related party notes payable — 11,635 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities related to the Business Combination Exchange of Legacy FF redeemable preference stock for a commitment to issue Class A Common Stock $ 859,182 $ — Exchange of Legacy FF convertible preferred stock for a commitment to issue Class B Common Stock 697,611 — Settlement of notes payable and accrued interest for a commitment to issue Class A Common Stock 68,541 — Settlement of related party notes payable and related party accrued interest for a commitment to issue Class A Common Stock 69,218 — Settlement of vendor payable in trust to a commitment to issue Class A Common Stock 96,186 — Reclassification of deferred transaction costs paid in prior periods against the proceeds received in the Business Combination 7,865 — Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 6,317 $ 3,137

