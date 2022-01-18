Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFIE   US3073591097

FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.

(FFIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Faraday Future Welcomes New Hanford, California Mayor Diane Sharp to its Local Production Facility Where it Will Build the New Ultimate Intelligent Techluxury FF 91 EV

01/18/2022 | 08:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • FF hosted new Hanford Mayor Diane Sharp at its manufacturing plant in Hanford to get a first-hand look at the plant’s updated status and to observe the tremendous momentum driving the EV industry in California
  • FF is on track to hire 350 new employees at its Hanford production facility this year as it ramps up production
  • FF recently completed its third major milestone at its Hanford facility and laid out its upcoming plans for the remaining key milestones leading up to Start of Production (“SOP”) this summer

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, recently welcomed newly elected Hanford Mayor Diane Sharp to its production facility in the Central Valley of California to share current and future progress updates leading into the launch of the FF 91 in summer 2022. Sharp was hosted by John Lehn, Director of Government Affairs at FF.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005545/en/

John Lehn, Director of Government Affairs for Faraday Future, Welcomes New Hanford, California Mayor Diane Sharp to its Local Production Facility Where it Will Build the New Ultimate Intelligent Techluxury FF 91 EV (Photo: Business Wire)

John Lehn, Director of Government Affairs for Faraday Future, Welcomes New Hanford, California Mayor Diane Sharp to its Local Production Facility Where it Will Build the New Ultimate Intelligent Techluxury FF 91 EV (Photo: Business Wire)

“Hosting Mayor Diane Sharp at our facility was a great honor, especially with the launch of the FF 91 this summer,” said Matt Tall, Vice President of Manufacturing at Faraday Future. “We are working to make the city of Hanford proud to have FF here and look forward to welcoming our city officials back to our plant on a regular basis.”

During the tour of the plant, Sharp received an introductory walk-through of the plant and learned of details surrounding upcoming milestones in the manufacturing process for the ultimate intelligent techluxury FF 91 EV. The Hanford facility will use cutting-edge technology and the ability to personalize the vehicle, setting FF apart from traditional OEM mass production.

“It is great to see so many people at Faraday Future’s Hanford plant working to bring the plant to full production,” said Mayor Sharp. “Faraday Future is an exciting company. I am thrilled with the investment that is being made in our community, and am honored to have been invited to tour their very impressive facility.”

The FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition and FF 91 Futurist models represent the next generation of intelligent techluxury EVs. They are high-performance EVs, all-in-one all-ability cars, and ultimate robotic vehicles that allow users to experience a third internet living space beyond their home and office. The models encompass extreme technology, an ultimate user experience and a complete ecosystem. Users can reserve an FF 91 Futurist model now via the FF intelligent APP or FF.com at: https://www.ff.com/us/reserve

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Established in May 2014, Faraday Future is a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Since its inception, Faraday Future has implemented numerous innovations relating to its products, technology, business model, profit model, user ecosystem, and governance structure. On July 22, 2021, Faraday Future was listed on NASDAQ with the new company name “Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.”, and the ticker symbols “FFIE” for its Class A common stock and “FFIEW” for its warrants. The “I” in FFIE stands for Intelligent and Internet and the “E” stands for Ecosystem and Electric. FF is not just an EV company, but also an internet and technology company, an AI product company, a software company, and a user ecosystem company. Faraday Future aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. With the ultimate intelligent techluxury brand positioning, Faraday Future’s first flagship product FF 91 Futurist is equipped with exceptional product power. It is not just a high-performance EV, an all-ability car, and an ultimate robotic vehicle, but also the third internet living space.

FOLLOW FARADAY FUTURE:
https://www.ff.com/
http://appdownload.ff.com
https://twitter.com/FaradayFuture
https://www.facebook.com/faradayfuture/
https://www.instagram.com/faradayfuture/
www.linkedin.com/company/faradayfuture

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This communication shall neither constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Faraday Future’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the outcome of the Special Committee review; Faraday Future’s ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing standards; Faraday Future’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market its vehicles and the timing of these development programs; Faraday Future’s estimates of the size of the markets for its vehicles and costs to bring its vehicles to market; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Faraday Future’s vehicles; the success of other competing manufacturers; the performance and security of Faraday Future’s vehicles; potential litigation involving Faraday Future; the result of future financing efforts and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Faraday Future’s products. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the preliminary registration statement on Form S-1 recently filed by Faraday Future and other documents filed by Faraday Future from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Faraday Future does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.
08:34aFaraday Future Welcomes New Hanford, California Mayor Diane Sharp to its Local Producti..
BU
01/17SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Farad..
PR
01/16Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. – NASDAQ Grants 15-Day Filing Extension
BU
01/13SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors That Faraday Future Intelligent Electric..
BU
01/05PetIQ Names Zvi Glasman CFO
MT
01/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Informs Investors that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric..
BU
2021FFIE SECURITIES FRAUD : Hagens Berman Encourages Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE..
PR
2021SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Farad..
PR
2021FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC : FFIE) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2021ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. f/k/a..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -185 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,85x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 833 M 1 833 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,25x
Nbr of Employees 383
Free-Float -
Chart FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.
Duration : Period :
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,65 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 165%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Breitfeld Global Chief Executive Officer & Director
Walter J. McBride Chief Financial Officer
Brian K. Krolicki Chairman
Jordan Vogel Independent Director
Edwin Goh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.6.20%1 833
TESLA, INC.-0.68%1 056 348
NIO INC.-2.30%49 228
XPENG INC.-1.27%42 553
LI AUTO INC.-3.02%31 634
FISKER INC.-5.40%4 415