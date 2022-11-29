Faraday Future product head resigns - Bloomberg News

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle startup Faraday
Future Intelligent Electric's head of product
execution, Robert Kruse, has resigned, Bloomberg News reported
on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The reported move comes a day after Faraday Future appointed
Xuefeng Chen as global chief executive officer, after its board
removed Carsten Breitfeld from the role.
The company, whose shares fell nearly 1% in extended
trading, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
Los Angeles-based Faraday Future said in September it had
reached a deal with its largest shareholder to resolve a
governance dispute, adding that Sue Swenson would step down as
executive chairperson.
Earlier in August, several employees of Faraday Future
had called on the board and shareholders to remove Swenson
alleging the executive chairperson had organized attempts to
"push the company into bankruptcy and restructuring".
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)