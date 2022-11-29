Faraday Future product head resigns - Bloomberg News

Advanced search
    FFIE   US3073591097

FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.

(FFIE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-29 pm EST
0.3548 USD   +16.83%
RE
RE
11/28Faraday Future Intelligent Electric : Board of Directors Appoints Xuefeng (“XF”) Chen as Global Chief Executive Officer to Boost the FF 91 Futurist Production and Achieve the Long-term Goals of the Company - Form 8-K
PU
11/29/2022 | 05:38pm EST
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle startup Faraday Future Intelligent Electric's head of product execution, Robert Kruse, has resigned, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The reported move comes a day after Faraday Future appointed Xuefeng Chen as global chief executive officer, after its board removed Carsten Breitfeld from the role.

The company, whose shares fell nearly 1% in extended trading, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Los Angeles-based Faraday Future said in September it had reached a deal with its largest shareholder to resolve a governance dispute, adding that Sue Swenson would step down as executive chairperson.

Earlier in August, several employees of Faraday Future had called on the board and shareholders to remove Swenson alleging the executive chairperson had organized attempts to "push the company into bankruptcy and restructuring". (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -531 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,19x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 137 M 137 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 745
Free-Float 46,9%
Managers and Directors
Carsten Breitfeld Global Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yun Han Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Xin He Non-Executive Chairman
Xiao Ma Head-Product & Operations
Terry Wang Head-User Ecosystem Strategy & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.-94.29%137
TESLA, INC.-48.07%577 616
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-72.38%26 376
NIO INC.-68.06%16 723
LI AUTO INC.-46.92%16 627
LUCID GROUP, INC.-74.11%16 552