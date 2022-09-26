Advanced search
    FFIE   US3073591097

FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.

(FFIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:53 2022-09-26 am EDT
1.080 USD   +40.81%
09:36aFaraday Future reaches agreement with shareholder, Chairperson Swenson to step down
RE
09:17aFARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
09/23MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : September 23, 2022
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Faraday Future reaches agreement with shareholder, Chairperson Swenson to step down

09/26/2022 | 09:36am EDT
Faraday Future's luxury electric car FF91 is seen at the company's headquarters in Gardena

(Reuters) - Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc said on Monday the electric-vehicle startup had reached an agreement with its largest shareholder to resolve a governance dispute, adding that Sue Swenson will step down as executive chairperson.

The company said it had raised $100 million to start the production of its FF 91 electric luxury car, adding that Brian Krolicki will also step down Faraday Future's board.

The company, whose shares rose 30% in trading before the bell, said Adam He has been appointed as a new independent board member.

Earlier this month, shareholder FF Top Holding sued Faraday Future seeking the removal of two board members, according to a court filing.

Several company employees had called on the board and shareholders to remove Swenson alleging that the executive chairperson had organized attempts to "push the company into bankruptcy and restructuring".

Los Angeles-based Faraday Future has been battling high costs and supply-chain disruptions that have delayed the production of its FF 91 to the fourth quarter of 2022.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -531 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,47x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 252 M 252 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 745
Free-Float 36,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carsten Breitfeld Global Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan G. Swenson Executive Chairman
Xiao Ma Head-Product & Operations
Terry Wang Head-User Ecosystem Strategy & Operations
Jordan Vogel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.-85.58%252
TESLA, INC.-21.84%862 738
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-67.63%30 747
NIO INC.-44.32%29 149
LI AUTO INC.-22.12%24 365
LUCID GROUP, INC.-63.13%23 540