Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFIE   US3073591097

FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.

(FFIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Faraday Future receives Nasdaq notice on non-compliance with listing rule

11/23/2021 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle firm Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc said on Tuesday it had received a Nasdaq notice, saying it was not in compliance with a listing rule due to a delay in filing its quarterly report.

Last week, Faraday delayed https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115006307/en the filing of its quarterly report as it was reviewing allegations of inaccurate disclosures, including claims made by short-seller J Capital.

J Capital called Faraday, which went public in July through a SPAC deal with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp, "a new EV scam in town".

The Los Angeles-based EV firm announced the resignation of Chief Financial Officer Zvi Glasman earlier this month and named Walter McBride as his replacement.

Faraday shares have slid more than 50% since their debut on July 22.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
All news about FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.
05:48pFaraday Future receives Nasdaq notice on non-compliance with listing rule
RE
04:10pFARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC : Receives Anticipated Letter from Nasdaq Regarding Fo..
PU
04:03pFARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continu..
AQ
11/17FARADAY ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Faraday Future Intelligent El..
BU
11/16EQUITY ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Encourages Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. f/k/a Pr..
BU
11/16Wedbush Downgrades Faraday Future Intelligent Electric to Neutral from Outperform on Un..
MT
11/15FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC : PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE - Form 8-K
PU
11/15FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
11/15Faraday Future Provides Business Update
BU
11/11Faraday Future Receives Certificate of Occupancy (“COO”) for its Hanford Ma..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -185 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,96x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 326 M 2 326 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,93x
Nbr of Employees 383
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.
Duration : Period :
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,17 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Breitfeld Global Chief Executive Officer & Director
Walter J. McBride Chief Financial Officer
Brian K. Krolicki Chairman
Jordan Vogel Independent Director
Edwin Goh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.-28.30%2 326
TESLA, INC.63.94%1 164 296
NIO INC.-14.87%65 993
XPENG INC.10.65%40 555
LI AUTO INC.8.19%31 694
FISKER INC.45.32%6 306