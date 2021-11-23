Faraday Future receives Nasdaq notice on non-compliance with listing rule

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle firm Faraday Future
Intelligent Electric Inc said on Tuesday it had
received a Nasdaq notice, saying it was not in compliance with a
listing rule due to a delay in filing its quarterly report.
Last week, Faraday delayed https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115006307/en
the filing of its quarterly report as it was reviewing
allegations of inaccurate disclosures, including claims made by
short-seller J Capital.
J Capital called Faraday, which went public in July through
a SPAC deal with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp,
"a new EV scam in town".
The Los Angeles-based EV firm announced the resignation of
Chief Financial Officer Zvi Glasman earlier this month and named
Walter McBride as his replacement.
Faraday shares have slid more than 50% since their debut on
July 22.
(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)