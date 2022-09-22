Advanced search
    FFIE   US3073591097

FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.

(FFIE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:55 2022-09-22 am EDT
0.7650 USD   -5.18%
11:28aFaraday Future says 'misinformation campaign' hurt fundraising efforts
RE
10:59aFaraday Future Says Independent Investigation Into 'Misinformation Campaign' Found Allegations 'Without Merit'
MT
10:06aFaraday Future Statement Regarding Misinformation Campaign and Recent Threats
BU
Faraday Future says 'misinformation campaign' hurt fundraising efforts

09/22/2022 | 11:28am EDT
The interior of Faraday Future's luxury electric car FF91 is seen at the company's headquarters in Gardena

(Reuters) - Faraday Future Intelligent Electric said on Thursday a "misinformation campaign" has affected its fundraising efforts as the startup looks to start production of its FF 91 luxury electric car.

"Threats that began with lawsuits have escalated to threats of physical violence and even death threats," the company said, adding it was working with law enforcement to investigate.

Late last month, some Faraday Future employees wrote to the board and shareholders seeking the removal of executive chairperson Susan Swenson, suspecting she had organized attempts to "push the company into bankruptcy and restructuring".

The Los Angeles, California-based company said a law firm hired to conduct a "thorough independent external investigation" found the "allegations" were without merit.

Earlier this week, FF Top Holding - a shareholder with 36% voting rights in the company - filed a lawsuit against the startup seeking the removal of Swenson and director Brian Krolicki.

FF Top did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Amid cooling capital market conditions, Faraday Future has faced hurdles to raise funds required to start production of its car at its Hanford facility in California.

The electric-vehicle startup said in August it was in talks with investors for "significant additional near-term funding" after raising $52 million in committed funding with a financing facility to raise up to $600 million.

The company has also been battling high costs and supply-chain disruptions that have delayed the production of FF 91 to the fourth quarter of 2022.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
