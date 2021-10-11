Log in
    FFIE   US3073591097

FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.

(FFIE)
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

10/11/2021 | 09:52am EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FFIE) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Faraday Future is the subject of a report published by J Capital Research on October 7, 2021. The report makes multiple allegations about the Company, including: "failed to deliver a car," "has reneged on promises to build factories in five localities in the U.S. and China," "is being sued by dozens of unpaid suppliers," and "has failed to disclose that assets in China have been frozen by courts." The report claims that Faraday Future is unlikely to ever sell a car to a consumer.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
