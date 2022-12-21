Jie Sheng Appointed to Faraday Future's Board of Directors

Faraday Future ("FF" or “the Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that Jie Sheng has been appointed to FF’s Board of Directors effective December 18, 2022. On the same date, the Board also appointed Mr. Sheng as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and the Compensation Committee of the Board. Mr. Sheng is a designee of FF Top Holding LLC (“FF Top”) pursuant to the Shareholder Agreement entered into by the Company and FF Top.

Mr. Sheng, age 39, is currently the Head of Operations & Finance Director of FF Global Partners LLC, a position he has held since June 2022. FF Global Partners LLC, through its subsidiary FF Top, is the Company’s largest stockholder. From October 2018 to June 2022, Mr. Sheng served as Deputy Managing Director of China Aviation Fuel (Europe) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation (“CAO”), a Singapore Exchange-listed Company, which in turn is a majority-owned subsidiary of China National Aviation Fuel Group Corporation (“CNAF”), a Fortune 500 company, the largest Chinese state-owned aviation fuel supplier which integrates the purchase, transportation, storage, quality management, sales and into-plane service of aviation fuel in China.

From October 2008 to October 2018, Mr. Sheng served as Executive Director of Finance of North American Fuel Corporation, also a wholly-owned subsidiary of CAO, which conducts aviation fuel procurement, supplies jet fuel, and engages in general aviation endeavors in North America. Mr. Sheng received a master’s degree in accounting and financial economics from the University of Essex in 2008.

Mr. Sheng replaces Lee Liu on the Company’s Board. Mr. Liu notified FF of his resignation from the Company’s Board effective as of December 18, 2022. The Company thanks Mr. Liu for his valuable service as a member of the Board.

“We are honored to have Mr. Sheng join our team during this exciting and pivotal period of the Company,” said Xuefeng (“XF”) Chen, Global Chief Executive Officer of FF. “Mr. Sheng will provide valuable experience and leadership along with the rest of the Board that will help guide us as we work towards the launch of the FF 91.”

The Company expects to start production of a saleable FF 91 Futurist at the end of March 2023, with deliveries before the end of April, subject to the timely availability of $150 to $170 million of additional funding and timely stockholder approval of an authorized share increase. The Company continues to make progress with testing and validation of the FF 91 Futurist through the Product and Technology Generation 2.0 program (PT Gen 2.0).

The Company also recently announced it has completed manufacturing milestone #6, the completion of construction and equipment installation in vehicle assembly areas. This marks six of the seven milestones (the 7th milestone being SOP) that FF laid out late in 2021 to mark its manufacturing achievements towards the start of production of the FF 91 Futurist.

Users can preorder an FF 91 Futurist via the FF Intelligent App or through our website

Download the new FF Intelligent App

