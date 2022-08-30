Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFIE   US3073591097

FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.

(FFIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:28 2022-08-30 pm EDT
1.135 USD   -18.93%
01:56pSome Faraday Future employees call for removal of Chairperson Sue Swenson - letter
RE
06:05aFARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/29Faraday Future Provides Business Update
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Some Faraday Future employees call for removal of Chairperson Sue Swenson - letter

08/30/2022 | 01:56pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Faraday Future's luxury electric car FF91 is seen at the company's headquarters in Gardena

(Reuters) - Several employees of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc have called on the electric-vehicle startup's board and shareholders to remove Executive Chairperson Susan Swenson, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Representatives for a group of about 140 employees alleged in the letter dated Aug. 23 that Swenson had organized attempts to "push the company into bankruptcy and restructuring".

Swenson did not respond to requests for comment, while Faraday Future declined to comment.

The group also asked the board to make public the findings from an ongoing investigation of multiple whistleblower letters concerning four directors - Sue Swenson, Jordan Vogel, Scott Vogel and Brian Krolicki. The directors did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

FF Top Holdings, California-based Faraday's largest shareholder with a 36% stake, told Reuters it had received the letter but declined to comment further.

Faraday Future and FF Top have been caught in a tussle over the investor's demand to remove former Chairperson Brian Krolicki from the board of directors, citing incompatibility with the needs of the company.

FF Top said in a filing last week it had requested "certain books and records" for the purpose of one or more contemplated proxy solicitations.

Faraday Future has been battling high costs and supply-chain disruptions that have delayed the production of its luxury electric car FF 91 to the fourth quarter of 2022. Its shares have slumped about 90% since going public through a reverse merger with a blank-check firm in July last year.

The company also delayed the filing of its quarterly report last year and said it had formed a special committee to review allegations of inaccurate disclosures, including claims made by short-seller J Capital.

In February, Faraday Future said the review had identified certain inaccurate statements made by its employees to investors and announced changes to its leadership, including appointing Swenson to the newly created position of executive chairperson.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ben Klayman and Devika Syamnath)

By Akash Sriram


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -531 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,86x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 459 M 459 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 12,7x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 745
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.
Duration : Period :
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,40
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Breitfeld Global Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rebecca A. Roof Chief Financial Officer
Susan G. Swenson Executive Chairman
Xiao Ma Head-Product & Operations
Terry Wang Head-User Ecosystem Strategy & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.-73.68%459
TESLA, INC.-19.14%892 475
NIO INC.-37.47%32 735
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-68.84%29 602
LI AUTO INC.-9.31%28 371
LUCID GROUP, INC.-57.50%27 049