  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FFIE   US3073591097

FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.

(FFIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:23:00 2023-03-30 pm EDT
0.3520 USD   -0.85%
02:58pWall St edges up with tech-focused shares; regional banks fall
RE
12:14pWall St rises as bank fears fade, focus on inflation data
RE
11:09aGlobal markets live: Airbus, Manchester United, EA, Credit Suisse, Warner...
MS
Wall St edges up with tech-focused shares; regional banks fall

03/30/2023 | 02:58pm EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

Weekly jobless claims rise last week

*

JD.Com jumps on plan to spin off property unit

*

Indexes up: Dow 0.3%, S&P 500 0.4%, Nasdaq 0.6%

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were moderately higher on Thursday afternoon, helped by gains in technology-related shares, while regional bank shares eased and investors braced for key inflation data Friday.

The February reading of personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index due Friday may offer more clues about the Federal Reserve's interest rate path. January figures showed a sharp acceleration in consumer spending.

Shares of U.S. regional banks fell after the Biden administration proposed stronger measures to help reduce risk of future banking crises.

The KBW regional bank index fell 1.7%, and the S&P 500 financial index was the only S&P 500 sector in negative territory on the day.

The S&P 500 technology index was up about 1%, adding to its strong gains for the quarter, and giving the S&P 500 its biggest boost.

"Tech is probably the furthest sector removed from financials," so there has been a sector rotation away from financials, said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital in Chicago.

The semiconductor group rose 1.5%, extending Wednesday's strong gains.

The banking turmoil, which started earlier this month with the collapse of two regional U.S. lenders, had sparked concerns about a broader financial crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 101.01 points, or 0.31%, to 32,818.61, the S&P 500 gained 17.69 points, or 0.44%, at 4,045.5 and the Nasdaq Composite added 72.47 points, or 0.61%, at 11,998.70.

Data earlier on Thursday showed jobless claims last week rose more than expected from the week before, indicating a cooling labor market. Separately, fourth-quarter GDP growth was slightly lower at 2.6% compared with earlier estimates of 2.7%, both supporting the case for a softer Fed policy.

Among other stocks, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc rose 2.2% after the company said it had started production of its first luxury electric car after a months-long delay.

U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding advanced 3% on a report that its logistics arm had started preparations with banks for its Hong Kong initial public offering, while those of JD.Com jumped 8.8% on plans to spin off its real estate infrastructure arm.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 2.26-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.11-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted seven new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 55 new highs and 129 new lows. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas; Additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 3.40% 103.53 Delayed Quote.13.43%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.42% 0.67096 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.66% 1.23895 Delayed Quote.1.94%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.37% 0.73961 Delayed Quote.-0.34%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.36% 32833.86 Real-time Quote.-2.27%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.57% 1.09054 Delayed Quote.1.31%
FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC. 1.01% 0.356 Delayed Quote.22.29%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.12% 0.012186 Delayed Quote.0.68%
JD.COM, INC. 8.34% 44.635 Delayed Quote.-26.63%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.66% 12004.48 Real-time Quote.13.95%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.69% 0.62618 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 140 M - -
Net income 2023 -328 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,83x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 276 M 276 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,97x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 586
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.
Duration : Period :
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,36
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xue Feng Chen Global Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yun Han Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Xin He Non-Executive Chairman
Terry Wang Head-User Ecosystem Strategy & Operations
Chui Tin Mok Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.22.29%276
TESLA, INC.57.40%615 449
LI AUTO INC.22.06%24 325
NIO INC.0.82%16 244
LUCID GROUP, INC.12.74%14 089
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-22.73%13 202
