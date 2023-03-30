Wall St gains with tech shares; regional banks fall

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
*
Weekly jobless claims rise in latest week
*
JD.Com jumps on plan to spin off property unit
*
Biden plans stronger measures for banks
*
Indexes: Dow up 0.4%, S&P 500 up 0.6%, Nasdaq up 0.7%
NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on
Thursday as technology-related shares extended their recent
strong run, while regional U.S. bank shares fell as the Biden
administration proposed stronger measures to help reduce risk.
The S&P 500 technology index was up 1.1% and gave
the S&P 500 its biggest boost, while the Philadelphia
semiconductor index hit its highest level in nearly a
year. Wednesday's strong gains grew on optimism that a downturn
in chip sales has ended.
U.S. regional bank shares fell as the
Biden administration
called for stricter rules that would strengthen mid-sized
banks without having to go to Congress.
The KBW regional bank index ended down 2%, and the
S&P 500 financial index fell 0.3%, the only S&P 500
sector in negative territory on the day.
"Tech is probably the furthest sector removed from
financials," so there has been a rotation away from financials,
said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital in
Chicago.
The banking turmoil, which started earlier this month with
the collapse of two regional U.S. lenders, had sparked concerns
about a broader financial crisis.
With one day to go in the first quarter, the technology
sector was up about 20% for the period, leading sector gains
along with communication services, which is up about
18%. Nasdaq is on track for its biggest percentage quarterly
gain since the end of 2020.
Investors also awaited the February reading of personal
consumption expenditures (PCE) price index due Friday after
January figures showed a sharp acceleration in consumer
spending.
Three Federal Reserve officials kept the door open on
Thursday to more rate rises aimed at lowering inflation, with
two noting banking sector problems could generate enough
headwinds on the economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141.43 points,
or 0.43%, to 32,859.03, the S&P 500 gained 23.02 points,
or 0.57%, to 4,050.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added
87.24 points, or 0.73%, to 12,013.47.
Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 55% chance of
a 25-basis-point rate increase at the Fed's May 2-3 meeting.
Data earlier on Thursday showed jobless claims last week
rose more than expected from the week before, indicating a
cooling labor market.
Separately, fourth-quarter GDP growth was slightly lower at
2.6% compared with earlier estimates of 2.7%, both supporting
the case for a softer Fed policy.
In another report, the Commerce Department confirmed the
economy grew at a solid clip in the fourth quarter, but much of
the increase in output came from inventory accumulation.
U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding climbed
3.5% on a report that its logistics arm had started preparations
with banks for its Hong Kong initial public offering, while
those of JD.Com jumped 7.8% on plans to spin off its real
estate infrastructure arm.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc rose after
the company said it had started production of its first luxury
electric car after a months-long delay, but the stock ended the
day down slightly.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a
2.70-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.18-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted eight new 52-week highs and no new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 63 new highs and 151 new
lows.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.36 billion shares,
compared with the 12.68 billion average for the full session
over the last 20 trading days.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by
Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas; Additional reporting by
Sruthi Shankar; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Vinay Dwivedi and
Richard Chang)