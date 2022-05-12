Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Faraday Technology Corporation
  News
  Summary
    3035   TW0003035002

FARADAY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(3035)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-10
257.50 TWD   +0.98%
04:01aFaraday Continues Expanding Its Ethernet Solutions for Networking Demands in ASIC
BU
04/26FARADAY TECHNOLOGY : To clarify news from Economic Daily News.
PU
04/26Faraday Technology Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Faraday Continues Expanding Its Ethernet Solutions for Networking Demands in ASIC

05/12/2022 | 04:01am EDT
Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, announced that its Gigabit Ethernet PHY has been silicon proven on UMC’s 28HPC+ process and is now available for new ASIC SoC designs and IP licensing. This new IP, based on 28nm node, provides the benefits of low power-consumption and high performance. Together with Faraday’s networking solutions, it can facilitate efficient development of a broad range of applications such as industrial switch, home gateway, xPON, smart home appliance, access layer switch, router, and factory automation.

Faraday’s newly launched Gigabit Ethernet PHY features both 1000BASE-T copper medium access and 100BASE-FX optical medium access. It can implement a 3.3V GbE PHY utilizing 1.8V IO that makes this IP easily integrated in 28HPC+ 1.8V low power SoC platform. This GbE PHY also utilizes DSP-based Filtering to achieve superior anti-interference performance. In addition, the solution supports flip-chip and wire-bond layouts to meet the customer’s package requirement for high performance SoC or cost effective applications.

“Faraday’s Gigabit and Fast Ethernet PHY solutions have accumulated mass-production experiences widely in networking and industrial applications through our ASIC SoC designs and IP licensing business,” said Flash Lin, COO of Faraday Technology. “We believe the new transceiver on 28HPC+ process will be a unique solution in demand. Faraday will keep investing and providing the critical building blocks for customers’ multiple market segments,” he added.

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, DDR2/3/4, LPDDR1/2/3/4/4X, MIPI, V-by-One, USB 2.0/3.1 Gen 1, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, Serial ATA, PCI Express, and programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan, Europe, and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com or follow Faraday on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 13 470 M 454 M 454 M
Net income 2022 2 659 M 89,5 M 89,5 M
Net cash 2022 6 297 M 212 M 212 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,1x
Yield 2022 2,01%
Capitalization 64 002 M 2 155 M 2 155 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,28x
EV / Sales 2023 3,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart FARADAY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Faraday Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARADAY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 257,50 TWD
Average target price 304,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kuo Yung Wang General Manager & Director
Wen Ju Tseng CFO, Director & Head-Accounting
Chia Tsung Hung Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Allen Chen Senior VP-Research & Development
Shih Chin Lin Chief Operating Officer, Director & Deputy GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARADAY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION7.74%2 155
MEDIATEK INC.-30.34%44 413
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-17.71%16 717
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-35.98%15 983
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-8.23%10 530
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-32.17%9 898