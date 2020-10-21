Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  Faraday Technology Corporation    3035   TW0003035002

FARADAY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(3035)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Faraday Technology : Brings Advanced Audio ASIC Solutions to the Music Entertainment Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 04:01am EDT

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today announced gains in advanced to high-end audio applications with adoption and recognition from some of the top brands in musical instruments. Faraday’s audio ASIC solutions have been upgraded, targeting professional musical instruments and the immersive technology of Dolby Digital and DTS now available in advanced process nodes.

With a decade of digital audio processing ASIC experience, Faraday has accumulated ample know-how in performance optimization and low-power technology. The IP portfolio covers a comprehensive mix of analog and mixed-signal solutions from 55nm to 22nm processes, helping shorten ASIC implementation cycles and ensuring integration quality. Complete USB IP solutions and high-resolution audio codecs are available and can be customized to achieve customer-specific low latency requirements and sound quality enhancements.

“Audio entertainment demand is in a period of strong growth bolstered by on-line streaming video and music services, we are also witnessing a move from consumer level to the professional studio level,” said Flash Lin, COO of Faraday Technology. “Faraday is providing our Customers with the IP and services needed to realize their unique acoustic capabilities, enhancing the User experience, and creating a win-win scenario in capturing these market opportunities,” he added.

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, DDR2/3/4, low-power DDR1/2/3, MIPI, V-by-One, USB 2.0/3.1 Gen 1, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, Serial ATA, PCI Express, and programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan, Europe, and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com or follow Faraday on LinkedIn.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FARADAY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
04:01aFARADAY TECHNOLOGY : Brings Advanced Audio ASIC Solutions to the Music Entertain..
BU
07/16FARADAY TECHNOLOGY : Launches Ariel™ SoC Platform with Infineon's SONOS eF..
BU
07/02FARADAY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/21FARADAY TECHNOLOGY : Succeeds in Next-Gen Display ASIC with Display IP Solutions
BU
05/05FARADAY TECHNOLOGY : SoCreative!V™ Platform Accelerates SoC Development in..
BU
04/21FARADAY TECHNOLOGY : Releases Licensable Gigabit Ethernet PHY on UMC 40LP Platfo..
BU
03/17FARADAY TECHNOLOGY : Delivers System-Level ESD Protection Service to Reduce ASIC..
BU
03/05FARADAY TECHNOLOGY : Announces Low-DPPM Solution for a Wide Range of ASIC Applic..
BU
02/13FARADAY TECHNOLOGY : AIoT Platform ASIC Solution Escalates System Accomplishment
BU
2019FARADAY TECHNOLOGY : Unveils New IoT SoC Platform to Accelerate Early-Stage ASIC..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 740 M 200 M 200 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 700 M 372 M 374 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,86x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart FARADAY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Faraday Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARADAY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 53,00 TWD
Last Close Price 43,05 TWD
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,85%
Managers
NameTitle
Kuo Yung Wang President, General Manager & Director
Chia Tsung Hung Chairman
Shih Chin Lin COO, Director & Deputy General Manager
Wen Ju Tseng CFO, Director, Head-Accounting & Spokesman
Ling Ling Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FARADAY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-23.53%372
MEDIATEK INC.57.16%38 353
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.26.12%25 465
AVARY HOLDING (SHENZHEN) CO., LIMITED19.42%18 564
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.29.85%15 907
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.148.39%11 478
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group