Faraday Technology : is invited to attend online meeting in Goldman Sachs TWN Semis,Foundry,OSAT,IC Design Supply Chain Virtual Day.

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/12/09 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00(Taiwan Time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Online investor conference. 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: Faraday will attend online meeting in Goldman Sachs TWN Semis,Foundry,OSAT,IC Design Supply Chain Virtual Day. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.