Faran Sugar Mills : Procedure Postal Ballot and Publication in Newspaper
06/15/2023 | 03:48am EDT
PROCEDURE FOR ELECTRONIC VOTING FACILITY AND VOTING
THROUGH POSTAL BALLOT ON SPECIAL BUSINESS
This is in continuation of the Extraordinary General Meeting Notice circulated on Friday, June 02, 2023.
The members are hereby notified that pursuant to Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018 amended through Notification dated December 05, 2022, issued by the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan ("SECP"), wherein, SECP has directed all the listed companies to provide the right to vote through the electronic voting facility and voting by post to the members on all businesses classified as special business.
Accordingly, members of Faran Sugar Mills Limited (the "Company") will be allowed to exercise their right to vote through electronic voting facility or voting by post for the special business in its forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in accordance with the requirements and subject to the conditions contained in the aforesaid Regulations.
For the convenience of the Members, the ballot paper is annexed to this notice and the same is also available on the Company's website at www.faran.com for download.
Karachi.
Muhammad Ayub
June 15, 2023
Company Secretary
Procedure for E-Voting:
Details of the e-voting facility will be shared through an email to those members of the Company who have their valid CNIC numbers, cell numbers, and email addresses available in the register of members of the Company by the close of business on June 15, 2023.
The web address, login details, and password, will be communicated to members via email. The security codes will be communicated to members through SMS from the web portal of CDC Share Registrar Services Limited (being the e-voting service provider).
Identity of the Members intending to cast vote through e-voting shall be authenticated through electronic signature or authentication for login.
E-Votinglines will start from June 19, 2023, 9:30 a.m. and shall close on June 21, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Members can cast their votes any time during this period. Once the vote on a resolution is cast by a member, he / she shall not be allowed to change it subsequently.
Procedure for Voting Through Postal Ballot:
The members shall ensure that the duly filled and signed ballot paper, along with a copy of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) should reach the Chairman of the meeting through post at the Company's registered Office address,43-1-E(b),PECHS, Block 6, off Razi Road,Shahrah-e-Faisal,Karachi or email at info@faran.com,pk,one day before the EOGM, i.e., on June 21, 2023 before 5:00 p.m., the signature on the Ballot Paper shall match with signature on the CNIC.
POSTAL BALLOT PAPER
Ballot Paper for voting through post for poll to be held at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Faran Sugar Mills Limited will be held on Thursday June 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at 43-1-E(b), PECHS, Block 6, off Razi Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi
Name of shareholder / joint shareholders
Registered Address
Folio Number / CDC Account No.
Number of shares held
CNIC No./Passport No - in case of foreigner (copy to be attached)
Additional Information and enclosures (In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government)
I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the following resolutions through postal ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent to the following resolution by placing tick ( ) mark in the appropriate box below:
S.NO
Nature and Description of Special Resolutions
I/We assent to
I/We assent to
the Resolutions
the Resolutions
(FOR)
(AGAINST)
1.
Special Resolution as per Agenda no. 2:
RESOLVED THAT the Authorized Capital of the Company be and is
hereby increased from Rs. 400,000,000/- divided into 40,000,000
ordinary shares of Rs.10 each to Rs. 2,400,000,000/- divided into
240,000,000 shares of Rs.10 each by creation of 200,000,000
additional ordinary shares of Rs.10 each of the company Such new
shares, whenever issued, shall rank pari passu with the existing
ordinary shares of the Company.
FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the Clause V of Memorandum of
Association and relevant clause of Articles of Association be and is
hereby amended accordingly.
FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the Chief Executive, Chief Financial
Officer and / or any Director or Company secretaryof the Company
be and are singly/jointly authorized to comply all formalities in this
regard.
NOTES:
Dully filled postal ballot should be sent to the Chairman, at the Company's registered Office address, 43- 1-E(b), PECHS, Block 6, off Razi Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi or e- mail at info@faran.com.pk
Copy of CNIC/Passport (in case of foreigner) should be enclosed with the postal ballot form.
Postal ballot forms should reach chairman of the meeting on or before June 21, 2023 during working hours. Any postal ballot received after this date, will not be considered for voting.
Signature on postal ballot should match with signature on CNIC/Passport (in case of foreigner).
Incomplete, unsigned, incorrect, defaced, torn, and mutilated, over written ballot paper will be rejected.
Signature of Shareholder(s) ________________________ Place: ______________ Date: _______________
