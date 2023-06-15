Faran Sugar Mills : Procedure Postal Ballot and Publication in Newspaper

PROCEDURE FOR ELECTRONIC VOTING FACILITY AND VOTING

THROUGH POSTAL BALLOT ON SPECIAL BUSINESS

This is in continuation of the Extraordinary General Meeting Notice circulated on Friday, June 02, 2023.

The members are hereby notified that pursuant to Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018 amended through Notification dated December 05, 2022, issued by the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan ("SECP"), wherein, SECP has directed all the listed companies to provide the right to vote through the electronic voting facility and voting by post to the members on all businesses classified as special business.

Accordingly, members of Faran Sugar Mills Limited (the "Company") will be allowed to exercise their right to vote through electronic voting facility or voting by post for the special business in its forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in accordance with the requirements and subject to the conditions contained in the aforesaid Regulations.

For the convenience of the Members, the ballot paper is annexed to this notice and the same is also available on the Company's website at www.faran.com for download.

Karachi. Muhammad Ayub June 15, 2023 Company Secretary

Procedure for E-Voting:

Details of the e-voting facility will be shared through an email to those members of the Company who have their valid CNIC numbers, cell numbers, and email addresses available in the register of members of the Company by the close of business on June 15, 2023. The web address, login details, and password, will be communicated to members via email. The security codes will be communicated to members through SMS from the web portal of CDC Share Registrar Services Limited (being the e-voting service provider). Identity of the Members intending to cast vote through e-voting shall be authenticated through electronic signature or authentication for login. E-Voting lines will start from June 19, 2023, 9:30 a.m. and shall close on June 21, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Members can cast their votes any time during this period. Once the vote on a resolution is cast by a member, he / she shall not be allowed to change it subsequently.

Procedure for Voting Through Postal Ballot: