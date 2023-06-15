Advanced search
    FRSM   PK0028401013

FARAN SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

(FRSM)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-08
58.00 PKR    0.00%
03:48aFaran Sugar Mills : Procedure Postal Ballot and Publication in Newspaper
PU
05/30Faran Sugar Mills : Transmission of Half Year Report for the period ended March 31, 2023
PU
05/30Faran Sugar Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Faran Sugar Mills : Procedure Postal Ballot and Publication in Newspaper

06/15/2023 | 03:48am EDT
PROCEDURE FOR ELECTRONIC VOTING FACILITY AND VOTING

THROUGH POSTAL BALLOT ON SPECIAL BUSINESS

This is in continuation of the Extraordinary General Meeting Notice circulated on Friday, June 02, 2023.

The members are hereby notified that pursuant to Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018 amended through Notification dated December 05, 2022, issued by the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan ("SECP"), wherein, SECP has directed all the listed companies to provide the right to vote through the electronic voting facility and voting by post to the members on all businesses classified as special business.

Accordingly, members of Faran Sugar Mills Limited (the "Company") will be allowed to exercise their right to vote through electronic voting facility or voting by post for the special business in its forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in accordance with the requirements and subject to the conditions contained in the aforesaid Regulations.

For the convenience of the Members, the ballot paper is annexed to this notice and the same is also available on the Company's website at www.faran.com for download.

Karachi.

Muhammad Ayub

June 15, 2023

Company Secretary

Procedure for E-Voting:

  1. Details of the e-voting facility will be shared through an email to those members of the Company who have their valid CNIC numbers, cell numbers, and email addresses available in the register of members of the Company by the close of business on June 15, 2023.
  2. The web address, login details, and password, will be communicated to members via email. The security codes will be communicated to members through SMS from the web portal of CDC Share Registrar Services Limited (being the e-voting service provider).
  3. Identity of the Members intending to cast vote through e-voting shall be authenticated through electronic signature or authentication for login.
  4. E-Votinglines will start from June 19, 2023, 9:30 a.m. and shall close on June 21, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Members can cast their votes any time during this period. Once the vote on a resolution is cast by a member, he / she shall not be allowed to change it subsequently.

Procedure for Voting Through Postal Ballot:

  1. The members shall ensure that the duly filled and signed ballot paper, along with a copy of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) should reach the Chairman of the meeting through post at the Company's registered Office address, 43-1-E(b),PECHS, Block 6, off Razi Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal,Karachi or email at info@faran.com,pk,one day before the EOGM, i.e., on June 21, 2023 before 5:00 p.m., the signature on the Ballot Paper shall match with signature on the CNIC.

POSTAL BALLOT PAPER

Ballot Paper for voting through post for poll to be held at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Faran Sugar Mills Limited will be held on Thursday June 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at 43-1-E(b), PECHS, Block 6, off Razi Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi

Name of shareholder / joint shareholders

Registered Address

Folio Number / CDC Account No.

Number of shares held

CNIC No./Passport No - in case of foreigner (copy to be attached)

Additional Information and enclosures (In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government)

I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the following resolutions through postal ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent to the following resolution by placing tick ( ) mark in the appropriate box below:

S.NO

Nature and Description of Special Resolutions

I/We assent to

I/We assent to

the Resolutions

the Resolutions

(FOR)

(AGAINST)

1.

Special Resolution as per Agenda no. 2:

RESOLVED THAT the Authorized Capital of the Company be and is

hereby increased from Rs. 400,000,000/- divided into 40,000,000

ordinary shares of Rs.10 each to Rs. 2,400,000,000/- divided into

240,000,000 shares of Rs.10 each by creation of 200,000,000

additional ordinary shares of Rs.10 each of the company Such new

shares, whenever issued, shall rank pari passu with the existing

ordinary shares of the Company.

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the Clause V of Memorandum of

Association and relevant clause of Articles of Association be and is

hereby amended accordingly.

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the Chief Executive, Chief Financial

Officer and / or any Director or Company secretaryof the Company

be and are singly/jointly authorized to comply all formalities in this

regard.

NOTES:

  1. Dully filled postal ballot should be sent to the Chairman, at the Company's registered Office address, 43- 1-E(b), PECHS, Block 6, off Razi Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi or e- mail at info@faran.com.pk
  2. Copy of CNIC/Passport (in case of foreigner) should be enclosed with the postal ballot form.
  3. Postal ballot forms should reach chairman of the meeting on or before June 21, 2023 during working hours. Any postal ballot received after this date, will not be considered for voting.
  4. Signature on postal ballot should match with signature on CNIC/Passport (in case of foreigner).
  5. Incomplete, unsigned, incorrect, defaced, torn, and mutilated, over written ballot paper will be rejected.

Signature of Shareholder(s) ________________________ Place: ______________ Date: _______________

Disclaimer

Faran Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 6 672 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
Net income 2022 27,4 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net Debt 2022 3 958 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 47,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 450 M 5,05 M 5,05 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 673
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart FARAN SUGAR MILLS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Faran Sugar Mills Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ahmed Ali Mohammad Bawany Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Muhammad Ayub Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Muhammad Omar Amin Bawany Non-Executive Chairman
Khalid Hayat Khan Chief Operating Officer
Irfan Zakaria Bawany Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARAN SUGAR MILLS LIMITED4.19%5
SÜDZUCKER AG3.86%3 758
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.37.18%2 677
COSUMAR SA-1.32%1 761
ADECOAGRO S.A.16.65%1 027
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED-1.64%961
