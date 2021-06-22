Log in
    688567   CNE1000041T4

FARASIS ENERGY (GAN ZHOU) CO., LTD.

(688567)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 06/18
30.39 CNY   +4.83%
02:34aFARASIS ENERGY GAN ZHOU  : Daimler wants to produce its own battery cells - Business Insider
RE
Farasis Energy Gan Zhou : Daimler wants to produce its own battery cells - Business Insider

06/22/2021 | 02:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Daimler AG sign is pictured at the IAA truck show in Hanover

BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler AG wants to manufacture its own battery cells, Business Insider reported on Tuesday, citing company sources.

Daimler struck a deal with Chinese battery supplier Farasis Energy in 2019 for the supply of lithium-ion battery cells and Farasis is building a factory in Germany.

However, delays to the construction of the factory and issues with samples for the cells have prompted Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius to attach more importance to the independent production of battery cells, Business Insider said.

The magazine said it was unclear whether Daimler wants to manufacture the battery cells completely on its own or in co-operation with a partner.

(Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG 2.96% 79.36 Delayed Quote.37.32%
FARASIS ENERGY (GAN ZHOU) CO., LTD. 4.83% 30.39 End-of-day quote.-33.57%
Financials
Sales 2020 1 120 M 173 M 173 M
Net income 2020 -331 M -51,2 M -51,2 M
Net cash 2020 3 984 M 616 M 616 M
P/E ratio 2020 -131x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 32 067 M 4 959 M 4 959 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 40,2x
Nbr of Employees 3 670
Free-Float 100%
Chart FARASIS ENERGY (GAN ZHOU) CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Farasis Energy (Gan Zhou) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARASIS ENERGY (GAN ZHOU) CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 23,45 CNY
Last Close Price 29,95 CNY
Spread / Highest target -21,7%
Spread / Average Target -21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zhi Gang Wang Vice Chairman & General Manager
Hui Wang Chief Financial Officer & Deputy GM-Technology
Yu Wang Chairman
Zhen Xing Liang Independent Director
Xiao Jie Peng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FARASIS ENERGY (GAN ZHOU) CO., LTD.-33.57%4 959
KEYENCE CORPORATION-1.84%125 224
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE13.59%86 537
NIDEC CORPORATION-1.00%68 216
EATON CORPORATION PLC15.91%55 495
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.18.12%55 334