Farfetch Limited(OTCPK:FTCH.F) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Farfetch Limited is a global platform for the luxury fashion industry. The Company operates through three segments: Digital Platform, Brand Platform, and In-Store. The Digital Platform segment activities include the Farfetch Marketplace, FPS, BrownsFashion.com, StadiumGoods.com, VioletGrey.com, Luxclusif, Farfetch Future Retail, and any other online sales channel operated by the Company, including the respective Websites of the brands in the New Guards portfolio. Digital Platform segment also includes direct-to-consumer sales of owned product, referred to as first-party sales, which include first-party original product developed by brands in the New Guards portfolio. Brand Platform segment is comprised of production and wholesale distribution of brands owned and licensed by New Guards and includes franchised store operations. The In-Store segment covers the activities of stores it operates, including Browns, Stadium Goods, Violet Grey, and certain brands in the New Guards portfolio.

Sector Internet Services