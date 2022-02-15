Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Farfetch Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTCH   KY30744W1070

FARFETCH LIMITED

(FTCH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/15 12:57:05 pm
19.885 USD   +4.55%
02/07Farfetch to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
BU
01/28Farfetch to Acquire Violet Grey for Undisclosed Sum
MT
01/28Farfetch to Buy US-Based Luxury Beauty Group Violet Grey
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Farfetch Ltd. (FTCH) Investigation

02/15/2022 | 12:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Farfetch Ltd. (“Farfetch” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FTCH). Investors who purchased Farfetch shares between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021 are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ftch.

The investigation concerns whether Farfetch and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Farfetch shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ftch. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FARFETCH LIMITED
02/07Farfetch to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
BU
01/28Farfetch to Acquire Violet Grey for Undisclosed Sum
MT
01/28Farfetch to Buy US-Based Luxury Beauty Group Violet Grey
MT
01/28FARFETCH to acquire cult favorite luxury beauty destination, Violet Grey
BU
01/28FARFETCH LIMITED (NYSE : FTCH) agreed to acquire Violet Grey Inc.
CI
01/20KeyBanc Adjusts Price Target on Farfetch to $40 From $60, Citing Margin Headwinds 'Incl..
MT
2021Did You Purchase Stock Between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021? Johnson Fistel Invest..
PR
2021Wedbush Cuts Price Target on Farfetch to $30 From $38 as Promos Point to 'Disappointing..
MT
2021UBS Initiates Coverage of Farfetch With Buy Rating, $45 Price Target, Sees Platform Sol..
MT
2021Societe Generale Initiates Farfetch With Sell Rating, $32 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FARFETCH LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 256 M - -
Net income 2021 1 256 M - -
Net cash 2021 964 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 058 M 7 058 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 5 441
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart FARFETCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Farfetch Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARFETCH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 19,02 $
Average target price 45,33 $
Spread / Average Target 138%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Manuel Neves Chief Executive Officer
Elliot Gilbert Jordan Chief Financial Officer
Cipriano Sousa Chief Technology Officer
Luis Teixeira Chief Operations Officer
Dana L. Evan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARFETCH LIMITED-43.11%7 058
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED2.63%330 515
MEITUAN INC.-2.57%172 751
SHOPIFY INC.-38.47%106 440
PINDUODUO INC.1.48%74 145
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-17.01%56 464