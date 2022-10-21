Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Farfetch Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTCH   KY30744W1070

FARFETCH LIMITED

(FTCH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-21 pm EDT
7.440 USD    0.00%
04:40pFarfetch : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
07:57aFARFETCH and Outlier Ventures Announce First Cohort for Dream Assembly Base Camp
BU
10/20Farfetch : Credit Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Farfetch : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - Form 6-K

10/21/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

to be held on November 21, 2022 (or any adjournment thereof)

NOTICE is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of the Company will be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 190 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-9001, Cayman Islands.

There is no special business to be considered and no proposal will be submitted to shareholders for approval at the AGM.

The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on September 26, 2022 (Eastern Daylight Time), as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of the AGM or any adjournment thereof.

Holders of record of the Company's Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend the AGM and any adjournment thereof in person or by proxy.

In order to be admitted into the AGM, shareholders must present government-issued photo identification (such as a driver's licence) so that it can be determined by reference to the register of members of the Company that they are entitled to attend the AGM.

If a shareholder wishes to appoint a proxy, they can do so. A proxy form may be requested from 2022agm@farfetch.com.

Shareholders may obtain a copy of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 free of charge from the Financials & Filings section of the Company's investor relations website at www.farfetchinvestors.com and from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

By order of the Board of Directors,

Farfetch Limited

/s/ José Neves
José Neves

Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

London, United Kingdom October 21, 2022

Disclaimer

Farfetch Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 20:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FARFETCH LIMITED
04:40pFarfetch : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
07:57aFARFETCH and Outlier Ventures Announce First Cohort for Dream Assembly Base Camp
BU
10/20Farfetch : Credit Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
10/06Farfetch : Offers Cryptocurrency Payment Option for Customers in 37 Countries
PU
09/28Farfetch : JPM LOAN FINAL TERMS - FARFETCH - Form 6-K
PU
09/26Citigroup Starts Farfetch at Sell With $6 Price Target
MT
09/21Fitch Assigns Rating to Online Fashion Retailer Farfetch With Stable Outlook
MT
09/19Farfetch Limited(NYSE:FTCH) dropped from FTSE All-World Index
CI
09/07UBS Adjusts Farfetch Price Target to $11 From $10, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
08/30Cowen Adjusts Farfetch's Price Target to $11 from $9, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FARFETCH LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 418 M - -
Net income 2022 116 M - -
Net cash 2022 355 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 0,02%
Capitalization 2 837 M 2 837 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 6 464
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart FARFETCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Farfetch Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARFETCH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 7,44 $
Average target price 15,56 $
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Manuel Neves Chief Executive Officer
Elliot Gilbert Jordan Chief Financial Officer
Cipriano Sousa Chief Technology Officer
Luis Teixeira Chief Operations Officer
Dana L. Evan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARFETCH LIMITED-77.74%2 837
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-39.37%190 676
MEITUAN INC.-37.18%111 013
PINDUODUO INC.-4.13%70 667
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-39.15%41 301
SHOPIFY INC.-78.42%37 797