Farfetch : Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement - Form 6-K

October 8, 2021 Dear Shareholders: On behalf of the Board of Directors, I cordially invite you to attend the 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") of Farfetch Limited (the "Company"), which will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 190 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-9001, Cayman Islands and via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FTCH2021. You will be able to attend the AGM, submit questions and vote during the meeting via live webcast by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FTCH2021 and inputting your unique, 16-digit control number included on your Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials or your proxy card. In light of COVID-19, and as part of our effort to maintain a safe and healthy environment for our directors, members of management and shareholders who wish to attend the AGM, we believe that making available the option to attend the AGM virtually is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. Additionally, governmental restrictions may limit our ability, or we may determine it is imprudent, to permit shareholders in excess of a specified number to attend the AGM in person. We, therefore, encourage shareholders who plan on attending the AGM to do so virtually via the live webcast. We have sent our shareholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2021 a Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials. The notice contains instructions on how to access our Proxy Statement and vote online. If you would like to receive a printed copy of our proxy materials from us instead of downloading a printable version from the Internet, please follow the instructions for requesting such materials included in the notice, as well as in the attached Proxy Statement. Attached to this letter are a Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement, which describe the business to be conducted at the AGM. Your vote is important to us. Please act as soon as possible to vote your shares. It is important that your shares are represented at the AGM, whether or not you plan to attend the AGM. Please promptly vote your shares electronically over the Internet, by telephone or, if you receive a paper copy of the proxy card by mail, by returning your signed proxy card in the envelope provided. This will not prevent you from voting your shares in person if you subsequently choose to attend the AGM. On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, it is my pleasure to express our appreciation for your continued support. Sincerely, /s/ José Neves José Neves Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Farfetch Limited The Bower 211 Old Street London EC1V 9NR United Kingdom NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 17, 2021 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") of Farfetch Limited (the "Company"), an exempted company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 190 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-9001, Cayman Islands and via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FTCH2021. The following proposals will be submitted to shareholders for approval at the AGM: 1. To resolve as an ordinary resolution that the authorised share capital of the Company be increased: (a) FROM: US$20,000,000 divided into 500,000,000 shares with a nominal or par value of US$0.04 each. (b) TO: US$40,000,000 divided into 1,000,000,000 shares with a nominal or par value of US$0.04 each. 2. To resolve as aspecial resolution that the existing Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company be replaced in their entirety with the new Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association in the form tabled at the AGM. The AGM may transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting and any and all postponements or adjournments thereof. The form of the proposed new Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association to be tabled at the AGM is attached as Annex A and a comparison of the form of the proposed new Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association with the existing Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company is attached as Annex B . These items of business are described in the proxy statement that follows this notice. Shareholders of record holding Class A ordinary shares and/or Class B ordinary shares at the close of business on September 20, 2021 are entitled to receive notice of, attend and vote at the AGM, or any postponement or adjournment thereof. Your vote is important. Voting your shares will ensure the presence of a quorum at the AGM. Please promptly vote your shares by following the instructions for voting by completing, signing, dating and returning your proxy card or by Internet or telephone as described on your proxy card. By Order of the Board of Directors, /s/ José Neves José Neves Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer This Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement are first being distributed or made available, as the case may be, on or about October 8, 2021. Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Shareholder Meeting This Proxy Statement is available free of charge at www.proxyvote.com . TABLE OF CONTENTS Page GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE AGM AND VOTING 1 PROPOSAL NO. 1: INCREASE OF AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL 6 PROPOSAL NO. 2: AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF THE MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF THE COMPANY 7 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 8 Annex A: Form of Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association A-1 Annex B:Form of Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association compared to the existing Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company B-1 Farfetch Limited The Bower 211 Old Street London EC1V 9NR United Kingdom PROXY STATEMENT FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 17, 2021 This proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") is being furnished by and on behalf of the board of directors (the "Board" or the "Board of Directors") of Farfetch Limited (the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"), in connection with our 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM"). GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE AGM AND VOTING When and where will the AGM be held? The AGM will be held at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 both in person at 190 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-9001, Cayman Islands and via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FTCH2021. In light of COVID-19, and as part of our effort to maintain a safe and healthy environment for our directors, members of management and shareholders who wish to attend the AGM, we believe that making available the option to attend the meeting virtually is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. Additionally, governmental restrictions may limit our ability, or we may determine it is imprudent, to permit shareholders in excess of a specified number to attend the AGM in person. We, therefore, encourage shareholders who plan on attending the AGM do so virtually via the live webcast. What is the purpose of the AGM? The purpose of the AGM is to vote on the following items described in this Proxy Statement: • Proposal No. 1: To resolve as an ordinary resolution that the authorised share capital of the Company be increased. • Proposal No. 2: To resolve as aspecial resolution that the existing Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company be replaced in their entirety with the new Memorandum and Articles of Association, in the form tabled at the AGM. Are there any matters to be voted on at the AGM that are not included in this Proxy Statement? At the date this Proxy Statement went to press, we did not know of any matters to be properly presented at the AGM other than those referred to in this Proxy Statement. If other matters are properly presented at the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof for consideration, and you are a shareholder of record and have submitted a proxy card, the persons named in your proxy card will have the discretion to vote on those matters for you. 1 Why did I receive a notice in the mail regarding the Internet availability of proxy materials instead of a paper copy of proxy materials? We have elected to furnish proxy materials, including this Proxy Statement, to our shareholders by providing access to such documents on the Internet instead of mailing printed copies. Shareholders will not receive paper copies of the proxy materials unless they request them. Instead, on or about October 8, 2021, we mailed to our shareholders the Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials and Proxy Card (the "Notice and Access Card"), which provides instructions on how to access and review on the Internet all of the proxy materials. The Notice and Access Card also instructs you as to how to authorize via the Internet or telephone your proxy to vote your shares according to your voting instructions. If you would like to receive a paper or email copy of our proxy materials, you should follow the instructions for requesting such materials described in the Notice and Access Card. What does it mean if I receive more than one Notice and Access Card or more than one set of proxy materials? It means that your shares are held in more than one account at the transfer agent and/or with banks or brokers or you hold both Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.04 per share ("Class A Shares") and Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.04 per share ("Class B Shares"). Please vote all of your shares. To ensure that all of your shares are voted, for each Notice and Access Card or set of proxy materials, please submit your proxy by phone, via the Internet, or, if you received printed copies of the proxy materials, by signing, dating and returning the enclosed proxy card in the enclosed envelope. Who is entitled to vote at the AGM? Shareholders of record holding Class A Shares and/or Class B Shares as of the close of business on September 20, 2021 (the "Record Date") are entitled to receive notice of, attend, and vote at the AGM and any postponement or adjournment thereof. At the close of business on the Record Date, there were 328,250,514 of our Class A Shares and 42,858,080 of our Class B Shares issued and outstanding and entitled to vote. On the basis that voting at the AGM will be conducted by way of a poll, each Class A Share issued and outstanding as of the close of business on the Record Date is entitled to one (1) vote on each resolution at the AGM, and each Class B Share issued and outstanding as of the close of business on the Record Date is entitled to twenty (20) votes on each resolution at the AGM. You will need to obtain your own Internet access if you choose to attend the AGM online and/or vote over the Internet. Can I vote my shares by filling out and returning the Notice and Access Card? No. The Notice and Access Card identifies the items to be voted on at the AGM, but you cannot vote by marking the Notice and Access Card and returning it. If you would like a paper proxy card, you should follow the instructions in the Notice and Access Card. The paper proxy card you receive will also provide instructions as to how to authorize via the Internet or telephone your proxy to vote your shares according to your voting instructions. Alternatively, you can mark the paper proxy card with how you would like your shares voted, sign the proxy card and return it in the envelope provided. What is the difference between being a "record holder" and holding shares in "street name"? A record holder (also called a "registered holder") holds shares in his or her name. Shares held in "street name" means that shares are held in the name of a bank, broker or other nominee on the holder's behalf. What do I do if my shares are held in "street name"? If your shares are held in a brokerage account or by a bank or other holder of record, you are considered the "beneficial owner" of shares held in "street name." The Notice and Access Card or the proxy materials, if you have elected to receive a hard copy, have been forwarded to you by your broker, bank or other nominee who is considered, with respect to those shares, the shareholder of record. As the beneficial owner, you have the right to direct your broker, bank or other holder of record on how to vote your shares by following their instructions for voting. Please refer to information from your bank, broker or other nominee on how to submit your voting instructions. 2 How many shareholders must be present to hold the AGM? A quorum must be present at the AGM in order for any business to be transacted. One or more shareholders, at least one of whom must be a holder of Class B Shares, able to exercise at least one third of the aggregate voting power permitted to be exercised at general meetings of the Company constitutes a quorum. If you sign and return your paper proxy card or authorize a proxy to vote electronically or telephonically, your shares will be counted to determine whether we have a quorum even if you abstain or fail to vote as indicated in the proxy materials. What is an abstention and how will abstentions be treated? An "abstention" represents a shareholder's affirmative choice to decline to vote on a proposal. Abstentions are counted as present and entitled to vote for purposes of determining a quorum. Abstentions have no effect on the proposals. What are "broker non-votes" and do they count for determining a quorum? A "broker non-vote" occurs when shares held by a broker in "street name" for a beneficial owner are not voted with respect to a proposal because (1) the broker has not received voting instructions from the shareholder who beneficially owns the shares and (2) the broker lacks the authority to vote the shares at their discretion. Under current stock exchange interpretations that govern broker non-votes, both Proposal No. 1 and Proposal No. 2 are considered non-discretionary matters, and a broker will lack the authority to vote uninstructed shares at their discretion on such proposals. Broker non-votes have no effect on the proposals, however, they will be considered present for the purpose of determining whether there is a quorum for the AGM. What if a quorum is not present at the AGM? If a quorum is not present or represented at the scheduled time of the AGM, (i) the chairperson of the AGM or (ii) a majority in voting power of the shareholders entitled to vote at the AGM, present, may adjourn the AGM until a quorum is present or represented. How do I vote my shares and what are the voting deadlines? If you are a shareholder of record, there are four ways to vote: • by Internet-You can vote over the Internet at www.proxyvote.com by following the instructions on the Notice and Access Card or proxy card; • by Telephone-You can vote by telephone by calling 1-800-690-6903 and following the instructions on the proxy card; • by Mail-You can vote by mail by signing, dating and mailing the proxy card; or • at the AGM-You can vote your shares during the AGM either in person or via the Internet by following the instructions at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FTCH2021. You will need the 16-digit control number provided on your Notice and Access Card, your proxy card or the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials. Telephone and Internet voting facilities for shareholders of record will be available 24 hours a day and will close at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on November 16, 2021. A proxy card sent by mail must be receive prior to the time of the AGM. Even if you plan to attend the AGM, we encourage you to vote your shares by proxy. You may still vote your shares at the meeting even if you have previously voted by proxy. If your shares are held in the name of a bank, broker or other holder of record, you will receive instructions on how to vote from the bank, broker or holder of record. You must follow the instructions of such bank, broker or holder of record in order for your shares to be voted. How can I attend and vote at the AGM? 3 Shareholders of record of our Class A Shares and/or Class B Shares as of the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to participate in the AGM by attending in person at 190 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-9001, Cayman Islands or virtually by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FTCH2021 and entering the 16-digit control number found on the proxy card or Notice and Access Card previously received by shareholders. Instructions on how to attend and participate via the Internet, including how to demonstrate proof of share ownership, will be posted at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FTCH2021. Assistance with questions regarding how to attend and participate via the Internet will be provided at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FTCH2021 on the day of the AGM. To attend and participate in the AGM virtually, you will need the 16-digit control number included in your Notice and Access Card, on your proxy card or on the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials. If your Shares are held in "street name," you should contact your bank or broker to obtain your 16-digit control number or otherwise vote through the bank or broker. If you lose your 16-digit control number, you may join the AGM as a "Guest" but you will not be able to vote or ask questions. The meeting webcast will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time. We encourage you to access the meeting prior to the start time. Online check-in will begin at 10:45 a.m., Eastern Time, and you should allow ample time for the check-in procedures. If you plan to attend the AGM in person, you should RSVP by emailing FarfetchAGM@walkersglobal.com, no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on November 16, 2021 to have your name placed on the attendance list. In order to be admitted into the AGM you must present government-issued photo identification (such as a driver's license) so that it can be determined by reference to the register of members of the Company that you are entitled to attend and vote at the AGM. What if during the check-in time or during the AGM, I have technical difficulties or trouble accessing the virtual meeting website? We will have technicians ready to assist you with any technical difficulties you may have accessing the virtual meeting website. If you encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting website during the check-in or meeting time, please call the technical support number that will be posted on the AGM login page. How does the Board recommend that I vote? The Board recommends that you vote: • FOR the ordinary resolution that the authorized share capital of the Company be increased. • FOR the special resolution that the existing Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company be replaced in their entirety with the new Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association in the form tabled at the AGM. How many votes are required to approve each proposal? The first resolution to be put to the vote at the AGM to increase the authorized share capital of the Company will be approved by an ordinary resolution (meaning a simple majority of the votes cast, by or on behalf of, the shareholders of Class A Shares and Class B shares, voting together, represented in person or by proxy at the AGM). The second resolution to be put to the vote at the AGM to approve the amendment and restatement of the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Association will be approved by a special resolution (meaning a two-thirds majority of the votes cast, by or on behalf of, the shareholders of Class A Shares and Class B shares, voting together, represented in person or by proxy at the AGM). What if I do not specify how my shares are to be voted? 4 If you submit a proxy but do not indicate any voting instructions, the persons named as proxies will vote in accordance with the recommendations of the Board. The Board's recommendations are set forth above, as well as with the description of each proposal in this Proxy Statement. Can I revoke or change my vote after I submit my proxy? Yes. Whether you have voted by Internet, telephone or mail, if you are a shareholder of record, you may change your vote and revoke your proxy by: • sending a written statement to that effect to the attention of our Secretary at our corporate offices, provided such statement is received no later than November 16, 2021; • voting again by Internet or telephone at a later time before the closing of those voting facilities at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on November 16, 2021; • submitting a properly signed proxy card with a later date that is received no later than November 16, 2021; or • attending the AGM, revoking your proxy and voting again. If you hold shares in street name, you may submit new voting instructions by contacting your bank, broker or other nominee. You may also change your vote or revoke your proxy in person at the AGM if you obtain a signed proxy from the record holder (broker, bank or other nominee) giving you the right to vote the shares. Your most recent proxy card or telephone or Internet proxy is the one that is counted. Your attendance at the AGM by itself will not revoke your proxy unless you give written notice of revocation to the Company before your proxy is voted or you vote in person at the AGM. Who will count the votes? Representatives of Broadridge Investor Communications Services ("Broadridge") will tabulate the votes, and representatives of Broadridge will act as inspectors of election. Where can I find the voting results of the AGM? The voting results will be published following the AGM in a Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K that will be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC. Who will pay for the cost of this proxy solicitation? We will pay the cost of soliciting proxies. Proxies may be solicited on our behalf by directors, officers or employees (for no additional compensation) in person or by telephone, electronic transmission and facsimile transmission. Brokers and other nominees will be requested to solicit proxies or authorizations from beneficial owners and will be reimbursed for their reasonable expenses. Will I be able to ask questions at the AGM? As part of the AGM, we will hold a live Q&A session, during which we intend to answer appropriate questions submitted during the meeting and that relate to the matters to be voted on. We intend to reserve up to ten minutes before the closing of the polls to address questions submitted. Only shareholders that have accessed the AGM as a shareholder (rather than a "Guest") by following the procedures outlined above in "How can I attend and vote at the AGM?" will be able to submit questions during the AGM. 5 PROPOSAL NO. 1: INCREASE OF AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL The Company's authorized share capital is US$20,000,000 divided into 500,000,000 shares with a nominal or par value of US$0.04 each. It is proposed that the authorized share capital of the Company be increased to US$40,000,000 divided into 1,000,000,000 shares with a nominal or par value of US$0.04 each (the "Share Increase Proposal"). Purpose of Share Increase Amendment Our Board believes it is in the best interests of the Company to increase the authorized number of shares in order to have additional shares available for use as our Board deems appropriate or necessary. As such, the primary purpose of the Share Increase Proposal is to provide the Company with greater flexibility with respect to managing its share capital in connection with such corporate purposes as may, from time to time, be considered advisable by our Board. These corporate purposes could include, without limitation, financing activities, public or private offerings, share dividends or capitalizations, conversions of convertible securities, issuance of options and other equity awards pursuant to our incentive plans, establishing strategic relationships and acquisition transactions. Having an increased number of authorized but unissued shares would allow us to take prompt action with respect to corporate opportunities that develop, without the delay and expense of convening a special meeting of shareholders for the purpose of approving an increase in our authorized share capital. Our Board will determine whether, when and on what terms the issuance of shares may be warranted in connection with any of the foregoing purposes. Board Recommendation The Board of Directors unanimously recommends a vote FOR the ordinary resolution to increase the authorized share capital of the Company. 6 PROPOSAL NO. 2: AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF THE MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF THE COMPANY It is proposed that the existing Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company (the "Existing Articles") be amended and restated and replaced in their entirety with the new Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association in the form attached as Annex A to this Proxy Statement (the "Restated Articles"). A comparison of the Existing Articles with the proposed Restated Articles is attached as Annex B to this Proxy Statement. The principal changes to the Existing Articles set forth in the proposed Restated Articles are as follows: (i) to reflect the increase in the authorized share capital of the Company set forth in Proposal No. 1 above; (ii) to update the references to the Companies Act of the Cayman Islands; and (iii) to state the financial year end of the Company, as required by the Companies Act. Board Recommendation The Board of Directors unanimously recommends a vote FOR the special resolution to amend and restate the Existing Articles. 7 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION The Company is subject to the information reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), applicable to foreign private issuers. The Company fulfills these requirements by filing reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 4, 2021 and other filings with the SEC are available for viewing and downloading on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov as well as on the Company's investor relations website at www.farfetchinvestors.com. Information contained on the Company's website is not incorporated by reference into this document, and you should not consider information contained on that website to be part of this document. As a foreign private issuer, the Company is exempt from the rules under the Exchange Act related to the furnishing and content of proxy statements. The circulation of this Proxy Statement should not be taken as an admission that the Company is subject to those proxy rules. By order of the Board of Directors, /s/ José Neves José Neves Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer October 8, 2021 8 Annex A - Form of Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association THE COMPANIES ACT (AS AMENDED) COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES AMENDED AND RESTATED MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION OF FARFETCH LIMITED (ADOPTED BY SPECIAL RESOLUTION DATED ) REF: CM/SP/M6113-151627 A-1 THE COMPANIES ACT (AS AMENDED) COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES AMENDED AND RESTATED MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION OF FARFETCH LIMITED (ADOPTED BY SPECIAL RESOLUTION DATED ) 1. The name of the company is Farfetch Limited (the "Company"). 2. The registered office of the Company will be situated at the offices of Walkers Corporate Limited, 190 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-9008, Cayman Islands or at such other location as the Directors may from time to time determine. 3. The objects for which the Company is established are unrestricted and the Company shall have full power and authority to carry out any object not prohibited by any law as provided by Section 7(4) of the Companies Act (as amended) of the Cayman Islands (the "Companies Act"). 4. The Company shall have and be capable of exercising all the functions of a natural person of full capacity irrespective of any question of corporate benefit as provided by Section 27(2) of the Companies Act. 5. The Company will not trade in the Cayman Islands with any person, firm or corporation except in furtherance of the business of the Company carried on outside the Cayman Islands; provided that nothing in this section shall be construed as to prevent the Company effecting and concluding contracts in the Cayman Islands, and exercising in the Cayman Islands all of its powers necessary for the carrying on of its business outside the Cayman Islands. 6. The liability of the shareholders of the Company is limited to the amount, if any, unpaid on the shares respectively held by them. 7. The capital of the Company is US$40,000,000 divided into 1,000,000,000 shares with a nominal or par value of US$0.04 each provided always that subject to the Companies Act and the Articles of Association the Company shall have power to redeem or purchase any of its shares and to sub-divide or consolidate the said shares or any of them and to issue all or any part of its capital whether original, redeemed, increased or reduced with or without any preference, priority, special privilege or other rights or subject to any postponement of rights or to any conditions or restrictions whatsoever and so that unless the conditions of issue shall otherwise expressly provide every issue of shares whether stated to be ordinary, preference or otherwise shall be subject to the powers on the part of the Company hereinbefore provided. 1 8. The Company may exercise the power contained in Section 206 of the Companies Act to deregister in the Cayman Islands and be registered by way of continuation in some other jurisdiction. 2 THE COMPANIES ACT (AS AMENDED) COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES AMENDED AND RESTATED ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF FARFETCH LIMITED (ADOPTED BY SPECIAL RESOLUTION DATED ) REF: CM/SP/M6113-151627 TABLE OF CONTENTS CLAUSE PAGE TABLE A 1 INTERPRETATION 1 PRELIMINARY 6 SHARES 7 SPECIFIC RIGHTS ATTACHING TO SHARES 7 MODIFICATION OF RIGHTS 11 CERTIFICATES 12 FRACTIONAL SHARES 12 LIEN 12 CALLS ON SHARES 13 FORFEITURE OF SHARES 14 TRANSFER OF SHARES 15 TRANSMISSION OF SHARES 16 ALTERATION OF SHARE CAPITAL 16 REDEMPTION, PURCHASE AND SURRENDER OF SHARES 17 TREASURY SHARES 17 GENERAL MEETINGS 18 NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETINGS 19 PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS 19 VOTES OF SHAREHOLDERS 21 i CORPORATIONS ACTING BY REPRESENTATIVES AT MEETINGS 22 CLEARING HOUSES 22 DIRECTORS 22 ALTERNATE DIRECTOR; OBSERVER 24 POWERS AND DUTIES OF DIRECTORS 25 BORROWING POWERS OF DIRECTORS 26 THE SEAL 26 DISQUALIFICATION OF DIRECTORS 27 PROCEEDINGS OF DIRECTORS 27 DIVIDENDS 30 ACCOUNTS, AUDIT AND ANNUAL RETURN AND DECLARATION 31 CAPITALISATION OF RESERVES 32 SHARE PREMIUM ACCOUNT 33 NOTICES 33 INDEMNITY 34 NON-RECOGNITION OF TRUSTS 35 WINDING UP 35 AMENDMENT OF ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION 36 CLOSING OF REGISTER OR FIXING RECORD DATE 36 REGISTRATION BY WAY OF CONTINUATION 37 MERGERS AND CONSOLIDATION 37 ASSET SALE 37 BUSINESS COMBINATIONS WITH INTERESTED SHAREHOLDERS 37 ii DISCLOSURE 42 iii COMPANIES ACT (AS AMENDED) COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES AMENDED AND RESTATED ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF FARFETCH LIMITED (ADOPTED BY SPECIAL RESOLUTION DATED ) TABLE A The Regulations contained or incorporated in Table 'A' in the First Schedule of the Companies Act shall not apply to Farfetch Limited (the "Company") and the following Articles shall comprise the Articles of Association of the Company. INTERPRETATION 1. In these Articles the following defined terms will have the meanings ascribed to them, if not inconsistent with the subject or context: "Articles" means these articles of association of the Company, as amended or substituted from time to time. "Branch Register" means any branch Register of such category or categories of Members as the Company may from time to time determine. "Class" or "Classes" means any class or classes of Shares as may from time to time be issued by the Company. "Class A Shares" means Class A Shares of US$0.04 par value each in the capital of the Company designated as such and having the rights and being subject to the limitations set out in these Articles. "Class B Shares" means Class B Shares of US$0.04 par value each in the capital of the Company designated as such and having the rights and being subject to the limitations set out in these Articles. 1 "Commission" means the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States of America or any other federal agency for the time being administering the Securities Act. "Companies Act" means the Companies Act (as amended) of the Cayman Islands. "Conversion Date" means the date on which the last issued and outstanding Class B Shares in the capital of the Company are converted into Class A Shares. "Conversion Notice" has the meaning given in Article 16. "Conversion Rate" means the ratio at which Class A Shares shall be issuable upon conversion of the Class B Shares. The Conversion Rate shall initially be 1:1, and shall be subject to adjustment as provided in Article 15 below. "Conversion Shares" has the meaning given in Article 16. "Deferred ShareConversion Date" has the meaning given in Article 16. "Deferred Shares" means Deferred Shares of US$0.04 par value each in the capital of the Company designated as such and having the rights and being subject to the limitations set out in these Articles. "Designated Stock Exchange" means any national securities exchange or automated quotation system on which the Company's securities are then traded, including but not limited to the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stock Market. "Directors" means the directors of the Company for the time being, or as the case may be, the directors assembled as a board or as a committee thereof. "Founder" means José Neves. "Memorandum of Association" means the memorandum of association of the Company, as amended or substituted from time to time. "Office" means the registered office of the Company as required by the Companies Act. "Officers" means the officers for the time being and from time to time of the Company. "Ordinary Resolution" means a resolution: (a) passed by a simple majority of such Shareholders as, being entitled to do so, vote in person or, where proxies are allowed, by proxy at a general meeting of the Company and where a poll is taken regard shall be had in computing a majority to the number of votes to which each Shareholder is entitled; or 2 (b) approved in writing by all of the Shareholders entitled to vote at a general meeting of the Company in one or more instruments each signed by one or more of the Shareholders and the effective date of the resolution so adopted shall be the date on which the instrument, or the last of such instruments, if more than one, is executed. "paid up" means paid up as to the par value in respect of the issue of any Shares and includes credited as paid up. "Permitted Transferee" means: (a) the Founder; (b) any of the following with respect to one or more Permitted Transferees: (i) a trust for the benefit of the Founder; or (ii) an Individual Retirement Account, as defined in Section 408(a) of the United States Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, or a pension, profit sharing, stock bonus or other type of plan or trust of which one or more such Permitted Transferees is a participant or beneficiary and which satisfies the requirements for qualification under Section 401 of the United States Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; or any comparable structure established under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction; provided that in each case one or more Permitted Transferees have sole dispositive power and exclusive Voting Control with respect to the Class B Shares held in such account, plan or trust; or (iii) a corporation, partnership, limited partnership, limited liability company or other entity in which one or more such Permitted Transferees directly, or indirectly through one or more Permitted Transferees, owns shares, partnership interests, limited partnership interests, limited liability company interests or other interests, respectively, with sufficient Voting Control in such entity, or otherwise have legally enforceable rights, such that one or more Permitted Transferees retain dispositive power and Voting Control with respect to the Class B Shares held by such entity. "Person" means any natural person, firm, company, joint venture, partnership, corporation, association or other entity (whether or not having a separate legal personality) or any of them as the context so requires, other than in respect of a Director or Officer in which circumstances Person shall mean any person or entity permitted to act as such in accordance with the laws of the Cayman Islands. "Principal Register" where the Company has established one or more Branch Registers pursuant to the Companies Act and these Articles, means the Register maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies Act and these Articles that is not designated by the Directors as a Branch Register. 3 "Recused Director" meansany Directordetermined to be a Recused Director in accordance with Article 121. "Register" means the register of Members of the Company required to be kept pursuant to the Companies Act and includes any Branch Register(s) established by the Company in accordance with the Companies Act. "Relevant Securities" means any Shares in the capital of the Company, any instrument issued by the Company that is convertible into any Shares in the capital of the Company and/or any debt security of the Company, being any debt instrument of the Company that is negotiable or capable of being traded. "Seal" means the common seal of the Company (if adopted) including any facsimile thereof. "Secretary" means any Person appointed by the Directors to perform any of the duties of the secretary of the Company. "Securities Act" means the Securities Act of 1933 of the United States of America, as amended, or any similar federal statute and the rules and regulations of the Commission thereunder, all as the same shall be in effect at the time. "Share" means a share in the capital of the Company. All references to "Shares" herein shall be deemed to be Shares of any or all Classes as the context may require. For the avoidance of doubt in these Articles the expression "Share" shall include a fraction of a Share. "Shareholder" or "Member" means a Person who is registered as the holder of Shares in the Register and includes each subscriber to the Memorandum of Association pending entry in the Register of such subscriber. "Share Premium Account" means the share premium account established in accordance with these Articles and the Companies Act. "signed" means bearing a signature or representation of a signature affixed by mechanical means. "Special Resolution" means a special resolution of the Company passed in accordance with the Companies Act, being a resolution: (a) passed by a majority of not less than two-thirds of such Shareholders as, being entitled to do so, vote in person or, where proxies are allowed, by proxy at a general meeting of the Company of which notice specifying the intention to propose the resolution as a special resolution has been duly given and where a poll is taken regard shall be had in computing a majority to the number of votes to which each Shareholder is entitled; or (b) approved in writing by all of the Shareholders entitled to vote at a general meeting of the Company in one or more instruments each signed by one or more of the Shareholders and 4 the effective date of the special resolution so adopted shall be the date on which the instrument or the last of such instruments, if more than one, is executed. "Transfer" with respect to a Class B Share means any sale, assignment, transfer, conveyance, hypothecation or other transfer or disposition of such share or any legal or beneficial interest in such Class B Share, whether or not for value and whether voluntary or involuntary or by operation of law, including, without limitation: (a) a transfer of a Class B Share to a broker or other nominee (regardless of whether or not there is a corresponding change in beneficial ownership); or (b) the transfer of, or entering into a binding agreement with respect to, Voting Control over a Class B Share by proxy or otherwise, other than with respect to a Permitted Transferee. Notwithstanding the forgoing, a "Transfer" shall not include: (i) the grant of a proxy to officers or directors of the Company at the request of the Board of Directors in connection with actions to be taken at a general or special meeting; (ii) the grant of a pledge or other security interest in respect of Class B Shares by a holder of Class B Shares that creates a mere security interest or equitable mortgage in such shares pursuant to a bona fide loan or indebtedness transaction so long as the holder of such Class B Shares continues to exercise Voting Control over such pledged shares; or (iii) the fact that, at any time, the spouse of any holder of Class B Shares possesses or obtains an interest in such holder's Class B Shares arising solely by reason of the application of the community property laws of any jurisdiction. "Treasury Shares" means Shares that were previously issued but were purchased, redeemed, surrendered or otherwise acquired by the Company and not cancelled. "Voting Control" means the exclusive power (whether directly or indirectly) to vote or direct the voting of such Class B Share or other relevant security by proxy, voting agreement or otherwise. 2. In these Articles, save where the context requires otherwise: (a) words importing the singular number shall include the plural number and vice versa; (b) words importing the masculine gender only shall include the feminine gender and any Person as the context may require; (c) the word "may" shall be construed as permissive and the word "shall" shall be construed as imperative; 5 (d) reference to a dollar or dollars or USD (or $) and to a cent or cents is reference to dollars and cents of the United States of America; (e) reference to a statutory enactment shall include reference to any amendment or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force; (f) reference to any determination by the Directors shall be construed as a determination by the Directors in their sole and absolute discretion and shall be applicable either generally or in any particular case; (g) reference to "in writing" shall be construed as written or represented by any means reproducible in writing, including any form of print, lithograph, email, facsimile, photograph or telex or represented by any other substitute or format for storage or transmission for writing or partly one and partly another; and (h) references to the exercise by a Shareholder of "voting power" or words to that effect, shall be construed as a reference to the percentage of the votes permitted to be cast by such Shareholder at the relevant meeting of Shareholders as a percentage of the aggregate number of votes permitted to be cast by Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at such meeting. 3. Subject to the preceding Articles, any words defined in the Companies Act shall, if not inconsistent with the subject or context, bear the same meaning in these Articles. PRELIMINARY 4. The business of the Company may be commenced at any time after incorporation. 5. The Office shall be at such address in the Cayman Islands as the Directors may from time to time determine. The Company may in addition establish and maintain such other offices and places of business and agencies in such places as the Directors may from time to time determine. 6. The expenses incurred in the formation of the Company and in connection with the offer for subscription and issue of Shares shall be paid by the Company. Such expenses may be amortised over such period as the Directors may determine and the amount so paid shall be charged against income and/or capital in the accounts of the Company as the Directors shall determine. 7. The Directors shall keep, or cause to be kept, the Register at such place or (subject to compliance with the Companies Act and these Articles) places as the Directors may from time to time determine. In the absence of any such determination, the Register shall be kept at the Office. The Directors may keep, or cause to be kept, one or more Branch Registers as well as the Principal Register in accordance with the Companies Act, provided always that a duplicate of such Branch Register(s) shall be maintained with the Principal Register in accordance with the Companies Act and the rules or requirements of any Designated Stock Exchange. 6 SHARES 8. Subject to these Articles and, where applicable, the rules of the Designated Stock Exchange, all Shares for the time being unissued shall be under the control of the Directors who may: (a) issue, allot and dispose of the same to such Persons, in such manner, on such terms and having such rights and being subject to such restrictions as they may from time to time determine; and (b) grant options with respect to such Shares and issue warrants or similar instruments with respect thereto; and, for such purposes, the Directors may reserve an appropriate number of Shares for the time being unissued. 9. The Directors, or the Shareholders by Ordinary Resolution, may authorise the division of Shares into any number of Classes and sub-classes and the different Classes and sub-classes shall be authorised, established and designated (or re-designated as the case may be) and the variations in the relative rights (including, without limitation, voting, dividend and redemption rights), restrictions, preferences, privileges and payment obligations as between the different Classes (if any) may be fixed and determined by the Directors or the Shareholders by Ordinary Resolution. 10. The Company may insofar as may be permitted by law, pay a commission to any Person in consideration of his subscribing or agreeing to subscribe whether absolutely or conditionally for any Shares. Such commissions may be satisfied by the payment of cash or the lodgement of fully or partly paid-up Shares or partly in one way and partly in the other. The Company may also pay such brokerage as may be lawful on any issue of Shares. 11. The Directors may refuse to accept any application for Shares, and may accept any application in whole or in part, for any reason or for no reason. SPECIFIC RIGHTS ATTACHING TO SHARES 12. Participation (a) The Class A Shares shall confer upon the Shareholders rights in a winding-up or repayment of capital and the right to participate in the profits or assets of the Company, in each case on a basis pari passu with the Class B Shares, in accordance with these Articles. (b) The Class B Shares shall confer upon the Shareholders rights in a winding-up or repayment of capital and the right to participate in the profits or assets of the Company, in each case on a basis pari passu with the Class A Shares, in accordance with these Articles. 7 (c) The Deferred Shares shall confer upon the Shareholders rights in a winding-up or repayment of capital in accordance with these Articles but shall otherwise confer no right to participate in the profits or assets of the Company. 13. Voting Rights (a) The Class A Shares shall confer upon such Shareholders the right to receive notice of and to attend and to vote at any general meeting of the Company, and at any such meeting, the holders of Class A Shares shall have one (1) vote per Class A Share. (b) The Class B Shares shall confer upon such Shareholders the right to receive notice of and to attend and to vote at any general meeting of the Company, and at any such meeting, the holders of Class B Shares shall have twenty (20) votes per Class B Share. (c) The Deferred Shares shall confer upon such Shareholders no right to receive notice of nor to attend or to vote at any general meeting of the Company. 14. Conversion of Class B Shares The Class B Shares shall be subject to the following provisions with regard to conversion: (a) Right to Convert Class B Shares Unless converted earlier pursuant to Article 15(b) below, each Class B Share shall be convertible, at the option of the holder thereof, at any time into such number of fully paid and non-assessable Class A Shares at the then-applicable Conversion Rate (defined below). (b) Automatic Conversion A Class B Share shall automatically be converted into Class A Shares at the then applicable Conversion Rate upon the date upon which: (i) the Founder dies; (ii) in respect of any Class B Share, upon the Transfer of such Class B Share to a Person who is not a Permitted Transferee; or (iii) in respect of all issued and outstanding Class B Shares, upon the aggregate number of such issued and outstanding Class B Shares ceasing to represent in the aggregate at least sixty five per cent. (65%) of the Class B Shares initially issued to the Founder and/or any other Permitted Transferee. (c) Mechanics of Conversio n 8 (i) In the event that a holder of Class B Shares shall effect an optional conversion pursuant to Article 14(a) such conversion shall be deemed to have been made immediately prior to the close of business on the date upon which such election is expressed to be effective, and the Person or Persons entitled to receive the Class A Shares issuable upon such conversion shall be treated for all purposes as the record holder or holders of such Class A Shares on such date. (ii) In the event of an automatic conversion pursuant to Article 15(b): (A) all holders of Class B Shares will be given so much prior notice as shall be practicable of the occurrence of an event causing the automatic conversion of all such Class B Shares pursuant to this Article 15; (B) such conversion shall be deemed to have been made immediately prior to the close of business on the date upon which such conversion is effective, and the Person or Persons entitled to receive the Class A Shares issuable upon such conversion shall be treated for all purposes as the record holder or holders of such Class A Shares on such date. (iii) On the date fixed for conversion: (A) the Register shall be updated to show that the converted Class B Shares have been redeemed or repurchased, and Class A Shares issued and allotted; (B) all rights with respect to the Class B Shares so converted will terminate, with the exception of the rights of the holders thereof to receive Class A Shares; and (C) any certificates issued in respect of any Class B Shares so converted shall be cancelled and of no further effect. (iv) The Directors may effect such conversion in any manner available under applicable law, including redeeming or repurchasing the relevant Class B Shares and applying the proceeds thereof towards payment for the new Class A Shares. For purposes of the redemption or repurchase, the Directors may, subject to the Company being able to pay its debts in the ordinary course of business, make payments out of amounts standing to the credit of the Company's share premium account or out of its capital. (d) Reservation of Shares Issuable Upon Conversion The Company shall at all times keep available out of its authorized but unissued Class A Shares solely for the purpose of effecting the conversion of the Class B Shares such number of its Class A Shares as shall from time to time be sufficient to effect the conversion 9 of all outstanding Class B Shares, and if at any time the number of authorized but unissued Class A Shares shall not be sufficient to effect the conversion of all then outstanding Class B Shares, in addition to such other remedies as shall be available to the holder of such Class B Shares, the Company and its Shareholders will take such corporate action as may, in the opinion of its counsel, be necessary to increase its authorized but unissued Class A Shares to such number of shares as shall be sufficient for such purposes. 15. Adjustments to Conversion Rate The Conversion Rate shall be subject to adjustment for any: (a) subdivision or concentration of the number of Class A Shares (whether by share dividend, consolidation and subdivision of shares or otherwise) into a greater or lesser number of Class A Shares; or (b) any other capital reorganization, re-designation, conversion, reclassification or otherwise affecting the number or composition of the Class A Shares, in each case where the Class B Shares (as applicable) have not been proportionately affected thereby. 16. Conversion of Class A Shares The Class A Shares shall be subject to the following provisions with regard to conversion: (a) Automatic Conversion If any call option between the Company and a holder of Class A Shares becomes exercisable or if any Class A Share is an 'Unreleased Share' in accordance with the original terms of its issuance, the Board of Directors may serve a notice (the "Conversion Notice") on the relevant holder of Class A Shares specifying how many of the Class A Shares in respect of which the said option is exercisable (the "Conversion Shares") are to convert to Deferred Shares. If a Conversion Notice is served each such Conversion Share shall automatically and immediately convert into and be redesignated as a Deferred Share on such date as the Board of Directors may specify in the Conversion Notice (the "Deferred Share Conversion Date"). (b) Mechanics of Conversion (i) In the event of an automatic conversion pursuant to Article 16(a), such conversion shall be deemed to have been made immediately prior to the close of business on the date upon which such conversion is effective, and the Person or Persons entitled to receive the Deferred Shares issuable upon such conversion shall be treated for all purposes as the record holder or holders of such Deferred Shares on such date. 10 (ii) On the date fixed for conversion: (A) the Register shall be updated to show that the converted Conversion Shares have been redeemed or repurchased, and Deferred Shares issued and allotted; (B) all rights with respect to the Conversion Shares so converted will terminate, with the exception of the rights of the holders thereof to receive Deferred Shares; and (C) any certificates issued in respect of any Conversion Shares so converted shall be cancelled and of no further effect. (iii) The Directors may effect such conversion in any manner available under applicable law, including redeeming or repurchasing the relevant Conversion Shares and applying the proceeds thereof towards payment for the new Deferred Shares. For purposes of the redemption or repurchase, the Directors may, subject to the Company being able to pay its debts in the ordinary course of business, make payments out of amounts standing to the credit of the Company's share premium account or out of its capital. (c) Further Assurance Each relevant holder of Class A Shares shall take any actions or execute any documents which the Board of Directors may reasonably request in relation to the conversion of any Conversion Shares pursuant to these Articles. If any holder of Class A Shares fails to comply with any such request, the Company shall be constituted the agent of that Shareholder for taking such actions as the Board of Directors may deem necessary or desirable to effect the conversion of the relevant Conversion Shares and the Board of Directors may authorise any Director or Officer of the Company to execute and deliver on behalf of that Shareholder any documents necessary or desirable to effect the conversion. 17. Surrender of Deferred Shares Subject to applicable law, the Company may at any time at its option require all or some of the Deferred Shares registered in the name of any holder of such Deferred Shares to be surrendered without consideration and without first having obtained the consent of the holder(s) of the relevant Deferred Shares (or any of them). MODIFICATION OF RIGHTS 18. Whenever the capital of the Company is divided into different Classes (and as otherwise determined by the Directors) the rights attached to any such Class may, subject to any rights or restrictions for the time being attached to any Class only be materially adversely varied or abrogated with the consent in writing of the holders of not less than two-thirds of the issued Shares 11 of the relevant Class, or with the sanction of a resolution passed at a separate meeting of the holders of the Shares of such Class by a majority of two-thirds of the votes cast at such a meeting. To every such separate meeting all the provisions of these Articles relating to general meetings of the Company or to the proceedings thereat shall, mutatis mutandis, apply, except that the necessary quorum shall be one or more Persons at least holding or representing by proxy one-third in nominal or par value amount of the issued Shares of the relevant Class (but so that if at any adjourned meeting of such holders a quorum as above defined is not present, those Shareholders who are present shall form a quorum) and that, subject to any rights or restrictions for the time being attached to the Shares of that Class, every Shareholder of the Class shall on a poll have one vote for each Share of the Class held by him. For the purposes of this Article the Directors may treat all the Classes or any two or more Classes as forming one Class if they consider that all such Classes would be affected in the same way by the proposals under consideration, but in any other case shall treat them as separate Classes. The Directors may vary the rights attaching to any Class without the consent or approval of Shareholders provided that the rights will not, in the determination of the Directors, be materially adversely varied or abrogated by such action. 19. The rights conferred upon the holders of the Shares of any Class issued with preferred or other rights shall not, subject to any rights or restrictions for the time being attached to the Shares of that Class, be deemed to be materially adversely varied or abrogated by, inter alia, the creation, allotment or issue of further Shares ranking pari passu with or subsequent to them or the redemption or purchase of any Shares of any Class by the Company. CERTIFICATES 20. No Person shall be entitled to a certificate for any or all of his Shares, unless the Directors shall determine otherwise. 21. Every share certificate of the Company shall bear any legends required under applicable laws, including the Securities Act. FRACTIONAL SHARES 22. The Directors may issue fractions of a Share and, if so issued, a fraction of a Share shall be subject to and carry the corresponding fraction of liabilities (whether with respect to nominal or par value, premium, contributions, calls or otherwise), limitations, preferences, privileges, qualifications, restrictions, rights (including, without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, voting and participation rights) and other attributes of a whole Share. If more than one fraction of a Share of the same Class is issued to or acquired by the same Shareholder such fractions shall be accumulated. LIEN 23. The Company has a first and paramount lien on every Share (whether or not fully paid) for all amounts (whether presently payable or not) payable at a fixed time or called in respect of that Share. The Company also has a first and paramount lien on every Share (whether or not fully paid) 12 registered in the name of a Person indebted or under liability to the Company (whether he is the sole registered holder of a Share or one of two or more joint holders) for all amounts owing by him or his estate to the Company (whether or not presently payable). The Directors may at any time declare a Share to be wholly or in part exempt from the provisions of this Article. The Company's lien on a Share extends to any amount payable in respect of it. 24. The Company may sell, in such manner as the Directors may determine, any Share on which the Company has a lien, but no sale shall be made unless an amount in respect of which the lien exists is presently payable nor until the expiration of fourteen days after a notice in writing, demanding payment of such part of the amount in respect of which the lien exists as is presently payable, has been given to the registered holder for the time being of the Share, or the Persons entitled thereto by reason of his death or bankruptcy. 25. For giving effect to any such sale the Directors may authorise some Person to transfer the Shares sold to the purchaser thereof. The purchaser shall be registered as the holder of the Shares comprised in any such transfer and he shall not be bound to see to the application of the purchase money, nor shall his title to the Shares be affected by any irregularity or invalidity in the proceedings in reference to the sale. 26. The proceeds of the sale after deduction of expenses, fees and commission incurred by the Company shall be received by the Company and applied in payment of such part of the amount in respect of which the lien exists as is presently payable, and the residue shall (subject to a like lien for sums not presently payable as existed upon the Shares prior to the sale) be paid to the Person entitled to the Shares immediately prior to the sale. CALLS ON SHARES 27. The Directors may from time to time make calls upon the Shareholders in respect of any moneys unpaid on their Shares, and each Shareholder shall (subject to receiving at least fourteen days' notice specifying the time or times of payment) pay to the Company at the time or times so specified the amount called on such Shares. 28. The joint holders of a Share shall be jointly and severally liable to pay calls in respect thereof. 29. If a sum called in respect of a Share is not paid before or on the day appointed for payment thereof, the Person from whom the sum is due shall pay interest upon the sum at the rate of eight percent per annum from the day appointed for the payment thereof to the time of the actual payment, but the Directors shall be at liberty to waive payment of that interest wholly or in part. 30. The provisions of these Articles as to the liability of joint holders and as to payment of interest shall apply in the case of non-payment of any sum which, by the terms of issue of a Share, becomes payable at a fixed time, whether on account of the amount of the Share, or by way of premium, as if the same had become payable by virtue of a call duly made and notified. 13 31. The Directors may make arrangements on the issue of partly paid Shares for a difference between the Shareholders, or the particular Shares, in the amount of calls to be paid and in the times of payment. 32. The Directors may, if they think fit, receive from any Shareholder willing to advance the same all or any part of the moneys uncalled and unpaid upon any partly paid Shares held by him, and upon all or any of the moneys so advanced may (until the same would, but for such advance, become presently payable) pay interest at such rate (not exceeding without the sanction of an Ordinary Resolution, eight percent per annum) as may be agreed upon between the Shareholder paying the sum in advance and the Directors. FORFEITURE OF SHARES 33. If a Shareholder fails to pay any call or instalment of a call in respect of any Shares on the day appointed for payment, the Directors may, at any time thereafter during such time as any part of such call or instalment remains unpaid, serve a notice on him requiring payment of so much of the call or instalment as is unpaid, together with any interest which may have accrued. 34. The notice shall name a further day (not earlier than the expiration of fourteen days from the date of the notice) on or before which the payment required by the notice is to be made, and shall state that in the event of non-payment at or before the time appointed the Shares in respect of which the call was made will be liable to be forfeited. 35. If the requirements of any such notice as aforesaid are not complied with, any Share in respect of which the notice has been given may at any time thereafter, before the payment required by notice has been made, be forfeited by a resolution of the Directors to that effect. 36. A forfeited Share may be sold or otherwise disposed of on such terms and in such manner as the Directors think fit, and at any time before a sale or disposition the forfeiture may be cancelled on such terms as the Directors think fit. 37. A Person whose Shares have been forfeited shall cease to be a Shareholder in respect of the forfeited Shares, but shall, notwithstanding, remain liable to pay to the Company all moneys which at the date of forfeiture were payable by him to the Company in respect of the Shares forfeited, but his liability shall cease if and when the Company receives payment in full of the amount unpaid on the Shares forfeited. 38. A statutory declaration in writing that the declarant is a Director, and that a Share has been duly forfeited on a date stated in the declaration, shall be conclusive evidence of the facts in the declaration as against all Persons claiming to be entitled to the Share. 39. The Company may receive the consideration, if any, given for a Share on any sale or disposition thereof pursuant to the provisions of these Articles as to forfeiture and may execute a transfer of the Share in favour of the Person to whom the Share is sold or disposed of and that Person shall be registered as the holder of the Share, and shall not be bound to see to the application of the 14 purchase money, if any, nor shall his title to the Shares be affected by any irregularity or invalidity in the proceedings in reference to the disposition or sale. 40. The provisions of these Articles as to forfeiture shall apply in the case of non-payment of any sum which by the terms of issue of a Share becomes due and payable, whether on account of the amount of the Share, or by way of premium, as if the same had been payable by virtue of a call duly made and notified. TRANSFER OF SHARES 41. Subject to these Articles and the rules or regulations of the Designated Stock Exchange or any relevant securities laws, any Member may transfer all or any Shares by an instrument of transfer in the usual or common form or in a form prescribed by the Designated Stock Exchange or in any other form approved by the Directors and may be under hand or, if the transferor or transferee is a clearing house or its nominee(s), by hand or by machine imprinted signature or by such other manner of execution as the Directors may approve from time to time. 42. The instrument of transfer of any Share shall be executed by or on behalf of the transferor and if in respect of a nil or partly paid up Share, or if so required by the Directors, shall also be executed on behalf of the transferee and shall be accompanied by the certificate (if any) of the Shares to which it relates and such other evidence as the Directors may reasonably require to show the right of the transferor to make the transfer. The transferor shall be deemed to remain a Shareholder until the name of the transferee is entered in the Register in respect of the relevant Shares. 43. Subject to the rules of any Designated Stock Exchange on which the Shares in question may be listed and to any rights and restrictions for the time being attached to any Share, the Directors may in their absolute discretion decline to register any transfer of Shares without assigning any reason therefor. If the Directors refuse to register a transfer of any Share the Secretary shall, within two months after the date on which the transfer request was lodged with the Company, send to the transferor and transferee notice of the refusal. 44. Subject to the provisions of these Articles and rules of any Designated Stock Exchange on which the shares in question may be listed and to any rights and restrictions for the time being attached to any Share, the registration of transfers may be suspended and the Register closed at such times and for such periods as the Directors may from time to time determine. 45. All instruments of transfer that are registered shall be retained by the Company, but any instrument of transfer that the Directors decline to register shall (except in any case of fraud) be returned to the Person depositing the same. 46. The remaining provisions of these Articles notwithstanding, the Deferred Shares are not transferable. 15 TRANSMISSION OF SHARES 47. The legal personal representative of a deceased sole holder of a Share shall be the only Person recognised by the Company as having any title to the Share. In the case of a Share registered in the name of two or more holders, the survivors or survivor, or the legal personal representatives of the deceased holder of the Share, shall be the only Person recognised by the Company as having any title to the Share. 48. Any Person becoming entitled to a Share in consequence of the death or bankruptcy of a Shareholder shall upon such evidence being produced as may from time to time be required by the Directors, have the right either to be registered as a Shareholder in respect of the Share or, instead of being registered himself, to make such transfer of the Share as the deceased or bankrupt Person could have made; but the Directors shall, in either case, have the same right to decline or suspend registration as they would have had in the case of a transfer of the Share by the deceased or bankrupt Person before the death or bankruptcy. 49. A Person becoming entitled to a Share by reason of the death or bankruptcy of a Shareholder shall be entitled to the same dividends and other advantages to which he would be entitled if he were the registered Shareholder, except that he shall not, before being registered as a Shareholder in respect of the Share, be entitled in respect of it to exercise any right conferred by membership in relation to meetings of the Company. ALTERATION OF SHARE CAPITAL 50. The Company may from time to time by Ordinary Resolution increase the share capital by such sum, to be divided into Shares of such Classes and amount, as the resolution shall prescribe. 51. The Company may by Ordinary Resolution: (a) consolidate and divide all or any of its share capital into Shares of a larger amount than its existing Shares; (b) convert all or any of its paid up Shares into stock and reconvert that stock into paid up Shares of any denomination; (c) subdivide its existing Shares, or any of them into Shares of a smaller amount provided that in the subdivision the proportion between the amount paid and the amount, if any, unpaid on each reduced Share shall be the same as it was in case of the Share from which the reduced Share is derived; and (d) cancel any Shares that, at the date of the passing of the resolution, have not been taken or agreed to be taken by any Person and diminish the amount of its share capital by the amount of the Shares so cancelled. 16 52. The Company may by Special Resolution reduce its share capital and any capital redemption reserve in any manner authorised by law. REDEMPTION, PURCHASE AND SURRENDER OF SHARES 53. Subject to the Companies Act, the Company may: (a) issue Shares on terms that they are to be redeemed or are liable to be redeemed at the option of the Company or the Shareholder on such terms and in such manner as the Directors may determine; (b) purchase its own Shares (including any redeemable Shares) on such terms and in such manner as the Directors may determine and agree with the Shareholder; (c) make a payment in respect of the redemption or purchase of its own Shares in any manner authorised by the Companies Act, including out of its capital; and (d) accept the surrender for no consideration of any paid up Share (including any redeemable Share) on such terms and in such manner as the Directors may determine. 54. Any Share in respect of which notice of redemption has been given shall not be entitled to participate in the profits of the Company in respect of the period after the date specified as the date of redemption in the notice of redemption. 55. The redemption, purchase or surrender of any Share shall not be deemed to give rise to the redemption, purchase or surrender of any other Share. 56. The Directors may when making payments in respect of redemption or purchase of Shares, if authorised by the terms of issue of the Shares being redeemed or purchased or with the agreement of the holder of such Shares, make such payment either in cash or in specie including, without limitation, interests in a special purpose vehicle holding assets of the Company or holding entitlement to the proceeds of assets held by the Company or in a liquidating structure. TREASURY SHARES 57. Shares that the Company purchases, redeems or acquires (by way of surrender or otherwise) may, at the option of the Company, be cancelled immediately or held as Treasury Shares in accordance with the Companies Act. In the event that the Directors do not specify that the relevant Shares are to be held as Treasury Shares, such Shares shall be cancelled. 58. No dividend may be declared or paid, and no other distribution (whether in cash or otherwise) of the Company's assets (including any distribution of assets to members on a winding up) may be declared or paid in respect of a Treasury Share. 59. The Company shall be entered in the Register as the holder of the Treasury Shares provided that: 17 (a) the Company shall not be treated as a member for any purpose and shall not exercise any right in respect of the Treasury Shares, and any purported exercise of such a right shall be void; (b) a Treasury Share shall not be voted, directly or indirectly, at any meeting of the Company and shall not be counted in determining the total number of issued shares at any given time, whether for the purposes of these Articles or the Companies Act, save that an allotment of Shares as fully paid bonus shares in respect of a Treasury Share is permitted and Shares allotted as fully paid bonus shares in respect of a treasury share shall be treated as Treasury Shares. 60. Treasury Shares may be disposed of by the Company on such terms and conditions as determined by the Directors. GENERAL MEETINGS 61. The Directors may, whenever they think fit, convene a general meeting of the Company. 62. For so long as the Company's Shares are traded on a Designated Stock Exchange, the Company shall in each year hold a general meeting as its annual general meeting at such time and place as may be determined by the Directors. 63. The Directors may cancel or postpone any duly convened general meeting at any time prior to such meeting, except for general meetings requisitioned by the Shareholders in accordance with these Articles, for any reason or for no reason at any time prior to the time for holding such meeting or, if the meeting is adjourned, the time for holding such adjourned meeting. The Directors shall give Shareholders notice in writing of any cancellation or postponement. A postponement may be for a stated period of any length or indefinitely as the Directors may determine. 64. At any time following the Conversion date, general meetings shall also be convened on the requisition in writing of any Shareholder or Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at general meetings of the Company and to exercise at least a majority of the votes permitted to be exercised at any such meeting deposited at the Office specifying the objects of the meeting by notice given no later than 21 days from the date of deposit of the requisition signed by the requisitionists. If the Directors do not convene such general meeting for a date not later than 45 days after the date of such deposit, the requisitionists themselves may convene the general meeting in the same manner, as nearly as possible, as that in which general meetings may be convened by the Directors, and all reasonable expenses incurred by the requisitionists as a result of the failure of the Directors to convene the general meeting shall be reimbursed to them by the Company. 65. If at any time there are no Directors, any two Shareholders (or if there is only one Shareholder then that Shareholder) entitled to vote at general meetings of the Company may convene a general meeting in the same manner as nearly as possible as that in which general meetings may be convened by the Directors. 18 NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETINGS 66. At least twenty one (21) clear days' notice of a general meeting in writing counting from the date service is deemed to take place as provided in these Articles specifying the place, the day and the hour of the meeting and the general nature of the business, shall be given in the manner hereinafter provided or in such other manner (if any) as may be prescribed by the Company by Ordinary Resolution to such Persons as are, under these Articles, entitled to receive such notices from the Company, but with the consent of all the Shareholders entitled to receive notice of some particular meeting and attend and vote thereat, that meeting may be convened by such shorter notice or without notice and in such manner as those Shareholders may think fit. 67. The accidental omission to give notice of a meeting to or the non-receipt of a notice of a meeting by any Shareholder shall not invalidate the proceedings at any meeting. PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS 68. All business carried out at a general meeting shall be deemed special with the exception of sanctioning a dividend, the consideration of the accounts, balance sheets, any report of the Directors or of the Company's auditors, and the fixing of the remuneration of the Company's auditors. No special business shall be transacted at any general meeting without the consent of all Shareholders entitled to receive notice of that meeting unless notice of such special business has been given in the notice convening that meeting. In addition, no business may be transacted at any general meeting, other than business that is either specified in the notice of the meeting given by or at the direction of the Directors (or any duly authorised committee thereof) (including on the requisition of Shareholders in accordance with these Articles) or otherwise properly brought before an annual general meeting by or at the direction of the Directors (or any duly authorised committee thereof). 69. No business shall be transacted at any general meeting unless a quorum of Shareholders is present at the time when the meeting proceeds to business. Save as otherwise provided by these Articles: (a) at any time prior to the Conversion Date, one or more Shareholders, at least one of whom shall be a holder of Class B Shares, able to exercise at least one third (1/3rd) of the aggregate voting power permitted to be exercised at general meetings of the Company; (b) at any time following the Conversion Date, one or more Shareholders able to exercise at least one third (1/3rd) of the aggregate voting power permitted to be exercised at general meetings of the Company, in each case present in person or by proxy and entitled to vote at that meeting shall form a quorum. 70. At any time following the Conversion Date: 19 (a) if within half an hour from the time appointed for the meeting a quorum is not present, the meeting, if convened upon the requisition of Shareholders, shall be dissolved; and (b) in any other case it shall stand adjourned to the same day in the next week, at the same time and place, and if at the adjourned meeting a quorum is not present within half an hour from the time appointed for the meeting the Shareholder or Shareholders present and entitled to vote shall form a quorum. 71. If the Directors wish to make this facility available for a specific general meeting or all general meetings of the Company, participation in any general meeting of the Company may be by means of a telephone or similar communication equipment by way of which all Persons participating in such meeting can communicate with each other and such participation shall be deemed to constitute presence in person at the meeting. 72. A chairman, if any, of the board of Directors from time to time shall preside as chairman at every general meeting of the Company. 73. If there is no such chairman, or if at any general meeting he is not present within fifteen minutes after the time appointed for holding the meeting or is unwilling to act as chairman, any Director or Person nominated by the Directors shall preside as chairman, failing which the Shareholders present in person or by proxy shall choose any Person present to be chairman of that meeting. 74. The chairman of the general meeting may adjourn a meeting from time to time and from place to place either: (a) with the consent of any general meeting at which a quorum is present (and shall if so directed by the meeting); or (b) without the consent of such meeting if, in his sole opinion, he considers it necessary to do so to: (i) secure the orderly conduct or proceedings of the meeting; or (ii) give all persons present in person or by proxy and having the right to speak and / or vote at such meeting, the ability to do so, but no business shall be transacted at any adjourned meeting other than the business left unfinished at the meeting from which the adjournment took place. When a meeting, or adjourned meeting, is adjourned for fourteen days or more, notice of the adjourned meeting shall be given in the manner provided for the original meeting. Save as aforesaid, it shall not be necessary to give any notice of an adjournment or of the business to be transacted at an adjourned meeting. 75. At any general meeting a resolution put to the vote of the meeting shall be decided on a show of hands, unless a poll is (before or on the declaration of the result of the show of hands) demanded by the chairman or one or more Shareholders present in person or by proxy entitled to vote, and 20 unless a poll is so demanded, a declaration by the chairman that a resolution has, on a show of hands, been carried, or carried unanimously, or by a particular majority, or lost, and an entry to that effect in the book of the proceedings of the Company, shall be conclusive evidence of the fact, without proof of the number or proportion of the votes recorded in favour of, or against, that resolution. 76. Following the Conversion Date, at any annual general meeting where a resolution for the election of directors is proposed in accordance with these Articles, a plurality of the votes cast shall be sufficient to elect a Director. 77. If a poll is duly demanded it shall be taken in such manner as the chairman directs, and the result of the poll shall be deemed to be the resolution of the meeting at which the poll was demanded. 78. In the case of an equality of votes, whether on a show of hands or on a poll, the chairman of the meeting at which the show of hands takes place or at which the poll is demanded, shall not be entitled to a second or casting vote. 79. A poll demanded at a meeting shall be taken forthwith. VOTES OF SHAREHOLDERS 80. In each case subject to any rights and restrictions for the time being attached to any Share including for the avoidance of doubt the voting rights applicable to the Class B Shares, on a show of hands every Shareholder present in person and every Person representing a Shareholder by proxy shall, at a general meeting of the Company, each have one vote and on a poll every Shareholder and every Person representing a Shareholder by proxy shall have one vote for each Share of which he or the Person represented by proxy is the holder. 81. In the case of joint holders the vote of the senior who tenders a vote whether in person or by proxy shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register. 82. A Shareholder of unsound mind, or in respect of whom an order has been made by any court having jurisdiction in lunacy, may vote in respect of Shares carrying the right to vote held by him, whether on a show of hands or on a poll, by his committee, or other Person in the nature of a committee appointed by that court, and any such committee or other Person, may vote in respect of such Shares by proxy. 83. No Shareholder shall be entitled to vote at any general meeting of the Company unless all calls, if any, or other sums presently payable by him in respect of Shares carrying the right to vote held by him have been paid. 84. On a poll votes may be given either personally or by proxy. 21 85. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under Seal or under the hand of an Officer or attorney duly authorised. A proxy need not be a Shareholder. 86. An instrument appointing a proxy may be in any usual or common form or such other form as the Directors may approve. 87. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be deposited at the Office or at such other place as is specified for that purpose in the notice convening the meeting no later than the time for holding the meeting or, if the meeting is adjourned, the time for holding such adjourned meeting. 88. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to confer authority to demand or join in demanding a poll. 89. A resolution in writing signed by all the Shareholders for the time being entitled to receive notice of and to attend and vote at general meetings of the Company (or being corporations by their duly authorised representatives) shall be as valid and effective as if the same had been passed at a general meeting of the Company duly convened and held. CORPORATIONS ACTING BY REPRESENTATIVES AT MEETINGS 90. Any corporation which is a Shareholder or a Director may by resolution of its directors or other governing body authorise such Person as it thinks fit to act as its representative at any meeting of the Company or of any meeting of holders of a Class or of the Directors or of a committee of Directors, and the Person so authorised shall be entitled to exercise the same powers on behalf of the corporation which he represents as that corporation could exercise if it were an individual Shareholder or Director. CLEARING HOUSES 91. If a clearing house (or its nominee) is a Member of the Company it may, by resolution of its directors or other governing body or by power of attorney, authorise such person or persons as it thinks fit to act as its representative or representatives at any general meeting of the Company or at any general meeting of any class of Members of the Company provided that, if more than one person is so authorised, the authorisation shall specify the number and class of Shares in respect of which each such person is so authorised. A person so authorised pursuant to this Article shall be entitled to exercise the same powers on behalf of the clearing house (or its nominee) which he represents as that clearing house (or its nominee) could exercise if it were an individual Member holding the number and Class of Shares specified in such authorisation. DIRECTORS 92. The name(s) of the first Director(s) shall either be determined in writing by a majority (or in the case of a sole subscriber that subscriber) of, or elected at a meeting of, the subscribers of the Memorandum of Association. 22 93. The Company may by Ordinary Resolution from time to time fix the maximum and minimum number of Directors to be appointed but unless such numbers are fixed as aforesaid the minimum number of Directors shall be one and the maximum number of Directors shall be unlimited. 94. At any time prior to the Conversion Date, the Company may by Ordinary Resolution appoint any Person to be a Director. 95. At any time following the Conversion Date: (a) the chairman of the board of Directors shall divide the Directors then in office into three (3) classes designated as Class I, Class II and Class III, respectively, and: (i) at the first annual general meeting of Members following the Conversion Date, the term of office of the Class I Directors shall expire and Class I Directors appointed at such meeting shall be elected for a full term of three (3) years; (ii) at the second annual general meeting of Members following the Conversion Date, the term of office of the Class II Directors shall expire and Class II Directors appointed at such meeting shall be elected for a full term of three (3) years; (iii) at the third annual general meeting of Members following the Conversion Date, the term of office of the Class III Directors shall expire and Class III Directors at such meeting appointed shall be elected for a full term of three (3) years; (iv) at each succeeding annual general meeting of Members, Directors shall be elected for a full term of three (3) years to succeed the Directors of the class whose terms expire at such annual general meeting. Notwithstanding the foregoing provisions of this Article 95(a), each Director shall hold office until the expiration of his term, until his successor shall have been duly elected and qualified or until his earlier death, resignation or removal. No decrease in the number of Directors constituting the board of Directors shall shorten the term of any incumbent Director. Following the Conversion Date and initial designation by the chairman of the board of Directors of each Director then in office into Classes each Director subsequently appointed shall be assigned to each class in accordance with a resolution or resolutions adopted by the board of Directors. (b) At any election for Directors at any annual general meeting of the Company, the Directors shall be elected by a plurality of the votes cast. (c) For a nomination for election of a Director to be made by a Member of the Company at an annual general meeting, such Member must: (i) be a Member of record on both: 23 (A) the date of the giving of the notice by such Member provided for in this Article; and (B) the record date for the determination of Members entitled to vote at such annual general meeting, and on each such date beneficially own more than 30% of the issued Shares; and (ii) have given timely notice thereof in proper written form to the Secretary of the Company. To be timely for the purposes of this Article 95(c) the Member's notice shall be delivered to or mailed and received at the principal executive offices of the Company not less than ninety (90) nor more than one hundred twenty (120) days prior to the meeting; provided, however, that in the event less than one hundred and thirty (130) days' notice or prior public disclosure of the date of the meeting is given or made to Members, notice by the Member to be timely must be so received not later than the close of business on the tenth (10th) day following the earlier of the day on which such notice of the date of the meeting was mailed or such public disclosure was made. To be in proper written form for purposes of this Article 95(c), a Member's notice to the Secretary must be set forth as to each person whom the Member proposes to nominate for election as a director all information relating to such person that is required to be disclosed pursuant to any applicable law and rules of the Designated Stock Exchange. Such notice must be accompanied by a written consent of each proposed nominee to being named as a nominee and to serve as a Director if elected. 96. The remuneration of the Directors may be determined by the Directors. 97. There shall be no shareholding qualification for Directors. 98. The Directors shall have power at any time and from time to time, by resolution of the Directors, to appoint any Person to be a Director, either as a result of a casual vacancy or as an additional Director, subject to the maximum number (if any) imposed by Ordinary Resolution. ALTERNATE DIRECTOR; OBSERVER 99. With the prior consent of the Board of Directors, any Director may in writing appoint another Person to be his alternate. Save to the extent provided otherwise in the form of appointment, any alternate so appointed shall have authority to sign written resolutions on behalf of the appointing Director, but shall not be authorised to sign such written resolutions where they have been signed by the appointing Director, and to act in such Director's place at any meeting of the Directors. Every such alternate shall be entitled to attend and vote at meetings of the Directors as the alternate of the Director appointing him and where he is a Director to have a separate vote in addition to his own vote. A Director may at any time in writing revoke the appointment of an alternate appointed by him. Such alternate shall not be an Officer solely as a result of his appointment as an alternate other than in respect of such times as the alternate acts as a Director. The remuneration of such alternate shall be payable out of the remuneration of the Director appointing him and the proportion thereof shall be agreed between them. 24 100. With the prior consent of the Board of Directors, any Director may in writing appoint another Person to be an observer. Any observer so appointed shall be entitled to any meeting of the Directors, but shall not be counted towards a quorum, shall not be entitled to act in the place of any Director appointing him and shall not be entitled to vote in respect of any matter before the meeting. A Director may at any time in writing revoke the appointment of an observer appointed by him. Such observer shall not be an Officer solely as a result of his appointment as an observer. The remuneration of such observer shall be payable out of the remuneration of the Director appointing him and the proportion thereof shall be agreed between them. POWERS AND DUTIES OF DIRECTORS 101. Subject to the Companies Act, these Articles and to any resolutions passed in a general meeting, the business of the Company shall be managed by the Directors, who may pay all expenses incurred in setting up and registering the Company and may exercise all powers of the Company. No resolution passed by the Company in general meeting shall invalidate any prior act of the Directors that would have been valid if that resolution had not been passed. 102. The Directors may from time to time appoint any Person, whether or not a Director to hold such office in the Company as the Directors may think necessary for the administration of the Company, including but not limited to, the office of president, one or more vice-presidents, treasurer, assistant treasurer, manager or controller, and for such term and at such remuneration (whether by way of salary or commission or participation in profits or partly in one way and partly in another), and with such powers and duties as the Directors may think fit. Any Person so appointed by the Directors may be removed by the Directors or by the Company by Ordinary Resolution. The Directors may also appoint one or more of their number to the office of managing director upon like terms, but any such appointment shall ipso facto terminate if any managing director ceases from any cause to be a Director, or if the Company by Ordinary Resolution resolves that his tenure of office be terminated. 103. The Directors may appoint any Person to be a Secretary (and if need be an assistant Secretary or assistant Secretaries) who shall hold office for such term, at such remuneration and upon such conditions and with such powers as they think fit. Any Secretary or assistant Secretary so appointed by the Directors may be removed by the Directors or by the Company by Ordinary Resolution. 104. The Directors may delegate any of their powers to committees consisting of such member or members of their body as they think fit; any committee so formed shall in the exercise of the powers so delegated conform to any regulations that may be imposed on it by the Directors. 105. The Directors may from time to time and at any time by power of attorney (whether under Seal or under hand) or otherwise appoint any company, firm or Person or body of Persons, whether nominated directly or indirectly by the Directors, to be the attorney or attorneys or authorised signatory (any such person being an "Attorney" or "Authorised Signatory", respectively) of the Company for such purposes and with such powers, authorities and discretion (not exceeding those vested in or exercisable by the Directors under these Articles) and for such period and subject to such conditions as they may think fit, and any such power of attorney or other appointment may contain such provisions for the protection and convenience of Persons dealing with any such 25 Attorney or Authorised Signatory as the Directors may think fit, and may also authorise any such Attorney or Authorised Signatory to delegate all or any of the powers, authorities and discretion vested in him. 106. The Directors may from time to time provide for the management of the affairs of the Company in such manner as they shall think fit and the provisions contained in the three next following Articles shall not limit the general powers conferred by this Article. 107. The Directors from time to time and at any time may establish any committees, local boards or agencies for managing any of the affairs of the Company and may appoint any Person to be a member of such committees or local boards and may appoint any managers or agents of the Company and may fix the remuneration of any such Person. 108. The Directors from time to time and at any time may delegate to any such committee, local board, manager or agent any of the powers, authorities and discretions for the time being vested in the Directors and may authorise the members for the time being of any such local board, or any of them to fill any vacancies therein and to act notwithstanding vacancies and any such appointment or delegation may be made on such terms and subject to such conditions as the Directors may think fit and the Directors may at any time remove any Person so appointed and may annul or vary any such delegation, but no Person dealing in good faith and without notice of any such annulment or variation shall be affected thereby. 109. Any such delegates as aforesaid may be authorised by the Directors to sub-delegate all or any of the powers, authorities, and discretion for the time being vested in them. 110. The Directors may agree with a Shareholder to waive or modify the terms applicable to such Shareholder's subscription for Shares without obtaining the consent of any other Shareholder; provided that such waiver or modification does not amount to a variation or abrogation of the rights attaching to the Shares of such other Shareholders. BORROWING POWERS OF DIRECTORS 111. Subject to the remaining provisions of these Articles, the Directors may exercise all the powers of the Company to borrow money and to mortgage or charge its undertaking, property and uncalled capital or any part thereof, or to otherwise provide for a security interest to be taken in such undertaking, property or uncalled capital, and to issue debentures, debenture stock and other securities whenever money is borrowed or as security for any debt, liability or obligation of the Company or of any third party. THE SEAL 112. The Seal shall not be affixed to any instrument except by the authority of a resolution of the Directors provided always that such authority may be given prior to or after the affixing of the Seal and if given after may be in general form confirming a number of affixings of the Seal. The Seal shall be affixed in the presence of a Director or a Secretary (or an assistant Secretary) or in the 26 presence of any one or more Persons as the Directors may appoint for the purpose and every Person as aforesaid shall sign every instrument to which the Seal is so affixed in their presence. 113. The Company may maintain a facsimile of the Seal in such countries or places as the Directors may appoint and such facsimile Seal shall not be affixed to any instrument except by the authority of a resolution of the Directors provided always that such authority may be given prior to or after the affixing of such facsimile Seal and if given after may be in general form confirming a number of affixings of such facsimile Seal. The facsimile Seal shall be affixed in the presence of such Person or Persons as the Directors shall for this purpose appoint and such Person or Persons as aforesaid shall sign every instrument to which the facsimile Seal is so affixed in their presence and such affixing of the facsimile Seal and signing as aforesaid shall have the same meaning and effect as if the Seal had been affixed in the presence of and the instrument signed by a Director or a Secretary (or an assistant Secretary) or in the presence of any one or more Persons as the Directors may appoint for the purpose. 114. Notwithstanding the foregoing, a Secretary or any assistant Secretary shall have the authority to affix the Seal, or the facsimile Seal, to any instrument for the purposes of attesting authenticity of the matter contained therein but which does not create any obligation binding on the Company. DISQUALIFICATION OF DIRECTORS 115. The office of Director shall be vacated, if the Director: (a) becomes bankrupt or makes any arrangement or composition with his creditors; (b) dies or is found to be or becomes of unsound mind; (c) resigns his office by notice in writing to the Company; (d) at any time prior to the Conversion Date, is removed from office by Ordinary Resolution; (e) at any time following the Conversion Date, in accordance with the provisions of Article 95, or by Special Resolution; (f) is removed from office by notice addressed to him at his last known address and signed by all of his co-Directors (including the Founder for so long as he is a Director); or (g) is removed from office pursuant to any other provision of these Articles. PROCEEDINGS OF DIRECTORS 116. The Directors may meet together (either within or outside the Cayman Islands) for the despatch of business, adjourn, and otherwise regulate their meetings and proceedings as they think fit. Except as otherwise provided by these Articles, questions arising at any meeting shall be decided by a majority of votes. In case of an equality of votes the chairman shall not have a second or casting 27 vote. A Director (other than a Recused Director) may, and a Secretary or assistant Secretary on the requisition of a Director (other than a Recused Director) shall, at any time summon a meeting of the Directors. 117. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any exercise by the Board of Directors of any authority in respect of: (a) the matters set out under Article 9; (b) the issuance and/or allotment of any Relevant Securities; (c) the appointment of any Person as a Director of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Article 98; (d) the approval of any alternate or observer pursuant to Article 99 or Article 100, shall be required to include the affirmative approval of the Founder, in each case for so long as he is a Director. 118. A Director may participate in any meeting of the Directors, or of any committee appointed by the Directors of which such Director is a member, by means of telephone or similar communication equipment by way of which all Persons participating in such meeting can communicate with each other and such participation shall be deemed to constitute presence in person at the meeting. 119. The quorum necessary for the transaction of the business of the Directors shall be a majority of the Directors then appointed (excluding for these purposes any Recused Director(s)) which shall be required to include the Founder for so long as he is a Director and not a Recused Director. A Director represented by an alternate Director at any meeting shall be deemed to be present for the purposes of determining whether or not a quorum is present. 120. A Director who is in any way, whether directly or indirectly, interested in a contract or proposed contract with the Company shall declare the nature of his interest at a meeting of the Directors. A general notice given to the Directors by any Director to the effect that he is to be regarded as interested in any contract or other arrangement which may thereafter be made with that company or firm shall be deemed a sufficient declaration of interest in regard to any contract so made. Subject to a Director not being designated as a Recused Director, a Director may vote in respect of any contract or proposed contract or arrangement notwithstanding that he may be interested therein and if he does so his vote shall be counted and he may be counted in the quorum at any meeting of the Directors at which any such contract or proposed contract or arrangement shall come before the meeting for consideration. 121. If the majority of the Directors, in their discretion, determine that there is a conflict of any Director (or their affiliates) with the general business of the Company (for the avoidance of doubt not necessarily with the business that is being considered by the board of Directors), then that Director may be designated by resolution of a majority of the Directors as a "Recused Director". A Recused 28 Director: (i) shall cease to be entitled to receive notice of, attend and vote at any meetings of Directors or be required to execute written resolutions of the Directors; and (ii) shall not be entitled to receipt of any information from the Company in each case until such time as it is deemed by a majority of the Directors, that the Recused Director shall no longer be designated as a Recused Director. 122. Without limitation to the preceding Article, in the event that any Director or other Person with access to the Company's confidential information has a direct or indirect conflict, the board of Directors may determine, acting in good faith, that access to such information shall be restricted or such information shall be redacted prior to its provision to the relevant Director or other Person. 123. A Director may hold any other office or place of profit under the Company (other than the office of auditor) in conjunction with his office of Director for such period and on such terms (as to remuneration and otherwise) as the Directors may determine and no Director or intending Director shall be disqualified by his office from contracting with the Company either with regard to his tenure of any such other office or place of profit or as vendor, purchaser or otherwise, nor shall any such contract or arrangement entered into by or on behalf of the Company in which any Director is in any way interested, be liable to be avoided, nor shall any Director so contracting or being so interested be liable to account to the Company for any profit realised by any such contract or arrangement by reason of such Director holding that office or of the fiduciary relation thereby established. A Director, notwithstanding his interest, may be counted in the quorum present at any meeting of the Directors whereat he or any other Director is appointed to hold any such office or place of profit under the Company or whereat the terms of any such appointment are arranged and he may vote on any such appointment or arrangement. 124. Any Director may act by himself or his firm in a professional capacity for the Company, and he or his firm shall be entitled to remuneration for professional services as if he were not a Director; provided that nothing herein contained shall authorise a Director or his firm to act as auditor to the Company. 125. The Directors shall cause minutes to be made in books or loose-leaf folders provided for the purpose of recording: (a) all appointments of Officers made by the Directors; (b) the names of the Directors present at each meeting of the Directors and of any committee of the Directors; and (c) all resolutions and proceedings at all meetings of the Company, and of the Directors and of committees of Directors. 126. When the chairman of a meeting of the Directors signs the minutes of such meeting the same shall be deemed to have been duly held notwithstanding that all the Directors have not actually come together or that there may have been a technical defect in the proceedings. 29 127. A resolution in writing signed by all the Directors or all the members of a committee of Directors entitled to receive notice of a meeting of Directors or committee of Directors (which for the avoidance of doubt shall exclude any Recused Director), as the case may be (an alternate Director, subject as provided otherwise in the terms of appointment of the alternate Director, being entitled to sign such a resolution on behalf of his appointer), shall be as valid and effectual as if it had been passed at a duly called and constituted meeting of Directors or committee of Directors, as the case may be. When signed a resolution may consist of several documents each signed by one or more of the Directors or his duly appointed alternate. 128. The continuing Directors may act notwithstanding any vacancy in their body but if and for so long as their number is reduced below the number fixed by or pursuant to these Articles as the necessary quorum of Directors, the continuing Directors may act for the purpose of increasing the number, or of summoning a general meeting of the Company, but for no other purpose. 129. The Directors may elect a chairman of their meetings and determine the period for which he is to hold office but if no such chairman is elected, or if at any meeting the chairman is not present within fifteen minutes after the time appointed for holding the meeting, the Directors present may choose one of their number to be chairman of the meeting. 130. Subject to any regulations imposed on it by the Directors, a committee appointed by the Directors may elect a chairman of its meetings. If no such chairman is elected, or if at any meeting the chairman is not present within fifteen minutes after the time appointed for holding the meeting, the committee members present may choose one of their number to be chairman of the meeting. 131. A committee appointed by the Directors may meet and adjourn as it thinks proper. Subject to any regulations imposed on it by the Directors, questions arising at any meeting shall be determined by a majority of votes of the committee members present and in case of an equality of votes the chairman shall not have a second or casting vote. 132. All acts done by any meeting of the Directors or of a committee of Directors, or by any Person acting as a Director, shall notwithstanding that it be afterwards discovered that there was some defect in the appointment of any such Director or Person acting as aforesaid, or that they or any of them were disqualified, be as valid as if every such Person had been duly appointed and was qualified to be a Director. DIVIDENDS 133. Subject to any rights and restrictions for the time being attached to any Shares, or as otherwise provided for in the Companies Act and these Articles, the Directors may from time to time declare dividends (including interim dividends) and other distributions on Shares in issue and authorise payment of the same out of the funds of the Company lawfully available therefor. 134. Subject to any rights and restrictions for the time being attached to any Shares, the Company by Ordinary Resolution may declare dividends, but no dividend shall exceed the amount recommended by the Directors. 30 135. The Directors may determine, before recommending or declaring any dividend, to set aside out of the funds legally available for distribution such sums as they think proper as a reserve or reserves which shall be applicable for meeting contingencies, or for equalising dividends or for any other purpose to which those funds may be properly applied and pending such application may, at the determination of the Directors, either be employed in the business of the Company or be invested in such investments as the Directors may from time to time think fit. 136. Any dividend may be paid in any manner as the Directors may determine. If paid by cheque it will be sent through the post to the registered address of the Shareholder or Person entitled thereto, or in the case of joint holders, to any one of such joint holders at his registered address or to such Person and such address as the Shareholder or Person entitled, or such joint holders as the case may be, may direct. Every such cheque shall be made payable to the order of the Person to whom it is sent or to the order of such other Person as the Shareholder or Person entitled, or such joint holders as the case may be, may direct. 137. The Directors when paying dividends to the Shareholders in accordance with the foregoing provisions of these Articles may make such payment either in cash or in specie and may determine the extent to which amounts may be withheld therefrom (including, without limitation, any taxes, fees, expenses or other liabilities for which a Shareholder (or the Company, as a result of any action or inaction of the Shareholder) is liable). 138. Subject to any rights and restrictions for the time being attached to any Shares, all dividends shall be declared and paid according to the amounts paid up on the Shares, but if and for so long as nothing is paid up on any of the Shares dividends may be declared and paid according to the par value of the Shares. 139. If several Persons are registered as joint holders of any Share, any of them may give effectual receipts for any dividend or other moneys payable on or in respect of the Share. 140. No dividend shall bear interest against the Company. ACCOUNTS, AUDIT AND ANNUAL RETURN AND DECLARATION 141. The books of account relating to the Company's affairs shall be kept in such manner as may be determined from time to time by the Directors. 142. The books of account shall be kept at the Office, or at such other place or places as the Directors think fit, and shall always be open to the inspection of the Directors. 143. The Directors may from time to time determine whether and to what extent and at what times and places and under what conditions or regulations the accounts and books of the Company or any of them shall be open to the inspection of Shareholders not being Directors, and no Shareholder (not being a Director) shall have any right of inspecting any account or book or document of the Company except as conferred by law or authorised by the Directors or by Ordinary Resolution. 31 144. The accounts relating to the Company's affairs shall only be audited if the Directors so determine, in which case the financial year end and the accounting principles will be determined by the Directors. The financial year of the Company shall end on 31 December of each year or such other date as the Directors may determine. 145. The Directors in each year shall prepare, or cause to be prepared, an annual return and declaration setting forth the particulars required by the Companies Act and deliver a copy thereof to the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands. CAPITALISATION OF RESERVES 146. Subject to the Companies Act and these Articles, the Directors may: (a) resolve to capitalise an amount standing to the credit of reserves (including a Share Premium Account, capital redemption reserve and profit and loss account), whether or not available for distribution; (b) appropriate the sum resolved to be capitalised to the Shareholders in proportion to the nominal amount of Shares (whether or not fully paid) held by them respectively and apply that sum on their behalf in or towards: (i) paying up the amounts (if any) for the time being unpaid on Shares held by them respectively, or (ii) paying up in full unissued Shares or debentures of a nominal amount equal to that sum, and allot the Shares or debentures, credited as fully paid, to the Shareholders (or as they may direct) in those proportions, or partly in one way and partly in the other, but the Share Premium Account, the capital redemption reserve and profits which are not available for distribution may, for the purposes of this Article, only be applied in paying up unissued Shares to be allotted to Shareholders credited as fully paid; (c) make any arrangements they think fit to resolve a difficulty arising in the distribution of a capitalised reserve and in particular, without limitation, where Shares or debentures become distributable in fractions the Directors may deal with the fractions as they think fit; (d) authorise a Person to enter (on behalf of all the Shareholders concerned) into an agreement with the Company providing for either: (i) the allotment to the Shareholders respectively, credited as fully paid, of Shares or debentures to which they may be entitled on the capitalisation, or 32 (ii) the payment by the Company on behalf of the Shareholders (by the application of their respective proportions of the reserves resolved to be capitalised) of the amounts or part of the amounts remaining unpaid on their existing Shares, and any such agreement made under this authority being effective and binding on all those Shareholders; and (e) generally do all acts and things required to give effect to any of the actions contemplated by this Article. SHARE PREMIUM ACCOUNT 147. The Directors shall in accordance with the Companies Act establish a Share Premium Account and shall carry to the credit of such account from time to time a sum equal to the amount or value of the premium paid on the issue of any Share. 148. There shall be debited to any Share Premium Account on the redemption or purchase of a Share the difference between the nominal value of such Share and the redemption or purchase price provided always that at the determination of the Directors such sum may be paid out of the profits of the Company or, if permitted by the Companies Act, out of capital. NOTICES 149. Any notice or document may be served by the Company or by the Person entitled to give notice to any Shareholder either personally, or by posting it airmail or air courier service in a prepaid letter addressed to such Shareholder at his address as appearing in the Register, or by electronic mail to any electronic mail address such Shareholder may have specified in writing for the purpose of such service of notices, or by facsimile should the Directors deem it appropriate. In the case of joint holders of a Share, all notices shall be given to that one of the joint holders whose name stands first in the Register in respect of the joint holding, and notice so given shall be sufficient notice to all the joint holders. 150. Any Shareholder present, either personally or by proxy, at any meeting of the Company shall for all purposes be deemed to have received due notice of such meeting and, where requisite, of the purposes for which such meeting was convened. 151. Any notice or other document, if served by: (a) post, shall be deemed to have been served five clear days after the time when the letter containing the same is posted; (b) facsimile, shall be deemed to have been served upon production by the transmitting facsimile machine of a report confirming transmission of the facsimile in full to the facsimile number of the recipient; 33 (c) recognised courier service, shall be deemed to have been served 48 hours after the time when the letter containing the same is delivered to the courier service; or (d) electronic mail, shall be deemed to have been served immediately upon the time of the transmission by electronic mail. In proving service by post or courier service it shall be sufficient to prove that the letter containing the notice or documents was properly addressed and duly posted or delivered to the courier service. 152. Any notice or document delivered or sent in accordance with the terms of these Articles shall notwithstanding that such Shareholder be then dead or bankrupt, and whether or not the Company has notice of his death or bankruptcy, be deemed to have been duly served in respect of any Share registered in the name of such Shareholder as sole or joint holder, unless his name shall at the time of the service of the notice or document, have been removed from the Register as the holder of the Share, and such service shall for all purposes be deemed a sufficient service of such notice or document on all Persons interested (whether jointly with or as claiming through or under him) in the Share. 153. Notice of every general meeting of the Company shall be given to: (a) all Shareholders holding Shares with the right to receive notice and who have supplied to the Company an address for the giving of notices to them; and (b) every Person entitled to a Share in consequence of the death or bankruptcy of a Shareholder, who but for his death or bankruptcy would be entitled to receive notice of the meeting. No other Person shall be entitled to receive notices of general meetings. INDEMNITY 154. Every Director (including for the purposes of this Article any alternate Director appointed pursuant to the provisions of these Articles), Secretary, assistant Secretary, or other Officer (but not including the Company's auditors) and the personal representatives of the same (each an "Indemnified Person") shall be indemnified and secured harmless out of the assets and funds of the Company against all actions, proceedings, costs, charges, expenses, losses, damages or liabilities incurred or sustained by such Indemnified Person, other than by reason of such Indemnified Person's own wilful misconduct or actual fraud as determined by a court of competent jurisdiction, in or about the conduct of the Company's business or affairs (including as a result of any mistake of judgment) or in the execution or discharge of his duties, powers, authorities or discretions, including without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, any costs, expenses, losses or liabilities incurred by such Indemnified Person in defending (whether successfully or otherwise) any civil proceedings concerning the Company or its affairs in any court whether in the Cayman Islands or elsewhere. 34 155. No Indemnified Person shall be liable: (a) for the acts, receipts, neglects, defaults or omissions of any other Director or Officer or agent of the Company; or (b) for any loss on account of defect of title to any property of the Company; or (c) on account of the insufficiency of any security in or upon which any money of the Company shall be invested; or (d) for any loss incurred through any bank, broker or other similar Person; or (e) for any loss occasioned by any negligence, default, breach of duty, breach of trust, error of judgement or oversight on such Indemnified Person's part; or (f) for any loss, damage or misfortune whatsoever which may happen in or arise from the execution or discharge of the duties, powers, authorities, or discretions of such Indemnified Person's office or in relation thereto, unless the same shall happen through such Indemnified Person's own wilful misconduct or actual fraud as determined by a court of competent jurisdiction. NON-RECOGNITION OF TRUSTS 156. Subject to the proviso hereto, no Person shall be recognised by the Company as holding any Share upon any trust and the Company shall not, unless required by law, be bound by or be compelled in any way to recognise (even when having notice thereof) any equitable, contingent, future or partial interest in any Share or (except only as otherwise provided by these Articles or as the Companies Act requires) any other right in respect of any Share except an absolute right to the entirety thereof in each Shareholder registered in the Register, provided that, notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company shall be entitled to recognise any such interests as shall be determined by the Directors. WINDING UP 157. If the Company shall be wound up the liquidator shall apply the assets of the Company in such manner and order as he thinks fit in satisfaction of creditors' claims. 158. On a return of assets on a liquidation, dissolution, winding-up, reduction of capital or otherwise, the surplus assets of the Company remaining after payment of its liabilities shall be distributed in the following order of priority: (a) first, the holders of Class A Shares and Class B Shares shall be entitled to receive in respect of their Class A Shares and Class B Shares an aggregate amount equal to the par value there on a pari passu basis pro rata to their respective entitlements under this Article; 35 (b) second, the holders of Deferred Shares, if any, shall be entitled to receive in respect of their Deferred Shares an aggregate amount of US$0.01 for the entire class of Deferred Shares (which payment shall be deemed satisfied by payment to any one holder of Deferred Shares); and (c) thereafter, any balance of such remaining assets shall be distributed on a pari passu basis among the holders of the Class A Shares and Class B Shares pro rata based on such holders' respective holdings of Class A Shares and Class B Shares. 159. If the Company shall be wound up, the liquidator may, with the sanction of an Ordinary Resolution divide amongst the Shareholders in specie or kind the whole or any part of the assets of the Company (whether they shall consist of property of the same kind or not) and may, for such purpose set such value as he deems fair upon any property to be divided as aforesaid and may determine how such division shall be carried out as between the Shareholders or different Classes. The liquidator may, with the like sanction, vest the whole or any part of such assets in trustees upon such trusts for the benefit of the Shareholders as the liquidator, with the like sanction shall think fit, but so that no Shareholder shall be compelled to accept any assets whereon there is any liability. AMENDMENT OF ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION 160. Subject to the Companies Act and the rights attaching to the various Classes, the Company may at any time and from time to time by Special Resolution alter or amend these Articles in whole or in part. CLOSING OF REGISTER OR FIXING RECORD DATE 161. For the purpose of determining those Shareholders that are entitled to receive notice of, attend or vote at any meeting of Shareholders or any adjournment thereof, or those Shareholders that are entitled to receive payment of any dividend, or in order to make a determination as to who is a Shareholder for any other purpose, the Directors may provide that the Register shall be closed for transfers for a stated period which shall not exceed in any case 40 days. If the Register shall be so closed for the purpose of determining those Shareholders that are entitled to receive notice of, attend or vote at a meeting of Shareholders the Register shall be so closed for at least ten days immediately preceding such meeting and the record date for such determination shall be the date of the closure of the Register. 162. In lieu of or apart from closing the Register, the Directors may fix in advance a date as the record date for any such determination of those Shareholders that are entitled to receive notice of, attend or vote at a meeting of the Shareholders and for the purpose of determining those Shareholders that are entitled to receive payment of any dividend the Directors may, at or within 90 days prior to the date of declaration of such dividend, fix a subsequent date as the record date for such determination. 163. If the Register is not so closed and no record date is fixed for the determination of those Shareholders entitled to receive notice of, attend or vote at a meeting of Shareholders or those 36 Shareholders that are entitled to receive payment of a dividend, the date on which notice of the meeting is posted or the date on which the resolution of the Directors declaring such dividend is adopted, as the case may be, shall be the record date for such determination of Shareholders. When a determination of those Shareholders that are entitled to receive notice of, attend or vote at a meeting of Shareholders has been made as provided in this Article, such determination shall apply to any adjournment thereof. REGISTRATION BY WAY OF CONTINUATION 164. The Company may by Special Resolution resolve to be registered by way of continuation in a jurisdiction outside the Cayman Islands or such other jurisdiction in which it is for the time being incorporated, registered or existing. In furtherance of a resolution adopted pursuant to this Article, the Directors may cause an application to be made to the Registrar of Companies to deregister the Company in the Cayman Islands or such other jurisdiction in which it is for the time being incorporated, registered or existing and may cause all such further steps as they consider appropriate to be taken to effect the transfer by way of continuation of the Company. MERGERS AND CONSOLIDATION 165. The Company may merge or consolidate in accordance with the Companies Act. 166. To the extent required by the Companies Act, the Company may by Special Resolution resolve to merge or consolidate the Company. ASSET SALE 167. Any sale by the Company or its subsidiaries (together the "Group") of all, or substantially all, of the assets of the Group shall require the prior approval of the Shareholders by Special Resolution and in addition the prior approval by the board of the Directors. BUSINESS COMBINATIONS WITH INTERESTED SHAREHOLDERS 168. The Company shall not engage in any Business Combination with any Interested Shareholder for a period of three years following the time that such Shareholder became an Interested Shareholder, unless: (a) prior to such time, the board of Directors approved either the Business Combination or the transaction which resulted in the Shareholder becoming an Interested Shareholder; (b) upon consummation of the transaction which resulted in the Shareholder becoming an Interested Shareholder, the Interested Shareholder Owned Shares conferring at least eighty five per cent. (85%) of the voting power permitted to be exercised at any general meeting of the Company at the time the transaction commenced, excluding for purposes of determining the voting power (but not the voting power conferred by Shares that are Owned by the Interested Shareholder), those Shares Owned (i) by Persons who are both 37 Directors and officers of the Company; and (ii) employee share plans in which employee participants do not have the right to determine confidentially whether Shares held subject to the plan will be tendered in a tender or exchange offer; (c) at or subsequent to such time the Business Combination is approved by the board of Directors and authorized at a general meeting of Shareholders by the affirmative vote of at least sixty six and two thirds per cent. (662⁄ 3 %) of the voting power permitted to be exercised at any general meeting of the Company conferred on the holders of Shares that are not Owned by the Interested Shareholder; (d) the Company does not have a class of voting Shares that is (i) listed on a Designated Stock Exchange or (ii) held of record by more than 2,000 Shareholders, unless any of the foregoing results from action taken, directly or indirectly, by an Interested Shareholder or from a transaction in which a Person becomes an Interested Shareholder; (e) a Shareholder becomes an Interested Shareholder inadvertently and (i) as soon as practicable divests itself of Ownership of sufficient Shares so that the Shareholder ceases to be an Interested Shareholder and (ii) would not, at any time within the three-year period immediately prior to a Business Combination between the Company and such Shareholder, have been an Interested Shareholder but for the inadvertent acquisition of Ownership; (f) the Business Combination is proposed prior to the consummation or abandonment of and subsequent to the earlier of the public announcement or the notice required hereunder of a proposed transaction which: (i) constitutes one of the transactions described in the second sentence of this Article 168(f); (ii) is with or by a Person who either was not an Interested Shareholder during the previous three years or who became an Interested Shareholder with the approval of the board of Directors or during the period described in Article 168(g); and (iii) is approved or not opposed by a majority of the Directors then in office (but not less than one) who were Directors prior to any Person becoming an Interested Shareholder during the previous three years or were recommended for election or elected to succeed such Directors by a majority of such Directors. The proposed transactions referred to in the preceding sentence are limited to (x) a merger, consolidation or amalgamation of the Company (whether by scheme of arrangement or otherwise), (y) a sale, lease, exchange, mortgage, pledge, transfer or other disposition (in one transaction or a series of transactions), whether as part of a dissolution or otherwise, of assets of the Company or of any direct or indirect majority-Owned subsidiary of the Company (other than to any direct or indirect wholly Owned subsidiary or to the Company) having an aggregate market value equal to fifty per cent. (50%) or more of either that aggregate market value of all of the assets of the Company determined on a consolidated basis or the aggregate market value of all the issued Shares or (z) a proposed tender or exchange offer for Shares conferring fifty per cent. (50%) or more of the voting power permitted to be exercised at any general meeting of the Company. The Company shall give not less than twenty (20) days' notice to all Interested Shareholders prior to the consummation of any of the transactions described in clause (x) or (y) of the second sentence of this Article 168(f); 38 (g) the Business Combination is with an Interested Shareholder who became an Interested Shareholder at a time when the restrictions contained in Article 168(f) did not apply by reason of Article 168(d); As used in Article 164, the term: (a) "Affiliate" means a Person that directly, or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, controls, or is controlled by, or is under common control with, another Person. (b) "Associate," when used to indicate a relationship with any Person, means (i) any corporation, partnership, unincorporated association or other entity of which such Person is a director, officer or partner or is, directly or indirectly, the Owner of twenty per cent. (20%) or more of any class of voting shares, (ii) any trust or other estate in which such Person has at least a twenty per cent. (20%) beneficial interest or as to which such Person serves as trustee or in a similar fiduciary capacity and (iii) any relative or spouse of such Person, or any relative of such spouse, who has the same residence as such Person. (c) "Business Combination," when used in reference to the Company and any Interested Shareholder of the Company, means: (i) any merger, consolidation, or amalgamation of the Company or any direct or indirect majority-Owned subsidiary of the Company (whether by scheme of arrangement or otherwise) with (1) the Interested Shareholder or (2) with any other corporation, partnership, unincorporated association or other entity if the merger or consolidation is caused by the Interested Shareholder and as a result of such merger or consolidation Article 168 is not applicable to the surviving entity; (ii) any sale, lease, exchange, mortgage, charge, pledge, transfer or other disposition (in one transaction or a series of transactions), except proportionately as a Shareholder, to or with the Interested Shareholder, whether as part of a liquidation, dissolution or otherwise, of assets of the Company or of any direct or indirect majority-Owned subsidiary of the Company which assets have an aggregate market value equal to ten per cent. (10%) or more of either the aggregate market value of all the assets of the Company determined on a consolidated basis or the aggregate market value of all the shares then in issue; (iii) any transaction which results in the issuance or transfer by the Company or by any direct or indirect majority-Owned subsidiary of the Company of any shares or shares of such subsidiary to the Interested Shareholder, except (1) pursuant to the exercise, exchange or conversion of securities exercisable for, exchangeable for or convertible into shares or the shares of a direct or indirect majority-Owned subsidiary of the Company which securities were in issue prior to the time that the Interested Shareholder became such; (2) pursuant to a Holding Company Merger; (3) pursuant to a dividend or distribution paid or made, or the exercise, exchange or conversion of securities exercisable for, exchangeable for or convertible into shares or the shares of a direct or indirect majority-Owned subsidiary of the 39 Company which security is distributed, pro rata, to all holders of a class or series of shares subsequent to the time the Interested Shareholder became such; (4) pursuant to an exchange offer by the Company to purchase shares made on the same terms to all holders of said shares; or (5) any issuance or transfer of shares by the Company; provided, however, that in no case under (3)-(5) above shall there be an increase in the Interested Shareholder's proportionate interest in the shares of any class or series or of the voting shares; (iv) any transaction involving the Company or any direct or indirect majority-Owned subsidiary of the Company which has the effect, directly or indirectly, of increasing the proportionate interest of the shares of any class or series, or securities convertible into the shares of any class or series, or of the interest of the shares of any such subsidiary which is Owned by the Interested Shareholder, except as a result of immaterial changes due to fractional share adjustments or as a result of any purchase or redemption of any shares not caused, directly or indirectly, by the Interested Shareholder; or (v) any receipt by the Interested Shareholder of the benefit, directly or indirectly (except proportionately as a Shareholder), of any loans, advances, guarantees, pledges or other financial benefits (other than those expressly permitted in subsections (i)-(iv) of this Article 1(c)) provided by or through the Company or any direct or indirect majority-Owned subsidiary of the Company. (d) "control," including the terms "controlling," "controlled by" and "under common control with," means the possession, direct or indirect, of the power to direct or cause the direction of the management and policies of a Person, whether through the Ownership of voting shares, by contract, or otherwise. A Person who is the Owner of Shares conferring twenty per cent. (20%) or more of the voting power permitted to be exercised at any general meeting of any corporation, partnership, unincorporated association or other entity shall be presumed to have control of such entity, in the absence of proof by a preponderance of the evidence to the contrary. Notwithstanding the foregoing, a presumption of control shall not apply where such Person holds voting shares, in good faith and not for the purpose of circumventing this section, as an agent, bank, broker, nominee, custodian or trustee for one or more Owners who do not individually or as a group have control of such entity. (e) "Interested Shareholder" means any Person (other than the Company and any direct or indirect majority-Owned subsidiary of the Company) that (A) is the Owner of 15% or more of the issued voting Shares or (B) is an Affiliate or Associate of the Company and was the Owner of Shares conferring fifteen per cent. (15%) or more of the voting power permitted to be exercised at any general meeting of the Company at any time within the three-year period immediately prior to the date on which it is sought to be determined whether such Person is an Interested Shareholder, and also the Affiliates and Associates of such Person, provided, however, that the term "Interested Shareholder" shall not include (i) any Person whose Ownership of issued voting Shares in excess of the fifteen per cent. (15%) limitation set forth herein is the result of action taken solely by the Company; provided that such Person shall be an Interested Shareholder if thereafter such Person acquires additional 40 voting Shares, except as a result of further corporate action not caused, directly or indirectly, by such Person or (ii) any Person who Owned (including (a) with or through any investments funds managed by such Person or (b) when acting as a group or in concert for the purpose of acquiring, holding, voting or disposing of Shares with any other Person, its Affiliates, Associates or investments funds managed by such other Person) Shares conferring fifteen per cent. (15%) or more of the voting power permitted to be exercised at any general of the Company as of the date of the adoption of these Articles. For the purpose of determining whether a Person is an Interested Shareholder, the voting Shares deemed to be in issue shall include Shares deemed to be Owned by the Person but shall not include any other unissued Shares which may be issuable pursuant to any agreement, arrangement or understanding, or upon exercise of conversion rights, warrants or options, or otherwise. (f) "Owner" including the terms "Own," "Owned" and "Ownership" when used with respect to any shares means a Person that individually or with or through any of its Affiliates or Associates: (i) beneficially Owns such shares, directly or indirectly; (ii) has (1) the right to acquire such shares (whether such right is exercisable immediately or only after the passage of time) pursuant to any agreement, arrangement or understanding, or upon the exercise of conversion rights, exchange rights, warrants or options, or otherwise; provided, however, that a Person shall not be deemed the Owner of shares tendered pursuant to a tender or exchange offer made by such Person or any of such Person's Affiliates or Associates until such tendered shares is accepted for purchase or exchange; or (2) the right to vote such shares pursuant to any agreement, arrangement or understanding; provided, however, that a Person shall not be deemed the Owner of any shares because of such Person's right to vote such shares if the agreement, arrangement or understanding to vote such shares arises solely from a revocable proxy or consent given in response to a proxy or consent solicitation made to ten (10) or more Persons; or (iii) has any agreement, arrangement or understanding for the purpose of acquiring, holding, voting (except voting pursuant to a revocable proxy or consent as described in Article 1(f)(ii)(2)), or disposing of such shares with any other Person that beneficially Owns, or whose Affiliates or Associates beneficially Own, directly or indirectly, such shares. (g) "voting shares" means, with respect to the Company (in which case, the "voting Shares") or any other corporation, shares or stock of any class or series which entitles the holder to vote generally in the election of directors and, with respect to any other entity that is not a corporation, any equity interest which entitles the holder to vote generally in the election of the governing body of such entity. 41 DISCLOSURE 169. The Directors, or any authorised service providers (including the Officers, the Secretary and the registered office agent of the Company), shall be entitled to disclose to any regulatory or judicial authority, or to any stock exchange on which the Shares may from time to time be listed, any information regarding the affairs of the Company including, without limitation, information contained in the Register and books of the Company. 42 Annex B - Form of Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association compared to the existing Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company THE COMPANIES LAW ACT (AS AMENDED) COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES AMENDED AND RESTATED MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION OF FARFETCH LIMITED (ADOPTED BY SPECIAL RESOLUTION DATED 20 SEPTEMBER 2018) REF: CM/SP/M6113-151627 B-1 THE COMPANIES LAW ACT (AS AMENDED) COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES AMENDED AND RESTATED MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION OF FARFETCH LIMITED (ADOPTED BY SPECIAL RESOLUTION DATED 20 SEPTEMBER 2018) 1. The name of the company is Farfetch Limited (the "Company"). 2. The registered office of the Company will be situated at the offices of Walkers Corporate Limited, Cayman Corporate Centre, 27 Hospital Road 190 Elgin Avenue , George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-9008, Cayman Islands or at such other location as the Directors may from time to time determine. 3. The objects for which the Company is established are unrestricted and the Company shall have full power and authority to carry out any object not prohibited by any law as provided by Section 7(4) of the Companies Law Act (as amended) of the Cayman Islands (the "Companies Law Act "). 4. The Company shall have and be capable of exercising all the functions of a natural person of full capacity irrespective of any question of corporate benefit as provided by Section 27(2) of the Companies Law Act . 5. The Company will not trade in the Cayman Islands with any person, firm or corporation except in furtherance of the business of the Company carried on outside the Cayman Islands; provided that nothing in this section shall be construed as to prevent the Company effecting and concluding contracts in the Cayman Islands, and exercising in the Cayman Islands all of its powers necessary for the carrying on of its business outside the Cayman Islands. 6. The liability of the shareholders of the Company is limited to the amount, if any, unpaid on the shares respectively held by them. 7. The capital of the Company is US$20,000,000 40,000,000 divided into 500,000,000 1,000,000,000 shares with a nominal or par value of US$0.04 each provided always that subject to the Companies Law Act and the Articles of Association the Company shall have power to redeem or purchase any of its shares and to sub-divide or consolidate the said shares or any of them and to issue all or any part of its capital whether original, redeemed, increased or reduced with or without any preference, priority, special privilege or other rights or subject to any postponement of rights or to any conditions or restrictions whatsoever and so that unless the conditions of issue shall otherwise expressly provide every issue of shares whether stated to be ordinary, preference or otherwise shall be subject to the powers on the part of the Company hereinbefore provided. 1 8. The Company may exercise the power contained in Section 206 of the Companies Law Act to deregister in the Cayman Islands and be registered by way of continuation in some other jurisdiction. 2 THE COMPANIES LAW ACT (AS AMENDED) COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES AMENDED AND RESTATED ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF FARFETCH LIMITED (ADOPTED BY SPECIAL RESOLUTION DATED 20 SEPTEMBER 2018) REF: CM/SP/M6113-151627 TABLE OF CONTENTS CLAUSE PAGE TABLE A 1 INTERPRETATION 1 PRELIMINARY 6 SHARES 7 SPECIFIC RIGHTS ATTACHING TO SHARES 7 MODIFICATION OF RIGHTS 12 CERTIFICATES 12 FRACTIONAL SHARES 12 LIEN 13 CALLS ON SHARES 13 FORFEITURE OF SHARES 14 TRANSFER OF SHARES 15 TRANSMISSION OF SHARES 16 ALTERATION OF SHARE CAPITAL 16 REDEMPTION, PURCHASE AND SURRENDER OF SHARES 17 TREASURY SHARES 18 GENERAL MEETINGS 18 NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETINGS 19 PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS 19 VOTES OF SHAREHOLDERS 21 i CORPORATIONS ACTING BY REPRESENTATIVES AT MEETINGS 22 CLEARING HOUSES 23 DIRECTORS 23 ALTERNATE DIRECTOR; OBSERVER 25 POWERS AND DUTIES OF DIRECTORS 25 BORROWING POWERS OF DIRECTORS 27 THE SEAL 27 DISQUALIFICATION OF DIRECTORS 27 PROCEEDINGS OF DIRECTORS 28 DIVIDENDS 31 ACCOUNTS, AUDIT AND ANNUAL RETURN AND DECLARATION 32 CAPITALISATION OF RESERVES 32 SHARE PREMIUM ACCOUNT 33 NOTICES 33 INDEMNITY 35 NON-RECOGNITION OF TRUSTS 36 WINDING UP 36 AMENDMENT OF ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION 37 CLOSING OF REGISTER OR FIXING RECORD DATE 37 REGISTRATION BY WAY OF CONTINUATION 37 MERGERS AND CONSOLIDATION 38 ASSET SALE 38 ii BUSINESS COMBINATIONS WITH INTERESTED SHAREHOLDERS 38 DISCLOSURE 42 iii COMPANIES LAW ACT (AS AMENDED) COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES AMENDED AND RESTATED ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF FARFETCH LIMITED (ADOPTED BY SPECIAL RESOLUTION DATED 20 SEPTEMBER 2018) TABLE A The Regulations contained or incorporated in Table 'A' in the First Schedule of the Companies Law Act shall not apply to Farfetch Limited (the "Company") and the following Articles shall comprise the Articles of Association of the Company. INTERPRETATION 1. In these Articles the following defined terms will have the meanings ascribed to them, if not inconsistent with the subject or context: "Articles" means these articles of association of the Company, as amended or substituted from time to time. "Branch Register" means any branch Register of such category or categories of Members as the Company may from time to time determine. "Class" or "Classes" means any class or classes of Shares as may from time to time be issued by the Company. "Class A Shares" means Class A Shares of US$0.04 par value each in the capital of the Company designated as such and having the rights and being subject to the limitations set out in these Articles. "Class B Shares" means Class B Shares of US$0.04 par value each in the capital of the Company designated as such and having the rights and being subject to the limitations set out in these Articles. 1 "Commission" means the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States of America or any other federal agency for the time being administering the Securities Act. "Companies Law Act " means the Companies Law Act (as amended) of the Cayman Islands. "Conversion Date" means the date on which the last issued and outstanding Class B Shares in the capital of the Company are converted into Class A Shares. "Conversion Notice" has the meaning given in Article 16. "Conversion Rate" means the ratio at which Class A Shares shall be issuable upon conversion of the Class B Shares. The Conversion Rate shall initially be 1:1, and shall be subject to adjustment as provided in Article 15 below. "Conversion Shares" has the meaning given in Article 16. "Deferred ShareConversion Date" has the meaning given in Article 16. "Deferred Shares" means Deferred Shares of US$0.04 par value each in the capital of the Company designated as such and having the rights and being subject to the limitations set out in these Articles. "Designated Stock Exchange" means any national securities exchange or automated quotation system on which the Company's securities are then traded, including but not limited to the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stock Market. "Directors" means the directors of the Company for the time being, or as the case may be, the directors assembled as a board or as a committee thereof. "Founder" means José Neves. "Memorandum of Association" means the memorandum of association of the Company, as amended or substituted from time to time. "Office" means the registered office of the Company as required by the Companies Law Act . "Officers" means the officers for the time being and from time to time of the Company. "Ordinary Resolution" means a resolution: (a) passed by a simple majority of such Shareholders as, being entitled to do so, vote in person or, where proxies are allowed, by proxy at a general meeting of the Company and 2 where a poll is taken regard shall be had in computing a majority to the number of votes to which each Shareholder is entitled; or (b) approved in writing by all of the Shareholders entitled to vote at a general meeting of the Company in one or more instruments each signed by one or more of the Shareholders and the effective date of the resolution so adopted shall be the date on which the instrument, or the last of such instruments, if more than one, is executed. "paid up" means paid up as to the par value in respect of the issue of any Shares and includes credited as paid up. "Permitted Transferee" means: (a) the Founder; (b) any of the following with respect to one or more Permitted Transferees: (i) a trust for the benefit of the Founder; or (ii) an Individual Retirement Account, as defined in Section 408(a) of the United States Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, or a pension, profit sharing, stock bonus or other type of plan or trust of which one or more such Permitted Transferees is a participant or beneficiary and which satisfies the requirements for qualification under Section 401 of the United States Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; or any comparable structure established under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction; provided that in each case one or more Permitted Transferees have sole dispositive power and exclusive Voting Control with respect to the Class B Shares held in such account, plan or trust; or (iii) a corporation, partnership, limited partnership, limited liability company or other entity in which one or more such Permitted Transferees directly, or indirectly through one or more Permitted Transferees, owns shares, partnership interests, limited partnership interests, limited liability company interests or other interests, respectively, with sufficient Voting Control in such entity, or otherwise have legally enforceable rights, such that one or more Permitted Transferees retain dispositive power and Voting Control with respect to the Class B Shares held by such entity. "Person" means any natural person, firm, company, joint venture, partnership, corporation, association or other entity (whether or not having a separate legal personality) or any of them as the context so requires, other than in respect of a Director or Officer in which circumstances Person shall mean any person or entity permitted to act as such in accordance with the laws of the Cayman Islands. 3 "Principal Register" where the Company has established one or more Branch Registers pursuant to the Companies Law Act and these Articles, means the Register maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies Law Act and these Articles that is not designated by the Directors as a Branch Register. "Recused Director" meansany Directordetermined to be a Recused Director in accordance with Article 121. "Register" means the register of Members of the Company required to be kept pursuant to the Companies Law Act and includes any Branch Register(s) established by the Company in accordance with the Companies Law Act . "Relevant Securities" means any Shares in the capital of the Company, any instrument issued by the Company that is convertible into any Shares in the capital of the Company and/or any debt security of the Company, being any debt instrument of the Company that is negotiable or capable of being traded. "Seal" means the common seal of the Company (if adopted) including any facsimile thereof. "Secretary" means any Person appointed by the Directors to perform any of the duties of the secretary of the Company. "Securities Act" means the Securities Act of 1933 of the United States of America, as amended, or any similar federal statute and the rules and regulations of the Commission thereunder, all as the same shall be in effect at the time. "Share" means a share in the capital of the Company. All references to "Shares" herein shall be deemed to be Shares of any or all Classes as the context may require. For the avoidance of doubt in these Articles the expression "Share" shall include a fraction of a Share. "Shareholder" or "Member" means a Person who is registered as the holder of Shares in the Register and includes each subscriber to the Memorandum of Association pending entry in the Register of such subscriber. "Share Premium Account" means the share premium account established in accordance with these Articles and the Companies Law Act . "signed" means bearing a signature or representation of a signature affixed by mechanical means. "Special Resolution" means a special resolution of the Company passed in accordance with the Companies Law Act , being a resolution: (a) passed by a majority of not less than two-thirds of such Shareholders as, being entitled to do so, vote in person or, where proxies are allowed, by proxy at a general meeting of the 4 Company of which notice specifying the intention to propose the resolution as a special resolution has been duly given and where a poll is taken regard shall be had in computing a majority to the number of votes to which each Shareholder is entitled; or (b) approved in writing by all of the Shareholders entitled to vote at a general meeting of the Company in one or more instruments each signed by one or more of the Shareholders and the effective date of the special resolution so adopted shall be the date on which the instrument or the last of such instruments, if more than one, is executed. "Transfer" with respect to a Class B Share means any sale, assignment, transfer, conveyance, hypothecation or other transfer or disposition of such share or any legal or beneficial interest in such Class B Share, whether or not for value and whether voluntary or involuntary or by operation of law, including, without limitation: (a) a transfer of a Class B Share to a broker or other nominee (regardless of whether or not there is a corresponding change in beneficial ownership); or (b) the transfer of, or entering into a binding agreement with respect to, Voting Control over a Class B Share by proxy or otherwise, other than with respect to a Permitted Transferee. Notwithstanding the forgoing, a "Transfer" shall not include: (i) the grant of a proxy to officers or directors of the Company at the request of the Board of Directors in connection with actions to be taken at a general or special meeting; (ii) the grant of a pledge or other security interest in respect of Class B Shares by a holder of Class B Shares that creates a mere security interest or equitable mortgage in such shares pursuant to a bona fide loan or indebtedness transaction so long as the holder of such Class B Shares continues to exercise Voting Control over such pledged shares; or (iii) the fact that, at any time, the spouse of any holder of Class B Shares possesses or obtains an interest in such holder's Class B Shares arising solely by reason of the application of the community property laws of any jurisdiction. "Treasury Shares" means Shares that were previously issued but were purchased, redeemed, surrendered or otherwise acquired by the Company and not cancelled. "Voting Control" means the exclusive power (whether directly or indirectly) to vote or direct the voting of such Class B Share or other relevant security by proxy, voting agreement or otherwise. 2. In these Articles, save where the context requires otherwise: (a) words importing the singular number shall include the plural number and vice versa; 5 (b) words importing the masculine gender only shall include the feminine gender and any Person as the context may require; (c) the word "may" shall be construed as permissive and the word "shall" shall be construed as imperative; (d) reference to a dollar or dollars or USD (or $) and to a cent or cents is reference to dollars and cents of the United States of America; (e) reference to a statutory enactment shall include reference to any amendment or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force; (f) reference to any determination by the Directors shall be construed as a determination by the Directors in their sole and absolute discretion and shall be applicable either generally or in any particular case; (g) reference to "in writing" shall be construed as written or represented by any means reproducible in writing, including any form of print, lithograph, email, facsimile, photograph or telex or represented by any other substitute or format for storage or transmission for writing or partly one and partly another; and (h) references to the exercise by a Shareholder of "voting power" or words to that effect, shall be construed as a reference to the percentage of the votes permitted to be cast by such Shareholder at the relevant meeting of Shareholders as a percentage of the aggregate number of votes permitted to be cast by Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at such meeting. 3. Subject to the preceding Articles, any words defined in the Companies Law Act shall, if not inconsistent with the subject or context, bear the same meaning in these Articles. PRELIMINARY 4. The business of the Company may be commenced at any time after incorporation. 5. The Office shall be at such address in the Cayman Islands as the Directors may from time to time determine. The Company may in addition establish and maintain such other offices and places of business and agencies in such places as the Directors may from time to time determine. 6. The expenses incurred in the formation of the Company and in connection with the offer for subscription and issue of Shares shall be paid by the Company. Such expenses may be amortised over such period as the Directors may determine and the amount so paid shall be charged against income and/or capital in the accounts of the Company as the Directors shall determine. 6 7. The Directors shall keep, or cause to be kept, the Register at such place or (subject to compliance with the Companies Law Act and these Articles) places as the Directors may from time to time determine. In the absence of any such determination, the Register shall be kept at the Office. The Directors may keep, or cause to be kept, one or more Branch Registers as well as the Principal Register in accordance with the Companies Law Act , provided always that a duplicate of such Branch Register(s) shall be maintained with the Principal Register in accordance with the Companies Law Act and the rules or requirements of any Designated Stock Exchange. SHARES 8. Subject to these Articles and, where applicable, the rules of the Designated Stock Exchange, all Shares for the time being unissued shall be under the control of the Directors who may: (a) issue, allot and dispose of the same to such Persons, in such manner, on such terms and having such rights and being subject to such restrictions as they may from time to time determine; and (b) grant options with respect to such Shares and issue warrants or similar instruments with respect thereto; and, for such purposes, the Directors may reserve an appropriate number of Shares for the time being unissued. 9. The Directors, or the Shareholders by Ordinary Resolution, may authorise the division of Shares into any number of Classes and sub-classes and the different Classes and sub-classes shall be authorised, established and designated (or re-designated as the case may be) and the variations in the relative rights (including, without limitation, voting, dividend and redemption rights), restrictions, preferences, privileges and payment obligations as between the different Classes (if any) may be fixed and determined by the Directors or the Shareholders by Ordinary Resolution. 10. The Company may insofar as may be permitted by law, pay a commission to any Person in consideration of his subscribing or agreeing to subscribe whether absolutely or conditionally for any Shares. Such commissions may be satisfied by the payment of cash or the lodgement of fully or partly paid-up Shares or partly in one way and partly in the other. The Company may also pay such brokerage as may be lawful on any issue of Shares. 11. The Directors may refuse to accept any application for Shares, and may accept any application in whole or in part, for any reason or for no reason. SPECIFIC RIGHTS ATTACHING TO SHARES 12. Participation (a) The Class A Shares shall confer upon the Shareholders rights in a winding-up or repayment of capital and the right to participate in the profits or assets of the Company, in 7 each case on a basis pari passu with the Class B Shares, in accordance with these Articles. (b) The Class B Shares shall confer upon the Shareholders rights in a winding-up or repayment of capital and the right to participate in the profits or assets of the Company, in each case on a basis pari passu with the Class A Shares, in accordance with these Articles. (c) The Deferred Shares shall confer upon the Shareholders rights in a winding-up or repayment of capital in accordance with these Articles but shall otherwise confer no right to participate in the profits or assets of the Company. 13. Voting Rights (a) The Class A Shares shall confer upon such Shareholders the right to receive notice of and to attend and to vote at any general meeting of the Company, and at any such meeting, the holders of Class A Shares shall have one (1) vote per Class A Share. (b) The Class B Shares shall confer upon such Shareholders the right to receive notice of and to attend and to vote at any general meeting of the Company, and at any such meeting, the holders of Class B Shares shall have twenty (20) votes per Class B Share. (c) The Deferred Shares shall confer upon such Shareholders no right to receive notice of nor to attend or to vote at any general meeting of the Company. 14. Conversion of Class B Shares The Class B Shares shall be subject to the following provisions with regard to conversion: (a) Right to Convert Class B Shares Unless converted earlier pursuant to Article 15(b) below, each Class B Share shall be convertible, at the option of the holder thereof, at any time into such number of fully paid and non-assessable Class A Shares at the then-applicable Conversion Rate (defined below). (b) Automatic Conversion A Class B Share shall automatically be converted into Class A Shares at the then applicable Conversion Rate upon the date upon which: (i) the Founder dies; (ii) in respect of any Class B Share, upon the Transfer of such Class B Share to a Person who is not a Permitted Transferee; or 8 (iii) in respect of all issued and outstanding Class B Shares, upon the aggregate number of such issued and outstanding Class B Shares ceasing to represent in the aggregate at least sixty five per cent. (65%) of the Class B Shares initially issued to the Founder and/or any other Permitted Transferee. (c) Mechanics of Conversio n (i) In the event that a holder of Class B Shares shall effect an optional conversion pursuant to Article 14(a) such conversion shall be deemed to have been made immediately prior to the close of business on the date upon which such election is expressed to be effective, and the Person or Persons entitled to receive the Class A Shares issuable upon such conversion shall be treated for all purposes as the record holder or holders of such Class A Shares on such date. (ii) In the event of an automatic conversion pursuant to Article 15(b): (A) all holders of Class B Shares will be given so much prior notice as shall be practicable of the occurrence of an event causing the automatic conversion of all such Class B Shares pursuant to this Article 15; (B) such conversion shall be deemed to have been made immediately prior to the close of business on the date upon which such conversion is effective, and the Person or Persons entitled to receive the Class A Shares issuable upon such conversion shall be treated for all purposes as the record holder or holders of such Class A Shares on such date. (iii) On the date fixed for conversion: (A) the Register shall be updated to show that the converted Class B Shares have been redeemed or repurchased, and Class A Shares issued and allotted; (B) all rights with respect to the Class B Shares so converted will terminate, with the exception of the rights of the holders thereof to receive Class A Shares; and (C) any certificates issued in respect of any Class B Shares so converted shall be cancelled and of no further effect. (iv) The Directors may effect such conversion in any manner available under applicable law, including redeeming or repurchasing the relevant Class B Shares and applying the proceeds thereof towards payment for the new Class A Shares. For purposes of the redemption or repurchase, the Directors may, subject to the Company being able to pay its debts in the ordinary course of business, make 9 payments out of amounts standing to the credit of the Company's share premium account or out of its capital. (d) Reservation of Shares Issuable Upon Conversion The Company shall at all times keep available out of its authorized but unissued Class A Shares solely for the purpose of effecting the conversion of the Class B Shares such number of its Class A Shares as shall from time to time be sufficient to effect the conversion of all outstanding Class B Shares, and if at any time the number of authorized but unissued Class A Shares shall not be sufficient to effect the conversion of all then outstanding Class B Shares, in addition to such other remedies as shall be available to the holder of such Class B Shares, the Company and its Shareholders will take such corporate action as may, in the opinion of its counsel, be necessary to increase its authorized but unissued Class A Shares to such number of shares as shall be sufficient for such purposes. 15. Adjustments to Conversion Rate The Conversion Rate shall be subject to adjustment for any: (a) subdivision or concentration of the number of Class A Shares (whether by share dividend, consolidation and subdivision of shares or otherwise) into a greater or lesser number of Class A Shares; or (b) any other capital reorganization, re-designation, conversion, reclassification or otherwise affecting the number or composition of the Class A Shares, in each case where the Class B Shares (as applicable) have not been proportionately affected thereby. 16. Conversion of Class A Shares The Class A Shares shall be subject to the following provisions with regard to conversion: (a) Automatic Conversion If any call option between the Company and a holder of Class A Shares becomes exercisable or if any Class A Share is an 'Unreleased Share' in accordance with the original terms of its issuance, the Board of Directors may serve a notice (the "Conversion Notice") on the relevant holder of Class A Shares specifying how many of the Class A Shares in respect of which the said option is exercisable (the "Conversion Shares") are to convert to Deferred Shares. If a Conversion Notice is served each such Conversion Share shall automatically and immediately convert into and be redesignated as a Deferred Share on such date as the Board of Directors may specify in the Conversion Notice (the "Deferred Share Conversion Date"). 10 (b) Mechanics of Conversion (i) In the event of an automatic conversion pursuant to Article 16(a), such conversion shall be deemed to have been made immediately prior to the close of business on the date upon which such conversion is effective, and the Person or Persons entitled to receive the Deferred Shares issuable upon such conversion shall be treated for all purposes as the record holder or holders of such Deferred Shares on such date. (ii) On the date fixed for conversion: (A) the Register shall be updated to show that the converted Conversion Shares have been redeemed or repurchased, and Deferred Shares issued and allotted; (B) all rights with respect to the Conversion Shares so converted will terminate, with the exception of the rights of the holders thereof to receive Deferred Shares; and (C) any certificates issued in respect of any Conversion Shares so converted shall be cancelled and of no further effect. (iii) The Directors may effect such conversion in any manner available under applicable law, including redeeming or repurchasing the relevant Conversion Shares and applying the proceeds thereof towards payment for the new Deferred Shares. For purposes of the redemption or repurchase, the Directors may, subject to the Company being able to pay its debts in the ordinary course of business, make payments out of amounts standing to the credit of the Company's share premium account or out of its capital. (c) Further Assurance Each relevant holder of Class A Shares shall take any actions or execute any documents which the Board of Directors may reasonably request in relation to the conversion of any Conversion Shares pursuant to these Articles. If any holder of Class A Shares fails to comply with any such request, the Company shall be constituted the agent of that Shareholder for taking such actions as the Board of Directors may deem necessary or desirable to effect the conversion of the relevant Conversion Shares and the Board of Directors may authorise any Director or Officer of the Company to execute and deliver on behalf of that Shareholder any documents necessary or desirable to effect the conversion. 17. Surrender of Deferred Shares Subject to applicable law, the Company may at any time at its option require all or some of the Deferred Shares registered in the name of any holder of such Deferred Shares to be surrendered 11 without consideration and without first having obtained the consent of the holder(s) of the relevant Deferred Shares (or any of them). MODIFICATION OF RIGHTS 18. Whenever the capital of the Company is divided into different Classes (and as otherwise determined by the Directors) the rights attached to any such Class may, subject to any rights or restrictions for the time being attached to any Class only be materially adversely varied or abrogated with the consent in writing of the holders of not less than two-thirds of the issued Shares of the relevant Class, or with the sanction of a resolution passed at a separate meeting of the holders of the Shares of such Class by a majority of two-thirds of the votes cast at such a meeting. To every such separate meeting all the provisions of these Articles relating to general meetings of the Company or to the proceedings thereat shall, mutatis mutandis, apply, except that the necessary quorum shall be one or more Persons at least holding or representing by proxy one-third in nominal or par value amount of the issued Shares of the relevant Class (but so that if at any adjourned meeting of such holders a quorum as above defined is not present, those Shareholders who are present shall form a quorum) and that, subject to any rights or restrictions for the time being attached to the Shares of that Class, every Shareholder of the Class shall on a poll have one vote for each Share of the Class held by him. For the purposes of this Article the Directors may treat all the Classes or any two or more Classes as forming one Class if they consider that all such Classes would be affected in the same way by the proposals under consideration, but in any other case shall treat them as separate Classes. The Directors may vary the rights attaching to any Class without the consent or approval of Shareholders provided that the rights will not, in the determination of the Directors, be materially adversely varied or abrogated by such action. 19. The rights conferred upon the holders of the Shares of any Class issued with preferred or other rights shall not, subject to any rights or restrictions for the time being attached to the Shares of that Class, be deemed to be materially adversely varied or abrogated by, inter alia, the creation, allotment or issue of further Shares ranking pari passu with or subsequent to them or the redemption or purchase of any Shares of any Class by the Company. CERTIFICATES 20. No Person shall be entitled to a certificate for any or all of his Shares, unless the Directors shall determine otherwise. 21. Every share certificate of the Company shall bear any legends required under applicable laws, including the Securities Act. FRACTIONAL SHARES 22. The Directors may issue fractions of a Share and, if so issued, a fraction of a Share shall be subject to and carry the corresponding fraction of liabilities (whether with respect to nominal or par value, premium, contributions, calls or otherwise), limitations, preferences, privileges, 12 qualifications, restrictions, rights (including, without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, voting and participation rights) and other attributes of a whole Share. If more than one fraction of a Share of the same Class is issued to or acquired by the same Shareholder such fractions shall be accumulated. LIEN 23. The Company has a first and paramount lien on every Share (whether or not fully paid) for all amounts (whether presently payable or not) payable at a fixed time or called in respect of that Share. The Company also has a first and paramount lien on every Share (whether or not fully paid) registered in the name of a Person indebted or under liability to the Company (whether he is the sole registered holder of a Share or one of two or more joint holders) for all amounts owing by him or his estate to the Company (whether or not presently payable). The Directors may at any time declare a Share to be wholly or in part exempt from the provisions of this Article. The Company's lien on a Share extends to any amount payable in respect of it. 24. The Company may sell, in such manner as the Directors may determine, any Share on which the Company has a lien, but no sale shall be made unless an amount in respect of which the lien exists is presently payable nor until the expiration of fourteen days after a notice in writing, demanding payment of such part of the amount in respect of which the lien exists as is presently payable, has been given to the registered holder for the time being of the Share, or the Persons entitled thereto by reason of his death or bankruptcy. 25. For giving effect to any such sale the Directors may authorise some Person to transfer the Shares sold to the purchaser thereof. The purchaser shall be registered as the holder of the Shares comprised in any such transfer and he shall not be bound to see to the application of the purchase money, nor shall his title to the Shares be affected by any irregularity or invalidity in the proceedings in reference to the sale. 26. The proceeds of the sale after deduction of expenses, fees and commission incurred by the Company shall be received by the Company and applied in payment of such part of the amount in respect of which the lien exists as is presently payable, and the residue shall (subject to a like lien for sums not presently payable as existed upon the Shares prior to the sale) be paid to the Person entitled to the Shares immediately prior to the sale. CALLS ON SHARES 27. The Directors may from time to time make calls upon the Shareholders in respect of any moneys unpaid on their Shares, and each Shareholder shall (subject to receiving at least fourteen days' notice specifying the time or times of payment) pay to the Company at the time or times so specified the amount called on such Shares. 28. The joint holders of a Share shall be jointly and severally liable to pay calls in respect thereof. 13 29. If a sum called in respect of a Share is not paid before or on the day appointed for payment thereof, the Person from whom the sum is due shall pay interest upon the sum at the rate of eight percent per annum from the day appointed for the payment thereof to the time of the actual payment, but the Directors shall be at liberty to waive payment of that interest wholly or in part. 30. The provisions of these Articles as to the liability of joint holders and as to payment of interest shall apply in the case of non-payment of any sum which, by the terms of issue of a Share, becomes payable at a fixed time, whether on account of the amount of the Share, or by way of premium, as if the same had become payable by virtue of a call duly made and notified. 31. The Directors may make arrangements on the issue of partly paid Shares for a difference between the Shareholders, or the particular Shares, in the amount of calls to be paid and in the times of payment. 32. The Directors may, if they think fit, receive from any Shareholder willing to advance the same all or any part of the moneys uncalled and unpaid upon any partly paid Shares held by him, and upon all or any of the moneys so advanced may (until the same would, but for such advance, become presently payable) pay interest at such rate (not exceeding without the sanction of an Ordinary Resolution, eight percent per annum) as may be agreed upon between the Shareholder paying the sum in advance and the Directors. FORFEITURE OF SHARES 33. If a Shareholder fails to pay any call or instalment of a call in respect of any Shares on the day appointed for payment, the Directors may, at any time thereafter during such time as any part of such call or instalment remains unpaid, serve a notice on him requiring payment of so much of the call or instalment as is unpaid, together with any interest which may have accrued. 34. The notice shall name a further day (not earlier than the expiration of fourteen days from the date of the notice) on or before which the payment required by the notice is to be made, and shall state that in the event of non-payment at or before the time appointed the Shares in respect of which the call was made will be liable to be forfeited. 35. If the requirements of any such notice as aforesaid are not complied with, any Share in respect of which the notice has been given may at any time thereafter, before the payment required by notice has been made, be forfeited by a resolution of the Directors to that effect. 36. A forfeited Share may be sold or otherwise disposed of on such terms and in such manner as the Directors think fit, and at any time before a sale or disposition the forfeiture may be cancelled on such terms as the Directors think fit. 37. A Person whose Shares have been forfeited shall cease to be a Shareholder in respect of the forfeited Shares, but shall, notwithstanding, remain liable to pay to the Company all moneys which at the date of forfeiture were payable by him to the Company in respect of the Shares forfeited, 14 but his liability shall cease if and when the Company receives payment in full of the amount unpaid on the Shares forfeited. 38. A statutory declaration in writing that the declarant is a Director, and that a Share has been duly forfeited on a date stated in the declaration, shall be conclusive evidence of the facts in the declaration as against all Persons claiming to be entitled to the Share. 39. The Company may receive the consideration, if any, given for a Share on any sale or disposition thereof pursuant to the provisions of these Articles as to forfeiture and may execute a transfer of the Share in favour of the Person to whom the Share is sold or disposed of and that Person shall be registered as the holder of the Share, and shall not be bound to see to the application of the purchase money, if any, nor shall his title to the Shares be affected by any irregularity or invalidity in the proceedings in reference to the disposition or sale. 40. The provisions of these Articles as to forfeiture shall apply in the case of non-payment of any sum which by the terms of issue of a Share becomes due and payable, whether on account of the amount of the Share, or by way of premium, as if the same had been payable by virtue of a call duly made and notified. TRANSFER OF SHARES 41. Subject to these Articles and the rules or regulations of the Designated Stock Exchange or any relevant securities laws, any Member may transfer all or any Shares by an instrument of transfer in the usual or common form or in a form prescribed by the Designated Stock Exchange or in any other form approved by the Directors and may be under hand or, if the transferor or transferee is a clearing house or its nominee(s), by hand or by machine imprinted signature or by such other manner of execution as the Directors may approve from time to time. 42. The instrument of transfer of any Share shall be executed by or on behalf of the transferor and if in respect of a nil or partly paid up Share, or if so required by the Directors, shall also be executed on behalf of the transferee and shall be accompanied by the certificate (if any) of the Shares to which it relates and such other evidence as the Directors may reasonably require to show the right of the transferor to make the transfer. The transferor shall be deemed to remain a Shareholder until the name of the transferee is entered in the Register in respect of the relevant Shares. 43. Subject to the rules of any Designated Stock Exchange on which the Shares in question may be listed and to any rights and restrictions for the time being attached to any Share, the Directors may in their absolute discretion decline to register any transfer of Shares without assigning any reason therefor. If the Directors refuse to register a transfer of any Share the Secretary shall, within two months after the date on which the transfer request was lodged with the Company, send to the transferor and transferee notice of the refusal. 44. Subject to the provisions of these Articles and rules of any Designated Stock Exchange on which the shares in question may be listed and to any rights and restrictions for the time being attached 15 to any Share, the registration of transfers may be suspended and the Register closed at such times and for such periods as the Directors may from time to time determine. 45. All instruments of transfer that are registered shall be retained by the Company, but any instrument of transfer that the Directors decline to register shall (except in any case of fraud) be returned to the Person depositing the same. 46. The remaining provisions of these Articles notwithstanding, the Deferred Shares are not transferable. TRANSMISSION OF SHARES 47. The legal personal representative of a deceased sole holder of a Share shall be the only Person recognised by the Company as having any title to the Share. In the case of a Share registered in the name of two or more holders, the survivors or survivor, or the legal personal representatives of the deceased holder of the Share, shall be the only Person recognised by the Company as having any title to the Share. 48. Any Person becoming entitled to a Share in consequence of the death or bankruptcy of a Shareholder shall upon such evidence being produced as may from time to time be required by the Directors, have the right either to be registered as a Shareholder in respect of the Share or, instead of being registered himself, to make such transfer of the Share as the deceased or bankrupt Person could have made; but the Directors shall, in either case, have the same right to decline or suspend registration as they would have had in the case of a transfer of the Share by the deceased or bankrupt Person before the death or bankruptcy. 49. A Person becoming entitled to a Share by reason of the death or bankruptcy of a Shareholder shall be entitled to the same dividends and other advantages to which he would be entitled if he were the registered Shareholder, except that he shall not, before being registered as a Shareholder in respect of the Share, be entitled in respect of it to exercise any right conferred by membership in relation to meetings of the Company. ALTERATION OF SHARE CAPITAL 50. The Company may from time to time by Ordinary Resolution increase the share capital by such sum, to be divided into Shares of such Classes and amount, as the resolution shall prescribe. 51. The Company may by Ordinary Resolution: (a) consolidate and divide all or any of its share capital into Shares of a larger amount than its existing Shares; (b) convert all or any of its paid up Shares into stock and reconvert that stock into paid up Shares of any denomination; 16 (c) subdivide its existing Shares, or any of them into Shares of a smaller amount provided that in the subdivision the proportion between the amount paid and the amount, if any, unpaid on each reduced Share shall be the same as it was in case of the Share from which the reduced Share is derived; and (d) cancel any Shares that, at the date of the passing of the resolution, have not been taken or agreed to be taken by any Person and diminish the amount of its share capital by the amount of the Shares so cancelled. 52. The Company may by Special Resolution reduce its share capital and any capital redemption reserve in any manner authorised by law. REDEMPTION, PURCHASE AND SURRENDER OF SHARES 53. Subject to the Companies Law Act , the Company may: (a) issue Shares on terms that they are to be redeemed or are liable to be redeemed at the option of the Company or the Shareholder on such terms and in such manner as the Directors may determine; (b) purchase its own Shares (including any redeemable Shares) on such terms and in such manner as the Directors may determine and agree with the Shareholder; (c) make a payment in respect of the redemption or purchase of its own Shares in any manner authorised by the Companies Law Act , including out of its capital; and (d) accept the surrender for no consideration of any paid up Share (including any redeemable Share) on such terms and in such manner as the Directors may determine. 54. Any Share in respect of which notice of redemption has been given shall not be entitled to participate in the profits of the Company in respect of the period after the date specified as the date of redemption in the notice of redemption. 55. The redemption, purchase or surrender of any Share shall not be deemed to give rise to the redemption, purchase or surrender of any other Share. 56. The Directors may when making payments in respect of redemption or purchase of Shares, if authorised by the terms of issue of the Shares being redeemed or purchased or with the agreement of the holder of such Shares, make such payment either in cash or in specie including, without limitation, interests in a special purpose vehicle holding assets of the Company or holding entitlement to the proceeds of assets held by the Company or in a liquidating structure. 17 TREASURY SHARES 57. Shares that the Company purchases, redeems or acquires (by way of surrender or otherwise) may, at the option of the Company, be cancelled immediately or held as Treasury Shares in accordance with the Companies Law Act . In the event that the Directors do not specify that the relevant Shares are to be held as Treasury Shares, such Shares shall be cancelled. 58. No dividend may be declared or paid, and no other distribution (whether in cash or otherwise) of the Company's assets (including any distribution of assets to members on a winding up) may be declared or paid in respect of a Treasury Share. 59. The Company shall be entered in the Register as the holder of the Treasury Shares provided that: (a) the Company shall not be treated as a member for any purpose and shall not exercise any right in respect of the Treasury Shares, and any purported exercise of such a right shall be void; (b) a Treasury Share shall not be voted, directly or indirectly, at any meeting of the Company and shall not be counted in determining the total number of issued shares at any given time, whether for the purposes of these Articles or the Companies Law Act , save that an allotment of Shares as fully paid bonus shares in respect of a Treasury Share is permitted and Shares allotted as fully paid bonus shares in respect of a treasury share shall be treated as Treasury Shares. 60. Treasury Shares may be disposed of by the Company on such terms and conditions as determined by the Directors. GENERAL MEETINGS 61. The Directors may, whenever they think fit, convene a general meeting of the Company. 62. For so long as the Company's Shares are traded on a Designated Stock Exchange, the Company shall in each year hold a general meeting as its annual general meeting at such time and place as may be determined by the Directors. 63. The Directors may cancel or postpone any duly convened general meeting at any time prior to such meeting, except for general meetings requisitioned by the Shareholders in accordance with these Articles, for any reason or for no reason at any time prior to the time for holding such meeting or, if the meeting is adjourned, the time for holding such adjourned meeting. The Directors shall give Shareholders notice in writing of any cancellation or postponement. A postponement may be for a stated period of any length or indefinitely as the Directors may determine. 64. At any time following the Conversion date, general meetings shall also be convened on the requisition in writing of any Shareholder or Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at general 18 meetings of the Company and to exercise at least a majority of the votes permitted to be exercised at any such meeting deposited at the Office specifying the objects of the meeting by notice given no later than 21 days from the date of deposit of the requisition signed by the requisitionists. If the Directors do not convene such general meeting for a date not later than 45 days after the date of such deposit, the requisitionists themselves may convene the general meeting in the same manner, as nearly as possible, as that in which general meetings may be convened by the Directors, and all reasonable expenses incurred by the requisitionists as a result of the failure of the Directors to convene the general meeting shall be reimbursed to them by the Company. 65. If at any time there are no Directors, any two Shareholders (or if there is only one Shareholder then that Shareholder) entitled to vote at general meetings of the Company may convene a general meeting in the same manner as nearly as possible as that in which general meetings may be convened by the Directors. NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETINGS 66. At least twenty one (21) clear days' notice of a general meeting in writing counting from the date service is deemed to take place as provided in these Articles specifying the place, the day and the hour of the meeting and the general nature of the business, shall be given in the manner hereinafter provided or in such other manner (if any) as may be prescribed by the Company by Ordinary Resolution to such Persons as are, under these Articles, entitled to receive such notices from the Company, but with the consent of all the Shareholders entitled to receive notice of some particular meeting and attend and vote thereat, that meeting may be convened by such shorter notice or without notice and in such manner as those Shareholders may think fit. 67. The accidental omission to give notice of a meeting to or the non-receipt of a notice of a meeting by any Shareholder shall not invalidate the proceedings at any meeting. PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS 68. All business carried out at a general meeting shall be deemed special with the exception of sanctioning a dividend, the consideration of the accounts, balance sheets, any report of the Directors or of the Company's auditors, and the fixing of the remuneration of the Company's auditors. No special business shall be transacted at any general meeting without the consent of all Shareholders entitled to receive notice of that meeting unless notice of such special business has been given in the notice convening that meeting. In addition, no business may be transacted at any general meeting, other than business that is either specified in the notice of the meeting given by or at the direction of the Directors (or any duly authorised committee thereof) (including on the requisition of Shareholders in accordance with these Articles) or otherwise properly brought before an annual general meeting by or at the direction of the Directors (or any duly authorised committee thereof). 19 69. No business shall be transacted at any general meeting unless a quorum of Shareholders is present at the time when the meeting proceeds to business. Save as otherwise provided by these Articles: (a) at any time prior to the Conversion Date, one or more Shareholders, at least one of whom shall be a holder of Class B Shares, able to exercise at least one third (1/3rd) of the aggregate voting power permitted to be exercised at general meetings of the Company; (b) at any time following the Conversion Date, one or more Shareholders able to exercise at least one third (1/3rd) of the aggregate voting power permitted to be exercised at general meetings of the Company, in each case present in person or by proxy and entitled to vote at that meeting shall form a quorum. 70. At any time following the Conversion Date: (a) if within half an hour from the time appointed for the meeting a quorum is not present, the meeting, if convened upon the requisition of Shareholders, shall be dissolved; and (b) in any other case it shall stand adjourned to the same day in the next week, at the same time and place, and if at the adjourned meeting a quorum is not present within half an hour from the time appointed for the meeting the Shareholder or Shareholders present and entitled to vote shall form a quorum. 71. If the Directors wish to make this facility available for a specific general meeting or all general meetings of the Company, participation in any general meeting of the Company may be by means of a telephone or similar communication equipment by way of which all Persons participating in such meeting can communicate with each other and such participation shall be deemed to constitute presence in person at the meeting. 72. A chairman, if any, of the board of Directors from time to time shall preside as chairman at every general meeting of the Company. 73. If there is no such chairman, or if at any general meeting he is not present within fifteen minutes after the time appointed for holding the meeting or is unwilling to act as chairman, any Director or Person nominated by the Directors shall preside as chairman, failing which the Shareholders present in person or by proxy shall choose any Person present to be chairman of that meeting. 74. The chairman of the general meeting may adjourn a meeting from time to time and from place to place either: (a) with the consent of any general meeting at which a quorum is present (and shall if so directed by the meeting); or 20 (b) without the consent of such meeting if, in his sole opinion, he considers it necessary to do so to: (i) secure the orderly conduct or proceedings of the meeting; or (ii) give all persons present in person or by proxy and having the right to speak and / or vote at such meeting, the ability to do so, but no business shall be transacted at any adjourned meeting other than the business left unfinished at the meeting from which the adjournment took place. When a meeting, or adjourned meeting, is adjourned for fourteen days or more, notice of the adjourned meeting shall be given in the manner provided for the original meeting. Save as aforesaid, it shall not be necessary to give any notice of an adjournment or of the business to be transacted at an adjourned meeting. 75. At any general meeting a resolution put to the vote of the meeting shall be decided on a show of hands, unless a poll is (before or on the declaration of the result of the show of hands) demanded by the chairman or one or more Shareholders present in person or by proxy entitled to vote, and unless a poll is so demanded, a declaration by the chairman that a resolution has, on a show of hands, been carried, or carried unanimously, or by a particular majority, or lost, and an entry to that effect in the book of the proceedings of the Company, shall be conclusive evidence of the fact, without proof of the number or proportion of the votes recorded in favour of, or against, that resolution. 76. Following the Conversion Date, at any annual general meeting where a resolution for the election of directors is proposed in accordance with these Articles, a plurality of the votes cast shall be sufficient to elect a Director. 77. If a poll is duly demanded it shall be taken in such manner as the chairman directs, and the result of the poll shall be deemed to be the resolution of the meeting at which the poll was demanded. 78. In the case of an equality of votes, whether on a show of hands or on a poll, the chairman of the meeting at which the show of hands takes place or at which the poll is demanded, shall not be entitled to a second or casting vote. 79. A poll demanded at a meeting shall be taken forthwith. VOTES OF SHAREHOLDERS 80. In each case subject to any rights and restrictions for the time being attached to any Share including for the avoidance of doubt the voting rights applicable to the Class B Shares, on a show of hands every Shareholder present in person and every Person representing a Shareholder by proxy shall, at a general meeting of the Company, each have one vote and on a poll every Shareholder and every Person representing a Shareholder by proxy shall have one vote for each Share of which he or the Person represented by proxy is the holder. 21 81. In the case of joint holders the vote of the senior who tenders a vote whether in person or by proxy shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register. 82. A Shareholder of unsound mind, or in respect of whom an order has been made by any court having jurisdiction in lunacy, may vote in respect of Shares carrying the right to vote held by him, whether on a show of hands or on a poll, by his committee, or other Person in the nature of a committee appointed by that court, and any such committee or other Person, may vote in respect of such Shares by proxy. 83. No Shareholder shall be entitled to vote at any general meeting of the Company unless all calls, if any, or other sums presently payable by him in respect of Shares carrying the right to vote held by him have been paid. 84. On a poll votes may be given either personally or by proxy. 85. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under Seal or under the hand of an Officer or attorney duly authorised. A proxy need not be a Shareholder. 86. An instrument appointing a proxy may be in any usual or common form or such other form as the Directors may approve. 87. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be deposited at the Office or at such other place as is specified for that purpose in the notice convening the meeting no later than the time for holding the meeting or, if the meeting is adjourned, the time for holding such adjourned meeting. 88. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to confer authority to demand or join in demanding a poll. 89. A resolution in writing signed by all the Shareholders for the time being entitled to receive notice of and to attend and vote at general meetings of the Company (or being corporations by their duly authorised representatives) shall be as valid and effective as if the same had been passed at a general meeting of the Company duly convened and held. CORPORATIONS ACTING BY REPRESENTATIVES AT MEETINGS 90. Any corporation which is a Shareholder or a Director may by resolution of its directors or other governing body authorise such Person as it thinks fit to act as its representative at any meeting of the Company or of any meeting of holders of a Class or of the Directors or of a committee of Directors, and the Person so authorised shall be entitled to exercise the same powers on behalf of the corporation which he represents as that corporation could exercise if it were an individual Shareholder or Director. 22 CLEARING HOUSES 91. If a clearing house (or its nominee) is a Member of the Company it may, by resolution of its directors or other governing body or by power of attorney, authorise such person or persons as it thinks fit to act as its representative or representatives at any general meeting of the Company or at any general meeting of any class of Members of the Company provided that, if more than one person is so authorised, the authorisation shall specify the number and class of Shares in respect of which each such person is so authorised. A person so authorised pursuant to this Article shall be entitled to exercise the same powers on behalf of the clearing house (or its nominee) which he represents as that clearing house (or its nominee) could exercise if it were an individual Member holding the number and Class of Shares specified in such authorisation. DIRECTORS 92. The name(s) of the first Director(s) shall either be determined in writing by a majority (or in the case of a sole subscriber that subscriber) of, or elected at a meeting of, the subscribers of the Memorandum of Association. 93. The Company may by Ordinary Resolution from time to time fix the maximum and minimum number of Directors to be appointed but unless such numbers are fixed as aforesaid the minimum number of Directors shall be one and the maximum number of Directors shall be unlimited. 94. At any time prior to the Conversion Date, the Company may by Ordinary Resolution appoint any Person to be a Director. 95. At any time following the Conversion Date: (a) the chairman of the board of Directors shall divide the Directors then in office into three (3) classes designated as Class I, Class II and Class III, respectively, and: (i) at the first annual general meeting of Members following the Conversion Date, the term of office of the Class I Directors shall expire and Class I Directors appointed at such meeting shall be elected for a full term of three (3) years; (ii) at the second annual general meeting of Members following the Conversion Date, the term of office of the Class II Directors shall expire and Class II Directors appointed at such meeting shall be elected for a full term of three (3) years; (iii) at the third annual general meeting of Members following the Conversion Date, the term of office of the Class III Directors shall expire and Class III Directors at such meeting appointed shall be elected for a full term of three (3) years; (iv) at each succeeding annual general meeting of Members, Directors shall be elected for a full term of three (3) years to succeed the Directors of the class whose terms expire at such annual general meeting. 23 Notwithstanding the foregoing provisions of this Article 95(a), each Director shall hold office until the expiration of his term, until his successor shall have been duly elected and qualified or until his earlier death, resignation or removal. No decrease in the number of Directors constituting the board of Directors shall shorten the term of any incumbent Director. Following the Conversion Date and initial designation by the chairman of the board of Directors of each Director then in office into Classes each Director subsequently appointed shall be assigned to each class in accordance with a resolution or resolutions adopted by the board of Directors. (b) At any election for Directors at any annual general meeting of the Company, the Directors shall be elected by a plurality of the votes cast. (c) For a nomination for election of a Director to be made by a Member of the Company at an annual general meeting, such Member must: (i) be a Member of record on both: (A) the date of the giving of the notice by such Member provided for in this Article; and (B) the record date for the determination of Members entitled to vote at such annual general meeting, and on each such date beneficially own more than 30% of the issued Shares; and (ii) have given timely notice thereof in proper written form to the Secretary of the Company. To be timely for the purposes of this Article 95(c) the Member's notice shall be delivered to or mailed and received at the principal executive offices of the Company not less than ninety (90) nor more than one hundred twenty (120) days prior to the meeting; provided, however, that in the event less than one hundred and thirty (130) days' notice or prior public disclosure of the date of the meeting is given or made to Members, notice by the Member to be timely must be so received not later than the close of business on the tenth (10th) day following the earlier of the day on which such notice of the date of the meeting was mailed or such public disclosure was made. To be in proper written form for purposes of this Article 95(c), a Member's notice to the Secretary must be set forth as to each person whom the Member proposes to nominate for election as a director all information relating to such person that is required to be disclosed pursuant to any applicable law and rules of the Designated Stock Exchange. Such notice must be accompanied by a written consent of each proposed nominee to being named as a nominee and to serve as a Director if elected. 96. The remuneration of the Directors may be determined by the Directors. 97. There shall be no shareholding qualification for Directors. 24 98. The Directors shall have power at any time and from time to time, by resolution of the Directors, to appoint any Person to be a Director, either as a result of a casual vacancy or as an additional Director, subject to the maximum number (if any) imposed by Ordinary Resolution. ALTERNATE DIRECTOR; OBSERVER 99. With the prior consent of the Board of Directors, any Director may in writing appoint another Person to be his alternate. Save to the extent provided otherwise in the form of appointment, any alternate so appointed shall have authority to sign written resolutions on behalf of the appointing Director, but shall not be authorised to sign such written resolutions where they have been signed by the appointing Director, and to act in such Director's place at any meeting of the Directors. Every such alternate shall be entitled to attend and vote at meetings of the Directors as the alternate of the Director appointing him and where he is a Director to have a separate vote in addition to his own vote. A Director may at any time in writing revoke the appointment of an alternate appointed by him. Such alternate shall not be an Officer solely as a result of his appointment as an alternate other than in respect of such times as the alternate acts as a Director. The remuneration of such alternate shall be payable out of the remuneration of the Director appointing him and the proportion thereof shall be agreed between them. 100. With the prior consent of the Board of Directors, any Director may in writing appoint another Person to be an observer. Any observer so appointed shall be entitled to any meeting of the Directors, but shall not be counted towards a quorum, shall not be entitled to act in the place of any Director appointing him and shall not be entitled to vote in respect of any matter before the meeting. A Director may at any time in writing revoke the appointment of an observer appointed by him. Such observer shall not be an Officer solely as a result of his appointment as an observer. The remuneration of such observer shall be payable out of the remuneration of the Director appointing him and the proportion thereof shall be agreed between them. POWERS AND DUTIES OF DIRECTORS 101. Subject to the Companies Law Act , these Articles and to any resolutions passed in a general meeting, the business of the Company shall be managed by the Directors, who may pay all expenses incurred in setting up and registering the Company and may exercise all powers of the Company. No resolution passed by the Company in general meeting shall invalidate any prior act of the Directors that would have been valid if that resolution had not been passed. 102. The Directors may from time to time appoint any Person, whether or not a Director to hold such office in the Company as the Directors may think necessary for the administration of the Company, including but not limited to, the office of president, one or more vice-presidents, treasurer, assistant treasurer, manager or controller, and for such term and at such remuneration (whether by way of salary or commission or participation in profits or partly in one way and partly in another), and with such powers and duties as the Directors may think fit. Any Person so appointed by the Directors may be removed by the Directors or by the Company by Ordinary Resolution. The Directors may also appoint one or more of their number to the office of managing director upon like terms, but any such appointment shall ipso facto terminate if any managing 25 director ceases from any cause to be a Director, or if the Company by Ordinary Resolution resolves that his tenure of office be terminated. 103. The Directors may appoint any Person to be a Secretary (and if need be an assistant Secretary or assistant Secretaries) who shall hold office for such term, at such remuneration and upon such conditions and with such powers as they think fit. Any Secretary or assistant Secretary so appointed by the Directors may be removed by the Directors or by the Company by Ordinary Resolution. 104. The Directors may delegate any of their powers to committees consisting of such member or members of their body as they think fit; any committee so formed shall in the exercise of the powers so delegated conform to any regulations that may be imposed on it by the Directors. 105. The Directors may from time to time and at any time by power of attorney (whether under Seal or under hand) or otherwise appoint any company, firm or Person or body of Persons, whether nominated directly or indirectly by the Directors, to be the attorney or attorneys or authorised signatory (any such person being an "Attorney" or "Authorised Signatory", respectively) of the Company for such purposes and with such powers, authorities and discretion (not exceeding those vested in or exercisable by the Directors under these Articles) and for such period and subject to such conditions as they may think fit, and any such power of attorney or other appointment may contain such provisions for the protection and convenience of Persons dealing with any such Attorney or Authorised Signatory as the Directors may think fit, and may also authorise any such Attorney or Authorised Signatory to delegate all or any of the powers, authorities and discretion vested in him. 106. The Directors may from time to time provide for the management of the affairs of the Company in such manner as they shall think fit and the provisions contained in the three next following Articles shall not limit the general powers conferred by this Article. 107. The Directors from time to time and at any time may establish any committees, local boards or agencies for managing any of the affairs of the Company and may appoint any Person to be a member of such committees or local boards and may appoint any managers or agents of the Company and may fix the remuneration of any such Person. 108. The Directors from time to time and at any time may delegate to any such committee, local board, manager or agent any of the powers, authorities and discretions for the time being vested in the Directors and may authorise the members for the time being of any such local board, or any of them to fill any vacancies therein and to act notwithstanding vacancies and any such appointment or delegation may be made on such terms and subject to such conditions as the Directors may think fit and the Directors may at any time remove any Person so appointed and may annul or vary any such delegation, but no Person dealing in good faith and without notice of any such annulment or variation shall be affected thereby. 109. Any such delegates as aforesaid may be authorised by the Directors to sub-delegate all or any of the powers, authorities, and discretion for the time being vested in them. 26 110. The Directors may agree with a Shareholder to waive or modify the terms applicable to such Shareholder's subscription for Shares without obtaining the consent of any other Shareholder; provided that such waiver or modification does not amount to a variation or abrogation of the rights attaching to the Shares of such other Shareholders. BORROWING POWERS OF DIRECTORS 111. Subject to the remaining provisions of these Articles, the Directors may exercise all the powers of the Company to borrow money and to mortgage or charge its undertaking, property and uncalled capital or any part thereof, or to otherwise provide for a security interest to be taken in such undertaking, property or uncalled capital, and to issue debentures, debenture stock and other securities whenever money is borrowed or as security for any debt, liability or obligation of the Company or of any third party. THE SEAL 112. The Seal shall not be affixed to any instrument except by the authority of a resolution of the Directors provided always that such authority may be given prior to or after the affixing of the Seal and if given after may be in general form confirming a number of affixings of the Seal. The Seal shall be affixed in the presence of a Director or a Secretary (or an assistant Secretary) or in the presence of any one or more Persons as the Directors may appoint for the purpose and every Person as aforesaid shall sign every instrument to which the Seal is so affixed in their presence. 113. The Company may maintain a facsimile of the Seal in such countries or places as the Directors may appoint and such facsimile Seal shall not be affixed to any instrument except by the authority of a resolution of the Directors provided always that such authority may be given prior to or after the affixing of such facsimile Seal and if given after may be in general form confirming a number of affixings of such facsimile Seal. The facsimile Seal shall be affixed in the presence of such Person or Persons as the Directors shall for this purpose appoint and such Person or Persons as aforesaid shall sign every instrument to which the facsimile Seal is so affixed in their presence and such affixing of the facsimile Seal and signing as aforesaid shall have the same meaning and effect as if the Seal had been affixed in the presence of and the instrument signed by a Director or a Secretary (or an assistant Secretary) or in the presence of any one or more Persons as the Directors may appoint for the purpose. 114. Notwithstanding the foregoing, a Secretary or any assistant Secretary shall have the authority to affix the Seal, or the facsimile Seal, to any instrument for the purposes of attesting authenticity of the matter contained therein but which does not create any obligation binding on the Company. DISQUALIFICATION OF DIRECTORS 115. The office of Director shall be vacated, if the Director: (a) becomes bankrupt or makes any arrangement or composition with his creditors; 27 (b) dies or is found to be or becomes of unsound mind; (c) resigns his office by notice in writing to the Company; (d) at any time prior to the Conversion Date, is removed from office by Ordinary Resolution; (e) at any time following the Conversion Date, in accordance with the provisions of Article 95, or by Special Resolution; (f) is removed from office by notice addressed to him at his last known address and signed by all of his co-Directors (including the Founder for so long as he is a Director); or (g) is removed from office pursuant to any other provision of these Articles. PROCEEDINGS OF DIRECTORS 116. The Directors may meet together (either within or outside the Cayman Islands) for the despatch of business, adjourn, and otherwise regulate their meetings and proceedings as they think fit. Except as otherwise provided by these Articles, questions arising at any meeting shall be decided by a majority of votes. In case of an equality of votes the chairman shall not have a second or casting vote. A Director (other than a Recused Director) may, and a Secretary or assistant Secretary on the requisition of a Director (other than a Recused Director) shall, at any time summon a meeting of the Directors. 117. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any exercise by the Board of Directors of any authority in respect of: (a) the exercise by the Board of any authority matters set out under Article 9; (b) the issuance and/or allotment of any Relevant Securities; (c) the appointment of any Person as a Director of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Article 98; (d) the approval of any alternate or observer pursuant to Article 99 or Article 100, shall be required to include the affirmative approval of the Founder, in each case for so long as he is a Director. 118. A Director may participate in any meeting of the Directors, or of any committee appointed by the Directors of which such Director is a member, by means of telephone or similar communication equipment by way of which all Persons participating in such meeting can communicate with each other and such participation shall be deemed to constitute presence in person at the meeting. 28 119. The quorum necessary for the transaction of the business of the Directors shall be a majority of the Directors then appointed (excluding for these purposes any Recused Director(s)) which shall be required to include the Founder for so long as he is a Director and not a Recused Director. A Director represented by an alternate Director at any meeting shall be deemed to be present for the purposes of determining whether or not a quorum is present. 120. A Director who is in any way, whether directly or indirectly, interested in a contract or proposed contract with the Company shall declare the nature of his interest at a meeting of the Directors. A general notice given to the Directors by any Director to the effect that he is to be regarded as interested in any contract or other arrangement which may thereafter be made with that company or firm shall be deemed a sufficient declaration of interest in regard to any contract so made. Subject to a Director not being designated as a Recused Director, a Director may vote in respect of any contract or proposed contract or arrangement notwithstanding that he may be interested therein and if he does so his vote shall be counted and he may be counted in the quorum at any meeting of the Directors at which any such contract or proposed contract or arrangement shall come before the meeting for consideration. 121. If the majority of the Directors, in their discretion, determine that there is a conflict of any Director (or their affiliates) with the general business of the Company (for the avoidance of doubt not necessarily with the business that is being considered by the board of Directors), then that Director may be designated by resolution of a majority of the Directors as a "Recused Director". A Recused Director: (i) shall cease to be entitled to receive notice of, attend and vote at any meetings of Directors or be required to execute written resolutions of the Directors; and (ii) shall not be entitled to receipt of any information from the Company in each case until such time as it is deemed by a majority of the Directors, that the Recused Director shall no longer be designated as a Recused Director. 122. Without limitation to the preceding Article, in the event that any Director or other Person with access to the Company's confidential information has a direct or indirect conflict, the board of Directors may determine, acting in good faith, that access to such information shall be restricted or such information shall be redacted prior to its provision to the relevant Director or other Person. 123. A Director may hold any other office or place of profit under the Company (other than the office of auditor) in conjunction with his office of Director for such period and on such terms (as to remuneration and otherwise) as the Directors may determine and no Director or intending Director shall be disqualified by his office from contracting with the Company either with regard to his tenure of any such other office or place of profit or as vendor, purchaser or otherwise, nor shall any such contract or arrangement entered into by or on behalf of the Company in which any Director is in any way interested, be liable to be avoided, nor shall any Director so contracting or being so interested be liable to account to the Company for any profit realised by any such contract or arrangement by reason of such Director holding that office or of the fiduciary relation thereby established. A Director, notwithstanding his interest, may be counted in the quorum present at any meeting of the Directors whereat he or any other Director is appointed to hold any such office or place of profit under the Company or whereat the terms of any such appointment are arranged and he may vote on any such appointment or arrangement. 29 124. Any Director may act by himself or his firm in a professional capacity for the Company, and he or his firm shall be entitled to remuneration for professional services as if he were not a Director; provided that nothing herein contained shall authorise a Director or his firm to act as auditor to the Company. 125. The Directors shall cause minutes to be made in books or loose-leaf folders provided for the purpose of recording: (a) all appointments of Officers made by the Directors; (b) the names of the Directors present at each meeting of the Directors and of any committee of the Directors; and (c) all resolutions and proceedings at all meetings of the Company, and of the Directors and of committees of Directors. 126. When the chairman of a meeting of the Directors signs the minutes of such meeting the same shall be deemed to have been duly held notwithstanding that all the Directors have not actually come together or that there may have been a technical defect in the proceedings. 127. A resolution in writing signed by all the Directors or all the members of a committee of Directors entitled to receive notice of a meeting of Directors or committee of Directors (which for the avoidance of doubt shall exclude any Recused Director), as the case may be (an alternate Director, subject as provided otherwise in the terms of appointment of the alternate Director, being entitled to sign such a resolution on behalf of his appointer), shall be as valid and effectual as if it had been passed at a duly called and constituted meeting of Directors or committee of Directors, as the case may be. When signed a resolution may consist of several documents each signed by one or more of the Directors or his duly appointed alternate. 128. The continuing Directors may act notwithstanding any vacancy in their body but if and for so long as their number is reduced below the number fixed by or pursuant to these Articles as the necessary quorum of Directors, the continuing Directors may act for the purpose of increasing the number, or of summoning a general meeting of the Company, but for no other purpose. 129. The Directors may elect a chairman of their meetings and determine the period for which he is to hold office but if no such chairman is elected, or if at any meeting the chairman is not present within fifteen minutes after the time appointed for holding the meeting, the Directors present may choose one of their number to be chairman of the meeting. 130. Subject to any regulations imposed on it by the Directors, a committee appointed by the Directors may elect a chairman of its meetings. If no such chairman is elected, or if at any meeting the chairman is not present within fifteen minutes after the time appointed for holding the meeting, the committee members present may choose one of their number to be chairman of the meeting. 30 131. A committee appointed by the Directors may meet and adjourn as it thinks proper. Subject to any regulations imposed on it by the Directors, questions arising at any meeting shall be determined by a majority of votes of the committee members present and in case of an equality of votes the chairman shall not have a second or casting vote. 132. All acts done by any meeting of the Directors or of a committee of Directors, or by any Person acting as a Director, shall notwithstanding that it be afterwards discovered that there was some defect in the appointment of any such Director or Person acting as aforesaid, or that they or any of them were disqualified, be as valid as if every such Person had been duly appointed and was qualified to be a Director. DIVIDENDS 133. Subject to any rights and restrictions for the time being attached to any Shares, or as otherwise provided for in the Companies Law Act and these Articles, the Directors may from time to time declare dividends (including interim dividends) and other distributions on Shares in issue and authorise payment of the same out of the funds of the Company lawfully available therefor. 134. Subject to any rights and restrictions for the time being attached to any Shares, the Company by Ordinary Resolution may declare dividends, but no dividend shall exceed the amount recommended by the Directors. 135. The Directors may determine, before recommending or declaring any dividend, to set aside out of the funds legally available for distribution such sums as they think proper as a reserve or reserves which shall be applicable for meeting contingencies, or for equalising dividends or for any other purpose to which those funds may be properly applied and pending such application may, at the determination of the Directors, either be employed in the business of the Company or be invested in such investments as the Directors may from time to time think fit. 136. Any dividend may be paid in any manner as the Directors may determine. If paid by cheque it will be sent through the post to the registered address of the Shareholder or Person entitled thereto, or in the case of joint holders, to any one of such joint holders at his registered address or to such Person and such address as the Shareholder or Person entitled, or such joint holders as the case may be, may direct. Every such cheque shall be made payable to the order of the Person to whom it is sent or to the order of such other Person as the Shareholder or Person entitled, or such joint holders as the case may be, may direct. 137. The Directors when paying dividends to the Shareholders in accordance with the foregoing provisions of these Articles may make such payment either in cash or in specie and may determine the extent to which amounts may be withheld therefrom (including, without limitation, any taxes, fees, expenses or other liabilities for which a Shareholder (or the Company, as a result of any action or inaction of the Shareholder) is liable). 138. Subject to any rights and restrictions for the time being attached to any Shares, all dividends shall be declared and paid according to the amounts paid up on the Shares, but if and for so long as 31 nothing is paid up on any of the Shares dividends may be declared and paid according to the par value of the Shares. 139. If several Persons are registered as joint holders of any Share, any of them may give effectual receipts for any dividend or other moneys payable on or in respect of the Share. 140. No dividend shall bear interest against the Company. ACCOUNTS, AUDIT AND ANNUAL RETURN AND DECLARATION 141. The books of account relating to the Company's affairs shall be kept in such manner as may be determined from time to time by the Directors. 142. The books of account shall be kept at the Office, or at such other place or places as the Directors think fit, and shall always be open to the inspection of the Directors. 143. The Directors may from time to time determine whether and to what extent and at what times and places and under what conditions or regulations the accounts and books of the Company or any of them shall be open to the inspection of Shareholders not being Directors, and no Shareholder (not being a Director) shall have any right of inspecting any account or book or document of the Company except as conferred by law or authorised by the Directors or by Ordinary Resolution. 144. The accounts relating to the Company's affairs shall only be audited if the Directors so determine, in which case the financial year end and the accounting principles will be determined by the Directors. The financial year of the Company shall end on 31 December of each year or such other date as the Directors may determine. 145. The Directors in each year shall prepare, or cause to be prepared, an annual return and declaration setting forth the particulars required by the Companies Law Act and deliver a copy thereof to the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands. CAPITALISATION OF RESERVES 146. Subject to the Companies Law Act and these Articles, the Directors may: (a) resolve to capitalise an amount standing to the credit of reserves (including a Share Premium Account, capital redemption reserve and profit and loss account), whether or not available for distribution; (b) appropriate the sum resolved to be capitalised to the Shareholders in proportion to the nominal amount of Shares (whether or not fully paid) held by them respectively and apply that sum on their behalf in or towards: (i) paying up the amounts (if any) for the time being unpaid on Shares held by them respectively, or 32 (ii) paying up in full unissued Shares or debentures of a nominal amount equal to that sum, and allot the Shares or debentures, credited as fully paid, to the Shareholders (or as they may direct) in those proportions, or partly in one way and partly in the other, but the Share Premium Account, the capital redemption reserve and profits which are not available for distribution may, for the purposes of this Article, only be applied in paying up unissued Shares to be allotted to Shareholders credited as fully paid; (c) make any arrangements they think fit to resolve a difficulty arising in the distribution of a capitalised reserve and in particular, without limitation, where Shares or debentures become distributable in fractions the Directors may deal with the fractions as they think fit; (d) authorise a Person to enter (on behalf of all the Shareholders concerned) into an agreement with the Company providing for either: (i) the allotment to the Shareholders respectively, credited as fully paid, of Shares or debentures to which they may be entitled on the capitalisation, or (ii) the payment by the Company on behalf of the Shareholders (by the application of their respective proportions of the reserves resolved to be capitalised) of the amounts or part of the amounts remaining unpaid on their existing Shares, and any such agreement made under this authority being effective and binding on all those Shareholders; and (e) generally do all acts and things required to give effect to any of the actions contemplated by this Article. SHARE PREMIUM ACCOUNT 147. The Directors shall in accordance with the Companies Law Act establish a Share Premium Account and shall carry to the credit of such account from time to time a sum equal to the amount or value of the premium paid on the issue of any Share. 148. There shall be debited to any Share Premium Account on the redemption or purchase of a Share the difference between the nominal value of such Share and the redemption or purchase price provided always that at the determination of the Directors such sum may be paid out of the profits of the Company or, if permitted by the Companies Law Act , out of capital. NOTICES 149. Any notice or document may be served by the Company or by the Person entitled to give notice to any Shareholder either personally, or by posting it airmail or air courier service in a prepaid letter addressed to such Shareholder at his address as appearing in the Register, or by electronic mail 33 to any electronic mail address such Shareholder may have specified in writing for the purpose of such service of notices, or by facsimile should the Directors deem it appropriate. In the case of joint holders of a Share, all notices shall be given to that one of the joint holders whose name stands first in the Register in respect of the joint holding, and notice so given shall be sufficient notice to all the joint holders. 150. Any Shareholder present, either personally or by proxy, at any meeting of the Company shall for all purposes be deemed to have received due notice of such meeting and, where requisite, of the purposes for which such meeting was convened. 151. Any notice or other document, if served by: (a) post, shall be deemed to have been served five clear days after the time when the letter containing the same is posted; (b) facsimile, shall be deemed to have been served upon production by the transmitting facsimile machine of a report confirming transmission of the facsimile in full to the facsimile number of the recipient; (c) recognised courier service, shall be deemed to have been served 48 hours after the time when the letter containing the same is delivered to the courier service; or (d) electronic mail, shall be deemed to have been served immediately upon the time of the transmission by electronic mail. In proving service by post or courier service it shall be sufficient to prove that the letter containing the notice or documents was properly addressed and duly posted or delivered to the courier service. 152. Any notice or document delivered or sent in accordance with the terms of these Articles shall notwithstanding that such Shareholder be then dead or bankrupt, and whether or not the Company has notice of his death or bankruptcy, be deemed to have been duly served in respect of any Share registered in the name of such Shareholder as sole or joint holder, unless his name shall at the time of the service of the notice or document, have been removed from the Register as the holder of the Share, and such service shall for all purposes be deemed a sufficient service of such notice or document on all Persons interested (whether jointly with or as claiming through or under him) in the Share. 153. Notice of every general meeting of the Company shall be given to: (a) all Shareholders holding Shares with the right to receive notice and who have supplied to the Company an address for the giving of notices to them; and 34 (b) every Person entitled to a Share in consequence of the death or bankruptcy of a Shareholder, who but for his death or bankruptcy would be entitled to receive notice of the meeting. No other Person shall be entitled to receive notices of general meetings. INDEMNITY 154. Every Director (including for the purposes of this Article any alternate Director appointed pursuant to the provisions of these Articles), Secretary, assistant Secretary, or other Officer (but not including the Company's auditors) and the personal representatives of the same (each an "Indemnified Person") shall be indemnified and secured harmless out of the assets and funds of the Company against all actions, proceedings, costs, charges, expenses, losses, damages or liabilities incurred or sustained by such Indemnified Person, other than by reason of such Indemnified Person's own wilful misconduct or actual fraud as determined by a court of competent jurisdiction, in or about the conduct of the Company's business or affairs (including as a result of any mistake of judgment) or in the execution or discharge of his duties, powers, authorities or discretions, including without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, any costs, expenses, losses or liabilities incurred by such Indemnified Person in defending (whether successfully or otherwise) any civil proceedings concerning the Company or its affairs in any court whether in the Cayman Islands or elsewhere. 155. No Indemnified Person shall be liable: (a) for the acts, receipts, neglects, defaults or omissions of any other Director or Officer or agent of the Company; or (b) for any loss on account of defect of title to any property of the Company; or (c) on account of the insufficiency of any security in or upon which any money of the Company shall be invested; or (d) for any loss incurred through any bank, broker or other similar Person; or (e) for any loss occasioned by any negligence, default, breach of duty, breach of trust, error of judgement or oversight on such Indemnified Person's part; or (f) for any loss, damage or misfortune whatsoever which may happen in or arise from the execution or discharge of the duties, powers, authorities, or discretions of such Indemnified Person's office or in relation thereto, unless the same shall happen through such Indemnified Person's own wilful misconduct or actual fraud as determined by a court of competent jurisdiction. 35 NON-RECOGNITION OF TRUSTS 156. Subject to the proviso hereto, no Person shall be recognised by the Company as holding any Share upon any trust and the Company shall not, unless required by law, be bound by or be compelled in any way to recognise (even when having notice thereof) any equitable, contingent, future or partial interest in any Share or (except only as otherwise provided by these Articles or as the Companies Law Act requires) any other right in respect of any Share except an absolute right to the entirety thereof in each Shareholder registered in the Register, provided that, notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company shall be entitled to recognise any such interests as shall be determined by the Directors. WINDING UP 157. If the Company shall be wound up the liquidator shall apply the assets of the Company in such manner and order as he thinks fit in satisfaction of creditors' claims. 158. On a return of assets on a liquidation, dissolution, winding-up, reduction of capital or otherwise, the surplus assets of the Company remaining after payment of its liabilities shall be distributed in the following order of priority: (a) first, the holders of Class A Shares and Class B Shares shall be entitled to receive in respect of their Class A Shares and Class B Shares an aggregate amount equal to the par value there on a pari passu basis pro rata to their respective entitlements under this Article; (b) second, the holders of Deferred Shares, if any, shall be entitled to receive in respect of their Deferred Shares an aggregate amount of US$0.01 for the entire class of Deferred Shares (which payment shall be deemed satisfied by payment to any one holder of Deferred Shares); and (c) thereafter, any balance of such remaining assets shall be distributed on a pari passu basis among the holders of the Class A Shares and Class B Shares pro rata based on such holders' respective holdings of Class A Shares and Class B Shares. 159. If the Company shall be wound up, the liquidator may, with the sanction of an Ordinary Resolution divide amongst the Shareholders in specie or kind the whole or any part of the assets of the Company (whether they shall consist of property of the same kind or not) and may, for such purpose set such value as he deems fair upon any property to be divided as aforesaid and may determine how such division shall be carried out as between the Shareholders or different Classes. The liquidator may, with the like sanction, vest the whole or any part of such assets in trustees upon such trusts for the benefit of the Shareholders as the liquidator, with the like sanction shall think fit, but so that no Shareholder shall be compelled to accept any assets whereon there is any liability. 36 AMENDMENT OF ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION 160. Subject to the Companies Law Act and the rights attaching to the various Classes, the Company may at any time and from time to time by Special Resolution alter or amend these Articles in whole or in part. CLOSING OF REGISTER OR FIXING RECORD DATE 161. For the purpose of determining those Shareholders that are entitled to receive notice of, attend or vote at any meeting of Shareholders or any adjournment thereof, or those Shareholders that are entitled to receive payment of any dividend, or in order to make a determination as to who is a Shareholder for any other purpose, the Directors may provide that the Register shall be closed for transfers for a stated period which shall not exceed in any case 40 days. If the Register shall be so closed for the purpose of determining those Shareholders that are entitled to receive notice of, attend or vote at a meeting of Shareholders the Register shall be so closed for at least ten days immediately preceding such meeting and the record date for such determination shall be the date of the closure of the Register. 162. In lieu of or apart from closing the Register, the Directors may fix in advance a date as the record date for any such determination of those Shareholders that are entitled to receive notice of, attend or vote at a meeting of the Shareholders and for the purpose of determining those Shareholders that are entitled to receive payment of any dividend the Directors may, at or within 90 days prior to the date of declaration of such dividend, fix a subsequent date as the record date for such determination. 163. If the Register is not so closed and no record date is fixed for the determination of those Shareholders entitled to receive notice of, attend or vote at a meeting of Shareholders or those Shareholders that are entitled to receive payment of a dividend, the date on which notice of the meeting is posted or the date on which the resolution of the Directors declaring such dividend is adopted, as the case may be, shall be the record date for such determination of Shareholders. When a determination of those Shareholders that are entitled to receive notice of, attend or vote at a meeting of Shareholders has been made as provided in this Article, such determination shall apply to any adjournment thereof. REGISTRATION BY WAY OF CONTINUATION 164. The Company may by Special Resolution resolve to be registered by way of continuation in a jurisdiction outside the Cayman Islands or such other jurisdiction in which it is for the time being incorporated, registered or existing. In furtherance of a resolution adopted pursuant to this Article, the Directors may cause an application to be made to the Registrar of Companies to deregister the Company in the Cayman Islands or such other jurisdiction in which it is for the time being incorporated, registered or existing and may cause all such further steps as they consider appropriate to be taken to effect the transfer by way of continuation of the Company. 37 MERGERS AND CONSOLIDATION 165. The Company may merge or consolidate in accordance with the Companies Law Act . 166. To the extent required by the Companies Law Act , the Company may by Special Resolution resolve to merge or consolidate the Company. ASSET SALE 167. Any sale by the Company or its subsidiaries (together the "Group") of all, or substantially all, of the assets of the Group shall require the prior approval of the Shareholders by Special Resolution and in addition the prior approval by the board of the Directors. BUSINESS COMBINATIONS WITH INTERESTED SHAREHOLDERS 168. The Company shall not engage in any Business Combination with any Interested Shareholder for a period of three years following the time that such Shareholder became an Interested Shareholder, unless: (a) prior to such time, the board of Directors approved either the Business Combination or the transaction which resulted in the Shareholder becoming an Interested Shareholder; (b) upon consummation of the transaction which resulted in the Shareholder becoming an Interested Shareholder, the Interested Shareholder Owned Shares conferring at least eighty five per cent. (85%) of the voting power permitted to be exercised at any general meeting of the Company at the time the transaction commenced, excluding for purposes of determining the voting power (but not the voting power conferred by Shares that are Owned by the Interested Shareholder), those Shares Owned (i) by Persons who are both Directors and officers of the Company; and (ii) employee share plans in which employee participants do not have the right to determine confidentially whether Shares held subject to the plan will be tendered in a tender or exchange offer; (c) at or subsequent to such time the Business Combination is approved by the board of Directors and authorized at a general meeting of Shareholders by the affirmative vote of at least sixty six and two thirds per cent. (662⁄ 3 %) of the voting power permitted to be exercised at any general meeting of the Company conferred on the holders of Shares that are not Owned by the Interested Shareholder; (d) the Company does not have a class of voting Shares that is (i) listed on a Designated Stock Exchange or (ii) held of record by more than 2,000 Shareholders, unless any of the foregoing results from action taken, directly or indirectly, by an Interested Shareholder or from a transaction in which a Person becomes an Interested Shareholder; (e) a Shareholder becomes an Interested Shareholder inadvertently and (i) as soon as practicable divests itself of Ownership of sufficient Shares so that the Shareholder ceases 38 to be an Interested Shareholder and (ii) would not, at any time within the three-year period immediately prior to a Business Combination between the Company and such Shareholder, have been an Interested Shareholder but for the inadvertent acquisition of Ownership; (f) the Business Combination is proposed prior to the consummation or abandonment of and subsequent to the earlier of the public announcement or the notice required hereunder of a proposed transaction which: (i) constitutes one of the transactions described in the second sentence of this Article 168(f); (ii) is with or by a Person who either was not an Interested Shareholder during the previous three years or who became an Interested Shareholder with the approval of the board of Directors or during the period described in Article 168(g); and (iii) is approved or not opposed by a majority of the Directors then in office (but not less than one) who were Directors prior to any Person becoming an Interested Shareholder during the previous three years or were recommended for election or elected to succeed such Directors by a majority of such Directors. The proposed transactions referred to in the preceding sentence are limited to (x) a merger, consolidation or amalgamation of the Company (whether by scheme of arrangement or otherwise), (y) a sale, lease, exchange, mortgage, pledge, transfer or other disposition (in one transaction or a series of transactions), whether as part of a dissolution or otherwise, of assets of the Company or of any direct or indirect majority-Owned subsidiary of the Company (other than to any direct or indirect wholly Owned subsidiary or to the Company) having an aggregate market value equal to fifty per cent. (50%) or more of either that aggregate market value of all of the assets of the Company determined on a consolidated basis or the aggregate market value of all the issued Shares or (z) a proposed tender or exchange offer for Shares conferring fifty per cent. (50%) or more of the voting power permitted to be exercised at any general meeting of the Company. The Company shall give not less than twenty (20) days' notice to all Interested Shareholders prior to the consummation of any of the transactions described in clause (x) or (y) of the second sentence of this Article 168(f); (g) the Business Combination is with an Interested Shareholder who became an Interested Shareholder at a time when the restrictions contained in Article 168(f) did not apply by reason of Article 168(d); As used in Article 164, the term: (a) "Affiliate" means a Person that directly, or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, controls, or is controlled by, or is under common control with, another Person. (b) "Associate," when used to indicate a relationship with any Person, means (i) any corporation, partnership, unincorporated association or other entity of which such Person is a director, officer or partner or is, directly or indirectly, the Owner of twenty per cent. (20%) or more of any class of voting shares, (ii) any trust or other estate in which such Person has at least a twenty per cent. (20%) beneficial interest or as to which such Person serves as trustee or in a similar fiduciary capacity and (iii) any relative or spouse 39 of such Person, or any relative of such spouse, who has the same residence as such Person. (c) "Business Combination," when used in reference to the Company and any Interested Shareholder of the Company, means: (i) any merger, consolidation, or amalgamation of the Company or any direct or indirect majority-Owned subsidiary of the Company (whether by scheme of arrangement or otherwise) with (1) the Interested Shareholder or (2) with any other corporation, partnership, unincorporated association or other entity if the merger or consolidation is caused by the Interested Shareholder and as a result of such merger or consolidation Article 168 is not applicable to the surviving entity; (ii) any sale, lease, exchange, mortgage, charge, pledge, transfer or other disposition (in one transaction or a series of transactions), except proportionately as a Shareholder, to or with the Interested Shareholder, whether as part of a liquidation, dissolution or otherwise, of assets of the Company or of any direct or indirect majority-Owned subsidiary of the Company which assets have an aggregate market value equal to ten per cent. (10%) or more of either the aggregate market value of all the assets of the Company determined on a consolidated basis or the aggregate market value of all the shares then in issue; (iii) any transaction which results in the issuance or transfer by the Company or by any direct or indirect majority-Owned subsidiary of the Company of any shares or shares of such subsidiary to the Interested Shareholder, except (1) pursuant to the exercise, exchange or conversion of securities exercisable for, exchangeable for or convertible into shares or the shares of a direct or indirect majority-Owned subsidiary of the Company which securities were in issue prior to the time that the Interested Shareholder became such; (2) pursuant to a Holding Company Merger; (3) pursuant to a dividend or distribution paid or made, or the exercise, exchange or conversion of securities exercisable for, exchangeable for or convertible into shares or the shares of a direct or indirect majority-Owned subsidiary of the Company which security is distributed, pro rata, to all holders of a class or series of shares subsequent to the time the Interested Shareholder became such; (4) pursuant to an exchange offer by the Company to purchase shares made on the same terms to all holders of said shares; or (5) any issuance or transfer of shares by the Company; provided, however, that in no case under (3)-(5) above shall there be an increase in the Interested Shareholder's proportionate interest in the shares of any class or series or of the voting shares; (iv) any transaction involving the Company or any direct or indirect majority-Owned subsidiary of the Company which has the effect, directly or indirectly, of increasing the proportionate interest of the shares of any class or series, or securities convertible into the shares of any class or series, or of the interest of 40 the shares of any such subsidiary which is Owned by the Interested Shareholder, except as a result of immaterial changes due to fractional share adjustments or as a result of any purchase or redemption of any shares not caused, directly or indirectly, by the Interested Shareholder; or (v) any receipt by the Interested Shareholder of the benefit, directly or indirectly (except proportionately as a Shareholder), of any loans, advances, guarantees, pledges or other financial benefits (other than those expressly permitted in subsections (i)-(iv) of this Article 1(c)) provided by or through the Company or any direct or indirect majority-Owned subsidiary of the Company. (d) "control," including the terms "controlling," "controlled by" and "under common control with," means the possession, direct or indirect, of the power to direct or cause the direction of the management and policies of a Person, whether through the Ownership of voting shares, by contract, or otherwise. A Person who is the Owner of Shares conferring twenty per cent. (20%) or more of the voting power permitted to be exercised at any general meeting of any corporation, partnership, unincorporated association or other entity shall be presumed to have control of such entity, in the absence of proof by a preponderance of the evidence to the contrary. Notwithstanding the foregoing, a presumption of control shall not apply where such Person holds voting shares, in good faith and not for the purpose of circumventing this section, as an agent, bank, broker, nominee, custodian or trustee for one or more Owners who do not individually or as a group have control of such entity. (e) "Interested Shareholder" means any Person (other than the Company and any direct or indirect majority-Owned subsidiary of the Company) that (A) is the Owner of 15% or more of the issued voting Shares or (B) is an Affiliate or Associate of the Company and was the Owner of Shares conferring fifteen per cent. (15%) or more of the voting power permitted to be exercised at any general meeting of the Company at any time within the three-year period immediately prior to the date on which it is sought to be determined whether such Person is an Interested Shareholder, and also the Affiliates and Associates of such Person, provided, however, that the term "Interested Shareholder" shall not include (i) any Person whose Ownership of issued voting Shares in excess of the fifteen per cent. (15%) limitation set forth herein is the result of action taken solely by the Company; provided that such Person shall be an Interested Shareholder if thereafter such Person acquires additional voting Shares, except as a result of further corporate action not caused, directly or indirectly, by such Person or (ii) any Person who Owned (including (a) with or through any investments funds managed by such Person or (b) when acting as a group or in concert for the purpose of acquiring, holding, voting or disposing of Shares with any other Person, its Affiliates, Associates or investments funds managed by such other Person) Shares conferring fifteen per cent. (15%) or more of the voting power permitted to be exercised at any general of the Company as of the date of the adoption of these Articles. For the purpose of determining whether a Person is an Interested Shareholder, the voting Shares deemed to be in issue shall include Shares deemed to be Owned by the Person but shall not include any other unissued Shares which may be issuable pursuant to any 41 agreement, arrangement or understanding, or upon exercise of conversion rights, warrants or options, or otherwise. (f) "Owner" including the terms "Own," "Owned" and "Ownership" when used with respect to any shares means a Person that individually or with or through any of its Affiliates or Associates: (i) beneficially Owns such shares, directly or indirectly; (ii) has (1) the right to acquire such shares (whether such right is exercisable immediately or only after the passage of time) pursuant to any agreement, arrangement or understanding, or upon the exercise of conversion rights, exchange rights, warrants or options, or otherwise; provided, however, that a Person shall not be deemed the Owner of shares tendered pursuant to a tender or exchange offer made by such Person or any of such Person's Affiliates or Associates until such tendered shares is accepted for purchase or exchange; or (2) the right to vote such shares pursuant to any agreement, arrangement or understanding; provided, however, that a Person shall not be deemed the Owner of any shares because of such Person's right to vote such shares if the agreement, arrangement or understanding to vote such shares arises solely from a revocable proxy or consent given in response to a proxy or consent solicitation made to ten (10) or more Persons; or (iii) has any agreement, arrangement or understanding for the purpose of acquiring, holding, voting (except voting pursuant to a revocable proxy or consent as described in Article 1(f)(ii)(2)), or disposing of such shares with any other Person that beneficially Owns, or whose Affiliates or Associates beneficially Own, directly or indirectly, such shares. (g) "voting shares" means, with respect to the Company (in which case, the "voting Shares") or any other corporation, shares or stock of any class or series which entitles the holder to vote generally in the election of directors and, with respect to any other entity that is not a corporation, any equity interest which entitles the holder to vote generally in the election of the governing body of such entity. DISCLOSURE 169. The Directors, or any authorised service providers (including the Officers, the Secretary and the registered office agent of the Company), shall be entitled to disclose to any regulatory or judicial authority, or to any stock exchange on which the Shares may from time to time be listed, any information regarding the affairs of the Company including, without limitation, information contained in the Register and books of the Company. 42 Attachments Original document

