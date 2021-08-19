Farfetch : Q2 2021 Earnings Release (opens in new window)
08/19/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
Farfetch Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV") exceeds $1 billion, up 40% year-over-year and more than double compared to Q2 2019
Full-pricesales growth of 90% drives Q2 2021 Digital Platform GMV increases of 40% year- over-year and 89% compared to Q2 2019
Q2 2021 Revenue increases 43% year-over-year to $523 million
Q2 2021 Gross Profit Margin improves by 30 bps year-over-year to 44%; Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin declines 90 bps year-over-year to 34%
Q2 2021 Profit After Tax of $88 million includes $246 million non-cash benefit arising from impact of lower share price on items held at fair value and remeasurements
Q2 2021 Adjusted EBITDA improves to $(21) million, from $(25) million in Q2 2020
LONDON, U.K. August 19, 2021 - Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
José Neves, Farfetch Founder, Chairman and CEO said: "I am truly impressed with the resilience of the luxury industry, which after an unprecedented period, is already back to growth with even stronger fundamentals. I am very proud that Farfetch was a close partner for both retailers and brands in this time, delivering strong growth to our sellers, and as a result doubling our GMV in the last 24 months.
"Our strong performance in second quarter 2021 reflects powerful flywheel dynamics in play at full force. Our stronger Farfetch brand is drawing marketing partnerships and even greater supply from brands to drive a 90% increase in full-price sales year-over-year from the highly valuable luxury audience we have attracted. All this boosts our progress towards becoming the global platform for luxury, as we continue to advance our initiatives in China, Farfetch Platform Solutions, Farfetch Connected Retail and our Luxury New Retail vision."
Elliot Jordan, CFO of Farfetch, said: "I am very pleased with Farfetch's results in second quarter 2021. We executed across the platform to deliver high quality top line growth, significantly increasing our full-price mix and generating record media solutions revenue. This in combination with further efficiencies in demand generation and operating costs resulted in strong Adjusted EBITDA margin performance, which positions us well to achieve our full-year Adjusted EBITDA profitability target through the continued sustainable growth of our platform."
Consolidated Financial Summary and Key Operating Metrics (in $ thousands, except per share data,
Average Order Value, Active Consumers or otherwise stated):
Three months ended June 30,
2020
2021
Consolidated Group:
Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV")
$
721,310
$
1,007,811
Revenue
364,680
523,313
Adjusted Revenue
307,877
439,488
Gross profit
159,375
230,082
Gross profit margin
43.7%
44.0%
(Loss) / Profit after tax
$
(435,899)
$
87,925
Adjusted EBITDA
(25,175)
(20,579)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
(8.2)%
(4.7)%
Basic (Loss) / Earnings per share ("EPS")
$
(1.29)
$
0.24
Diluted EPS
(1.29)
(0.31)
Adjusted EPS
(0.20)
(0.17)
Digital Platform:
Digital Platform GMV
$
651,036
$
913,350
Digital Platform Services Revenue
237,603
349,131
Digital Platform Gross Profit
130,579
184,999
Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin
55.0%
53.0%
Digital Platform Order Contribution
$
83,201
$
119,111
Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin
35.0%
34.1%
Active Consumers
2,524
3,394
Average Order Value ("AOV") - Marketplace
$
493
$
599
AOV - Stadium Goods
304
335
Brand Platform:
Brand Platform GMV
$
66,348
$
72,722
Brand Platform Revenue
66,348
72,722
Brand Platform Gross Profit
27,729
34,252
Brand Platform Gross Profit Margin
41.8%
47.1%
See "Notes and Disclosures" for further explanations. See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial and Operating Metrics" for reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures.
Recent Business Highlights
Digital Platform
Strong Digital Platform GMV growth of 40% year-over-year, driven by 90% growth of full-price sales and increased mix of demand from existing customers on the Farfetch Marketplace
Third-partytransactions, including a record level of media solutions revenue, generated 83% of Digital Platform GMV at a take rate of 30.3% in second quarter 2021
First-partytransactions grew 64% year-over-year, supported by First-Party Original which generated 4% of Digital Platform GMV in second quarter 2021
The Farfetch Marketplace continued to offer customers an exceptionally broad selection of luxury fashion with more than 390,000 SKUs from nearly 1,400 sellers, as supply from both multi-brand retailers and e-concession partners continued to increase o Top 10 third-partye-concession partners expanded available stock units more than 70% year-over-year and saw a more than doubling of sales over the same period
Partnered with brands to showcase their products and collections to our nearly 3.4 million active consumers on the Marketplace, with campaigns featuring: o Exclusive immersive 3D shopping experience for the launch of Burberry's 'Olympia' bag o Launch of Chopard's 'Happy Sport' collection with interactive virtual try-on capabilities o Second installment of year-long 'Imagined Futures' partnership with Gucci titled 'Fluid Futures', launching Gucci's 25 Eschatology collection
Continued to roll-out and enhance platform capabilities available to Farfetch Platform Solutions clients, such as live chat, improved personalization, and re-purchase capabilities for pre-owned products, among others
In August 2021, initiated Farfetch Connected Retail technology pilot with select retail partners, which will enable omni-channel, personalized experiences for Farfetch consumers and drive footfall to retailers' physical locations
Launched kidswear on Brownsfashion.com in July 2021, offering collections from luxury brands includingBalmain, Fendi, and Givenchy along with exclusive capsules from newer to kidswear brands such as Off-White and Palm Angels
New Guards
Increased ownership position ofPalm Angels operating company to 100%, and interest in the Palm Angels trademark to 60% in July 2021, bringing New Guards majority ownership of its largest growth contributor
New Guards' portfolio continued to create culturally relevant collections, focusing on full- price sales and direct-to-consumer channels, which contributed to Off-White and Palm Angels' positions within the top 10 brands on the Farfetch Marketplace: oOff-White released first kidswear collection, launched 'Lemonade' Off-Whitex Air Force 1 sneakers, collaborated with Pioneer for the release of a limited-edition capsule titled 'Sound Engineering' and presented its Fall-Winter 2021 collection in Paris in a show titled 'Laboratory of Fun' oPalm Angels launched first kidswear collection, as well as capsule collections with Missoni and Vilebrequin oAmbush released the third drop of its sneaker collaboration with Nike and partnered with Porter & Stanley for a capsule collection
Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG")
Partnered with thredUP to expand Farfetch Donate to consumers in the United States
Farfetch Marketplace spotlighted Positively Farfetch offerings throughout June, highlighting the different services available to our consumers such as Second Life, Farfetch Donate and Farfetch Fix
Furthered alignment with shareholder interests through long-term equity award granted to Company's Founder, Chairman and CEO, which provides compensation solely in the form of share price performance-based restricted share units
Second Quarter 2021 Results Summary
Gross Merchandise Value (in thousands):
Three months ended June 30,
2020
2021
Digital Platform GMV
$
651,036
$
913,350
Brand Platform GMV
66,348
72,722
In-Store GMV
3,926
21,739
GMV
$
721,310
$
1,007,811
GMV increased by $286.5 million from $721.3 million in second quarter 2020 to $1,007.8 million in second quarter 2021, representing year-over-year growth of 39.7%. Digital Platform GMV increased by $262.3 million from $651.0 million in second quarter 2020 to $913.4 million in second quarter 2021, representing year-over-year growth of 40.3%. Excluding the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, Digital Platform GMV would have increased by 33.3%.
The increase in GMV primarily reflects the growth in Digital Platform GMV driven by order growth and an increase in Marketplace AOV from $493 to $599. This increase in AOV is due to a higher full-price mix and higher average selling price as customers shifted back to higher-priced category items. During second quarter 2021, we also saw year-over-year growth in transactions through websites managed by Farfetch Platform Solutions, primarily driven by strong growth within first-party businesses, including Off---White.com, and BrownsFashion.com.
Revenue (in thousands):
Three months ended June 30,
2020
2021
Digital Platform Services third-party revenue
$
151,861
$
208,597
Digital Platform Services first-party revenue
85,742
140,534
Digital Platform Services Revenue
237,603
349,131
Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue
56,803
83,825
Brand Platform Revenue
66,348
72,722
In-Store Revenue
3,926
17,635
Revenue
$
364,680
$
523,313
Revenue increased by $158.6 million year-over-year from $364.7 million in second quarter 2020 to $523.3 million in second quarter 2021, representing growth of 43.5%. The increase was primarily driven by 47.1% growth in Digital Platform Revenue to $433.0 million with overall growth impacted by comparatively lower Brand Platform Revenue year-over-year growth of 9.6%.
The increase in Digital Platform Services Revenue of 46.9% was driven by 40.3% overall growth in Digital Platform GMV with Digital Platform Services first-party GMV, which is comprised of our sales of owned-inventory including First-Party Original, and included in Digital Platform Services Revenue at 100% of the GMV, increasing 63.9% year-over-year to $140.5 million. Digital Platform Services first- party revenue growth was primarily driven by our continued strategic focus on growing New Guards direct-to-consumer sales on the Marketplace and the respective websites of the New Guards portfolio brands, as well as strong full-price performance through Browns' sales on the marketplace and Brownsfashion.com.
Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue represents the pass-through of delivery and duties charges incurred by our global logistics solutions, net of any Farfetch-funded consumer promotions and incentives. Whilst Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue would be expected to grow as Digital Platform GMV and order volumes increase, in second quarter 2021, Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue increased 47.6% year-over-year, above Digital Platform GMV growth of 40.3%. This was driven by increased pass-through costs resulting from higher duties due to a shift in regional mix of sales and impacts of Brexit. As we are transitioning our inventory to our Netherlands warehouse, we could continue to see this impact in the interim.
In-Store Revenue increased by 349.2% to $17.6 million and was primarily driven by revenue from additional New Guards portfolio brand stores opened within the last twelve months, as well as strong year-over-year growth due to temporary store closures in second quarter 2020, related to COVID-19 restrictions.
Cost of Revenue (in thousands):
Three months ended June 30,
2020
2021
Digital Platform Services third-party cost of revenue
$
46,699
$
69,700
Digital Platform Services first-party cost of revenue
60,325
94,432
Digital Platform Services cost of revenue
107,024
164,132
Digital Platform Fulfilment cost of revenue
56,803
83,825
Brand Platform cost of revenue
38,619
38,470
In-Store cost of goods sold
2,859
6,804
Cost of revenue
$
205,305
$
293,231
Cost of revenue increased by $87.9 million, or 42.8%, year-over-year from $205.3 million in second quarter 2020 to $293.2 million in second quarter 2021 at a slightly lower rate than Revenue growth. The increase was driven by growth in Digital Platform cost of revenue and In-Store cost of goods sold.
Digital Platform Services cost of revenue increased at a higher rate than Digital Platform Services Revenue primarily due to an increase in subsidized shipping, for the benefit of customers, a shift in country mix to higher shipping cost regions and the recognition of European Digital Services Tax which was previously included within Selling, general and administrative expenses through second quarter 2020.
As we continue to rely on third parties to provide shipping services, changes in their operations due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, as well as supply and demand for delivery services as online adoption accelerates across industries, may impact our service levels or cost of revenue.
Gross profit (in thousands):
Three months ended June 30,
2020
2021
Digital Platform third-party gross profit
$
105,162
$
138,897
Digital Platform first-party gross profit
25,417
46,102
Digital Platform Gross Profit
130,579
184,999
Brand Platform Gross Profit
27,729
34,252
In-Store Gross Profit
1,067
10,831
Gross profit
$
159,375
$
230,082
