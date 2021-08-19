Farfetch : Q2 2021 Earnings Release (opens in new window)

Farfetch Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV") exceeds $1 billion, up 40% year-over-year and more than double compared to Q2 2019

non-cash benefit arising from impact of lower share price on items held at fair value and remeasurements Q2 2021 Adjusted EBITDA improves to $(21) million, from $(25) million in Q2 2020 LONDON, U.K. August 19, 2021 - Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. José Neves, Farfetch Founder, Chairman and CEO said: "I am truly impressed with the resilience of the luxury industry, which after an unprecedented period, is already back to growth with even stronger fundamentals. I am very proud that Farfetch was a close partner for both retailers and brands in this time, delivering strong growth to our sellers, and as a result doubling our GMV in the last 24 months. "Our strong performance in second quarter 2021 reflects powerful flywheel dynamics in play at full force. Our stronger Farfetch brand is drawing marketing partnerships and even greater supply from brands to drive a 90% increase in full-price sales year-over-year from the highly valuable luxury audience we have attracted. All this boosts our progress towards becoming the global platform for luxury, as we continue to advance our initiatives in China, Farfetch Platform Solutions, Farfetch Connected Retail and our Luxury New Retail vision." Elliot Jordan, CFO of Farfetch, said: "I am very pleased with Farfetch's results in second quarter 2021. We executed across the platform to deliver high quality top line growth, significantly increasing our full-price mix and generating record media solutions revenue. This in combination with further efficiencies in demand generation and operating costs resulted in strong Adjusted EBITDA margin performance, which positions us well to achieve our full-year Adjusted EBITDA profitability target through the continued sustainable growth of our platform." 1

Consolidated Financial Summary and Key Operating Metrics (in $ thousands, except per share data, Average Order Value, Active Consumers or otherwise stated): Three months ended June 30, 2020 2021 Consolidated Group: Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV") $ 721,310 $ 1,007,811 Revenue 364,680 523,313 Adjusted Revenue 307,877 439,488 Gross profit 159,375 230,082 Gross profit margin 43.7% 44.0% (Loss) / Profit after tax $ (435,899) $ 87,925 Adjusted EBITDA (25,175) (20,579) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (8.2)% (4.7)% Basic (Loss) / Earnings per share ("EPS") $ (1.29) $ 0.24 Diluted EPS (1.29) (0.31) Adjusted EPS (0.20) (0.17) Digital Platform: Digital Platform GMV $ 651,036 $ 913,350 Digital Platform Services Revenue 237,603 349,131 Digital Platform Gross Profit 130,579 184,999 Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin 55.0% 53.0% Digital Platform Order Contribution $ 83,201 $ 119,111 Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin 35.0% 34.1% Active Consumers 2,524 3,394 Average Order Value ("AOV") - Marketplace $ 493 $ 599 AOV - Stadium Goods 304 335 Brand Platform: Brand Platform GMV $ 66,348 $ 72,722 Brand Platform Revenue 66,348 72,722 Brand Platform Gross Profit 27,729 34,252 Brand Platform Gross Profit Margin 41.8% 47.1% See "Notes and Disclosures" on page 19 for further explanations. See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial and Operating Metrics" on page 19 for reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures. Recent Business Highlights Digital Platform Strong Digital Platform GMV growth of 40% year-over-year, driven by 90% growth of full-price sales and increased mix of demand from existing customers on the Farfetch Marketplace

year-over-year, driven by 90% growth of full-price sales and increased mix of demand from existing customers on the Farfetch Marketplace Third-party transactions, including a record level of media solutions revenue, generated 83% of Digital Platform GMV at a take rate of 30.3% in second quarter 2021

transactions, including a record level of media solutions revenue, generated 83% of Digital Platform GMV at a take rate of 30.3% in second quarter 2021 First-party transactions grew 64% year-over-year, supported by First-Party Original which generated 4% of Digital Platform GMV in second quarter 2021

transactions grew 64% year-over-year, supported by First-Party Original which generated 4% of Digital Platform GMV in second quarter 2021 The Farfetch Marketplace continued to offer customers an exceptionally broad selection of luxury fashion with more than 390,000 SKUs from nearly 1,400 sellers, as supply from both multi-brand retailers and e-concession partners continued to increase

o Top 10 third-partye-concession partners expanded available stock units more than 70% year-over-year and saw a more than doubling of sales over the same period 2

Partnered with brands to showcase their products and collections to our nearly 3.4 million active consumers on the Marketplace, with campaigns featuring:

o Exclusive immersive 3D shopping experience for the launch of Burberry 's 'Olympia' bag

o Launch of Chopard's 'Happy Sport' collection with interactive virtual try-on capabilities

o Second installment of year-long 'Imagined Futures' partnership with Gucci titled 'Fluid Futures', launching Gucci's 25 Eschatology collection

Exclusive immersive 3D shopping experience for the launch of 's 'Olympia' bag Launch of 'Happy Sport' collection with interactive virtual try-on capabilities Second installment of year-long 'Imagined Futures' partnership with titled 'Fluid Futures', launching 25 Eschatology collection Continued to roll-out and enhance platform capabilities available to Farfetch Platform Solutions clients, such as live chat, improved personalization, and re-purchase capabilities for pre-owned products, among others

roll-out and enhance platform capabilities available to Farfetch Platform Solutions clients, such as live chat, improved personalization, and re-purchase capabilities for pre-owned products, among others In August 2021, initiated Farfetch Connected Retail technology pilot with select retail partners, which will enable omni-channel, personalized experiences for Farfetch consumers and drive footfall to retailers' physical locations

omni-channel, personalized experiences for Farfetch consumers and drive footfall to retailers' physical locations Launched kidswear on Brownsfashion.com in July 2021, offering collections from luxury brands including Balmain, Fendi, and Givenchy along with exclusive capsules from newer to kidswear brands such as Off-White and Palm Angels New Guards Increased ownership position of Palm Angels operating company to 100%, and interest in the Palm Angels trademark to 60% in July 2021, bringing New Guards majority ownership of its largest growth contributor

operating company to 100%, and interest in the trademark to 60% in July 2021, bringing New Guards majority ownership of its largest growth contributor New Guards' portfolio continued to create culturally relevant collections, focusing on full- price sales and direct-to-consumer channels, which contributed to Off-White and Palm Angels' positions within the top 10 brands on the Farfetch Marketplace:

o Off-White released first kidswear collection, launched 'Lemonade' Off-White x Air Force 1 sneakers, collaborated with Pioneer for the release of a limited-edition capsule titled 'Sound Engineering' and presented its Fall-Winter 2021 collection in Paris in a show titled 'Laboratory of Fun'

o Palm Angels launched first kidswear collection, as well as capsule collections with Missoni and Vilebrequin

o Ambush released the third drop of its sneaker collaboration with Nike and partnered with Porter & Stanley for a capsule collection Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Partnered with thredUP to expand Farfetch Donate to consumers in the United States

Farfetch Marketplace spotlighted Positively Farfetch offerings throughout June, highlighting the different services available to our consumers such as Second Life, Farfetch Donate and Farfetch Fix

Furthered alignment with shareholder interests through long-term equity award granted to Company's Founder, Chairman and CEO, which provides compensation solely in the form of share price performance-based restricted share units 3

Second Quarter 2021 Results Summary Gross Merchandise Value (in thousands): Three months ended June 30, 2020 2021 Digital Platform GMV $ 651,036 $ 913,350 Brand Platform GMV 66,348 72,722 In-Store GMV 3,926 21,739 GMV $ 721,310 $ 1,007,811 GMV increased by $286.5 million from $721.3 million in second quarter 2020 to $1,007.8 million in second quarter 2021, representing year-over-year growth of 39.7%. Digital Platform GMV increased by $262.3 million from $651.0 million in second quarter 2020 to $913.4 million in second quarter 2021, representing year-over-year growth of 40.3%. Excluding the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, Digital Platform GMV would have increased by 33.3%. The increase in GMV primarily reflects the growth in Digital Platform GMV driven by order growth and an increase in Marketplace AOV from $493 to $599. This increase in AOV is due to a higher full-price mix and higher average selling price as customers shifted back to higher-priced category items. During second quarter 2021, we also saw year-over-year growth in transactions through websites managed by Farfetch Platform Solutions, primarily driven by strong growth within first-party businesses, including Off---White.com, and BrownsFashion.com. Revenue (in thousands): Three months ended June 30, 2020 2021 Digital Platform Services third-party revenue $ 151,861 $ 208,597 Digital Platform Services first-party revenue 85,742 140,534 Digital Platform Services Revenue 237,603 349,131 Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue 56,803 83,825 Brand Platform Revenue 66,348 72,722 In-Store Revenue 3,926 17,635 Revenue $ 364,680 $ 523,313 Revenue increased by $158.6 million year-over-year from $364.7 million in second quarter 2020 to $523.3 million in second quarter 2021, representing growth of 43.5%. The increase was primarily driven by 47.1% growth in Digital Platform Revenue to $433.0 million with overall growth impacted by comparatively lower Brand Platform Revenue year-over-year growth of 9.6%. The increase in Digital Platform Services Revenue of 46.9% was driven by 40.3% overall growth in Digital Platform GMV with Digital Platform Services first-party GMV, which is comprised of our sales of owned-inventory including First-Party Original, and included in Digital Platform Services Revenue at 100% of the GMV, increasing 63.9% year-over-year to $140.5 million. Digital Platform Services first- party revenue growth was primarily driven by our continued strategic focus on growing New Guards direct-to-consumer sales on the Marketplace and the respective websites of the New Guards portfolio brands, as well as strong full-price performance through Browns' sales on the marketplace and Brownsfashion.com. 4

Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue represents the pass-through of delivery and duties charges incurred by our global logistics solutions, net of any Farfetch-funded consumer promotions and incentives. Whilst Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue would be expected to grow as Digital Platform GMV and order volumes increase, in second quarter 2021, Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue increased 47.6% year-over-year, above Digital Platform GMV growth of 40.3%. This was driven by increased pass-through costs resulting from higher duties due to a shift in regional mix of sales and impacts of Brexit. As we are transitioning our inventory to our Netherlands warehouse, we could continue to see this impact in the interim. In-Store Revenue increased by 349.2% to $17.6 million and was primarily driven by revenue from additional New Guards portfolio brand stores opened within the last twelve months, as well as strong year-over-year growth due to temporary store closures in second quarter 2020, related to COVID-19 restrictions. Cost of Revenue (in thousands): Three months ended June 30, 2020 2021 Digital Platform Services third-party cost of revenue $ 46,699 $ 69,700 Digital Platform Services first-party cost of revenue 60,325 94,432 Digital Platform Services cost of revenue 107,024 164,132 Digital Platform Fulfilment cost of revenue 56,803 83,825 Brand Platform cost of revenue 38,619 38,470 In-Store cost of goods sold 2,859 6,804 Cost of revenue $ 205,305 $ 293,231 Cost of revenue increased by $87.9 million, or 42.8%, year-over-year from $205.3 million in second quarter 2020 to $293.2 million in second quarter 2021 at a slightly lower rate than Revenue growth. The increase was driven by growth in Digital Platform cost of revenue and In-Store cost of goods sold. Digital Platform Services cost of revenue increased at a higher rate than Digital Platform Services Revenue primarily due to an increase in subsidized shipping, for the benefit of customers, a shift in country mix to higher shipping cost regions and the recognition of European Digital Services Tax which was previously included within Selling, general and administrative expenses through second quarter 2020. As we continue to rely on third parties to provide shipping services, changes in their operations due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, as well as supply and demand for delivery services as online adoption accelerates across industries, may impact our service levels or cost of revenue. Gross profit (in thousands): Three months ended June 30, 2020 2021 Digital Platform third-party gross profit $ 105,162 $ 138,897 Digital Platform first-party gross profit 25,417 46,102 Digital Platform Gross Profit 130,579 184,999 Brand Platform Gross Profit 27,729 34,252 In-Store Gross Profit 1,067 10,831 Gross profit $ 159,375 $ 230,082 5

