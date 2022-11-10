Farfetch to Host Capital Markets Day

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, today announced it will host a Capital Markets Day with financial analysts and institutional investors on Thursday, December 1, 2022 in New York City. At the event, members of Farfetch’s Executive Leadership Team will provide an update on the Company’s strategic growth plan and financial targets.

Due to capacity limitations, in-person attendance is by invitation only. A live webcast of the Capital Markets Day will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://farfetchinvestors.com beginning at 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time on Thursday, December 1, 2022. A webcast replay and presentation materials will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Limited is the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion, and launched in 2008, Farfetch began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today the Farfetch Marketplace connects customers in over 190 countries and territories with items from more than 50 countries and over 1,400 of the world’s best brands, boutiques and department stores, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a single platform. Farfetch’s additional businesses include Browns and Stadium Goods, which offer luxury products to consumers, and New Guards Group, a platform for the development of global fashion brands. Farfetch offers its broad range of consumer-facing channels and enterprise level solutions to the luxury industry under its Luxury New Retail initiative. The Luxury New Retail initiative also encompasses Farfetch Platform Solutions, which services enterprise clients with e-commerce and technology capabilities and innovations such as Store of the Future, its connected retail solution.

