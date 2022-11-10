Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Farfetch Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTCH   KY30744W1070

FARFETCH LIMITED

(FTCH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:46 2022-11-10 pm EST
8.605 USD   +19.02%
03:45pFarfetch to Host Capital Markets Day
BU
11/01Farfetch to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
10/27Fitch Assigns Farfetch Limited Final 'B-' IDR; Stable Outlook
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Farfetch to Host Capital Markets Day

11/10/2022 | 03:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, today announced it will host a Capital Markets Day with financial analysts and institutional investors on Thursday, December 1, 2022 in New York City. At the event, members of Farfetch’s Executive Leadership Team will provide an update on the Company’s strategic growth plan and financial targets.

Due to capacity limitations, in-person attendance is by invitation only. A live webcast of the Capital Markets Day will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://farfetchinvestors.com beginning at 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time on Thursday, December 1, 2022. A webcast replay and presentation materials will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Farfetch
Farfetch Limited is the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion, and launched in 2008, Farfetch began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today the Farfetch Marketplace connects customers in over 190 countries and territories with items from more than 50 countries and over 1,400 of the world’s best brands, boutiques and department stores, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a single platform. Farfetch’s additional businesses include Browns and Stadium Goods, which offer luxury products to consumers, and New Guards Group, a platform for the development of global fashion brands. Farfetch offers its broad range of consumer-facing channels and enterprise level solutions to the luxury industry under its Luxury New Retail initiative. The Luxury New Retail initiative also encompasses Farfetch Platform Solutions, which services enterprise clients with e-commerce and technology capabilities and innovations such as Store of the Future, its connected retail solution.

For more information, please visit www.farfetchinvestors.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FARFETCH LIMITED
03:45pFarfetch to Host Capital Markets Day
BU
11/01Farfetch to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
10/27Fitch Assigns Farfetch Limited Final 'B-' IDR; Stable Outlook
AQ
10/21Farfetch : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
10/21FARFETCH and Outlier Ventures Announce First Cohort for Dream Assembly Base Camp
BU
10/21Wear Digital Inc. announced that it expects to receive $0.15 million in funding from Ou..
CI
10/21Reblium announced that it expects to receive $0.15 million in funding from Outlier Vent..
CI
10/21Metav.rs SAS announced that it expects to receive $0.15 million in funding from Farfetc..
CI
10/21Altr announced that it expects to receive $0.15 million in funding from Farfetch Limite..
CI
10/20Farfetch : Credit Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FARFETCH LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 410 M - -
Net income 2022 69,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 371 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 0,02%
Capitalization 2 757 M 2 757 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 6 464
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart FARFETCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Farfetch Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARFETCH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 7,23 $
Average target price 15,13 $
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Manuel Neves Chief Executive Officer
Elliot Gilbert Jordan Chief Financial Officer
Cipriano Sousa Chief Technology Officer
Luis Teixeira Chief Operations Officer
Dana L. Evan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARFETCH LIMITED-78.37%2 757
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-42.65%171 666
MEITUAN INC.-37.05%113 775
PINDUODUO INC.1.48%74 801
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-33.43%45 146
SHOPIFY INC.-77.57%39 308