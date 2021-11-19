Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Farfetch Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTCH   KY30744W1070

FARFETCH LIMITED

(FTCH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thinking about buying stock in Greenland Technologies, Lucid Group, Tilray, Farfetch, or Delta Air Lines?

11/19/2021 | 10:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for GTEC, LCID, TLRY, FTCH, and DAL.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-greenland-technologies-lucid-group-tilray-farfetch-or-delta-air-lines-301429148.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about FARFETCH LIMITED
10:46aThinking about buying stock in Greenland Technologies, Lucid Group, Tilray, Farfetch, o..
PR
10:31aFarfetch Shares Slide in Wake of Sales, GMV Miss After Stock Price Run-Up on Richemont ..
MT
09:52aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Alibaba, Applied Materials, Ryanair, Unilever, Apple....
09:28aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Europe’s Covid wave weighs on indexes
09:26aCredit Suisse Lowers Farfetch's PT to $71 from $77 on Concerns About Higher Level of Cu..
MT
09:24aWall Street Set for Mixed Open, Europe's COVID-19 Situation in Focus
MT
08:19aTop Premarket Decliners
MT
08:11aLuxury retailer Farfetch's shares take a hit from forecast cut on waning demand
RE
08:05aKeyBanc Adjusts Price Target on Farfetch to $60 From $75, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
07:40aWedbush Cuts Price Target on Farfetch to $38 From $47 After 'Surprising' Q3 Miss; Neutr..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FARFETCH LIMITED
More recommendations