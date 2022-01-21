Farglory Free Trade Zone Investment : Explain the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on behalf of the subsidiary Farglory Free Trade Zone Co., Ltd

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/21 2.Company name:Farglory Free Trade Zone Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as ��Farglory Free Trade Zone) 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):The Subsidiary of the Company 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Farglory F T Z Investment Holding Co.,Ltd. holds 76.82% equity of Farglory Free Trade Zone Co., Ltd. 5.Cause of occurrence:As a foreigner employed by a port enterprise in the value-added park of Farglory Free Trade Zone Co., Ltd. was diagnosed with COVID-19 injection today (January 21), and the comprehensive disinfection was carried out in the morning in the value-added park and the case was reported to the Ministry of Health and Welfare for its entry in the park. Farglory Free Trade Zone Co., Ltd. fully cooperated with the guidance of the airport forward command center for epidemic prevention. The event has no significant impact on the operation and financial situation of Farglory Free Trade Zone Co., Ltd. 6.Countermeasures:Carry out quick screening of manufacturers and their employees in the value-added park, conduct cleaning and disinfection of the activity areas every two hours, cooperate with the command center to investigate and list the footprints of the confirmed patient, start sampling collection and inspection and moving line diversion, and advise manufacturers and their employees to strengthen personal cleaning and pay attention to their physical conditions to avoid the spread of the epidemic. In addition, we will carry out rapid screening of reagents every three days to prevent the epidemic. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA