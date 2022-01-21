Farglory Free Trade Zone Investment : Explain the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on behalf of the subsidiary Farglory Free Trade Zone Co., Ltd
Provided by: Farglory F T Z Investment Holding Co.,Ltd.
Date of announcement
2022/01/21
Explain the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on
behalf of the subsidiary Farglory Free Trade Zone Co., Ltd
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/21
2.Company name:Farglory Free Trade Zone Co., Ltd.
(hereinafter referred to as ��Farglory Free Trade Zone)
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):The Subsidiary of the Company
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Farglory F T Z Investment Holding Co.,Ltd.
holds 76.82% equity of Farglory Free Trade Zone Co., Ltd.
5.Cause of occurrence:As a foreigner employed by a port enterprise in the
value-added park of Farglory Free Trade Zone Co., Ltd. was diagnosed with
COVID-19 injection today (January 21), and the comprehensive disinfection
was carried out in the morning in the value-added park and the case was
reported to the Ministry of Health and Welfare for its entry in the park.
Farglory Free Trade Zone Co., Ltd. fully cooperated with the guidance of
the airport forward command center for epidemic prevention. The event has
no significant impact on the operation and financial situation of Farglory
Free Trade Zone Co., Ltd.
6.Countermeasures:Carry out quick screening of manufacturers and their
employees in the value-added park, conduct cleaning and disinfection of the
activity areas every two hours, cooperate with the command center to
investigate and list the footprints of the confirmed patient, start sampling
collection and inspection and moving line diversion, and advise
manufacturers and their employees to strengthen personal cleaning and pay
attention to their physical conditions to avoid the spread of the epidemic.
In addition, we will carry out rapid screening of reagents every three days
to prevent the epidemic.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
