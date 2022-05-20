Log in
    5607   TW0005607006

FARGLORY FREE TRADE ZONE INVESTMENT HOLDING CO., LTD

(5607)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-18
51.00 TWD   -1.35%
Farglory Free Trade Zone Investment : On behalf of the subsidiary of Farglory Logistics Co., Ltd. announcement the resolutions of the Shareholders' Meeting approved by the Board of Directors

05/20/2022 | 05:35am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Farglory F T Z Investment Holding Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/05/20 Time of announcement 17:21:45
Subject 
 On behalf of the subsidiary of Farglory Logistics Co.,
Ltd. announcement the resolutions of the Shareholders'
Meeting approved by the Board of Directors
Date of events 2022/05/20 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/20
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:
Adoption of the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits and approved to
distribute NT$50,490,000 as shareholders'dividend.
(NT$0.9 per share) in cash distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Adoption of the amendment to the Article of Incorporation.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Adoption of the 2021 business report and financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Adoption of the additional paid-in capital for cash return.
(2)Adoption of the amendment to the "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal
   of Assets".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Farglory F T Z Investment Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 09:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
