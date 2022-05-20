Farglory Free Trade Zone Investment : On behalf of the subsidiary of Farglory Logistics Co., Ltd. announcement the resolutions of the Shareholders' Meeting approved by the Board of Directors

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/20 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Adoption of the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits and approved to distribute NT$50,490,000 as shareholders'dividend. (NT$0.9 per share) in cash distribution. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Adoption of the amendment to the Article of Incorporation. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Adoption of the 2021 business report and financial statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Adoption of the additional paid-in capital for cash return. (2)Adoption of the amendment to the "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets". 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.