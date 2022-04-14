Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Farglory Land Development Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    5522   TW0005522007

FARGLORY LAND DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(5522)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-12
68.80 TWD   +1.18%
05:45aFARGLORY LAND DEVELOPMENT : Acquire land located at Xitun District,Taichung City.
PU
03/28Farglory Land Development Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/22FARGLORY LAND DEVELOPMENT : Sets the Ex-Dividend Date for the second half of 2021 Cash Dividends.
PU
Farglory Land Development : Acquire land located at Xitun District,Taichung City.

04/14/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Farglory Land Development Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/14 Time of announcement 17:30:47
Subject 
 Acquire land located at Xitun District,Taichung City.
Date of events 2022/04/14 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
Acquire land located at Xitun District,Taichung City.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/14
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
1049.08 ping, with total transaction price at NT 1,036,380 thousand dollars.
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Counterparty to the trade：Natural person
Relationship with the company：No
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:Based on payment schedule.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The decision-making department:BOD
The manner of deciding on this transaction:price negotiation
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:
Appraisal Firm:Home Ban Appraisers Joint Firm
Result of appraisal:NT 1,049,080 thousand dollars.
Appraisal Firm:Jhong-Ding Real Estate Appraiser Office
Result of appraisal:NT 1,048,132 thousand dollars.
11.Name of the professional appraiser:
Li Ching Tang
Chien Wu Chih
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
Printing Serial No. 000839
Printing Serial No. 000701
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:No
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:No
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:Based on company policy.
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
In order to enlarge the revenue.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:No
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:No
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:No

Disclaimer

Farglory Land Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 09:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
