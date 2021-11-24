Farglory Land Development : attend Yuanta Industry Forum.
11/24/2021 | 04:10am EST
Provided by: Farglory Land Development Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/24
Time of announcement
17:01:10
Subject
Farglory attend Yuanta Industry Forum.
Date of events
2021/11/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/25
2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:00 PM
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
We are invited by Yuanta Securities to illustrate Farglory's Business and
Financial performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:No
Farglory Land Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 09:09:05 UTC.