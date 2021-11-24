Log in
    5522   TW0005522007

FARGLORY LAND DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(5522)
Farglory Land Development : attend Yuanta Industry Forum.

11/24/2021 | 04:10am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Farglory Land Development Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/24 Time of announcement 17:01:10
Subject 
 Farglory attend Yuanta Industry Forum.
Date of events 2021/11/25 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/25
2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:00 PM
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
We are invited by Yuanta Securities to illustrate Farglory's Business and
Financial performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:No

Disclaimer

Farglory Land Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 09:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
