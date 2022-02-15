Farmaceutica REMEDIA S A : 2021 Preliminary Report availability

Current report

Report date: 15.02.2022 Name of issuer: Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A. Registered office: Deva, no. 2, Nicolae Bălcescu Blvd Tel/ fax no: +40 254 22 32 60 / +40 254 22 61 97 ORC no: 2115198 Trade Registry no: J20 / 700 / 1991 Subscribed and paid-in capital: LEI 9.548.082 Regulated market: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Standard Category Important events to report: PRESS RELEASE

In compliance with the legal provisions in force on issuers and securities operations, the

Board of Administrators of the Commercial Company Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A. informs everyone interested that on Wednesday, February 16th 2022, at 18:30 the Preliminary Annual Report for the fiscal year 2021 will be presented to the Bucharest Stock

Exchange and will be published on the company website (https://corporate.remedia.ro/en/investor-relationship/financial-information/).

The preliminary unconsolidated and consolidated financial statements for 2021 of the commercial company Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A. concluded on 31 December 2021, drafted according to the applicable accounting standards, offer a correct image, which is in compliance with the reality of assets, obligations, financial position and the profit and loss account.

The reports of the Board of Administrators comprise a correct analysis of the development and the performances of the issuer, as well as a description of the main risks and uncertainties specific to the activities carried out.

The documents can be also obtained in written form, upon request, at the office of the Company from Deva, no. 2 Nicolae Balcescu Blvd. The preliminary financial statements for 2021 were not audited.

Additional information can be obtained at the telephone number: +40 254 223 260,

contact persons: Elena CODREAN / Florin CADIA, or at the e-mail adress: investor@remedia.ro.

Chairman of the Board of Administrators,

"TARUS" - Valentin Norbert TARUS e.U.