Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMAH   RORMAHACNOR2

FARMACEUTICA REMEDIA S.A.

(RMAH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-06
0.6200 RON   -0.80%
03:56pFarmaceutica Remedia S A : 2023 Budget Unconsolidated
PU
03:56pFarmaceutica Remedia S A : 2023 Budget Consolidated
PU
04/03Farmaceutica Remedia S A : BA Proposals – 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Farmaceutica REMEDIA S A : 2023 Budget Consolidated

04/08/2023 | 03:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Revenues and costs budget Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A. - consolidated

2023

REVENUES

SUBGROUP TOTAL

GROUP TOTAL

GENERAL TOTAL

Sales of goods - net

628.600.000,00

Remedia Pharmacies

11.000.000,00

E-Commerce

200.000

BD Rowa

12.400.000

Distribution

330.000.000

Distribution to hospitals

275.000.000

Other revenues

10.423.000

Operating revenues

639.023.000,00

639.023.000,00

Financial revenues

564.250,00

Interest

564.250,00

Revenue from dividends

0,00

Revenues from provisions

150.000

TOTAL REVENUES

714.250,00

639.023.000,00

639.737.250,00

COSTS

COGS

583.700.000,00

Discounts received

60.000,00

Other costs

39.896.450,00

OPERATING COSTS Fuel & lubricants

2.540.000,00

Consumables

695.000,00

Valuables inventory

146.000,00

Energy, water, other utilities

1.475.000,00

Spare parts, mentenance

330.900,00

Rents paid

1.995.000,00

Insurance

1.067.500,00

Cargo transport

3.720.000,00

Commisions, fees, collaborations

717.250,00

Protocol

138.500,00

Advertising

50.000,00

Movements

266.400,00

Telecom

340.750,00

Medical promotion

195.000,00

Other services

1.069.000,00

Taxes (without wage's taxes)

2.606.250,00

Wages (including taxes)

22.050.000,00

Expired goods

175.900,00

Bad debts

68.000,00

Provisions

0

Other costs

250.000,00

Total operating costs

623.536.450,00

623.536.450,00

Financial costs

Interest paid

50.000

622.950,00

Course differences

106.750,00

Bank fees

444.200,00

Interest leasing

22.000,00

Depreciation & provisions

4.461.500,00

TOTAL COSTS

5.084.450,00

623.536.450,00

628.620.900,00

GROSS PROFIT

11.116.350,00

Tax on profit

1.972.240,00

NET PROFIT

9.144.110

Disclaimer

Farmaceutica REMEDIA SA published this content on 08 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2023 19:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FARMACEUTICA REMEDIA S.A.
03:56pFarmaceutica Remedia S A : 2023 Budget Unconsolidated
PU
03:56pFarmaceutica Remedia S A : 2023 Budget Consolidated
PU
04/03Farmaceutica Remedia S A : BA Proposals – 2023
PU
03/21Farmaceutica Remedia S A : Explanatory notes 2022 – consolidated
PU
03/21Farmaceutica Remedia S A : Statement of Conformity with CG code of Bucharest Stock Exchang..
PU
03/20Farmaceutica Remedia S A : DECISION 85 (project) – OGMS 20/21.04.2023
PU
03/20Farmaceutica Remedia S A : 2022 Balance sheet – unconsolidated
PU
03/20Farmaceutica Remedia S A : 2022 Balance sheet – consolidated
PU
03/20Farmaceutica Remedia S A : Special delegation – OGMS 20/21.04.2023
PU
03/20Farmaceutica Remedia S A : Mail voting – OGMS 20/21.04.2023
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 477 M 105 M 105 M
Net income 2021 7,23 M 1,60 M 1,60 M
Net cash 2021 22,9 M 5,06 M 5,06 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,21x
Yield 2021 7,16%
Capitalization 59,0 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
EV / Sales 2021 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 224
Free-Float 15,4%
Chart FARMACEUTICA REMEDIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Valentin-Norbert Tarus Chairman & General Director
Elena Codrean Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Cristian Popa Manager-Information Technology
Florin Lupas Manager-Administrative
Adrian-Marcel Parvu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARMACEUTICA REMEDIA S.A.5.08%13
RAIA DROGASIL S.A.5.40%8 145
AIN HOLDINGS INC.-12.58%1 405
QOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.20%324
PETMED EXPRESS, INC.-13.11%313
NIHON CHOUZAI CO.,LTD.-5.43%261
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer