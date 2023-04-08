Farmaceutica REMEDIA S A : 2023 Budget Consolidated
Revenues and costs budget Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A. - consolidated
2023
REVENUES
SUBGROUP TOTAL
GROUP TOTAL
GENERAL TOTAL
Sales of goods - net
628.600.000,00
Remedia Pharmacies
11.000.000,00
E-Commerce
200.000
BD Rowa
12.400.000
Distribution
330.000.000
Distribution to hospitals
275.000.000
Other revenues
10.423.000
Operating revenues
639.023.000,00
639.023.000,00
Financial revenues
564.250,00
Interest
564.250,00
Revenue from dividends
0,00
Revenues from provisions
150.000
TOTAL REVENUES
714.250,00
639.023.000,00
639.737.250,00
COSTS
COGS
583.700.000,00
Discounts received
60.000,00
Other costs
39.896.450,00
OPERATING COSTS Fuel & lubricants
2.540.000,00
Consumables
695.000,00
Valuables inventory
146.000,00
Energy, water, other utilities
1.475.000,00
Spare parts, mentenance
330.900,00
Rents paid
1.995.000,00
Insurance
1.067.500,00
Cargo transport
3.720.000,00
Commisions, fees, collaborations
717.250,00
Protocol
138.500,00
Advertising
50.000,00
Movements
266.400,00
Telecom
340.750,00
Medical promotion
195.000,00
Other services
1.069.000,00
Taxes (without wage's taxes)
2.606.250,00
Wages (including taxes)
22.050.000,00
Expired goods
175.900,00
Bad debts
68.000,00
Provisions
0
Other costs
250.000,00
Total operating costs
623.536.450,00
623.536.450,00
Financial costs
Interest paid
50.000
622.950,00
Course differences
106.750,00
Bank fees
444.200,00
Interest leasing
22.000,00
Depreciation & provisions
4.461.500,00
TOTAL COSTS
5.084.450,00
623.536.450,00
628.620.900,00
GROSS PROFIT
11.116.350,00
Tax on profit
1.972.240,00
NET PROFIT
9.144.110
Disclaimer
Farmaceutica REMEDIA SA published this content on 08 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2023 19:55:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about FARMACEUTICA REMEDIA S.A.
Sales 2021
477 M
105 M
105 M
Net income 2021
7,23 M
1,60 M
1,60 M
Net cash 2021
22,9 M
5,06 M
5,06 M
P/E ratio 2021
9,21x
Yield 2021
7,16%
Capitalization
59,0 M
13,0 M
13,0 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,08x
EV / Sales 2021
0,09x
Nbr of Employees
224
Free-Float
15,4%
Chart FARMACEUTICA REMEDIA S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.