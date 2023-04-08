Farmaceutica REMEDIA S A : 2023 Budget Unconsolidated
Revenues and costs budget Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A. - unconsolidated
2023
REVENUES
SUBGROUP TOTAL GROUP TOTAL
GENERAL TOTAL
Sales of goods - net
Remedia Pharmacies
11.000.000,00
E-Commerce
200.000
BD Rowa
12.400.000
23.600.000,00
Other revenues
6.100.000
Operating revenues
29.700.000,00
29.700.000,00
Financial revenues
5.255.000,00
Interest
255.000,00
Revenue from dividends
5.000.000,00
Revenues from provisions
0
0
TOTAL REVENUES
5.255.000,00
34.955.000,00
34.955.000,00
COSTS
COGS
17.900.000,00
Discounts received
60.000,00
Other costs
7.198.400,00
OPERATING COSTS Fuel & lubricants
230.000,00
Consumables
150.000,00
Valuables inventory
47.000,00
Energy, water, other utilities
210.000,00
Spare parts, mentenance
71.000,00
Rents paid
360.000,00
Insurance
56.000,00
Commisions, fees, collaborations
16.000,00
Protocol
52.000,00
Advertising
0,00
Movements
139.400,00
Telecom
57.000,00
Promovare medicala
0,00
Other services
550.000,00
Taxes (without wage's taxes)
1.200.000,00
Wages (including taxes)
4.000.000,00
Expired goods
50.000
Bad debts
10.000,00
Provisions
0,00
Other costs
0,00
Total operating costs
25.038.400,00
25.038.400,00
Financial costs
Interest paid
0
111.500,00
Course differences
21.500,00
Bank fees
90.000,00
Depreciation & provisions
2.720.000,00
TOTAL COSTS
2.831.500,00
27.869.900,00
27.869.900,00
GROSS PROFIT
7.085.100
Tax on profit
323.800
NET PROFIT
6.761.300
Disclaimer
Farmaceutica REMEDIA SA published this content on 08 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2023 19:55:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2021
477 M
105 M
105 M
Net income 2021
7,23 M
1,60 M
1,60 M
Net cash 2021
22,9 M
5,06 M
5,06 M
P/E ratio 2021
9,21x
Yield 2021
7,16%
Capitalization
59,0 M
13,0 M
13,0 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,08x
EV / Sales 2021
0,09x
Nbr of Employees
224
Free-Float
15,4%
