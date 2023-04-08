Advanced search
    RMAH   RORMAHACNOR2

FARMACEUTICA REMEDIA S.A.

(RMAH)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-06
0.6200 RON   -0.80%
Farmaceutica REMEDIA S A : 2023 Budget Unconsolidated

04/08/2023 | 03:56pm EDT
Revenues and costs budget Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A. - unconsolidated

2023

REVENUES

SUBGROUP TOTAL GROUP TOTAL

GENERAL TOTAL

Sales of goods - net

Remedia Pharmacies

11.000.000,00

E-Commerce

200.000

BD Rowa

12.400.000

23.600.000,00

Other revenues

6.100.000

Operating revenues

29.700.000,00

29.700.000,00

Financial revenues

5.255.000,00

Interest

255.000,00

Revenue from dividends

5.000.000,00

Revenues from provisions

0

0

TOTAL REVENUES

5.255.000,00

34.955.000,00

34.955.000,00

COSTS

COGS

17.900.000,00

Discounts received

60.000,00

Other costs

7.198.400,00

OPERATING COSTS Fuel & lubricants

230.000,00

Consumables

150.000,00

Valuables inventory

47.000,00

Energy, water, other utilities

210.000,00

Spare parts, mentenance

71.000,00

Rents paid

360.000,00

Insurance

56.000,00

Commisions, fees, collaborations

16.000,00

Protocol

52.000,00

Advertising

0,00

Movements

139.400,00

Telecom

57.000,00

Promovare medicala

0,00

Other services

550.000,00

Taxes (without wage's taxes)

1.200.000,00

Wages (including taxes)

4.000.000,00

Expired goods

50.000

Bad debts

10.000,00

Provisions

0,00

Other costs

0,00

Total operating costs

25.038.400,00

25.038.400,00

Financial costs

Interest paid

0

111.500,00

Course differences

21.500,00

Bank fees

90.000,00

Depreciation & provisions

2.720.000,00

TOTAL COSTS

2.831.500,00

27.869.900,00

27.869.900,00

GROSS PROFIT

7.085.100

Tax on profit

323.800

NET PROFIT

6.761.300

Disclaimer

Farmaceutica REMEDIA SA published this content on 08 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2023 19:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
