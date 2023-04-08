Farmaceutica REMEDIA S A : 2023 Investment budget
Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A. - INVESTMENT PROGRAMM - FOR THE YEAR 2023
Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A
Investment
Execution
Responsible
Investments
Nr. crt.
CITY
PHARMACY
WORKS
value
Deadline
period
for works
value [euro]
[Lei ]
ENERGY EFFICIENCY OF OFFICE
AND WAREHOUSE BUILDINGS -
Replacement of office and warehouse
THIRD
1
DEVA
WAREHOUSE
windows (parapharmaceutical,
120.000
Q I-II
45 days
24.246
PARTIES
warehouses left-right wing floor) with
double-glazed glass, eliminating heat
loss
ISU works for Deva warehouse ,
redesigning: fire doors installation,
walls masonry, empty windows
THIRD
2
DEVA
WAREHOUSE
masonry, installation of lightning
850.000
Q II, III
120 days
171.745
PARTIES
conductor with ground socket, safety
lighting / escape lighting, fire control
panel + sensors, smoke extraction
Realization of 100 kw photovoltaic
park for electricity production,
3
DEVA
WAREHOUSE
interconnection with the current
950.000
Q II , III, IV
180 days
THIRD
191.950
supply/distribution system, upgrading
PARTIES
of the general panel, implementation
as a prosumer.
Rebuilding of warehouse No. 2 (former
furniture warehouse): floor: 660 sq.m,
electric sockets, heating system, air
OWN LABOR
4
DEVA
WAREHOUSE
conditioning system, replacement of
350.000
Q I- III
90 days
/ THIRD
70.718
access doors, rebuilding of sanitary
PARTIES
group, equipping the warehouse with 2
cold units 2x50 sq.m.
5
DEVA
WAREHOUSE
Rebuilding of Deva warehouse parking
95.000
Q III-IV
90 days
THIRD
19.195
lot, surface: 900 sqm
PARTIES
6
DEVA
WAREHOUSE
Warehouse sewage repairs, office roof
65.000
Q III-IV
30 days
THIRD
13.133
repairs
PARTIES
Warehouse extension 1000 sqm
THIRD
7
BUCURESTI
WAREHOUSE
footprint, design completion, execution
3.900.000
Q II-IV
120 days
788.006
PARTIES
of works
8
BUCURESTI
WAREHOUSE
Realization of fence, property
50.000
Q III-IV
20 days
THIRD
10.103
delimitation Bucharest
PARTIES
9
BUCURESTI
WAREHOUSE
Capital repairs for fire water tank
200.000
Q III-IV
20 days
THIRD
40.411
PARTIES
10
BUCURESTI
WAREHOUSE
Repair works, office hallway
45.000
Q III-IV
60 days
THIRD
9.092
sanitation, balcony repairs
PARTIES
Extensive works in the pharmacy
basement + sewerage and evacuation
11
HATEG
Sf TREIME
areas, new sewerage route, wall
60.000
Q I
45 days
THIRD
12.123
piercing, sewerage route in the street,
PARTIES
facade restoration of rented premises
and part of the extension roof.
Delimitation of the pharmacy from the
rest of the spaces, re-apartment of the
OWN LABOR
12
DEVA
Sf Gheorghe
space for ISU, roof and facade
55.000
Q I-II
15 days
/ THIRD
11.113
repairs, restoration of the heating
PARTIES
system for tenants.
Repairs to the central heating system
OWN LABOR
13
Simeria
Sf ANDREI
and boiler installations in the tenants'
20.000
Q I-II
5 days
/ THIRD
4.041
premises (second, barbershop seeds)
PARTIES
Project space arrangement,
Free space for
partitioning, interior and exterior space
OWN LABOR
14
DEVA
rent, Str Nicolae
sanitation, replacement of windows,
350.000
Q III
20 days
/ THIRD
70.718
Balcescu 4
tiles, heating, electrical installation,
PARTIES
plumbing space 320 sq.m.
Repairs to rear shed walls, removal of
OWN LABOR
15
ABRUD
debris/dirt, re-flooring, sanitation,
30.000
Q
II , III
60 days
/ THIRD
6.062
repairs
PARTIES
Free space for
OWN LABOR
16
PETROSANI
Roof repairs, wall consolidation
75.000
Q
II , III
60 days
/ THIRD
15.154
rent
PARTIES
TOTAL [Lei] FR SA
7.215.000,0
TOTAL euro
1.457.811
Farmaceutica REMEDIA Distribution & Logistics S.R.L.
1
DEVA
WAREHOUSE
Realization of cold rooms 2x50 sqm
180.000
Q I-II
30 days
THIRD
36.370
PARTIES
Realization of selective
THIRD
2
DEVA
WAREHOUSE
waste/cardboard/paper collection
28.000
Q I-II
30 days
5.657
PARTIES
space
3
BUCURESTI
WAREHOUSE
Realization of cold rooms 2x50 sqm
180.000
Q I-II
30 days
THIRD
36.370
PARTIES
Purchase and implementation of
THIRD
4
BUCURESTI
WAREHOUSE
perimeter and warehouse CCTV
25.000
Q I-II
30 days
5.051
PARTIES
system
5
BUCURESTI
WAREHOUSE
Capital repairs electric generator
20.000
Q I-II
30 days
THIRD
4.041
PARTIES
VNA Jungheinrich Electric three-sided
THIRD
6
BUCURESTI
WAREHOUSE
storage and order picker for narrow
525.000
Q II , III
60 days
106.078
PARTIES
aisles EKX 514
Realization of 100 kw photovoltaic
park for electricity production,
BUCURESTI
WAREHOUSE
interconnection with the current
950.000
Q II , III
180 days
THIRD
191.950
supply/distribution system, upgrading
PARTIES
of the general panel, implementation
as a prosumer.
BUCURESTI
WAREHOUSE
Belt capital repairs, belt upgrading,
350.000
Q III-IV
90 days
THIRD
70.718
motor replacement, energy efficiency
PARTIES
BUCURESTI
WAREHOUSE
Heating system repair works, cooling
150.000
Q II- III
30 days
THIRD
30.308
system, capital overhaul CHILLER
PARTIES
BUCURESTI
WAREHOUSE
Senior software upgrade
100.000
Q I
31 days
THIRD
20.205
PARTIES
TOTAL FRDL [Lei
]
2.508.000,0
TOTAL euro
506.749
Intocmit
24.03.2023
Florin LUPAS
Disclaimer
Farmaceutica REMEDIA SA published this content on 08 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2023 23:55:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about FARMACEUTICA REMEDIA S.A.
Sales 2021
477 M
105 M
105 M
Net income 2021
7,23 M
1,60 M
1,60 M
Net cash 2021
22,9 M
5,06 M
5,06 M
P/E ratio 2021
9,21x
Yield 2021
7,16%
Capitalization
59,0 M
13,0 M
13,0 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,08x
EV / Sales 2021
0,09x
Nbr of Employees
224
Free-Float
15,4%
Chart FARMACEUTICA REMEDIA S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.