  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMAH   RORMAHACNOR2

FARMACEUTICA REMEDIA S.A.

(RMAH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-06
0.6200 RON   -0.80%
Farmaceutica REMEDIA S A : 2023 Investment budget

04/08/2023
Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A. - INVESTMENT PROGRAMM - FOR THE YEAR 2023

Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A

Investment

Execution

Responsible

Investments

Nr. crt.

CITY

PHARMACY

WORKS

value

Deadline

period

for works

value [euro]

[Lei ]

ENERGY EFFICIENCY OF OFFICE

AND WAREHOUSE BUILDINGS -

Replacement of office and warehouse

THIRD

1

DEVA

WAREHOUSE

windows (parapharmaceutical,

120.000

Q I-II

45 days

24.246

PARTIES

warehouses left-right wing floor) with

double-glazed glass, eliminating heat

loss

ISU works for Deva warehouse ,

redesigning: fire doors installation,

walls masonry, empty windows

THIRD

2

DEVA

WAREHOUSE

masonry, installation of lightning

850.000

Q II, III

120 days

171.745

PARTIES

conductor with ground socket, safety

lighting / escape lighting, fire control

panel + sensors, smoke extraction

Realization of 100 kw photovoltaic

park for electricity production,

3

DEVA

WAREHOUSE

interconnection with the current

950.000

Q II , III, IV

180 days

THIRD

191.950

supply/distribution system, upgrading

PARTIES

of the general panel, implementation

as a prosumer.

Rebuilding of warehouse No. 2 (former

furniture warehouse): floor: 660 sq.m,

electric sockets, heating system, air

OWN LABOR

4

DEVA

WAREHOUSE

conditioning system, replacement of

350.000

Q I- III

90 days

/ THIRD

70.718

access doors, rebuilding of sanitary

PARTIES

group, equipping the warehouse with 2

cold units 2x50 sq.m.

5

DEVA

WAREHOUSE

Rebuilding of Deva warehouse parking

95.000

Q III-IV

90 days

THIRD

19.195

lot, surface: 900 sqm

PARTIES

6

DEVA

WAREHOUSE

Warehouse sewage repairs, office roof

65.000

Q III-IV

30 days

THIRD

13.133

repairs

PARTIES

Warehouse extension 1000 sqm

THIRD

7

BUCURESTI

WAREHOUSE

footprint, design completion, execution

3.900.000

Q II-IV

120 days

788.006

PARTIES

of works

8

BUCURESTI

WAREHOUSE

Realization of fence, property

50.000

Q III-IV

20 days

THIRD

10.103

delimitation Bucharest

PARTIES

9

BUCURESTI

WAREHOUSE

Capital repairs for fire water tank

200.000

Q III-IV

20 days

THIRD

40.411

PARTIES

10

BUCURESTI

WAREHOUSE

Repair works, office hallway

45.000

Q III-IV

60 days

THIRD

9.092

sanitation, balcony repairs

PARTIES

Extensive works in the pharmacy

basement + sewerage and evacuation

11

HATEG

Sf TREIME

areas, new sewerage route, wall

60.000

Q I

45 days

THIRD

12.123

piercing, sewerage route in the street,

PARTIES

facade restoration of rented premises

and part of the extension roof.

Delimitation of the pharmacy from the

rest of the spaces, re-apartment of the

OWN LABOR

12

DEVA

Sf Gheorghe

space for ISU, roof and facade

55.000

Q I-II

15 days

/ THIRD

11.113

repairs, restoration of the heating

PARTIES

system for tenants.

Repairs to the central heating system

OWN LABOR

13

Simeria

Sf ANDREI

and boiler installations in the tenants'

20.000

Q I-II

5 days

/ THIRD

4.041

premises (second, barbershop seeds)

PARTIES

Project space arrangement,

Free space for

partitioning, interior and exterior space

OWN LABOR

14

DEVA

rent, Str Nicolae

sanitation, replacement of windows,

350.000

Q III

20 days

/ THIRD

70.718

Balcescu 4

tiles, heating, electrical installation,

PARTIES

plumbing space 320 sq.m.

Repairs to rear shed walls, removal of

OWN LABOR

15

ABRUD

debris/dirt, re-flooring, sanitation,

30.000

Q

II , III

60 days

/ THIRD

6.062

repairs

PARTIES

Free space for

OWN LABOR

16

PETROSANI

Roof repairs, wall consolidation

75.000

Q

II , III

60 days

/ THIRD

15.154

rent

PARTIES

TOTAL [Lei] FR SA

7.215.000,0

TOTAL euro

1.457.811

Farmaceutica REMEDIA Distribution & Logistics S.R.L.

1

DEVA

WAREHOUSE

Realization of cold rooms 2x50 sqm

180.000

Q I-II

30 days

THIRD

36.370

PARTIES

Realization of selective

THIRD

2

DEVA

WAREHOUSE

waste/cardboard/paper collection

28.000

Q I-II

30 days

5.657

PARTIES

space

3

BUCURESTI

WAREHOUSE

Realization of cold rooms 2x50 sqm

180.000

Q I-II

30 days

THIRD

36.370

PARTIES

Purchase and implementation of

THIRD

4

BUCURESTI

WAREHOUSE

perimeter and warehouse CCTV

25.000

Q I-II

30 days

5.051

PARTIES

system

5

BUCURESTI

WAREHOUSE

Capital repairs electric generator

20.000

Q I-II

30 days

THIRD

4.041

PARTIES

VNA Jungheinrich Electric three-sided

THIRD

6

BUCURESTI

WAREHOUSE

storage and order picker for narrow

525.000

Q II , III

60 days

106.078

PARTIES

aisles EKX 514

7

8

9

10

Realization of 100 kw photovoltaic

park for electricity production,

BUCURESTI

WAREHOUSE

interconnection with the current

950.000

Q II , III

180 days

THIRD

191.950

supply/distribution system, upgrading

PARTIES

of the general panel, implementation

as a prosumer.

BUCURESTI

WAREHOUSE

Belt capital repairs, belt upgrading,

350.000

Q III-IV

90 days

THIRD

70.718

motor replacement, energy efficiency

PARTIES

BUCURESTI

WAREHOUSE

Heating system repair works, cooling

150.000

Q II- III

30 days

THIRD

30.308

system, capital overhaul CHILLER

PARTIES

BUCURESTI

WAREHOUSE

Senior software upgrade

100.000

Q I

31 days

THIRD

20.205

PARTIES

TOTAL FRDL [Lei ]

2.508.000,0

TOTAL euro

506.749

Intocmit

24.03.2023

Florin LUPAS

Disclaimer

Farmaceutica REMEDIA SA published this content on 08 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2023 23:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 477 M 105 M 105 M
Net income 2021 7,23 M 1,60 M 1,60 M
Net cash 2021 22,9 M 5,06 M 5,06 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,21x
Yield 2021 7,16%
Capitalization 59,0 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
EV / Sales 2021 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 224
Free-Float 15,4%
Chart FARMACEUTICA REMEDIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Valentin-Norbert Tarus Chairman & General Director
Elena Codrean Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Cristian Popa Manager-Information Technology
Florin Lupas Manager-Administrative
Adrian-Marcel Parvu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARMACEUTICA REMEDIA S.A.5.08%13
RAIA DROGASIL S.A.5.40%8 145
AIN HOLDINGS INC.-12.58%1 405
QOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.20%324
PETMED EXPRESS, INC.-13.11%313
NIHON CHOUZAI CO.,LTD.-5.43%261
