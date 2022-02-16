Farmaceutica REMEDIA S A : BA preliminary annual report 2021

The total market value as at 15.02.2022 is of 66.836.574 Lei The value of a RMAH share is of 0,7000 Lei. (as of 15.02.2022)
2 of 4
PRELIMINARY 2021 CONSOLIDATED REPORT
according to FSA Regulation No. 5/2018 annex 14
for the period 01.01.2021-31.12.2021
Report of the Board of Administrators
1. Important events to report
On 11.01.2021, Farmaceutica REMEDIA SA completed a share buyback transaction. The number of repurchased shares on 11.01.2021, according to FSA Decision 1486/16.12.2020 is 10.608.980 shares, representing 10% of the share capital. Total number of shares subscribed in the Offer: 10.608.981 shares, representing 100% of the Offer. The total amount paid by the Company was 6.397.216,89 LEI. Purchase price: 0,6 Lei per share. The share capital is 9.548.082 LEI as of 24.02.2021 (according to AGEA Resolution no.76).
On 07.06.2021, the Trade Register Office registered the decrease in the share capital of SC Farmaceutica REMEDIA SA and on 17.06.2021, the Financial Supervisory Authority issued the Certificate of Registration of Financial Instruments no. AC-1470-7, whereby the operation to decrease the share capital from 10.608.980 LEI to 9.548.082 LEI was completed.
The share capital reduction was also registered with the Central Depository SA, the Bucharest Stock Exchange and was communicated to the capital market.
2. The general description of the financial position and of the issuer's performances and of its branches related to 2021
During 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021, the commercial company Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A. recorded the following consolidated financial results:
Crt.
Realisations
Realisations
Evolution
Indicator
Jan-Dec 2021
Jan-Dec 2020
2021/2020
No.
(Lei)
(Lei)
(%)
1.
Net sales of goods *
472.826.661
438.804.422
7,2%
2.
Other operating revenues
4.495.298
43.999.086
-878,8%
3.
Total operating income
477.321.959
482.803.508
-1,1%
4.
Total operational costs *
468.676.722
439.940.926
6,1%
5.
Operating result
8.645.237
42.862.583
-395,8%
6.
Financial result
-156.883
-93.967
-40,1%
7.
Gross result
8.488.354
42.768.616
-403,9%
* Including trade discounts granted/received
A breakdown of sales of goods by segments of activity is presented as follows: Lei
REMEDIA Pharmacies
7.606.797
1,6%
Distribution
282.543.016
60%
Hospitals & Clinics Distribution
170.284.051
36%
Other operations
8.150.495
1,7%
BD ROWA/robots
4.242.302
0,7%
Total
472.826.661
100 %
"Other operating revenues" mainly comprise the following categories of
revenues:
-
rents
-
marketing services
-
sale of assets
-
logistic services
-
other services
3 of 4
PRELIMINARY 2021 CONSOLIDATED REPORT
according to FSA Regulation No. 5/2018 annex 14
for the period 01.01.2021-31.12.2021
Report of the Board of Administrators
The preliminary financial statements as of 31.12.2021 were not audited by the independent financial auditor.
Economic-FinancialIndicators as of 31.12.2021
LIQUIDITY AND WORKING CAPITAL
FR
FRDL
Current liquidity
2,03
1,07
(Current assets / Current debts)
Current assets
19.810.685
190.751.262
Current debts
9.752.463
178.732.873
Degree of indebtedness
0,00%
0,00%
(Borrowed capital / Equity x 100)
Borrowed capital
0
0
Equity
53.806.635
112.554.947
Turnover speed for client debit items
(Average customer balance /turnover
60 days
102 days
*365)
Average customer balance
2.383.346
130.768.931
Net turnover
14.513.188
468.920.615
Turnover speed of stocks (average stock/
75 days
31 days
net COGS)*365
Average stock
2.010.796
37.631.360
COGS net
9.799.384
431.303.674
*including financial leasing
Notes:
Current liquidity - the indicator level reflects a good payment capacity, therefore a reduced risk for creditors, certifying that the companies are able to cover their short-term debts based on receivables and cash availabilities.
Degree of indebtedness expresses the effectiveness of credit risk management, indicating potential financing, liquidity problems, with influences in honouring the assumed commitments. In the case of both companies there is no risk. In the calculation of this indicator, the borrowed capital comprises both bank credits, and financial leasing debts.
Turnover speed for client debit itemsexpresses company effectiveness in collecting its receivables, respectively the number of days until the date on which debtors pay their debts to the company. Considering the dynamics of sales and the specific of collecting receivables in the distribution of drugs, we believe that the value of the indicator is normal for the both companies, under the circumstances.
The value of theNo. of storage Days indicator can be considered as falling within the specifics of the activity.
Chairman of the Board of Administrators
"TARUS" Valentin Norbert TARUS e.U.
by representative Valentin-Norbert TARUS
4 of 4
Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A.
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - consolidated (Lei)
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
Net turnover
476.474.635
441.478.105
Income from the sale of goods
474.530.058
439.903.203
Commercial discounts granted
-1.703.397
-1.098.781
Income from services provided and rents
3.647.974
2.673.683
Other operating income
847.324
41.325.403
OPERATING INCOME - TOTAL
477.321.959
482.803.508
Expenses with materials
438.600.001
394.820.160
Expenses regarding goods
445.101.829
399.816.634
Commercial discounts received
-9.354.607
-8.872.597
Expenses with raw materials and consumables
1.974.561
2.585.406
Other expenses with materials (inventory objects)
98.937
195.392
Energy and water expenses
779.281
1.095.323
Expenses with personnel
19.465.138
27.575.662
Salaries and allowances
17.271.209
24.616.138
Expenses with insurance and social protection
795.612
1.151.057
Other personnel expenses
1.398.317
1.808.468
Amortisations and provisions
1.791.200
2.645.174
Amortisations
1.207.986
1.103.087
Net provisions
414.456
408.691
Losses from receivables
168.758
1.133.396
Other operating expenses
8.820.383
14.899.929
Expenses on external services
7.488.017
8.659.416
Expenses with other taxes, charges and assimilated payments
988.191
771.985
Other expenses
344.175
5.468.528
OPERATING EXPENSES - TOTAL
468.676.722
439.940.926
OPERATING RESULT
8.645.237
42.862.583
Financial income
220.698
312.150
Interest income
22.071
18.494
Income from exchange rate differences
13.220
55.588
Income from dividends
140.333
66.733
Advance payment discounts
45.074
171.335
Other financial income
0
0
Financial expenses
377.581
406.117
Expenses regarding interests
0
102.776
Operational leasing interests (IFRS16)
109.560
68.916
Expenses due to exchange rate differences
74.186
79.464
Discounts received in advance
193.836
154.960
Other financial expenses
0
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Farmaceutica REMEDIA SA published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 16:45:03 UTC.