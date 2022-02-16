Farmaceutica REMEDIA S A : BA preliminary annual report 2021

The total market value as at 15.02.2022 is of 66.836.574 Lei The value of a RMAH share is of 0,7000 Lei. (as of 15.02.2022)

PRELIMINARY 2021 CONSOLIDATED REPORT according to FSA Regulation No. 5/2018 annex 14 for the period 01.01.2021-31.12.2021 Report of the Board of Administrators

1. Important events to report

On 11.01.2021, Farmaceutica REMEDIA SA completed a share buyback transaction. The number of repurchased shares on 11.01.2021, according to FSA Decision 1486/16.12.2020 is 10.608.980 shares, representing 10% of the share capital. Total number of shares subscribed in the Offer: 10.608.981 shares, representing 100% of the Offer. The total amount paid by the Company was 6.397.216,89 LEI. Purchase price: 0,6 Lei per share. The share capital is 9.548.082 LEI as of 24.02.2021 (according to AGEA Resolution no.76).

On 07.06.2021, the Trade Register Office registered the decrease in the share capital of SC Farmaceutica REMEDIA SA and on 17.06.2021, the Financial Supervisory Authority issued the Certificate of Registration of Financial Instruments no. AC-1470-7, whereby the operation to decrease the share capital from 10.608.980 LEI to 9.548.082 LEI was completed.

The share capital reduction was also registered with the Central Depository SA, the Bucharest Stock Exchange and was communicated to the capital market.

2. The general description of the financial position and of the issuer's performances and of its branches related to 2021

During 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021, the commercial company Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A. recorded the following consolidated financial results:

Crt. Realisations Realisations Evolution Indicator Jan-Dec 2021 Jan-Dec 2020 2021/2020 No. (Lei) (Lei) (%) 1. Net sales of goods * 472.826.661 438.804.422 7,2% 2. Other operating revenues 4.495.298 43.999.086 -878,8% 3. Total operating income 477.321.959 482.803.508 -1,1% 4. Total operational costs * 468.676.722 439.940.926 6,1% 5. Operating result 8.645.237 42.862.583 -395,8% 6. Financial result -156.883 -93.967 -40,1% 7. Gross result 8.488.354 42.768.616 -403,9%

* Including trade discounts granted/received

A breakdown of sales of goods by segments of activity is presented as follows: Lei

REMEDIA Pharmacies 7.606.797 1,6% Distribution 282.543.016 60% Hospitals & Clinics Distribution 170.284.051 36% Other operations 8.150.495 1,7% BD ROWA/robots 4.242.302 0,7% Total 472.826.661 100 % "Other operating revenues" mainly comprise the following categories of revenues: - rents - marketing services - sale of assets - logistic services - other services

