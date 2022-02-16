Log in
Farmaceutica REMEDIA S A : BA preliminary annual report 2021

02/16/2022
PRELIMINARY 2021 CONSOLIDATED REPORT

Board of Administrators of

Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A.

Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A.

Registered office: Deva 330040, No. 2 Nicolae Bălcescu Bld. (former No. 43 Dorobanților Street),

Hunedoara County, Telephone: + 40 254 223 260, Fax: +40 254 226 197

Operational office: Bucharest, 041836, sector 4, No. 78 Metalurgiei Bld., Telephone/fax: + 40 213 211 640

remedia@remedia.ro, www.remedia.ro

Trade Register J20/700/1991, TIN: RO2115198; Share capital: RON 9.548.082

IBAN: RO33 RZBR 0000 0600 0266 5747, Raiffeisen Unirii, Bucharest

1

PRELIMINARY 2021 CONSOLIDATED REPORT

according to FSA Regulation No. 5/2018 annex 14

for the period 01.01.2021-31.12.2021

Report of the Board of Administrators

PRELIMINARY 2021 CONSOLIDATED REPORT

According to F.S.A. Regulation No. 5/2018

Date of the report: 15.02.2022

Name of the commercial company: Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A.

Subscribed share capital:

9.548.082 Lei

Paid-up share capital:

9.548.082 Lei

Registered office:

DEVA, No. 2 Nicolae Bălcescu Bd., pc

330160

Tel./fax.:

+40 254 223 260, +40 254 226 197

No. and date of registration

with the Trade Register Office: J20/700/25.07.1991

Tax registration number:

RO2115198

Securities:

RMAH shares

(Registration certificate No. AC-1470-7/17.06.2021)

Type:

Common Nominative

Date of registration:

17.03.1997

Nominal value:

0,10 Lei

Position in RNSC Register:

1636

Total number:

95.480.820

R.N.S.C. code of shares:

16368

Registration

Date

Number of shares

Issue value

1

10.11.1999

3.370.107

337.010.70 Lei

2

06.09.2001

1.500.000

150.000,00 Lei

3

23.07.2003

42.402

4.240,20 Lei

4

05.01.2006

5.696.471

569.647,10 Lei

5

21.12.2007

87.905.969

8.790.596,90 Lei

6

08.04.2009

7.574.851

757.485,10Lei

7

09.06.2021

- 10.608.980

- 1.060.898,00 Lei

TOTAL

95.480.820

9.548.082,00 Lei

Organised market on which securities are traded:

Bucharest Stock Exchange - Standard category

The total market value as at 15.02.2022 is of 66.836.574 Lei The value of a RMAH share is of 0,7000 Lei. (as of 15.02.2022)

2 of 4

PRELIMINARY 2021 CONSOLIDATED REPORT

according to FSA Regulation No. 5/2018 annex 14

for the period 01.01.2021-31.12.2021

Report of the Board of Administrators

1. Important events to report

On 11.01.2021, Farmaceutica REMEDIA SA completed a share buyback transaction. The number of repurchased shares on 11.01.2021, according to FSA Decision 1486/16.12.2020 is 10.608.980 shares, representing 10% of the share capital. Total number of shares subscribed in the Offer: 10.608.981 shares, representing 100% of the Offer. The total amount paid by the Company was 6.397.216,89 LEI. Purchase price: 0,6 Lei per share. The share capital is 9.548.082 LEI as of 24.02.2021 (according to AGEA Resolution no.76).

On 07.06.2021, the Trade Register Office registered the decrease in the share capital of SC Farmaceutica REMEDIA SA and on 17.06.2021, the Financial Supervisory Authority issued the Certificate of Registration of Financial Instruments no. AC-1470-7, whereby the operation to decrease the share capital from 10.608.980 LEI to 9.548.082 LEI was completed.

The share capital reduction was also registered with the Central Depository SA, the Bucharest Stock Exchange and was communicated to the capital market.

2. The general description of the financial position and of the issuer's performances and of its branches related to 2021

During 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021, the commercial company Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A. recorded the following consolidated financial results:

Crt.

Realisations

Realisations

Evolution

Indicator

Jan-Dec 2021

Jan-Dec 2020

2021/2020

No.

(Lei)

(Lei)

(%)

1.

Net sales of goods *

472.826.661

438.804.422

7,2%

2.

Other operating revenues

4.495.298

43.999.086

-878,8%

3.

Total operating income

477.321.959

482.803.508

-1,1%

4.

Total operational costs *

468.676.722

439.940.926

6,1%

5.

Operating result

8.645.237

42.862.583

-395,8%

6.

Financial result

-156.883

-93.967

-40,1%

7.

Gross result

8.488.354

42.768.616

-403,9%

* Including trade discounts granted/received

A breakdown of sales of goods by segments of activity is presented as follows: Lei

REMEDIA Pharmacies

7.606.797

1,6%

Distribution

282.543.016

60%

Hospitals & Clinics Distribution

170.284.051

36%

Other operations

8.150.495

1,7%

BD ROWA/robots

4.242.302

0,7%

Total

472.826.661

100 %

"Other operating revenues" mainly comprise the following categories of

revenues:

-

rents

-

marketing services

-

sale of assets

-

logistic services

-

other services

3 of 4

PRELIMINARY 2021 CONSOLIDATED REPORT

according to FSA Regulation No. 5/2018 annex 14

for the period 01.01.2021-31.12.2021

Report of the Board of Administrators

  1. The preliminary financial statements as of 31.12.2021 were not audited by the independent financial auditor.
  2. Economic-FinancialIndicators as of 31.12.2021

LIQUIDITY AND WORKING CAPITAL

FR

FRDL

Current liquidity

2,03

1,07

(Current assets / Current debts)

Current assets

19.810.685

190.751.262

Current debts

9.752.463

178.732.873

Degree of indebtedness

0,00%

0,00%

(Borrowed capital / Equity x 100)

Borrowed capital

0

0

Equity

53.806.635

112.554.947

Turnover speed for client debit items

(Average customer balance /turnover

60 days

102 days

*365)

Average customer balance

2.383.346

130.768.931

Net turnover

14.513.188

468.920.615

Turnover speed of stocks (average stock/

75 days

31 days

net COGS)*365

Average stock

2.010.796

37.631.360

COGS net

9.799.384

431.303.674

*including financial leasing

Notes:

  1. Current liquidity - the indicator level reflects a good payment capacity, therefore a reduced risk for creditors, certifying that the companies are able to cover their short-term debts based on receivables and cash availabilities.
  2. Degree of indebtedness expresses the effectiveness of credit risk management, indicating potential financing, liquidity problems, with influences in honouring the assumed commitments. In the case of both companies there is no risk. In the calculation of this indicator, the borrowed capital comprises both bank credits, and financial leasing debts.
  3. Turnover speed for client debit items expresses company effectiveness in collecting its receivables, respectively the number of days until the date on which debtors pay their debts to the company. Considering the dynamics of sales and the specific of collecting receivables in the distribution of drugs, we believe that the value of the indicator is normal for the both companies, under the circumstances.
  4. The value of the No. of storage Days indicator can be considered as falling within the specifics of the activity.

Chairman of the Board of Administrators

"TARUS" Valentin Norbert TARUS e.U.

by representative Valentin-Norbert TARUS

4 of 4

Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - consolidated (Lei)

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

Net turnover

476.474.635

441.478.105

Income from the sale of goods

474.530.058

439.903.203

Commercial discounts granted

-1.703.397

-1.098.781

Income from services provided and rents

3.647.974

2.673.683

Other operating income

847.324

41.325.403

OPERATING INCOME - TOTAL

477.321.959

482.803.508

Expenses with materials

438.600.001

394.820.160

Expenses regarding goods

445.101.829

399.816.634

Commercial discounts received

-9.354.607

-8.872.597

Expenses with raw materials and consumables

1.974.561

2.585.406

Other expenses with materials (inventory objects)

98.937

195.392

Energy and water expenses

779.281

1.095.323

Expenses with personnel

19.465.138

27.575.662

Salaries and allowances

17.271.209

24.616.138

Expenses with insurance and social protection

795.612

1.151.057

Other personnel expenses

1.398.317

1.808.468

Amortisations and provisions

1.791.200

2.645.174

Amortisations

1.207.986

1.103.087

Net provisions

414.456

408.691

Losses from receivables

168.758

1.133.396

Other operating expenses

8.820.383

14.899.929

Expenses on external services

7.488.017

8.659.416

Expenses with other taxes, charges and assimilated payments

988.191

771.985

Other expenses

344.175

5.468.528

OPERATING EXPENSES - TOTAL

468.676.722

439.940.926

OPERATING RESULT

8.645.237

42.862.583

Financial income

220.698

312.150

Interest income

22.071

18.494

Income from exchange rate differences

13.220

55.588

Income from dividends

140.333

66.733

Advance payment discounts

45.074

171.335

Other financial income

0

0

Financial expenses

377.581

406.117

Expenses regarding interests

0

102.776

Operational leasing interests (IFRS16)

109.560

68.916

Expenses due to exchange rate differences

74.186

79.464

Discounts received in advance

193.836

154.960

Other financial expenses

0

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Farmaceutica REMEDIA SA published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 16:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
