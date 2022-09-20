Farmaceutica REMEDIA S A : Convening E.G.M.S. 25/26 October 2022

C O N V E N I N G Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (E.G.M.S.) The Board of Administrators of Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A., with registered office in Deva, Blvd. Nicolae Balcescu nr. 2, tax identification number RO 2115198 and order number with the Trade Register J20/700/1991, share capital lei 9.548.082 fully subscribed and paid-up, web page www.remedia.ro, hereby convenes, based on the Decision of the Board of Administrators no 382/20.10. 2022, in compliance with the Companies Law 31/1990, republished, Law 297/2004 on capital market, Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, F.S.A. Regulation No. 5/2018, E.G.M.S. on: On Tuesday, 25.10.2022, at 12.00 o'clock p.m. at the company's office of Bucharest, No. 78 Metalurgiei Blvd., 4th City District, postal code 041836, sector 4. If the E.G.M.S. will not be able to be held due to failure to fulfil the quorum, the second convening is on: Wednesday, 26.10.2022, at the same time, at the same place and with the same agenda. At the E.G.M.S. shareholders registered with the Shareholders' Register kept by the S.C. Depozitarul Central S.A. at the end of the day of 14.10.2022 - considered the reference date, are entitled to participate and to vote. On the date of convening of the E.G.M.S. the share capital of S.C. Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A. is of 9.548.082 lei divided in 95.480.820 shares with a nominal value of 0,10 lei/share. Each share gives the right to one vote within the General Meeting of Shareholders. There are no different classes of shares. There are no voting rights suspended on the date hereof. Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 25.10.2022 / 26.10.2022 - at 12.00 o'clock p.m.: 1. Approval of the acquisition by the Company of its own shares, through a public purchase offer, in compliance with the applicable legal provisions and meeting the following main characteristics:

Purpose of the program: the Company will repurchase shares for distribution free of charge to employees and members of the Company's management and affiliated legal entities under a Stock Option Plan, in compliance with applicable law, for the purpose of retaining them and rewarding them for their work;

Maximum number of shares that may be repurchased: a maximum of 2,864,425 shares, representing 3% of the Company's share capital;

Minimum price per share: 0.3 lei;

Maximum price per share: 0.9 lei;

Maximum pecuniary value: RON 2,577,982.50;

Duration: maximum 18 months from the date of publication of the decision in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV;

Payment for the acquired shares will be made from the sources provided for by law. The acquisition of shares under the repurchase program will be carried out by means of a public offer on the basis of a Public Offer Document, approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority and carried out through an Intermediary. Approval of the empowerment of the Board of Administrators of the Company with the right of representation and/or substitution for the adoption of measures to carry out all the necessary steps and formalities for the purchase of its own shares through a public tender offer. Approval of the empowerment of the Board of Administrators of the Company with the right of representation and/or substitution to carry out the decision, within the legal and statutory limits, by going through all the steps and formalities for the implementation of the "Stock Option Plan" program, such as, but not limited to: identification of the allocation criteria, determination of the number of shares to be effectively distributed to each beneficiary, the period for exercising the rights, identification of the beneficiaries, preparation and publication of the information documents in accordance with the law.

4. Approval of the date of 15.11.2022 as the registration date, in compliance with the provisions of Art. 87 (1) of Law No. 24/2017. 5. Approval of the date of 14.11.2022 as ex-date, in compliance with the provisions of Art. 176 (1) from the FSA Regulation No. 5/2018 and Art. 2 (2) letter l from the FSA Regulation No. 5/2018. 6. The empowerment of "TARUS"- Valentin Norbert TARUS e.U., the President of the Board of Administrators, represented by Mr Valentin-Norbert TARUS, for signing all the documents issued following the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Introduction of new items on the agenda and presentation of draft resolutions for the items included or proposed to be included on the agenda of E.G.M.S. According to the provisions of art. 1171 para. (1) of Law No. 31/1990 republished and of art. 105 para. (3) of Law No. 24/2017, one or more shareholders representing individually or together at least 5% from the Company's share capital, may request the Board of Administrators of the company to introduce new items on the agenda of the E.G.M.S. and/or presentation of draft resolutions for the items included or proposed to be included on the agenda of the E.G.M.S. in compliance with the following conditions: i. In case of natural person shareholders, the requests must be accompanied by the copies of shareholders' identity documents, which must allow their identification in the company register, kept by the Depozitarul Central S.A. The quality of shareholder, as well as in the case of legal person shareholders or of entities with no legal personality, the quality of legal representative is found under

art. 194 (1) from Regulation No. 5/2018, based on the following documents presented to the issuer by the shareholder: the statement of account from which the quality of shareholder and the number of shares held result; documents attesting the registration of the information regarding the legal representative at the Depozitarul Central/respective attendants. In all cases, the documents attesting the quality of legal representative drafted in a foreign language, other than English language, will be accompanied by a translation, realised by a sworn translator in Romanian language or in English language. iii. To be accompanied by a justification and/or by a draft resolution proposed for adoption; iv. Proposals on the introduction of new items on the agenda and of draft resolutions proposed for approval of the E.G.M.S. must be sent/submitted and recorded at the company's registered office of Bucharest, No. 78 Metalurgiei Blvd., 4th City District, postal code 041836, until the end of 06.10.2022, in original, signed and, as appropriate, stamped* by shareholders or their legal representatives, mentioning on the envelope in print and in capital letters: «FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF 25/26.10.2022 ». * In compliance with Art. V from the Government Ordinance No. 17/2015, natural persons, legal persons of private law, as well as entities without legal personality do not have the obligation to affix the stamp on documents or on any other deeds issued in relationship between them, the obligation being only of state institutions. Asking questions, in compliance with art. 198 from Regulation No. 5/2018, on the items on the agenda of the E.G.M.S. Each shareholder may ask questions to the company through a document that shall be submitted/transmitted and recorded at the company's registered office of Bucharest, No. 78 Metalurgiei Blvd., 4th City District, postal code 041836 until the end of 20.10.2022, in original, signed, as appropriate, stamped by the shareholder or by its legal representative, mentioning on the envelope in print and in capital letters: «FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF 25/26.10.2022». The same identification requirements specified in letter A from this convening ("Introduction of new items on the agenda and presentation of draft resolutions for the items included or proposed to be included on the agenda") will be also applicable for shareholders/shareholders' legal representative asking questions on the items on the agenda of the E.G.M.S. The company may formulate a general reply for the questions with the same content that will be available on the company website in the Frequently asked questions section, in question-answer format. Voting Shareholders may exercise their voting right directly, by a representative or by mail.

C.1. Direct vote within the E.G.M.S. The access of shareholders entitled to attend the general meeting of shareholders is allowed by simply proving their identity, made in case of natural person shareholders with the identity document or, in case of legal persons and of represented natural person shareholders, with the authority given to the natural person representing them - except for the legal representative (who also is to present his/her identity document), in compliance with the applicable legal provisions and with the provisions contained in this notice to attend. In case of legal person shareholders or of entities with no legal personality, the quality of legal representative is found based on the shareholders' list from the reference date, received from the Depozitarul Central. In case the shareholders' register at the reference date does not contain data regarding the quality of legal representative or they are not updated, this quality is proved with a confirmation of company details issued by the Trade Register, presented in original or in a certified true copy, or any other document, in original or in a certified true copy, issued by a competent authority from the state in which the shareholder is legally registered, attesting the quality of legal representative. The documents certifying the quality of legal representative of the legal person shareholder shall be issued no more than 3 months before the publication date of the notice to attend of the general meeting of shareholders. Shareholders who do not have legal competence, as well as legal persons can be represented by their legal representatives, who, in turn, may issue a power of attorney to other persons. C.2. Representation based on a special power of attorney or on a general power of attorney (empowerment) at the E.G.M.S. Shareholders can be represented in the E.G.M.S. by other persons based on a special power of attorney or on a general power of attorney (empowerment). For this type of vote, the special power of attorney forms shall be used (in Romanian or in English language) in compliance with the provisions of the applicable legislation, which will be made available by the Board of Administrators of the Company or by a general power of attorney, drafted in compliance with the provisions of Art. 202 from the regulation No. 5/2018. Legal person shareholders or entities with no legal personality attending the E.G.M.S. through another person than the legal representative, shall necessarily use a special or a general power of attorney, under the conditions specified above. a. Representation based on a special power of attorney The forms of special power of attorney will be available in Romanian and English language starting with the date of 24.09.2022, at the Company's office, and on the company's website, www.remedia.ro.In case a shareholder assigns by special power of attorney, as a proxy another person, the form of special power of attorney for natural persons or legal persons shall be used, if necessary. i. In case of natural person shareholders, special powers of attorney shall be accompanied by the copies of the identity documents of shareholders, who must allow