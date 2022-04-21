Farmaceutica REMEDIA S A : Decision no. 82 of 20.04.2022 O.G.M.S.

DECISION NO. 82 of April 20th 2022 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A. J20/700/1991, CUI RO 2115198

Adopted today, 20.04.2022 at the secondary headquarters of the company from BUCHAREST, B-dul Metalurgiei no. 78, sector 4.

Following the debate of the items on the agenda, the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders decides, with the vote of the shareholders present and represented holding a number of 80.496.947 voting shares, representing 84,3069% of the total number of voting shares in the share capital of Farmaceutica REMEDIA SA (total voting shares 95.480.820 representing 100% of the share capital of Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A.), the following:

Art. 1. With a total of 80.496.947 votes expressed, representing 84,3069% of the share capital, of which 80.496.947 votes FOR, no votes AGAINST and no ABSTENTIONS, all votes being valid, the AGM decides:

Approval of the audited, consolidated and unconsolidated financial statements for 2021, based on the reports submitted by the President of the Board of Administrators and by the financial auditor, having the following representative data:

Indicator Values registered on December 31th 2021 (LEI) Values registered on December 31th 2021 (LEI) unconsolidated consolidated Net turnover 14.513.188 477.102.652 Operating revenues - TOTAL 14.941.739 477.949.976 Operating costs - TOTAL 15.861.369 469.285.866 Financial revenues - TOTAL 1.665.974 220.698 Financial costs - TOTAL 13.098 377.581 TOTAL REVENUES 16.607.713 478.170.674 TOTAL COSTS 15.874.467 469.663.447 Tax -125.909 1.274.069 NET PROFIT 859.155 7.233.158 Non-current assets- TOTAL 45.871.850 42.655.089 Current assets - TOTAL 19.810.685 206.105.021 TOTAL ASSETS 67.623.640 250.946.798 Equity 55.326.909 68.223.569 TOTAL long-term liabilities 2.544.268 2.544.268 TOTAL short-term liabilities 9.752.463 180.178.961 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 67.623.640 250.946.799 Art.2. With a total of 80.496.947 votes expressed, representing 84,3069% of the share capital, of which 80.496.947 votes FOR, no votes AGAINST and no ABSTENTIONS, all votes being valid, the AGM decides:

Approval of the discharge from administration of administrators for the financial year 2021.

Art. 3. With a total of 80.496.947 votes expressed, representing 84,3069% of the share capital, of which 80.496.947 votes FOR, no votes AGAINST and no ABSTENTIONS, all votes being valid, the AGM decides:

Approval

ofthebudgetofincomeandexpendituresfor

2022,

unconsolidated and consolidated, having the following representative data:

Indicator Value (LEI) Value (LEI) unconsolidated consolidated TOTAL REVENUES, from which: 28.193.000 621.776.000 Net revenues from sale of merchandise 20.000.000 617.500.000 Other revenues 3.168.000 4.241.000 Financial revenues 5.025.000 35.000 Provisions revenues 22.854.649 613.573.576 TOTAL COSTS, from which: 17.088.149 577.336.149 Net cost of sold merchandise 5.601.500 34.910.527 Other costs 165.000 1.326.900 Amortization & provisions 5.338.351 8.202.424 GROSS PROFIT 28.193.000 621.776.000

Art.4. With a total of 80.496.947 votes expressed, representing 84,3069% of the share capital, of which 80.496.947 votes FOR, no votes AGAINST and no ABSTENTIONS, all votes being valid, the AGM decides:

Approval of the activity and investment program for 2022 having the proposed investment value of LEI 6.533.000 for Farmaceutica REMEDIA SA and for Farmaceutica REMEDIA Distribution & Logistics S.R.L.

Art.5. With a total of 80.496.947 votes expressed, representing 84,3069% of the share capital, of which 80.496.947 votes FOR, no votes AGAINST and no ABSTENTIONS, all votes being valid, the AGM decides:

Approval of the Board of Administrators proposal of destination distribution of the net profit achieved in fiscal year 2021, as follows:

DESTINATION AMOUNT (Lei) Dividends from the profit for 2021 859.155 Dividends from the profit for 2020 3.899.881 Total dividends 4.759.036 Undistributed profit 0 TOTAL DISTRIBUTED NET PROFIT 2021 859.155

Art.6. With a total of 80.496.947 votes expressed, representing 84,3069% of the share capital, of which 80.496.947 votes FOR, no votes AGAINST and no ABSTENTIONS, all votes being valid, the AGM decides: a) Setting the gross dividend per share at LEI 0,05;

b) Approval of the date of 29.07.2022 as the payment date - in compliance with the provisions of Art. 87 (2) of Law No. 24/2017 and Art. 178 (2) from the F.S.A. Regulation No. 5/2018; c) Approval of the deadline for keeping available to shareholders the dividends 3 (three) years from the dividends payment date; d) Empowerment of the Board of Administrators to choose the payment agent and to establish the dividends distribution procedure, in compliance with the legal provisions in force.

e) Approval for bearing the costs of dividends distribution by Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A.

Art.7. With a total of 80.496.947 votes expressed, representing 84,3069% of the share capital, of which 80.496.947 votes AGAINST, no votes FOR and no ABSTENTIONS, all votes being valid, the AGM decides

Rejection of the election of two new members to the Board of Administrators of the Company.

Art.8. With a total of 80.496.947 votes expressed, representing 84,3069% of the share capital, of which 80.496.947 votes FOR, no votes AGAINST and no ABSTENTIONS, all votes being valid, the AGM decides:

• Approval of The Remuneration Report for 2021 of the society Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A.;

• The remuneration for the members of the Board of Administrators, the General Director, Administrators, as well as for the Directors with mandate contract, and the maximum limit for the additional remunerations and other benefits that can be granted out of the unconsolidated net profit, all these for the period 01.05.2022 - 30.04.2023, as follows: - the remuneration of the Board of Administrators, General Director, Administrators and the Directors with mandate contract is limited to maximum RON 200.000 net per month; - the annual bonus for the members of the Board of Administrators, General Director, Administrators and the Directors with mandate contract, based on the Board of Administrators approval, is limited to maximum 15 % of the net profit, according to the mandate contracts, after the approval of the annual financial reports (all taxes included).

• Mandating the Board of Administrators to establish, based on the performances realised, the distribution of benefits for the members of the Board of Administrators, the General Director, as well as for the Directors with mandate contract.

Art.9. With a total of 80.496.947 votes expressed, representing 84,3069% of the share capital, the AGM, by secret ballot, elect the external financial auditor PREMIER CLASS AUDIT SRL, registered number J12/2994/2013, CUI 32310697, represented by Cobîrzan Sergiu Bogdan, for a mandate from 01.05.2022 to 30.04.2023.

Art.10. With a total of 80.496.947 votes expressed, representing 84,3069% of the share capital, of which 80.496.947 votes FOR, no votes AGAINST and no ABSTENTIONS, all votes being valid, the AGM decides:

Approval of the date of 19.07.2022 as the registration date, in compliance with the provisions of Art. 87 (1) of Law No. 24/2017.

Art.11. With a total of 80.496.947 votes expressed, representing 84,3069% of the share capital, of which 80.496.947 votes FOR, no votes AGAINST and no ABSTENTIONS, all votes being valid, the AGM decides:

Approval of the date of 18.07.2022 as ex-date, in compliance with the provisions of Art. 176 (1) from the FSA Regulation No. 5/2018 and Art. 2 (2) letter l from the FSA Regulation No. 5/2018.

Art.12 With a total of 80.496.947 votes expressed, representing 84,3069% of the share capital, of which 80.496.947 votes FOR, no votes AGAINST and no ABSTENTIONS, all votes being valid, the AGM decides:

Empowerment of Mr Valentin-Norbert TARUS representing "TARUS" - Valentin Norbert TARUS e.U., as President of the Board of Administrators, for signing all the documents issued following the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

The President of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders

Valentin - Norbert TARUS

The Secretary of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders

Florin - Dan CADIA