    RMAH   RORMAHACNOR2

FARMACEUTICA REMEDIA S.A.

(RMAH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-28
0.6880 RON    0.00%
Farmaceutica REMEDIA S A : Decision no. 84 of 02.03.2023 E.G.M.S.

03/02/2023 | 02:42pm EST
DECISION NO. 84 of March 2nd 2023

of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A.

J20/700/1991, CUI RO 2115198

Deva, N. Balcescu Blvd., no. 2, Hunedoara County

Adopted today, 02.03.2023 at the headquarters of the company from Deva, N. Bălcescu Blvd. no. 2, Hunedoara County.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was convened on the basis of the Decision of the Board of Administrators no. 396/25.01.2023. The notice of meeting was published in the Official Gazette of Romania part IV no. 437 from 30.01.2023.

Following the debate of the items on the agenda, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders decides, with the vote of the shareholders present and represented holding a number of 80.496.947 voting shares, representing 84,3069% of the total number of voting shares in the share capital of Farmaceutica REMEDIA SA (total voting shares 95.480.820 representing 100% of the share capital of Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A.), the following:

Art. 1. With a total of 80.496.947 votes expressed, representing 84,3069% of the share capital, of which 80.496.947 votes IN FAVOR, no votes AGAINST and no ABSTENTIONS, all votes being valid, the EGMS decides:

Approval of the extension for another 12 months of the period of use and validity of the credit facility granted to the Company by Banca Transilvania in the form of a Global Operating Ceiling in the amount of 74.600.000 lei and the increase up to 100.000.000 lei, with the approval of the establishment / maintenance of guarantees (receivables, stocks, real estate, blank promissory notes/guarantees) up to the limit requested by the bank, exceeding the limit of 20% of the total fixed assets, less receivables.

Art. 2. With a total of 80.496.947 votes expressed, representing 84,3069% of the share capital, of which 80.496.947 votes IN FAVOR, no votes AGAINST and no ABSTENTIONS, all votes being valid, the EGMS decides:

Empowerment of Mrs. Elena Codrean, member of the Board of Administrators of Farmaceutica REMEDIA SA, to sign the credit contract(s) and any additional documents to the contract(s), as well as the mortgage and/or real estate contracts with the selected bank and any other documents required by the bank/banks/notary, necessary for the conclusion and execution of the credit contract(s).

Art. 3. With a total of 80.496.947 votes expressed, representing 84,3069% of the share capital, of which 80.496.947 votes IN FAVOR, no votes AGAINST and no ABSTENTIONS, all votes being valid, the EGMS decides:

Approval of the date of 22.03.2023 as the registration date, in compliance with the provisions of Art. 87 (1) of Law No. 24/2017.

Art. 4. With a total of 80.496.947 votes expressed, representing 84,3069% of the share capital, of which 80.496.947 votes IN FAVOR, no votes AGAINST and no ABSTENTIONS, all votes being valid, the EGMS decides:

Approval of the date of 21.03.2023 as ex-date, in compliance with the provisions of Art. 176 (1) from the FSA Regulation No. 5/2018 and Art. 2 (2) letter l from the FSA Regulation No. 5/2018.

Art. 5. With a total of 80.496.947 votes expressed, representing 84,3069% of the share capital, of which 80.496.947 votes IN FAVOR, no votes AGAINST and no ABSTENTIONS, all votes being valid, the EGMS decides:

Empowerment of the Board of Administrators to issue Decisions pursuant to Articles 1 and 2 of this decision, to detail the operations for the extension and supplement of the credit facility granted to the Company by Banca Transilvania in the form of a Global Operating Ceiling, as well as the constitution/maintenance of the related guarantees and the granting of mandates for the signature of all documents issued following the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Art. 6. With a total of 80.496.947 votes expressed, representing 84,3069% of the share capital, of which 80.496.947 votes IN FAVOR, no votes AGAINST and no ABSTENTIONS, all votes being valid, the EGMS decides:

Empowerment of "TARUS" - Valentin-Norbert TARUS e.U., Chairman of the Board of Directors, represented by Mr. Valentin-Norbert TARUS, to sign the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and any other related documents.

Chairman of the Board of Administrators,

"TARUS" - Valentin Norbert TARUS e.U.

Disclaimer

Farmaceutica REMEDIA SA published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 19:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 477 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2021 7,23 M 1,56 M 1,56 M
Net cash 2021 22,9 M 4,93 M 4,93 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,21x
Yield 2021 7,16%
Capitalization 65,5 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
EV / Sales 2021 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 224
Free-Float 15,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Valentin-Norbert Tarus Chairman & General Director
Elena Codrean Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Cristian Popa Manager-Information Technology
Florin Lupas Manager-Administrative
Adrian-Marcel Parvu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARMACEUTICA REMEDIA S.A.16.61%14
RAIA DROGASIL S.A.-5.19%7 136
AIN HOLDINGS INC.-7.28%1 447
PETMED EXPRESS, INC.5.48%379
QOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.11%322
NIHON CHOUZAI CO.,LTD.-3.04%259