Farmaceutica REMEDIA S A : Decision no. 84 of 02.03.2023 E.G.M.S.

DECISION NO. 84 of March 2nd 2023

of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A.

J20/700/1991, CUI RO 2115198

Deva, N. Balcescu Blvd., no. 2, Hunedoara County

Adopted today, 02.03.2023 at the headquarters of the company from Deva, N. Bălcescu Blvd. no. 2, Hunedoara County.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was convened on the basis of the Decision of the Board of Administrators no. 396/25.01.2023. The notice of meeting was published in the Official Gazette of Romania part IV no. 437 from 30.01.2023.

Following the debate of the items on the agenda, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders decides, with the vote of the shareholders present and represented holding a number of 80.496.947 voting shares, representing 84,3069% of the total number of voting shares in the share capital of Farmaceutica REMEDIA SA (total voting shares 95.480.820 representing 100% of the share capital of Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A.), the following:

Art. 1. With a total of 80.496.947 votes expressed, representing 84,3069% of the share capital, of which 80.496.947 votes IN FAVOR, no votes AGAINST and no ABSTENTIONS, all votes being valid, the EGMS decides:

Approval of the extension for another 12 months of the period of use and validity of the credit facility granted to the Company by Banca Transilvania in the form of a Global Operating Ceiling in the amount of 74.600.000 lei and the increase up to 100.000.000 lei, with the approval of the establishment / maintenance of guarantees (receivables, stocks, real estate, blank promissory notes/guarantees) up to the limit requested by the bank, exceeding the limit of 20% of the total fixed assets, less receivables.

Art. 2. With a total of 80.496.947 votes expressed, representing 84,3069% of the share capital, of which 80.496.947 votes IN FAVOR, no votes AGAINST and no ABSTENTIONS, all votes being valid, the EGMS decides:

Empowerment of Mrs. Elena Codrean, member of the Board of Administrators of Farmaceutica REMEDIA SA, to sign the credit contract(s) and any additional documents to the contract(s), as well as the mortgage and/or real estate contracts with the selected bank and any other documents required by the bank/banks/notary, necessary for the conclusion and execution of the credit contract(s).

Art. 3. With a total of 80.496.947 votes expressed, representing 84,3069% of the share capital, of which 80.496.947 votes IN FAVOR, no votes AGAINST and no ABSTENTIONS, all votes being valid, the EGMS decides:

Approval of the date of 22.03.2023 as the registration date, in compliance with the provisions of Art. 87 (1) of Law No. 24/2017.

Art. 4. With a total of 80.496.947 votes expressed, representing 84,3069% of the share capital, of which 80.496.947 votes IN FAVOR, no votes AGAINST and no ABSTENTIONS, all votes being valid, the EGMS decides: