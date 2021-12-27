Farmaceutica REMEDIA S A : Mail voting - AGEA 27.01.2022

MAIL VOTING FORM EGMS January 27th/28th 2022

Requested by the Board of Administrators of

Trading company Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A.

Name of the Shareholder: ___________________________________________

Identification in the Shareholders' Register of Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A.: ID: (PIN or CIF - Fiscal Identification Number) _____________________________

ID2: (Personal ID or Trade Registry No.) ___________________________

ADDRESS: _______________________________________________

CITY: ___________________________

COUNTY: _________________________

COUNTRY: ________________________

Fiscal Identification No.: _______________________________

SHAREHOLDER OF: ___________________________________

Legally represented by _________________________, as _______________________

Identified with ID series_______, no. ____________ and PIN______________________

On the reference date, the undersigned, holder of a number of ___________________ shares,

which grant me _____________ votes in the General Meeting of Shareholders, according to article

100, paragraph 2 of Law no. 297-2004 and to the mail voting procedure included in the convocation document of the General Meeting of Shareholders, I exercise the voting right corresponding to my holdings registered in the Shareholders' Register kept in the Central Depository on the reference date, as follows:

The agenda / Issues subjected to a vote in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

1. Approval of empowering the Board of Administrators to explore and identify opportunities and negotiate with eligible entities, natural or legal persons, in the following directions:

a) acquisition of shares and/or equity issued by third parties;

b) entering into partnerships for the development of new business directions, including through the establishment of new legal entities in which Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A. is a partner;

c) identification of investors for the acquisition of goodwill related to all or parts of the total number of the company's working points (pharmacies) and negotiation of contractual terms and conditions with the identified investors.

finding opportunities for the consolidation of the distribution and logistics activities of Farmaceutica REMEDIA Distribution & Logistics S.R.L.; hiring specialized evaluators to carry out the operations referred to in items a), b), c), d). empowering the Board of Administrators to approve projects and substantiated proposals for the above directions to be submitted to the A.G.E.A. for approval;

In favor __________ Opposed ____________ Abstained ___________

2. Approval of the extension of the period of use and validity of the overall operating ceiling for a further 12 months from the signing of the concluded credit agreements and approval of the provision of guarantees (receivables, stocks, real estate, blank promissory notes/guarantees), exceeding the limit of 20% of total fixed and movable assets;

In favor __________ Opposed ____________ Abstained ___________