Farmaceutica REMEDIA S A : Point 3 of the Agenda - AGEA 27.01.2021

Analysis of the acquisition of a 50% participation in the share capital of the Romanian legal entity PHARMA EXPERTSPEDITION S.R.L. in order to develop and consolidate the distribution and logistics activity

The decision to partially or fully outsource internal logistics can sometimes be a difficult choice for a business. The difficulty is that outsourcing forces a change in the current business model, and the choice of logistics partner has some associated risks. However, experience shows that there are several benefits of outsourcing so that the company can focus on their core business.

The decision to affiliate with a company specialized in the transport of pharmaceutical products, shows the advantages of outsourcing transport to a logistics services company with 15 years of experience, which has worked with companies in different sectors, since 2018 focusing strictly on the transport of pharmaceutical products.

PHARMA EXPERTSPEDITION S.R.L. is a commercial company with headquarter in Bucharest, Bd. Metalurgiei, nr. 130E, Sector 4, registered at the Trade Register Office in Bucharest under no. J40/20206/2005, with fiscal code 18178346.

The main reasons behind the decision to take a 50% stake in PHARMA EXPERTSPEDITION S.R.L. are:

1. Reduction of fixed costs

Outsourcing to a logistics partner spares the company the burden of maintaining employees, empty warehouse space and its own vehicles. Productivity also increases because company management can focus on managing the team in the core business, instead of managing supplies for logistics and the sales network.

2. Improved development opportunities

Flexibility is one of the most appreciated advantages of cooperating with a transport operator, as it offers the possibility to respond smoothly to fluctuations in demand and to implement expansion plans in the market in which it operates. The logistics operator can scale the range of services to the current expectations of its customer, as it has procedures for implementing expansion as well as quick access to human and material resources.

PHARMA EXPERTSPEDITION SRL offers solutions for the storage of pharmaceutical products in transit, carried out in its 11 local warehouses equipped with control systems and temperature monitoring to GDP standard.

To date, PHARMA EXPERTSPEDITION SRL has expanded its fleet to 35 vehicles, each of which is equipped with a refrigeration unit, GPS monitoring systems and humidity and temperature monitoring sensors, and the personnel involved in the activity are trained according to GDP procedures.

3. Transport optimisation

The biggest losses in international transport are generated by empty runs. Without involving other parties and combining their tasks into a coherent and consistent flow,

