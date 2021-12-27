Farmaceutica REMEDIA S A : Special delegation - AGEA 27.01.2022

SPECIAL DELEGATION- EGMS January 27th / 28th 2022

Requested by the Board of Administrators of

Trading company Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A.

Name of the Shareholder: _____________________________________________

Identification in the Shareholders' Register of Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A.: ID: (PIN or CIF - Fiscal Identification Number) _____________________________

ID2: (Personal ID or Trade Registry No.) ______________________

ADDRESS: __________________________________________________________

CITY: ______________________________

COUNTY: _______________________

COUNTRY: ______________________

Fiscal Identification No.: ____________________________

SHAREHOLDER OF: _____________________________________

Legally represented by _________________________, as _______________________

Identified with ID series_______, no. ____________ and PIN______________________

On the reference date, holder of a number of __________________ shares,

I hereby delegate Mr. / Mrs. ______________________________________________,

PIN ___________________________________

Identified with ID series ________, no. _____________, domiciled in ________________

____________________________________________________________________

As my representative in the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders on January 27th 2022, 12.00 o'clock at the headquarters of the company in Bucharest, 78 Metalurgiei Blvd., district 4, postal code 041836, or on the date when the second meeting will take place on January 28th 2022, at the same place and time, to exercise the voting right corresponding to my holdings registered in the Shareholders' Register kept in the Central Depository on the reference date, as follows:

The agenda / Issues subjected to a vote in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

1. Approval of empowering the Board of Administrators to explore and identify opportunities and negotiate with eligible entities, natural or legal persons, in the following directions:

a) acquisition of shares and/or equity issued by third parties;

b) entering into partnerships for the development of new business directions, including through the establishment of new legal entities in which Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A. is a partner;

c) identification of investors for the acquisition of goodwill related to all or parts of the total number of the company's working points (pharmacies) and negotiation of contractual terms and conditions with the identified investors.

d) finding opportunities for the consolidation of the distribution and logistics activities of Farmaceutica REMEDIA Distribution & Logistics S.R.L.;

e) hiring specialized evaluators to carry out the operations referred to in items a), b), c), d).

f) empowering the Board of Administrators to approve projects and substantiated proposals for the above directions to be submitted to the A.G.E.A. for approval.

In favour __________ Opposed ____________ Abstained ___________

1