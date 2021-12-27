Farmaceutica REMEDIA S A : Special delegation - AGEA 27.01.2022

SPECIAL DELEGATION- EGMS January 27th / 28th 2022
Requested by the Board of Administrators of
Trading company Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A.
As my representative in the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders on January 27th 2022, 12.00 o'clock at the headquarters of the company in Bucharest, 78 Metalurgiei Blvd., district 4, postal code 041836, or on the date when the second meeting will take place on January 28th 2022, at the same place and time, to exercise the voting right corresponding to my holdings registered in the Shareholders' Register kept in the Central Depository on the reference date, as follows:
The agenda / Issues subjected to a vote in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
1. Approval of empowering the Board of Administrators to explore and identify opportunities and negotiate with eligible entities, natural or legal persons, in the following directions:
a) acquisition of shares and/or equity issued by third parties;
b) entering into partnerships for the development of new business directions, including through the establishment of new legal entities in which Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A. is a partner;
c) identification of investors for the acquisition of goodwill related to all or parts of the total number of the company's working points (pharmacies) and negotiation of contractual terms and conditions with the identified investors.
d) finding opportunities for the consolidation of the distribution and logistics activities of Farmaceutica REMEDIA Distribution & Logistics S.R.L.;
e) hiring specialized evaluators to carry out the operations referred to in items a), b), c), d).
f) empowering the Board of Administrators to approve projects and substantiated proposals for the above directions to be submitted to the A.G.E.A. for approval.
In favour __________ Opposed ____________ Abstained ___________
2. Approval of the extension of the period of use and validity of the overall operating ceiling for a further 12 months from the signing of the concluded credit agreements and approval of the provision of guarantees (receivables, stocks, real estate, blank promissory notes/guarantees), exceeding the limit of 20% of total fixed and movable assets.
In favour __________ Opposed ____________ Abstained ___________
3. Approval of the acquisition of a 50% participation in the share capital of the Romanian legal entity PHARMA EXPERTSPEDITION S.R.L. in order to develop and strengthen the distribution and logistics activity.
In favour __________ Opposed ____________ Abstained ___________
4. Approval of the transfer of the goodwill relating to a number of four working points (pharmacies) of the company under the terms and conditions to be agreed by the Board of Administrators with the purchaser identified under item 1 lit. c) above.
In favour __________ Opposed ____________ Abstained ___________
5. The empowerment of Mr Valentin - Norbert TARUS, in his position as Director General, to sign all documents necessary for the implementation of points 3 and 4 on the agenda.
In favour __________ Opposed ____________ Abstained ___________
6. a) Approval of the extension of the number of members of the Board of Administrators from 3 (three) to 5 (five) members.
In favour __________ Opposed ____________ Abstained ___________
Election of two new members to the Board of Administrators of the Company, for the duration of the mandate of the current members of the Board of Administrators, starting on 01.02.2022 and ending on 30.04.2023.
In favour __________ Opposed ____________ Abstained ___________
10. Approval of the date of 17.02.2022 as the registration date, in compliance with the provisions of Art. 87 (1) of Law No. 24/2017.
In favour __________ Opposed ____________ Abstained ___________
11. Approval of the date of from the FSA Regulation No.
16.02.2022 as ex-date, in compliance with the provisions of Art. 176 (1) 5/2018 and Art. 2 (2) letter l from the FSA Regulation No. 5/2018.
In favour __________ Opposed ____________ Abstained ___________
12. The empowerment of "TARUS"- Valentin Norbert TARUS e.U., the President of the Board of Administrators, represented by Mr Valentin-Norbert TARUS, for signing all the documents issued following the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
In favour __________ Opposed ____________ Abstained ___________
Signature of the shareholder _______________ Date of delegation ___________
This document was drawn up in 3 (three) original copies.
