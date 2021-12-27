Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMAH   RORMAHACNOR2

FARMACEUTICA REMEDIA S.A.

(RMAH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Farmaceutica REMEDIA S A : Special delegation - AGEA 27.01.2022

12/27/2021 | 10:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SPECIAL DELEGATION- EGMS January 27th / 28th 2022

Requested by the Board of Administrators of

Trading company Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A.

Name of the Shareholder: _____________________________________________

Identification in the Shareholders' Register of Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A.: ID: (PIN or CIF - Fiscal Identification Number) _____________________________

ID2: (Personal ID or Trade Registry No.) ______________________

ADDRESS: __________________________________________________________

CITY: ______________________________

COUNTY: _______________________

COUNTRY: ______________________

Fiscal Identification No.: ____________________________

SHAREHOLDER OF: _____________________________________

Legally represented by _________________________, as _______________________

Identified with ID series_______, no. ____________ and PIN______________________

On the reference date, holder of a number of __________________ shares,

I hereby delegate Mr. / Mrs. ______________________________________________,

PIN ___________________________________

Identified with ID series ________, no. _____________, domiciled in ________________

____________________________________________________________________

As my representative in the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders on January 27th 2022, 12.00 o'clock at the headquarters of the company in Bucharest, 78 Metalurgiei Blvd., district 4, postal code 041836, or on the date when the second meeting will take place on January 28th 2022, at the same place and time, to exercise the voting right corresponding to my holdings registered in the Shareholders' Register kept in the Central Depository on the reference date, as follows:

The agenda / Issues subjected to a vote in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

1. Approval of empowering the Board of Administrators to explore and identify opportunities and negotiate with eligible entities, natural or legal persons, in the following directions:

a) acquisition of shares and/or equity issued by third parties;

b) entering into partnerships for the development of new business directions, including through the establishment of new legal entities in which Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A. is a partner;

c) identification of investors for the acquisition of goodwill related to all or parts of the total number of the company's working points (pharmacies) and negotiation of contractual terms and conditions with the identified investors.

d) finding opportunities for the consolidation of the distribution and logistics activities of Farmaceutica REMEDIA Distribution & Logistics S.R.L.;

e) hiring specialized evaluators to carry out the operations referred to in items a), b), c), d).

f) empowering the Board of Administrators to approve projects and substantiated proposals for the above directions to be submitted to the A.G.E.A. for approval.

In favour __________ Opposed ____________ Abstained ___________

1

2. Approval of the extension of the period of use and validity of the overall operating ceiling for a further 12 months from the signing of the concluded credit agreements and approval of the provision of guarantees (receivables, stocks, real estate, blank promissory notes/guarantees), exceeding the limit of 20% of total fixed and movable assets.

In favour __________ Opposed ____________ Abstained ___________

3. Approval of the acquisition of a 50% participation in the share capital of the Romanian legal entity PHARMA EXPERTSPEDITION S.R.L. in order to develop and strengthen the distribution and logistics activity.

In favour __________ Opposed ____________ Abstained ___________

4. Approval of the transfer of the goodwill relating to a number of four working points (pharmacies) of the company under the terms and conditions to be agreed by the Board of Administrators with the purchaser identified under item 1 lit. c) above.

In favour __________ Opposed ____________ Abstained ___________

5. The empowerment of Mr Valentin - Norbert TARUS, in his position as Director General, to sign all documents necessary for the implementation of points 3 and 4 on the agenda.

In favour __________ Opposed ____________ Abstained ___________

6. a) Approval of the extension of the number of members of the Board of Administrators from 3 (three) to 5 (five) members.

In favour __________ Opposed ____________ Abstained ___________

  1. Election of two new members to the Board of Administrators of the Company, for the duration of the mandate of the current members of the Board of Administrators, starting on 01.02.2022 and ending on 30.04.2023.

In favour __________ Opposed ____________ Abstained ___________

10. Approval of the date of 17.02.2022 as the registration date, in compliance with the provisions of Art. 87 (1) of Law No. 24/2017.

In favour __________ Opposed ____________ Abstained ___________

11. Approval of the date of from the FSA Regulation No.

16.02.2022 as ex-date, in compliance with the provisions of Art. 176 (1) 5/2018 and Art. 2 (2) letter l from the FSA Regulation No. 5/2018.

In favour __________ Opposed ____________ Abstained ___________

12. The empowerment of "TARUS"- Valentin Norbert TARUS e.U., the President of the Board of Administrators, represented by Mr Valentin-Norbert TARUS, for signing all the documents issued following the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

In favour __________ Opposed ____________ Abstained ___________

Signature of the shareholder _______________ Date of delegation ___________

This document was drawn up in 3 (three) original copies.

2

Disclaimer

Farmaceutica REMEDIA SA published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 15:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FARMACEUTICA REMEDIA S.A.
10:37aFARMACEUTICA REMEDIA S A : DECISION 80 (project) - AGEA 27.01.2022
PU
10:37aFARMACEUTICA REMEDIA S A : DECISION 79 (project) - AGEA 27.01.2022
PU
10:37aFARMACEUTICA REMEDIA S A : DECISION 81 (project) - AGEA 27.01.2022
PU
10:27aFARMACEUTICA REMEDIA S A : Special delegation - AGEA 27.01.2022
PU
10:17aFARMACEUTICA REMEDIA S A : Mail voting - AGEA 27.01.2022
PU
12/21FARMACEUTICA REMEDIA S A : Convening E.G.M.S. 27 January 2022
PU
12/01FARMACEUTICA REMEDIA S A : – traditional supporter of Romanian gymnastics
PU
11/11Financial statements 3rd Quarter 2021
PU
11/113rd Quarter 2021 Report
PU
11/11Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 441 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2020 37,8 M 8,64 M 8,64 M
Net cash 2020 33,5 M 7,66 M 7,66 M
P/E ratio 2020 1,78x
Yield 2020 23,4%
Capitalization 66,6 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,07x
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 261
Free-Float 15,4%
Chart FARMACEUTICA REMEDIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,70 RON
Average target price 0,80 RON
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Managers and Directors
Elena Codrean Financial Manager
Valentin-Norbert Tarus Chairman
Cristian Popa Manager-Information Technology
Vlad Emil Oancea Operations Director
Florin Lupas Administrative Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARMACEUTICA REMEDIA S.A.9.37%15
RAIA DROGASIL S.A.-3.75%6 995
AIN HOLDINGS INC.-10.05%1 760
RITE AID CORPORATION-11.81%757
PETMED EXPRESS, INC.-17.72%533
QOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.21.42%439