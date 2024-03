Farmacosmo SpA is an Italy-based wellness e-commerce company. The Company is focused on selling pharmaceutical products through an e-commerce platform. It offers products from different brands specializing in health and wellness, organized into 15 categories, such as Health & Pharmacy, Vitamins & Supplements, Dental care, Bath & Body, Make-up, Perfumes, Organic & Natural, Pets and Household, among others. Its products include medicines and health articles, supplements, childcare products, body care and beauty products, perfumes, make-up, toys, veterinary and home care products. The Company is authorised by the Italian Ministry of Health to sell pharmaceutical products online. Farmacosmo SpA is active in Italy.

Sector Department Stores