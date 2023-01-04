DIRECTOR DEALINGS: CEO of Pharmacosmo takes over 26,500 shares

(Alliance News) - Farmacosmo Spa reported Wednesday that the CEO, Fabio de Concilio, has purchased 12,297 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR1.8312, for a total consideration of EUR22,518.26.

In other transactions, de Concilio took over an additional 14,327 shares in the company, at an average unit price of EUR1.9856, for a total consideration of EUR28,447.69.

Farmacosmo's stock is up 0.5 percent at EUR2.00 per share.

