  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Farmacosmo S.p.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    COSMO   IT0005487670

FARMACOSMO S.P.A.

(COSMO)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:17 2023-01-04 am EST
2.000 EUR   +0.50%
11:14aDIRECTOR DEALINGS: CEO of Pharmacosmo takes over 26,500 shares
AN
01/02Mib expected to rise on first day of year
AN
2022Mib at a loss; contraction is 13% in 2022
AN
DIRECTOR DEALINGS: CEO of Pharmacosmo takes over 26,500 shares

01/04/2023 | 11:14am EST
(Alliance News) - Farmacosmo Spa reported Wednesday that the CEO, Fabio de Concilio, has purchased 12,297 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR1.8312, for a total consideration of EUR22,518.26.

In other transactions, de Concilio took over an additional 14,327 shares in the company, at an average unit price of EUR1.9856, for a total consideration of EUR28,447.69.

Farmacosmo's stock is up 0.5 percent at EUR2.00 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 75,0 M 79,1 M 79,1 M
Net income 2022 0,60 M 0,63 M 0,63 M
Net cash 2022 10,3 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 199x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 74,7 M 78,8 M 78,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,0%
Chart FARMACOSMO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Farmacosmo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARMACOSMO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,99 €
Average target price 2,28 €
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fabio de Concilio Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARMACOSMO S.P.A.2.05%79
AMAZON.COM, INC.2.17%875 506
JD.COM, INC.2.69%90 235
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.50%28 023
COUPANG, INC.0.00%26 413
ETSY, INC.-5.19%14 273