Farmacosmo S p A : Purchases 67% Of Innovation Pharma S.R.L., Owner Of Two Pharmacies In Northern Italy. The Strategy Of Rooting The Logistics Pharmacies Under The Brand Continues.

PRESS RELEASE

FARMACOSMO PURCHASES 67% OF INNOVATION PHARMA S.R.L., OWNER OF TWO PHARMACIES IN NORTHERN ITALY WITH EXPECTED REVENUES EXCEEDING 2 MILLION EUROS IN 2022

THE STRATEGY OF ROOTING THE LOGISTICS PHARMACIES UNDER THE

FARMACOSMO BRAND CONTINUES

Milan, December 20th 2022

Farmacosmo S.p.A. ("Company", "Farmacosmo"), a company active in the Health, Pharma & Beauty sector, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market of Borsa Italiana, announces that on today's day it has acquired 67% of the share capital of Innovation Pharma S.r.l. ("Target", "Innovation Pharma"), already owner of two pharmacies, in the cities of Turin and Verbania, in the face of subscription of a reserved capital increase (the "Transaction" or the "Investment").

The Investment is functional to the execution of the expansion strategy already outlined in the Admission Document and to the construction of a network of logistics pharmacies, with the aim of creating facilities that can enable the evolution of Q-Commerce as well as a multi-channeloffer.

Fabio de Concilio, President and Chief Executive Officer of Farmacosmo, declared: "After the acquisition of Phàrmasi, continuing with the development of the industrial plan, we have reached another relevant stage in Farmacosmo's growth path through acquisitions: to continue with the development of "the omnichannel" strategy through the creation of a series of physical devices ("health hub"), functional to the Q-Commerce(Quick Commerce). Thanks to this agreement with the founder of the Target, Elena Giussani, we will acquire an extensive background in the field of training and management of physical pharmacies. The number of Farmacosmo's pharmacies rises to 3."

Elena Giussani, Chairman of Innovation Pharma S.r.l.'s Board of Directors, declared: "Through Innovation Pharma and my team we put strategic skills at the service of the current and future development of Farmacosmo. This is just a starting point and I'm sure that with all our experiences combined we can really create what for years has been called Pharmacy 2.0: accessible, innovative, physical and virtual place where to take care of oneself, without forgetting that every pharmacy has its own soul!"

The Target acquired the Turin pharmacy in April 2021 and that of Verbania in April 2022. For 2022, according to the Target's management estimates that were pondered in the investment agreement, total revenues of over €2m are expected.

STRATEGIC RATIONALE

The Transaction confirms the continuation of the path undertaken by acquiring Farmacia De Leo S.r.l. last November and therefore the construction of a network of logistics pharmacies on national territory.

In carrying out the strategies represented in the Admission Document, Farmacosmo intends to continue with the acquisition of additional points (pharmacies/drugstores), which in the Company's intentions will have to gradually transform into a "health hub", a junction point between offline and online.

It should be recalled that the "omnichannel" strategy that the Company thus intends to pursue is based on the following rationales: