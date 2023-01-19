Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Farmacosmo S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    COSMO   IT0005487670

FARMACOSMO S.P.A.

(COSMO)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04:57:01 2023-01-19 am EST
2.090 EUR   +2.45%
04:51aFarmacosmo S P A : Underway First Warrant Exercise Period
PU
01/10ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Pharmacosm from uptown; down Cults
AN
01/09DIRECTOR DEALINGS: de Concilio buys more than 90,000 shares in Pharmacosmo
AN
Farmacosmo S p A : Underway First Warrant Exercise Period

01/19/2023 | 04:51am EST
PRESS RELEASE

FARMACOSMO: "FARMACOSMO WARRANTS 2022-2025"

EXERCISE PERIOD UNDERWAY (15 January - 31 January 2023)

Naples, January 17th 2023

Farmacosmo S.p.A. ("Company", "Farmacosmo"), a company active in the Health, Pharma & Beauty sector, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market of Borsa Italiana, announces that the first exercise period of the "FARMACOSMO WARRANTS 2022-2025" (hereinafter, "Warrant") is underway.

Warrant holders may request their exercise, up to and including 31 January 2023 (hereinafter, the "Exercise Period"), on any stock market day according to the trading calendar of Borsa Italiana ("Stock Market Day").

The Warrants bestow the right to subscribe newly-issued ordinary shares of Farmacosmo (ISIN IT0005487670), with no indication of the par value and with dividend rights, in proportion to no. 1 (one) ordinary share for every no. 1 (one) Warrant presented to be exercised (hereinafter, "Warrant Conversion Shares").

The exercise price per Warrant is equal to Euro 2.25 for each Warrant Conversion Share and must be paid in full upon presentation of the relative request, without any additional commissions and expenses to be borne by the applicants.

Subscription requests must be presented to the intermediary adhering to Monte Titoli S.p.A., where the Warrants are deposited.

The Warrant Conversion Shares subscribed by the Warrant holders during the Exercise Period will be made available through Monte Titoli S.p.A. and negotiable on the Euronext Growth Milan market on the Stock Market Day following the end of the last day of the Exercise Period itself.

For further information on the "FARMACOSMO WARRANTS 2022-2025" please refer to the pertinent regulation available on the website www.farmacosmoinvestors.com,"Investors/Warrants" section."

***

This press release is available on the www.farmacosmoinvestors.comwebsite, section "Investors/Press Releases" and on the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com)."

***

THE SOCIETY

Farmacosmo is a company active in the Health, Pharma & Beauty sectors. The company's business model is based on the circular model of the l(ea)n strategy, and is divided into three main business areas: Logistics, Intelligence and Node. Logistics: enables the management and fulfilment of up to 12,000 orders per day, with delivery times of up to 20 hours from carrier picking and just-intime procurement ('zero warehouse' policy). Intelligence: includes strategy definition, competitive positioning and customer journey activities, which enabled the company to intercept c. 188,000 customers in 2021. Recurring customers contributed 74% of the annual retail stream turnover. The average cart value of active customers in the retail stream amounted to €92 (€109 related to recurring customers). Node: R&D activities, process innovation and IT infrastructure of the company. Over the past five years, Farmacosmo's sales value has grown by 54% (CAGR 2016-2021) and will be around €58 million in 2021. The Farmacosmo ecosystem aims to pursue standards of excellence in every part of its value chain, being inspired by compliance with ESG principles at all stages of the logistics process (from the packaging used for online orders to carbon compensation initiatives) and in the valorisation of its employees, the company's strategic asset. Farmacosmo's commitment to ESG is also underlined by the publication of its Sustainability Report 2021.

IDENTIFICATION CODES

Ordinary Shares: ISIN IT0005487670 (Ticker COSMO)

Warrant Farmacosmo 2022-2025: ISIN IT0005487415 (Ticker WCOSMO)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

PRESS RELEASE

INVESTOR RELATIONS MANAGER

EURONEXT GROWTH ADVISOR

INVESTOR & MEDIA RELATIONS ADVISOR

Farmacosmo

Illimity Bank

IR Top Consulting

Via Crispi, 51 - 80121 Naples

Via Soperga, 9 - 20124 Milan

Via Bigli, 19 - 20121 Milan

Tel. +39 02 50042143

Tel. +39 02 82849699

Tel. +39 02 45473883

Paolo Cimmino ir@farmacosmo.it

farmacosmo@illimity.com

Pietro Autelitano ir@irtop.com

Domenico Gentile ufficiostampa@irtop.com

Disclaimer

Farmacosmo S.p.A. published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2023 09:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 75,0 M 81,1 M 81,1 M
Net income 2022 0,60 M 0,65 M 0,65 M
Net cash 2022 10,3 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 204x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 76,6 M 82,9 M 82,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,0%
Chart FARMACOSMO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Farmacosmo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARMACOSMO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,04 €
Average target price 2,28 €
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fabio de Concilio Chief Executive Officer
Doroty de Rubeis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARMACOSMO S.P.A.4.62%83
AMAZON.COM, INC.13.64%973 850
JD.COM, INC.4.26%91 613
COUPANG, INC.15.57%30 095
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.98%27 560
ETSY, INC.9.73%16 520