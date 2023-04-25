Advanced search
    COSMO   IT0005487670

FARMACOSMO S.P.A.

(COSMO)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  03:23:12 2023-04-25 am EDT
1.365 EUR   +4.60%
Farmacosmo, revenues up in first quarter 2023

04/25/2023 | 03:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Farmacosmo Spa reported Monday that in the first quarter of 2023 it recorded an increase in all major indicators starting with revenues, which rose to EUR18.8 million, up 6.0 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

Revenues, the company explains, were driven by the online retail channel, which improved by 22 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Orders filled in the first quarter of 2023 also increased by more than 50 percent compared to the same period last year.

Pharmacosmo trades in the green by 2.0 percent at EUR1.30 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 75,0 M 82,7 M 82,7 M
Net income 2022 0,60 M 0,66 M 0,66 M
Net cash 2022 10,3 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 131x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 49,0 M 54,0 M 54,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,0%
Managers and Directors
Fabio de Concilio Chief Executive Officer
Doroty de Rubeis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARMACOSMO S.P.A.-33.08%54
AMAZON.COM, INC.27.33%1 097 196
JD.COM, INC.-38.21%55 942
COUPANG, INC.6.32%27 749
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.35%22 448
ETSY, INC.-14.80%12 720
