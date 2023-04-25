Farmacosmo, revenues up in first quarter 2023

(Alliance News) - Farmacosmo Spa reported Monday that in the first quarter of 2023 it recorded an increase in all major indicators starting with revenues, which rose to EUR18.8 million, up 6.0 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

Revenues, the company explains, were driven by the online retail channel, which improved by 22 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Orders filled in the first quarter of 2023 also increased by more than 50 percent compared to the same period last year.

Pharmacosmo trades in the green by 2.0 percent at EUR1.30 per share.

