(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

WINNERS

----------

Farmacosmo rises 20 percent and records the best performance on the list dedicated to SMEs, with shares approaching EUR1.00 each. The stock reached an annual high of EUR2.20 and a low of EUR0.73.

----------

Illa records a 17% rise. The stock has lost 65 percent in the last month, 72 percent in the last six months, and 96 percent in the last year.

----------

LOSERS

----------

Fenix Entertainment drops 14%. With regard to the first tranche of the convertible bond under the agreement signed by Negma Group Investment, the company received a request for partial conversion of 3 bonds. The total countervalue is EUR30,000, from the first tranche of the POC, of a total of EUR1.0 million including the commitment fee of EUR100,000, equal to 100 bonds.

----------

BFC Media divests 8.6 percent. On Wednesday, the ordinary shareholders' meeting resolved to delist the company's financial instruments from trading on Euronext Growth Milan, a multilateral trading system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana. The delisting, which was conditional on approval of the proposal by the ordinary shareholders' meeting with not less than 90 percent of shareholder votes, will take effect July 21.

----------

